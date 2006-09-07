Gimex Group

Account: 32320 Name: dirkkae Currency: EUR 2006 September 22, 10:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16963642006.09.07 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.87670.00001.88052006.09.12 10:401.87290.000.000.06-20.93
16963662006.09.07 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.24090.00001.23712006.09.11 10:091.24460.000.00-1.74-23.40
16963682006.09.07 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.27530.00001.27912006.09.11 10:211.27160.000.00-1.12-29.10
16967592006.09.07 20:46buy0.20eurusd1.27350.00001.27732006.09.11 10:211.27160.000.00-2.23-29.88
16967672006.09.07 20:46sell0.20usdchf1.24290.00001.23912006.09.11 10:091.24470.000.00-3.48-22.77
16967692006.09.07 20:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87490.00001.87872006.09.12 10:401.87270.000.000.09-24.22
16980782006.09.08 02:57buy0.40gbpusd1.87300.00001.87682006.09.12 10:401.87280.000.000.14-4.40
16981322006.09.08 03:11buy0.40eurusd1.27170.00001.27552006.09.11 10:211.27160.000.00-2.24-3.15
16990232006.09.08 08:30sell0.40usdchf1.24470.00001.24092006.09.11 10:091.24460.000.00-3.492.53
16996852006.09.08 09:36buy0.80gbpusd1.87120.00001.87502006.09.12 10:401.87280.000.000.2670.48
16996882006.09.08 09:36buy0.80eurusd1.26980.00001.27362006.09.11 10:211.27180.000.00-4.48125.81
17007462006.09.08 13:09buy1.60gbpusd1.86940.00001.87322006.09.12 10:401.87320.000.000.53334.75
17014252006.09.08 14:36sell0.80usdchf1.24670.00001.24292006.09.11 10:081.24460.000.00-6.98106.24
17014482006.09.08 14:37buy1.60eurusd1.26800.00001.27182006.09.11 10:211.27180.000.00-8.96478.06
17017332006.09.08 14:44sell1.60usdchf1.24850.00001.24472006.09.11 10:081.24470.000.00-13.95384.47
17089822006.09.11 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.27050.00001.26672006.09.12 14:341.26870.000.000.4314.19
17090252006.09.11 16:02buy0.10usdchf1.24430.00001.24812006.09.12 14:341.24540.000.000.756.96
17113012006.09.12 03:22sell0.20eurusd1.27230.00001.26852006.09.12 14:341.26850.000.000.0059.91
17117442006.09.12 07:17buy0.20usdchf1.24250.00001.24632006.09.12 14:341.24470.000.000.0027.86
17124472006.09.12 09:43buy0.40usdchf1.24070.00001.24452006.09.12 14:341.24450.000.000.0096.23
17133692006.09.12 11:41buy0.10gbpusd1.87240.00001.87622006.09.12 14:301.87620.000.000.0020.93
17142362006.09.12 14:35buy0.10usdchf1.24550.00001.24932006.09.12 15:511.24580.000.000.001.89
17144072006.09.12 14:45buy0.20usdchf1.24370.00001.24752006.09.12 15:511.24570.000.000.0025.29
17145462006.09.12 14:57buy0.40usdchf1.24180.00001.24562006.09.12 15:511.24560.000.000.0096.11
17146332006.09.12 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.27270.00001.27652006.09.13 17:501.27110.000.00-0.56-12.59
17149252006.09.12 15:33buy0.20eurusd1.27090.00001.27472006.09.13 17:501.27160.000.00-1.1211.01
17153012006.09.12 16:12buy0.40eurusd1.26930.00001.27292006.09.13 17:501.27130.000.00-2.2462.93
17155192006.09.12 16:26buy0.80eurusd1.26750.00001.27132006.09.13 17:501.27130.000.00-4.48239.13
17165002006.09.12 19:00sell0.10gbpusd1.87330.00001.86952006.09.13 02:251.87170.000.00-0.178.83
17171802006.09.12 21:39sell0.20gbpusd1.87510.00001.87132006.09.13 02:251.87130.000.00-0.3341.96
17187442006.09.13 06:25buy0.10gbpusd1.87410.00001.87792006.09.13 17:461.87590.000.000.009.92
17189482006.09.13 07:29sell0.10usdchf1.25170.00001.24792006.09.13 17:411.24970.000.000.0012.60
17204102006.09.13 11:15buy0.20gbpusd1.87230.00001.87612006.09.13 17:461.87610.000.000.0041.89
17211982006.09.13 14:09sell0.20usdchf1.25350.00001.24972006.09.13 17:411.24970.000.000.0047.89
17224252006.09.13 17:41sell0.10usdchf1.24940.00001.24562006.09.14 11:481.24760.000.00-2.6111.36
17225772006.09.13 17:49buy0.10gbpusd1.87670.00001.88052006.09.14 10:301.88050.000.000.0520.97
17226422006.09.13 17:50buy0.10eurusd1.27180.00001.27562006.09.14 12:491.27210.000.00-1.682.36
17232102006.09.13 18:10buy0.20eurusd1.27000.00001.27382006.09.14 12:491.27200.000.00-3.3531.45
17257012006.09.13 20:12sell0.20usdchf1.25140.00001.24762006.09.14 11:481.24760.000.00-5.2247.97
17304362006.09.14 09:06buy0.40eurusd1.26820.00001.27202006.09.14 12:491.27200.000.000.00119.49
17309822006.09.14 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.88110.00001.88462006.09.14 12:131.88260.000.000.008.27
17312742006.09.14 10:54buy0.20gbpusd1.87920.00001.88302006.09.14 12:131.88300.000.000.0041.87
17319232006.09.14 12:49buy0.10eurusd1.27230.00001.27612006.09.14 16:551.27390.000.000.0012.56
17331782006.09.14 14:40buy0.10usdchf1.25170.00001.25552006.09.14 20:231.25110.000.000.00-3.77
17332342006.09.14 14:41buy0.20eurusd1.27040.00001.27422006.09.14 16:551.27420.000.000.0059.65
17340662006.09.14 16:19buy0.20usdchf1.24980.00001.25362006.09.14 20:231.25100.000.000.0015.07
17343532006.09.14 16:55buy0.40usdchf1.24720.00001.25102006.09.14 20:231.25100.000.000.0095.41
17355122006.09.14 21:00sell0.20eurusd1.27210.00001.26832006.09.15 12:571.26830.000.000.8659.92
17355152006.09.14 21:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88670.00001.88292006.09.15 11:451.88290.000.00-0.3341.89
17385312006.09.15 05:31sell0.20usdchf1.25150.00001.24772006.09.18 08:581.25310.000.00-1.74-20.15
17397742006.09.15 09:07sell0.40usdchf1.25330.00001.24952006.09.18 08:581.25300.000.00-3.477.56
17399812006.09.15 09:42sell0.80usdchf1.25510.00001.25132006.09.18 08:571.25310.000.00-6.94100.73
17409942006.09.15 12:04sell1.60usdchf1.25700.00001.25322006.09.18 08:571.25320.000.00-13.89382.75
17580542006.09.15 21:00buy0.20eurusd1.26630.00001.27012006.09.18 08:591.26780.000.00-1.1223.66
17584072006.09.15 21:26buy0.20gbpusd1.87990.00001.88372006.09.18 08:071.88160.000.000.0318.79
17600282006.09.18 00:00buy0.40eurusd1.26410.00001.26792006.09.18 08:591.26790.000.000.00119.88
17600362006.09.18 00:00buy0.40gbpusd1.87780.00001.88162006.09.18 08:071.88160.000.000.0084.02
17688432006.09.18 11:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88030.00001.87652006.09.18 11:351.87650.000.000.0042.01
17693222006.09.18 11:13sell0.20eurusd1.26560.00001.26182006.09.19 10:031.26740.000.000.87-28.40
17696682006.09.18 11:35sell0.20gbpusd1.87640.00001.87262006.09.18 15:211.87570.000.000.007.74
17703672006.09.18 12:55buy0.20usdchf1.25560.00001.25942006.09.19 09:461.25380.000.001.50-22.63
17758912006.09.18 14:39buy0.40usdchf1.25380.00001.25762006.09.19 09:461.25390.000.002.992.51
17763812006.09.18 15:00sell0.40eurusd1.26770.00001.26392006.09.19 10:031.26750.000.001.736.31
17763992006.09.18 15:00sell0.40gbpusd1.87910.00001.87532006.09.18 15:211.87530.000.000.0084.02
17764472006.09.18 15:00buy0.80usdchf1.25200.00001.25582006.09.19 09:461.25400.000.005.99100.58
17831212006.09.18 20:13sell0.80eurusd1.26950.00001.26572006.09.19 10:031.26750.000.003.46126.23
17852452006.09.19 01:19buy1.60usdchf1.25020.00001.25402006.09.19 09:461.25400.000.000.00382.22
17857642006.09.19 02:26sell1.60eurusd1.27130.00001.26752006.09.19 10:031.26750.000.000.00479.68
17874672006.09.19 06:14sell0.20gbpusd1.88060.00001.87682006.09.19 10:101.87860.000.000.0022.09
17887962006.09.19 08:45sell0.40gbpusd1.88240.00001.87862006.09.19 10:101.87860.000.000.0083.95
17927142006.09.19 14:00buy0.20gbpusd1.88100.00001.88482006.09.19 14:401.88480.000.000.0041.97
17936872006.09.19 14:40buy0.20gbpusd1.88520.00001.88902006.09.20 15:021.88520.000.000.030.00
17941332006.09.19 14:53buy0.20eurusd1.27040.00001.27422006.09.20 17:061.27050.000.00-1.121.57
17941482006.09.19 14:54sell0.20usdchf1.25100.00001.24722006.09.20 17:301.24900.000.00-1.7425.20
17964072006.09.19 17:09buy0.40eurusd1.26850.00001.27232006.09.20 17:061.27040.000.00-2.2459.82
17968152006.09.19 17:21buy0.40gbpusd1.88330.00001.88712006.09.20 15:021.88530.000.000.0744.15
17968832006.09.19 17:22sell0.40usdchf1.25290.00001.24912006.09.20 17:301.24910.000.00-3.4895.76
17980332006.09.19 18:05buy0.80gbpusd1.88150.00001.88532006.09.20 15:021.88530.000.000.13167.76
17989762006.09.19 18:58buy0.80eurusd1.26670.00001.27052006.09.20 17:061.27050.000.00-4.48239.28
18090142006.09.20 15:02buy0.20gbpusd1.88590.00001.88942006.09.20 16:591.88940.000.000.0038.58
18141722006.09.20 21:18buy0.20usdchf1.25140.00001.25522006.09.21 16:241.25110.000.004.50-3.77
18173062006.09.21 02:44buy0.40usdchf1.24950.00001.25332006.09.21 16:201.25180.000.000.0057.82
18177522006.09.21 03:52buy0.80usdchf1.24760.00001.25142006.09.21 16:201.25140.000.000.00191.06
18352582006.09.21 18:14sell0.20usdchf1.24670.00001.24292006.09.21 21:141.24290.000.000.0047.79
  0.00 0.00 -86.51 5 732.44
Closed P/L: 5 645.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18140772006.09.20 21:13sell0.20eurusd1.26900.00001.2652 1.28250.000.003.46-210.53
18172852006.09.21 02:41sell0.40eurusd1.27080.00001.2670 1.28250.000.001.72-364.91
18177572006.09.21 03:52sell0.80eurusd1.27260.00001.2688 1.28250.000.003.44-617.54
18266402006.09.21 12:40sell1.60eurusd1.27450.00001.2707 1.28250.000.006.88-998.05
18147202006.09.20 22:01sell0.20gbpusd1.88720.00001.8834 1.90530.000.00-1.32-197.55
18151462006.09.20 22:36sell0.40gbpusd1.88900.00001.8852 1.90530.000.00-2.64-355.81
18173602006.09.21 02:48sell0.80gbpusd1.89080.00001.8870 1.90530.000.00-1.31-633.04
18189532006.09.21 07:43sell1.60gbpusd1.89260.00001.8888 1.90530.000.00-2.63-1 108.91
18442592006.09.22 07:01buy0.20usdchf1.24290.00001.2467 1.23580.000.000.00-89.61
18474852006.09.22 08:19buy0.40usdchf1.24100.00001.2448 1.23580.000.000.00-131.25
18506792006.09.22 09:22buy0.80usdchf1.23920.00001.2430 1.23580.000.000.00-171.64
18516892006.09.22 10:27buy1.60usdchf1.23740.00001.2412 1.23580.000.000.00-161.55
  0.00 0.00 7.60 -5 040.39
 Floating P/L: -5 032.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 645.93 Floating P/L: -5 032.79 Margin: 2 116.06
Balance: 56 457.30 Equity: 51 424.51 Free Margin: 49 308.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 902.73 Gross Loss: 256.80 Total Net Profit: 5 645.93
Profit Factor: 22.99 Expected Payoff: 67.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 67.72 (0.13%) Relative Drawdown: 0.13% (67.72)
 
Total Trades: 84 Short Positions (won %): 31 (83.87%) Long Positions (won %): 53 (83.02%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 70 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 479.68 loss trade: -32.11
Average profit trade: 84.32 loss trade: -18.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (818.37) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-67.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 104.70 (16) consecutive loss (count): -67.72 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2