|Account: 32320
|Name: dirkkae
|Currency: EUR
|2006 September 22, 10:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1696364
|2006.09.07 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|0.0000
|1.8805
|2006.09.12 10:40
|1.8729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-20.93
|1696366
|2006.09.07 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2371
|2006.09.11 10:09
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-23.40
|1696368
|2006.09.07 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.09.11 10:21
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-29.10
|1696759
|2006.09.07 20:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.09.11 10:21
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.23
|-29.88
|1696767
|2006.09.07 20:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2391
|2006.09.11 10:09
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|-22.77
|1696769
|2006.09.07 20:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8749
|0.0000
|1.8787
|2006.09.12 10:40
|1.8727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-24.22
|1698078
|2006.09.08 02:57
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8730
|0.0000
|1.8768
|2006.09.12 10:40
|1.8728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-4.40
|1698132
|2006.09.08 03:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2717
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.09.11 10:21
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-3.15
|1699023
|2006.09.08 08:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2006.09.11 10:09
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.49
|2.53
|1699685
|2006.09.08 09:36
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8712
|0.0000
|1.8750
|2006.09.12 10:40
|1.8728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|70.48
|1699688
|2006.09.08 09:36
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2736
|2006.09.11 10:21
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|125.81
|1700746
|2006.09.08 13:09
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8694
|0.0000
|1.8732
|2006.09.12 10:40
|1.8732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|334.75
|1701425
|2006.09.08 14:36
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2429
|2006.09.11 10:08
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.98
|106.24
|1701448
|2006.09.08 14:37
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2680
|0.0000
|1.2718
|2006.09.11 10:21
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.96
|478.06
|1701733
|2006.09.08 14:44
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2485
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.09.11 10:08
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.95
|384.47
|1708982
|2006.09.11 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2667
|2006.09.12 14:34
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|14.19
|1709025
|2006.09.11 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2443
|0.0000
|1.2481
|2006.09.12 14:34
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|6.96
|1711301
|2006.09.12 03:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.09.12 14:34
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.91
|1711744
|2006.09.12 07:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.09.12 14:34
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.86
|1712447
|2006.09.12 09:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2407
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2006.09.12 14:34
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.23
|1713369
|2006.09.12 11:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8724
|0.0000
|1.8762
|2006.09.12 14:30
|1.8762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.93
|1714236
|2006.09.12 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2455
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2006.09.12 15:51
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|1714407
|2006.09.12 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.09.12 15:51
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.29
|1714546
|2006.09.12 14:57
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2456
|2006.09.12 15:51
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.11
|1714633
|2006.09.12 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2727
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2006.09.13 17:50
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-12.59
|1714925
|2006.09.12 15:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.09.13 17:50
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|11.01
|1715301
|2006.09.12 16:12
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|1.2729
|2006.09.13 17:50
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|62.93
|1715519
|2006.09.12 16:26
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2675
|0.0000
|1.2713
|2006.09.13 17:50
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|239.13
|1716500
|2006.09.12 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8733
|0.0000
|1.8695
|2006.09.13 02:25
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|8.83
|1717180
|2006.09.12 21:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8751
|0.0000
|1.8713
|2006.09.13 02:25
|1.8713
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|41.96
|1718744
|2006.09.13 06:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8741
|0.0000
|1.8779
|2006.09.13 17:46
|1.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.92
|1718948
|2006.09.13 07:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2479
|2006.09.13 17:41
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|1720410
|2006.09.13 11:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|0.0000
|1.8761
|2006.09.13 17:46
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.89
|1721198
|2006.09.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2535
|0.0000
|1.2497
|2006.09.13 17:41
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.89
|1722425
|2006.09.13 17:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2494
|0.0000
|1.2456
|2006.09.14 11:48
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.61
|11.36
|1722577
|2006.09.13 17:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|0.0000
|1.8805
|2006.09.14 10:30
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|20.97
|1722642
|2006.09.13 17:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.09.14 12:49
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|2.36
|1723210
|2006.09.13 18:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2738
|2006.09.14 12:49
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|31.45
|1725701
|2006.09.13 20:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2476
|2006.09.14 11:48
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.22
|47.97
|1730436
|2006.09.14 09:06
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2006.09.14 12:49
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.49
|1730982
|2006.09.14 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8811
|0.0000
|1.8846
|2006.09.14 12:13
|1.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|1731274
|2006.09.14 10:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8792
|0.0000
|1.8830
|2006.09.14 12:13
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.87
|1731923
|2006.09.14 12:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.09.14 16:55
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.56
|1733178
|2006.09.14 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2555
|2006.09.14 20:23
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.77
|1733234
|2006.09.14 14:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2742
|2006.09.14 16:55
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.65
|1734066
|2006.09.14 16:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2536
|2006.09.14 20:23
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.07
|1734353
|2006.09.14 16:55
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2510
|2006.09.14 20:23
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.41
|1735512
|2006.09.14 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2721
|0.0000
|1.2683
|2006.09.15 12:57
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|59.92
|1735515
|2006.09.14 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8867
|0.0000
|1.8829
|2006.09.15 11:45
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|41.89
|1738531
|2006.09.15 05:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2477
|2006.09.18 08:58
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-20.15
|1739774
|2006.09.15 09:07
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2533
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2006.09.18 08:58
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.47
|7.56
|1739981
|2006.09.15 09:42
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2513
|2006.09.18 08:57
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.94
|100.73
|1740994
|2006.09.15 12:04
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2532
|2006.09.18 08:57
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.89
|382.75
|1758054
|2006.09.15 21:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2663
|0.0000
|1.2701
|2006.09.18 08:59
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|23.66
|1758407
|2006.09.15 21:26
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8799
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.09.18 08:07
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|18.79
|1760028
|2006.09.18 00:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|1.2679
|2006.09.18 08:59
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.88
|1760036
|2006.09.18 00:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|0.0000
|1.8816
|2006.09.18 08:07
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.02
|1768843
|2006.09.18 11:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|0.0000
|1.8765
|2006.09.18 11:35
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.01
|1769322
|2006.09.18 11:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2618
|2006.09.19 10:03
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|-28.40
|1769668
|2006.09.18 11:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8764
|0.0000
|1.8726
|2006.09.18 15:21
|1.8757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|1770367
|2006.09.18 12:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2594
|2006.09.19 09:46
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-22.63
|1775891
|2006.09.18 14:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2538
|0.0000
|1.2576
|2006.09.19 09:46
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|2.99
|2.51
|1776381
|2006.09.18 15:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2677
|0.0000
|1.2639
|2006.09.19 10:03
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|6.31
|1776399
|2006.09.18 15:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|0.0000
|1.8753
|2006.09.18 15:21
|1.8753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.02
|1776447
|2006.09.18 15:00
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2558
|2006.09.19 09:46
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|5.99
|100.58
|1783121
|2006.09.18 20:13
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2657
|2006.09.19 10:03
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|126.23
|1785245
|2006.09.19 01:19
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2540
|2006.09.19 09:46
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|382.22
|1785764
|2006.09.19 02:26
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2713
|0.0000
|1.2675
|2006.09.19 10:03
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|479.68
|1787467
|2006.09.19 06:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8806
|0.0000
|1.8768
|2006.09.19 10:10
|1.8786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.09
|1788796
|2006.09.19 08:45
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8824
|0.0000
|1.8786
|2006.09.19 10:10
|1.8786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.95
|1792714
|2006.09.19 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8810
|0.0000
|1.8848
|2006.09.19 14:40
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.97
|1793687
|2006.09.19 14:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8852
|0.0000
|1.8890
|2006.09.20 15:02
|1.8852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|1794133
|2006.09.19 14:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2742
|2006.09.20 17:06
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|1.57
|1794148
|2006.09.19 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2472
|2006.09.20 17:30
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|25.20
|1796407
|2006.09.19 17:09
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2723
|2006.09.20 17:06
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|59.82
|1796815
|2006.09.19 17:21
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8871
|2006.09.20 15:02
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|44.15
|1796883
|2006.09.19 17:22
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2529
|0.0000
|1.2491
|2006.09.20 17:30
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|95.76
|1798033
|2006.09.19 18:05
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8815
|0.0000
|1.8853
|2006.09.20 15:02
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|167.76
|1798976
|2006.09.19 18:58
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2705
|2006.09.20 17:06
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|239.28
|1809014
|2006.09.20 15:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8859
|0.0000
|1.8894
|2006.09.20 16:59
|1.8894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.58
|1814172
|2006.09.20 21:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.09.21 16:24
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|-3.77
|1817306
|2006.09.21 02:44
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2533
|2006.09.21 16:20
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.82
|1817752
|2006.09.21 03:52
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.09.21 16:20
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|191.06
|1835258
|2006.09.21 18:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2429
|2006.09.21 21:14
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.51
|5 732.44
|Closed P/L:
|5 645.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1814077
|2006.09.20 21:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2652
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|-210.53
|1817285
|2006.09.21 02:41
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2670
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|-364.91
|1817757
|2006.09.21 03:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2688
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|-617.54
|1826640
|2006.09.21 12:40
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2707
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|-998.05
|1814720
|2006.09.20 22:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8872
|0.0000
|1.8834
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-197.55
|1815146
|2006.09.20 22:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8890
|0.0000
|1.8852
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|-355.81
|1817360
|2006.09.21 02:48
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8908
|0.0000
|1.8870
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|-633.04
|1818953
|2006.09.21 07:43
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8926
|0.0000
|1.8888
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-1 108.91
|1844259
|2006.09.22 07:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2467
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.61
|1847485
|2006.09.22 08:19
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2410
|0.0000
|1.2448
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.25
|1850679
|2006.09.22 09:22
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2392
|0.0000
|1.2430
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.64
|1851689
|2006.09.22 10:27
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2412
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.55
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|-5 040.39
|Floating P/L:
|-5 032.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 645.93
|Floating P/L:
|-5 032.79
|Margin:
|2 116.06
|Balance:
|56 457.30
|Equity:
|51 424.51
|Free Margin:
|49 308.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 902.73
|Gross Loss:
|256.80
|Total Net Profit:
|5 645.93
|Profit Factor:
|22.99
|Expected Payoff:
|67.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|67.72 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (67.72)
|Total Trades:
|84
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (83.87%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|53 (83.02%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|70 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|479.68
|loss trade:
|-32.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|84.32
|loss trade:
|-18.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (818.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-67.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 104.70 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-67.72 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2