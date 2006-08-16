Strategy Tester Report
CyberiaTrader

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2005.09.01 00:00 - 2006.09.14 00:00 (2006.08.16 - 2006.09.14)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=true; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=3; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=12; StopLevel=0;
Bars in test3515Ticks modelled1242195Modelling quality79.66%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit13461.88Gross profit39939.27Gross loss-26477.39
Profit factor1.51Expected payoff232.10
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown12202.39 (49.59%)Relative drawdown49.59% (12202.39)
Total trades58Short positions (won %)17 (52.94%)Long positions (won %)41 (63.41%)
Profit trades (% of total)35 (60.34%)Loss trades (% of total)23 (39.66%)
Largestprofit trade6490.66loss trade-2689.40
Averageprofit trade1141.12loss trade-1151.19
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (6902.74)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-10705.05)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)10291.88 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-10705.05 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.08.16 14:30sell10.391.28291.28430.0000
22006.08.16 14:30close10.391.28031.28430.0000101.40601.40
32006.08.16 14:30sell20.471.28281.28420.0000
42006.08.16 14:31close20.471.28121.28420.000075.20676.60
52006.08.16 14:31sell30.531.28391.28530.0000
62006.08.16 14:31close30.531.28171.28530.0000116.60793.20
72006.08.16 14:31sell40.621.28391.28530.0000
82006.08.16 14:31close40.621.27721.28530.0000415.401208.60
92006.08.16 14:31sell50.941.28391.28530.0000
102006.08.16 14:31close50.941.28231.28530.0000150.401359.00
112006.08.16 14:31sell61.061.28631.28770.0000
122006.08.16 14:31close61.061.27721.28770.0000964.602323.60
132006.08.16 14:31sell71.811.28371.28510.0000
142006.08.16 15:06s/l71.811.28511.28510.0000-253.402070.20
152006.08.16 15:06sell81.611.28491.28630.0000
162006.08.16 15:16s/l81.611.28631.28630.0000-225.401844.80
172006.08.16 15:16sell91.431.28631.28770.0000
182006.08.16 16:31close91.431.28451.28770.0000257.392102.19
192006.08.18 13:31buy101.641.27991.27850.0000
202006.08.18 14:30s/l101.641.27851.27850.0000-229.601872.59
212006.08.18 14:30buy111.471.27841.27700.0000
222006.08.18 14:59close111.471.27981.27700.0000205.812078.40
232006.08.18 16:17buy121.621.28061.27920.0000
242006.08.18 16:24s/l121.621.27921.27920.0000-226.801851.60
252006.08.18 16:24buy131.451.27941.27800.0000
262006.08.18 16:36close131.451.28131.27800.0000275.502127.10
272006.08.18 17:26buy141.661.28061.27920.0000
282006.08.18 17:32close141.661.28221.27920.0000265.592392.69
292006.08.18 18:40buy151.871.28051.27910.0000
302006.08.18 20:34close151.871.28211.27910.0000299.192691.88
312006.08.23 16:31buy162.101.28021.27880.0000
322006.08.23 17:01s/l162.101.27881.27880.0000-294.002397.88
332006.08.23 17:01buy171.881.27901.27760.0000
342006.08.23 17:05s/l171.881.27761.27760.0000-263.202134.68
352006.08.23 17:05buy181.671.27771.27630.0000
362006.08.23 17:30close181.671.27931.27630.0000267.192401.87
372006.08.23 17:30buy191.881.27971.27830.0000
382006.08.23 18:38s/l191.881.27831.27830.0000-263.202138.67
392006.08.23 18:38buy201.671.27831.27690.0000
402006.08.23 20:39close201.671.27981.27690.0000250.512389.18
412006.08.24 03:17buy211.871.27601.27460.0000
422006.08.24 07:14close211.871.27751.27460.0000280.502669.68
432006.08.29 20:09sell222.091.28031.28170.0000
442006.08.29 20:28s/l222.091.28171.28170.0000-292.602377.08
452006.08.29 20:28sell231.851.28171.28310.0000
462006.08.29 20:37s/l231.851.28311.28310.0000-259.002118.08
472006.08.29 20:37sell241.651.28301.28440.0000
482006.08.30 02:26s/l241.651.28441.28440.0000-216.951901.13
492006.09.01 14:30buy251.491.27881.27740.0000
502006.09.01 14:30close251.491.28241.27740.0000536.402437.53
512006.09.01 14:30buy261.911.27881.27740.0000
522006.09.01 14:30close261.911.28031.27740.0000286.502724.03
532006.09.01 14:30buy272.131.27881.27740.0000
542006.09.01 14:30close272.131.28021.27740.0000298.203022.23
552006.09.01 14:30buy282.361.27881.27740.0000
562006.09.01 14:30close282.361.28091.27740.0000495.613517.84
572006.09.01 14:30buy292.751.27881.27740.0000
582006.09.01 14:30close292.751.28021.27740.0000385.003902.84
592006.09.01 14:30buy303.051.27881.27740.0000
602006.09.01 14:30close303.051.28061.27740.0000549.014451.85
612006.09.01 14:30buy313.481.27881.27740.0000
622006.09.01 14:30close313.481.28181.27740.00001044.025495.87
632006.09.01 14:30buy324.301.27751.27610.0000
642006.09.01 14:30close324.301.28131.27610.00001634.007129.87
652006.09.01 14:30buy335.581.27831.27690.0000
662006.09.01 14:30close335.581.28131.27690.00001674.008803.87
672006.09.01 14:30buy346.891.27751.27610.0000
682006.09.01 14:30s/l346.891.27611.27610.0000-964.607839.27
692006.09.01 14:30buy356.151.27561.27420.0000
702006.09.01 14:30close356.151.28281.27420.00004427.9412267.21
712006.09.01 14:30buy369.591.27901.27760.0000
722006.09.01 14:31close369.591.28071.27760.00001630.2913897.50
732006.09.01 14:31buy3710.871.27901.27760.0000
742006.09.01 14:31close3710.871.28071.27760.00001847.9015745.40
752006.09.01 14:31buy3812.321.27841.27700.0000
762006.09.01 14:32s/l3812.321.27701.27700.0000-1724.8014020.60
772006.09.01 14:32buy3910.981.27711.27570.0000
782006.09.01 14:33close3910.981.27931.27570.00002415.5416436.14
792006.09.01 14:33buy4012.851.27891.27750.0000
802006.09.01 14:33s/l4012.851.27751.27750.0000-1799.0014637.14
812006.09.01 14:33buy4111.461.27761.27620.0000
822006.09.01 14:34close4111.461.27911.27620.00001718.9316356.07
832006.09.01 14:34buy4212.791.27891.27750.0000
842006.09.01 14:36close4212.791.28031.27750.00001790.6018146.67
852006.09.01 14:43buy4314.191.27871.27730.0000
862006.09.01 14:52s/l4314.191.27731.27730.0000-1986.6016160.07
872006.09.01 14:52buy4412.661.27711.27570.0000
882006.09.01 15:09s/l4412.661.27571.27570.0000-1772.4014387.67
892006.09.01 15:09buy4511.281.27581.27440.0000
902006.09.01 15:36close4511.281.27731.27440.00001692.0516079.72
912006.09.01 15:36buy4612.591.27761.27620.0000
922006.09.01 15:46s/l4612.591.27621.27620.0000-1762.6014317.12
932006.09.01 15:46buy4711.221.27631.27490.0000
942006.09.01 16:00close4711.221.27781.27490.00001683.0016000.12
952006.09.01 16:01sell4812.461.28461.28600.0000
962006.09.01 16:01close4812.461.28291.28600.00002118.2218118.34
972006.09.01 16:01sell4914.111.28401.28540.0000
982006.09.01 16:01close4914.111.27941.28540.00006490.6624609.00
992006.09.01 17:01sell5019.211.28101.28240.0000
1002006.09.01 17:55s/l5019.211.28241.28240.0000-2689.4021919.60
1012006.09.01 17:55sell5117.091.28251.28390.0000
1022006.09.01 18:01s/l5117.091.28391.28390.0000-2392.6019527.00
1032006.09.01 18:01sell5215.211.28381.28520.0000
1042006.09.04 01:01s/l5215.211.28521.28520.0000-1999.8517527.16
1052006.09.05 14:00buy5313.681.28101.27960.0000
1062006.09.05 16:31s/l5313.681.27961.27960.0000-1915.2015611.96
1072006.09.06 13:28buy5412.201.27941.27800.0000
1082006.09.06 14:31s/l5412.201.27801.27800.0000-1708.0013903.96
1092006.09.06 14:31buy5510.881.27811.27670.0000
1102006.09.06 14:43close5510.881.27971.27670.00001740.8615644.82
1112006.09.06 14:44buy5612.231.27971.27830.0000
1122006.09.06 15:28s/l5612.231.27831.27830.0000-1712.2013932.62
1132006.09.06 15:28buy5710.901.27841.27700.0000
1142006.09.06 15:50s/l5710.901.27701.27700.0000-1526.0012406.62
1152006.09.06 15:50buy589.721.27721.27580.0000
1162006.09.06 16:02close589.721.27881.27580.00001555.2613961.88