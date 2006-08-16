|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.09.01 00:00 - 2006.09.14 00:00 (2006.08.16 - 2006.09.14)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=true; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=3; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=12; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|3515
|Ticks modelled
|1242195
|Modelling quality
|79.66%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|13461.88
|Gross profit
|39939.27
|Gross loss
|-26477.39
|Profit factor
|1.51
|Expected payoff
|232.10
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|12202.39 (49.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|49.59% (12202.39)
|Total trades
|58
|Short positions (won %)
|17 (52.94%)
|Long positions (won %)
|41 (63.41%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|35 (60.34%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|23 (39.66%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|6490.66
|loss trade
|-2689.40
|Average
|profit trade
|1141.12
|loss trade
|-1151.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (6902.74)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-10705.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|10291.88 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-10705.05 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.08.16 14:30
|sell
|1
|0.39
|1.2829
|1.2843
|0.0000
|2
|2006.08.16 14:30
|close
|1
|0.39
|1.2803
|1.2843
|0.0000
|101.40
|601.40
|3
|2006.08.16 14:30
|sell
|2
|0.47
|1.2828
|1.2842
|0.0000
|4
|2006.08.16 14:31
|close
|2
|0.47
|1.2812
|1.2842
|0.0000
|75.20
|676.60
|5
|2006.08.16 14:31
|sell
|3
|0.53
|1.2839
|1.2853
|0.0000
|6
|2006.08.16 14:31
|close
|3
|0.53
|1.2817
|1.2853
|0.0000
|116.60
|793.20
|7
|2006.08.16 14:31
|sell
|4
|0.62
|1.2839
|1.2853
|0.0000
|8
|2006.08.16 14:31
|close
|4
|0.62
|1.2772
|1.2853
|0.0000
|415.40
|1208.60
|9
|2006.08.16 14:31
|sell
|5
|0.94
|1.2839
|1.2853
|0.0000
|10
|2006.08.16 14:31
|close
|5
|0.94
|1.2823
|1.2853
|0.0000
|150.40
|1359.00
|11
|2006.08.16 14:31
|sell
|6
|1.06
|1.2863
|1.2877
|0.0000
|12
|2006.08.16 14:31
|close
|6
|1.06
|1.2772
|1.2877
|0.0000
|964.60
|2323.60
|13
|2006.08.16 14:31
|sell
|7
|1.81
|1.2837
|1.2851
|0.0000
|14
|2006.08.16 15:06
|s/l
|7
|1.81
|1.2851
|1.2851
|0.0000
|-253.40
|2070.20
|15
|2006.08.16 15:06
|sell
|8
|1.61
|1.2849
|1.2863
|0.0000
|16
|2006.08.16 15:16
|s/l
|8
|1.61
|1.2863
|1.2863
|0.0000
|-225.40
|1844.80
|17
|2006.08.16 15:16
|sell
|9
|1.43
|1.2863
|1.2877
|0.0000
|18
|2006.08.16 16:31
|close
|9
|1.43
|1.2845
|1.2877
|0.0000
|257.39
|2102.19
|19
|2006.08.18 13:31
|buy
|10
|1.64
|1.2799
|1.2785
|0.0000
|20
|2006.08.18 14:30
|s/l
|10
|1.64
|1.2785
|1.2785
|0.0000
|-229.60
|1872.59
|21
|2006.08.18 14:30
|buy
|11
|1.47
|1.2784
|1.2770
|0.0000
|22
|2006.08.18 14:59
|close
|11
|1.47
|1.2798
|1.2770
|0.0000
|205.81
|2078.40
|23
|2006.08.18 16:17
|buy
|12
|1.62
|1.2806
|1.2792
|0.0000
|24
|2006.08.18 16:24
|s/l
|12
|1.62
|1.2792
|1.2792
|0.0000
|-226.80
|1851.60
|25
|2006.08.18 16:24
|buy
|13
|1.45
|1.2794
|1.2780
|0.0000
|26
|2006.08.18 16:36
|close
|13
|1.45
|1.2813
|1.2780
|0.0000
|275.50
|2127.10
|27
|2006.08.18 17:26
|buy
|14
|1.66
|1.2806
|1.2792
|0.0000
|28
|2006.08.18 17:32
|close
|14
|1.66
|1.2822
|1.2792
|0.0000
|265.59
|2392.69
|29
|2006.08.18 18:40
|buy
|15
|1.87
|1.2805
|1.2791
|0.0000
|30
|2006.08.18 20:34
|close
|15
|1.87
|1.2821
|1.2791
|0.0000
|299.19
|2691.88
|31
|2006.08.23 16:31
|buy
|16
|2.10
|1.2802
|1.2788
|0.0000
|32
|2006.08.23 17:01
|s/l
|16
|2.10
|1.2788
|1.2788
|0.0000
|-294.00
|2397.88
|33
|2006.08.23 17:01
|buy
|17
|1.88
|1.2790
|1.2776
|0.0000
|34
|2006.08.23 17:05
|s/l
|17
|1.88
|1.2776
|1.2776
|0.0000
|-263.20
|2134.68
|35
|2006.08.23 17:05
|buy
|18
|1.67
|1.2777
|1.2763
|0.0000
|36
|2006.08.23 17:30
|close
|18
|1.67
|1.2793
|1.2763
|0.0000
|267.19
|2401.87
|37
|2006.08.23 17:30
|buy
|19
|1.88
|1.2797
|1.2783
|0.0000
|38
|2006.08.23 18:38
|s/l
|19
|1.88
|1.2783
|1.2783
|0.0000
|-263.20
|2138.67
|39
|2006.08.23 18:38
|buy
|20
|1.67
|1.2783
|1.2769
|0.0000
|40
|2006.08.23 20:39
|close
|20
|1.67
|1.2798
|1.2769
|0.0000
|250.51
|2389.18
|41
|2006.08.24 03:17
|buy
|21
|1.87
|1.2760
|1.2746
|0.0000
|42
|2006.08.24 07:14
|close
|21
|1.87
|1.2775
|1.2746
|0.0000
|280.50
|2669.68
|43
|2006.08.29 20:09
|sell
|22
|2.09
|1.2803
|1.2817
|0.0000
|44
|2006.08.29 20:28
|s/l
|22
|2.09
|1.2817
|1.2817
|0.0000
|-292.60
|2377.08
|45
|2006.08.29 20:28
|sell
|23
|1.85
|1.2817
|1.2831
|0.0000
|46
|2006.08.29 20:37
|s/l
|23
|1.85
|1.2831
|1.2831
|0.0000
|-259.00
|2118.08
|47
|2006.08.29 20:37
|sell
|24
|1.65
|1.2830
|1.2844
|0.0000
|48
|2006.08.30 02:26
|s/l
|24
|1.65
|1.2844
|1.2844
|0.0000
|-216.95
|1901.13
|49
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|25
|1.49
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|50
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|25
|1.49
|1.2824
|1.2774
|0.0000
|536.40
|2437.53
|51
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|26
|1.91
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|52
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|26
|1.91
|1.2803
|1.2774
|0.0000
|286.50
|2724.03
|53
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|27
|2.13
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|54
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|27
|2.13
|1.2802
|1.2774
|0.0000
|298.20
|3022.23
|55
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|28
|2.36
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|56
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|28
|2.36
|1.2809
|1.2774
|0.0000
|495.61
|3517.84
|57
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|29
|2.75
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|58
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|29
|2.75
|1.2802
|1.2774
|0.0000
|385.00
|3902.84
|59
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|30
|3.05
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|60
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|30
|3.05
|1.2806
|1.2774
|0.0000
|549.01
|4451.85
|61
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|31
|3.48
|1.2788
|1.2774
|0.0000
|62
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|31
|3.48
|1.2818
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1044.02
|5495.87
|63
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|32
|4.30
|1.2775
|1.2761
|0.0000
|64
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|32
|4.30
|1.2813
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1634.00
|7129.87
|65
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|33
|5.58
|1.2783
|1.2769
|0.0000
|66
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|33
|5.58
|1.2813
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1674.00
|8803.87
|67
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|34
|6.89
|1.2775
|1.2761
|0.0000
|68
|2006.09.01 14:30
|s/l
|34
|6.89
|1.2761
|1.2761
|0.0000
|-964.60
|7839.27
|69
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|35
|6.15
|1.2756
|1.2742
|0.0000
|70
|2006.09.01 14:30
|close
|35
|6.15
|1.2828
|1.2742
|0.0000
|4427.94
|12267.21
|71
|2006.09.01 14:30
|buy
|36
|9.59
|1.2790
|1.2776
|0.0000
|72
|2006.09.01 14:31
|close
|36
|9.59
|1.2807
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1630.29
|13897.50
|73
|2006.09.01 14:31
|buy
|37
|10.87
|1.2790
|1.2776
|0.0000
|74
|2006.09.01 14:31
|close
|37
|10.87
|1.2807
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1847.90
|15745.40
|75
|2006.09.01 14:31
|buy
|38
|12.32
|1.2784
|1.2770
|0.0000
|76
|2006.09.01 14:32
|s/l
|38
|12.32
|1.2770
|1.2770
|0.0000
|-1724.80
|14020.60
|77
|2006.09.01 14:32
|buy
|39
|10.98
|1.2771
|1.2757
|0.0000
|78
|2006.09.01 14:33
|close
|39
|10.98
|1.2793
|1.2757
|0.0000
|2415.54
|16436.14
|79
|2006.09.01 14:33
|buy
|40
|12.85
|1.2789
|1.2775
|0.0000
|80
|2006.09.01 14:33
|s/l
|40
|12.85
|1.2775
|1.2775
|0.0000
|-1799.00
|14637.14
|81
|2006.09.01 14:33
|buy
|41
|11.46
|1.2776
|1.2762
|0.0000
|82
|2006.09.01 14:34
|close
|41
|11.46
|1.2791
|1.2762
|0.0000
|1718.93
|16356.07
|83
|2006.09.01 14:34
|buy
|42
|12.79
|1.2789
|1.2775
|0.0000
|84
|2006.09.01 14:36
|close
|42
|12.79
|1.2803
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1790.60
|18146.67
|85
|2006.09.01 14:43
|buy
|43
|14.19
|1.2787
|1.2773
|0.0000
|86
|2006.09.01 14:52
|s/l
|43
|14.19
|1.2773
|1.2773
|0.0000
|-1986.60
|16160.07
|87
|2006.09.01 14:52
|buy
|44
|12.66
|1.2771
|1.2757
|0.0000
|88
|2006.09.01 15:09
|s/l
|44
|12.66
|1.2757
|1.2757
|0.0000
|-1772.40
|14387.67
|89
|2006.09.01 15:09
|buy
|45
|11.28
|1.2758
|1.2744
|0.0000
|90
|2006.09.01 15:36
|close
|45
|11.28
|1.2773
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1692.05
|16079.72
|91
|2006.09.01 15:36
|buy
|46
|12.59
|1.2776
|1.2762
|0.0000
|92
|2006.09.01 15:46
|s/l
|46
|12.59
|1.2762
|1.2762
|0.0000
|-1762.60
|14317.12
|93
|2006.09.01 15:46
|buy
|47
|11.22
|1.2763
|1.2749
|0.0000
|94
|2006.09.01 16:00
|close
|47
|11.22
|1.2778
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1683.00
|16000.12
|95
|2006.09.01 16:01
|sell
|48
|12.46
|1.2846
|1.2860
|0.0000
|96
|2006.09.01 16:01
|close
|48
|12.46
|1.2829
|1.2860
|0.0000
|2118.22
|18118.34
|97
|2006.09.01 16:01
|sell
|49
|14.11
|1.2840
|1.2854
|0.0000
|98
|2006.09.01 16:01
|close
|49
|14.11
|1.2794
|1.2854
|0.0000
|6490.66
|24609.00
|99
|2006.09.01 17:01
|sell
|50
|19.21
|1.2810
|1.2824
|0.0000
|100
|2006.09.01 17:55
|s/l
|50
|19.21
|1.2824
|1.2824
|0.0000
|-2689.40
|21919.60
|101
|2006.09.01 17:55
|sell
|51
|17.09
|1.2825
|1.2839
|0.0000
|102
|2006.09.01 18:01
|s/l
|51
|17.09
|1.2839
|1.2839
|0.0000
|-2392.60
|19527.00
|103
|2006.09.01 18:01
|sell
|52
|15.21
|1.2838
|1.2852
|0.0000
|104
|2006.09.04 01:01
|s/l
|52
|15.21
|1.2852
|1.2852
|0.0000
|-1999.85
|17527.16
|105
|2006.09.05 14:00
|buy
|53
|13.68
|1.2810
|1.2796
|0.0000
|106
|2006.09.05 16:31
|s/l
|53
|13.68
|1.2796
|1.2796
|0.0000
|-1915.20
|15611.96
|107
|2006.09.06 13:28
|buy
|54
|12.20
|1.2794
|1.2780
|0.0000
|108
|2006.09.06 14:31
|s/l
|54
|12.20
|1.2780
|1.2780
|0.0000
|-1708.00
|13903.96
|109
|2006.09.06 14:31
|buy
|55
|10.88
|1.2781
|1.2767
|0.0000
|110
|2006.09.06 14:43
|close
|55
|10.88
|1.2797
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1740.86
|15644.82
|111
|2006.09.06 14:44
|buy
|56
|12.23
|1.2797
|1.2783
|0.0000
|112
|2006.09.06 15:28
|s/l
|56
|12.23
|1.2783
|1.2783
|0.0000
|-1712.20
|13932.62
|113
|2006.09.06 15:28
|buy
|57
|10.90
|1.2784
|1.2770
|0.0000
|114
|2006.09.06 15:50
|s/l
|57
|10.90
|1.2770
|1.2770
|0.0000
|-1526.00
|12406.62
|115
|2006.09.06 15:50
|buy
|58
|9.72
|1.2772
|1.2758
|0.0000
|116
|2006.09.06 16:02
|close
|58
|9.72
|1.2788
|1.2758
|0.0000
|1555.26
|13961.88