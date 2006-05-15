|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2005.01.10 00:00 - 2006.09.08 00:00 (2006.05.12 - 2006.09.08)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=7; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|561
|Ticks modelled
|7784
|Modelling quality
|31.83%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|1022374.52
|Gross profit
|1175518.82
|Gross loss
|-153144.31
|Profit factor
|7.68
|Expected payoff
|20447.49
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|76057.20 (30.50%)
|Relative drawdown
|31.27% (2336.47)
|Total trades
|50
|Short positions (won %)
|26 (46.15%)
|Long positions (won %)
|24 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|24 (48.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|26 (52.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|382597.60
|loss trade
|-26996.40
|Average
|profit trade
|48979.95
|loss trade
|-5890.17
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (139554.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-76057.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|667514.20 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-76057.20 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.05.15 09:20
|buy
|1
|0.39
|1.2825
|1.2816
|0.0000
|2
|2006.05.15 10:00
|close
|1
|0.39
|1.2937
|1.2816
|0.0000
|436.80
|936.80
|3
|2006.05.15 11:59
|buy
|2
|0.73
|1.2846
|1.2837
|0.0000
|4
|2006.05.15 12:40
|s/l
|2
|0.73
|1.2837
|1.2837
|0.0000
|-65.70
|871.10
|5
|2006.05.15 12:40
|buy
|3
|0.68
|1.2802
|1.2793
|0.0000
|6
|2006.05.15 16:40
|close
|3
|0.68
|1.2863
|1.2793
|0.0000
|414.80
|1285.90
|7
|2006.05.15 17:20
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2863
|1.2854
|0.0000
|8
|2006.05.15 18:40
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.2854
|1.2854
|0.0000
|-90.00
|1195.90
|9
|2006.05.15 18:40
|buy
|5
|0.94
|1.2786
|1.2777
|0.0000
|10
|2006.05.16 04:40
|close
|5
|0.94
|1.2843
|1.2777
|0.0000
|524.94
|1720.84
|11
|2006.05.16 05:20
|sell
|6
|1.34
|1.2844
|1.2853
|0.0000
|12
|2006.05.16 06:00
|close
|6
|1.34
|1.2801
|1.2853
|0.0000
|576.20
|2297.04
|13
|2006.05.16 14:00
|sell
|7
|1.79
|1.2842
|1.2851
|0.0000
|14
|2006.05.16 14:40
|s/l
|7
|1.79
|1.2851
|1.2851
|0.0000
|-161.10
|2135.94
|15
|2006.05.16 14:40
|sell
|8
|1.66
|1.2868
|1.2877
|0.0000
|16
|2006.05.16 16:40
|close
|8
|1.66
|1.2813
|1.2877
|0.0000
|913.00
|3048.94
|17
|2006.05.16 18:00
|sell
|9
|2.37
|1.2864
|1.2873
|0.0000
|18
|2006.05.17 05:20
|s/l
|9
|2.37
|1.2873
|1.2873
|0.0000
|-192.84
|2856.11
|19
|2006.05.17 18:00
|buy
|10
|2.23
|1.2790
|1.2781
|0.0000
|20
|2006.05.17 18:40
|close
|10
|2.23
|1.2893
|1.2781
|0.0000
|2296.90
|5153.01
|21
|2006.05.17 22:00
|buy
|11
|4.04
|1.2761
|1.2752
|0.0000
|22
|2006.05.17 22:40
|s/l
|11
|4.04
|1.2752
|1.2752
|0.0000
|-363.60
|4789.41
|23
|2006.05.18 08:40
|sell
|12
|3.74
|1.2804
|1.2813
|0.0000
|24
|2006.05.18 09:20
|close
|12
|3.74
|1.2741
|1.2813
|0.0000
|2356.20
|7145.61
|25
|2006.05.18 12:00
|sell
|13
|5.59
|1.2793
|1.2802
|0.0000
|26
|2006.05.18 14:40
|s/l
|13
|5.59
|1.2802
|1.2802
|0.0000
|-503.10
|6642.51
|27
|2006.05.18 14:40
|sell
|14
|5.19
|1.2800
|1.2809
|0.0000
|28
|2006.05.18 18:40
|s/l
|14
|5.19
|1.2809
|1.2809
|0.0000
|-467.10
|6175.41
|29
|2006.05.18 20:00
|sell
|15
|4.81
|1.2827
|1.2836
|0.0000
|30
|2006.05.18 22:00
|s/l
|15
|4.81
|1.2836
|1.2836
|0.0000
|-432.90
|5742.51
|31
|2006.05.18 22:40
|sell
|16
|4.47
|1.2833
|1.2842
|0.0000
|32
|2006.05.18 23:59
|s/l
|16
|4.47
|1.2842
|1.2842
|0.0000
|-402.30
|5340.21
|33
|2006.05.19 08:40
|buy
|17
|4.18
|1.2765
|1.2756
|0.0000
|34
|2006.05.19 09:20
|close
|17
|4.18
|1.2816
|1.2756
|0.0000
|2131.80
|7472.01
|35
|2006.05.19 11:59
|buy
|18
|5.85
|1.2783
|1.2774
|0.0000
|36
|2006.05.19 12:40
|s/l
|18
|5.85
|1.2774
|1.2774
|0.0000
|-526.50
|6945.51
|37
|2006.05.19 13:20
|buy
|19
|5.43
|1.2782
|1.2773
|0.0000
|38
|2006.05.19 14:40
|s/l
|19
|5.43
|1.2773
|1.2773
|0.0000
|-488.70
|6456.81
|39
|2006.05.19 20:40
|buy
|20
|5.05
|1.2788
|1.2779
|0.0000
|40
|2006.05.19 22:00
|s/l
|20
|5.05
|1.2779
|1.2779
|0.0000
|-454.50
|6002.31
|41
|2006.05.19 22:00
|buy
|21
|4.70
|1.2764
|1.2755
|0.0000
|42
|2006.05.19 22:40
|s/l
|21
|4.70
|1.2755
|1.2755
|0.0000
|-423.00
|5579.31
|43
|2006.05.19 23:59
|buy
|22
|4.37
|1.2774
|1.2765
|0.0000
|44
|2006.05.22 00:00
|s/l
|22
|4.37
|1.2765
|1.2765
|0.0000
|-443.77
|5135.53
|45
|2006.05.22 16:40
|sell
|23
|4.00
|1.2854
|1.2863
|0.0000
|46
|2006.05.22 17:20
|close
|23
|4.00
|1.2761
|1.2863
|0.0000
|3720.00
|8855.53
|47
|2006.05.22 18:40
|sell
|24
|6.91
|1.2814
|1.2823
|0.0000
|48
|2006.05.22 19:59
|s/l
|24
|6.91
|1.2823
|1.2823
|0.0000
|-621.90
|8233.63
|49
|2006.05.22 19:59
|sell
|25
|6.41
|1.2837
|1.2846
|0.0000
|50
|2006.05.22 22:00
|s/l
|25
|6.41
|1.2846
|1.2846
|0.0000
|-576.90
|7656.73
|51
|2006.05.23 08:40
|buy
|26
|5.97
|1.2823
|1.2814
|0.0000
|52
|2006.05.23 10:00
|close
|26
|5.97
|1.2878
|1.2814
|0.0000
|3283.50
|10940.23
|53
|2006.05.23 18:40
|buy
|27
|8.54
|1.2808
|1.2799
|0.0000
|54
|2006.05.23 21:20
|close
|27
|8.54
|1.2879
|1.2799
|0.0000
|6063.40
|17003.63
|55
|2006.05.23 22:40
|buy
|28
|13.27
|1.2816
|1.2807
|0.0000
|56
|2006.05.24 01:20
|s/l
|28
|13.27
|1.2807
|1.2807
|0.0000
|-1347.56
|15656.07
|57
|2006.05.24 09:20
|sell
|29
|12.16
|1.2870
|1.2879
|0.0000
|58
|2006.05.24 10:00
|close
|29
|12.16
|1.2825
|1.2879
|0.0000
|5472.00
|21128.07
|59
|2006.05.24 12:40
|sell
|30
|16.39
|1.2893
|1.2902
|0.0000
|60
|2006.05.24 14:00
|close
|30
|16.39
|1.2841
|1.2902
|0.0000
|8522.80
|29650.87
|61
|2006.05.24 16:00
|sell
|31
|23.04
|1.2870
|1.2879
|0.0000
|62
|2006.05.24 16:40
|close
|31
|23.04
|1.2808
|1.2879
|0.0000
|14284.80
|43935.67
|63
|2006.05.24 18:40
|sell
|32
|34.13
|1.2872
|1.2881
|0.0000
|64
|2006.05.24 19:59
|close
|32
|34.13
|1.2756
|1.2881
|0.0000
|39590.80
|83526.47
|65
|2006.05.25 08:40
|sell
|33
|65.25
|1.2801
|1.2810
|0.0000
|66
|2006.05.25 09:20
|close
|33
|65.25
|1.2756
|1.2810
|0.0000
|29362.50
|112888.97
|67
|2006.05.25 14:00
|sell
|34
|88.17
|1.2804
|1.2813
|0.0000
|68
|2006.05.25 16:40
|close
|34
|88.17
|1.2756
|1.2813
|0.0000
|42321.60
|155210.57
|69
|2006.05.25 22:00
|sell
|35
|121.09
|1.2818
|1.2827
|0.0000
|70
|2006.05.26 01:20
|s/l
|35
|121.09
|1.2827
|1.2827
|0.0000
|-9852.64
|145357.93
|71
|2006.05.26 20:00
|buy
|36
|114.26
|1.2724
|1.2715
|0.0000
|72
|2006.05.26 21:20
|s/l
|36
|114.26
|1.2715
|1.2715
|0.0000
|-10283.40
|135074.53
|73
|2006.05.26 21:20
|buy
|37
|106.23
|1.2717
|1.2708
|0.0000
|74
|2006.05.29 02:00
|close
|37
|106.23
|1.2758
|1.2708
|0.0000
|42327.38
|177401.91
|75
|2006.05.30 05:20
|sell
|38
|138.35
|1.2823
|1.2832
|0.0000
|76
|2006.05.30 06:00
|close
|38
|138.35
|1.2771
|1.2832
|0.0000
|71942.00
|249343.91
|77
|2006.05.30 07:59
|sell
|39
|194.63
|1.2811
|1.2820
|0.0000
|78
|2006.05.30 08:40
|s/l
|39
|194.63
|1.2820
|1.2820
|0.0000
|-17516.70
|231827.21
|79
|2006.05.30 09:20
|sell
|40
|180.80
|1.2822
|1.2831
|0.0000
|80
|2006.05.30 10:40
|s/l
|40
|180.80
|1.2831
|1.2831
|0.0000
|-16272.00
|215555.21
|81
|2006.05.30 10:40
|sell
|41
|167.88
|1.2840
|1.2849
|0.0000
|82
|2006.05.30 12:00
|s/l
|41
|167.88
|1.2849
|1.2849
|0.0000
|-15109.20
|200446.01
|83
|2006.05.30 12:40
|sell
|42
|156.48
|1.2810
|1.2819
|0.0000
|84
|2006.05.30 14:40
|s/l
|42
|156.48
|1.2819
|1.2819
|0.0000
|-14083.20
|186362.81
|85
|2006.05.30 15:59
|sell
|43
|145.29
|1.2827
|1.2836
|0.0000
|86
|2006.05.30 18:00
|s/l
|43
|145.29
|1.2836
|1.2836
|0.0000
|-13076.10
|173286.71
|87
|2006.05.31 20:40
|buy
|44
|135.33
|1.2807
|1.2798
|0.0000
|88
|2006.05.31 21:20
|close
|44
|135.33
|1.2849
|1.2798
|0.0000
|56838.60
|230125.31
|89
|2006.05.31 23:59
|buy
|45
|179.65
|1.2812
|1.2803
|0.0000
|90
|2006.06.01 02:40
|s/l
|45
|179.65
|1.2803
|1.2803
|0.0000
|-22393.19
|207732.12
|91
|2006.06.01 06:40
|buy
|46
|162.86
|1.2757
|1.2748
|0.0000
|92
|2006.06.01 08:40
|close
|46
|162.86
|1.2804
|1.2748
|0.0000
|76544.20
|284276.32
|93
|2006.06.01 10:40
|buy
|47
|222.91
|1.2755
|1.2746
|0.0000
|94
|2006.06.01 12:40
|close
|47
|222.91
|1.2799
|1.2746
|0.0000
|98080.40
|382356.72
|95
|2006.06.01 14:00
|buy
|48
|299.96
|1.2749
|1.2740
|0.0000
|96
|2006.06.01 14:40
|s/l
|48
|299.96
|1.2740
|1.2740
|0.0000
|-26996.40
|355360.32
|97
|2006.06.01 14:40
|buy
|49
|279.33
|1.2724
|1.2715
|0.0000
|98
|2006.06.01 16:40
|close
|49
|279.33
|1.2826
|1.2715
|0.0000
|284916.60
|640276.92
|99
|2006.06.02 12:40
|sell
|50
|496.88
|1.2886
|1.2895
|0.0000
|100
|2006.06.02 13:20
|close
|50
|496.88
|1.2809
|1.2895
|0.0000
|382597.60
|1022874.52