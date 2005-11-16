|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2005.01.10 00:00 - 2006.09.08 00:00 (2005.11.15 - 2006.09.08)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=7; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|561
|Ticks modelled
|7784
|Modelling quality
|31.83%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|807749.79
|Gross profit
|868002.74
|Gross loss
|-60252.95
|Profit factor
|14.41
|Expected payoff
|26924.99
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|31010.40 (7.46%)
|Relative drawdown
|14.71% (951.30)
|Total trades
|30
|Short positions (won %)
|17 (58.82%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (53.85%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|17 (56.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|13 (43.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|212776.90
|loss trade
|-31010.40
|Average
|profit trade
|51058.98
|loss trade
|-4634.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (69077.63)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-3019.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|423475.30 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-31010.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.11.16 16:00
|buy
|1
|0.43
|1.1649
|1.1640
|0.0000
|2
|2005.11.17 02:00
|close
|1
|0.43
|1.1763
|1.1640
|0.0000
|475.30
|975.30
|3
|2005.11.17 04:00
|sell
|2
|0.83
|1.1723
|1.1732
|0.0000
|4
|2005.11.17 10:00
|close
|2
|0.83
|1.1674
|1.1732
|0.0000
|406.70
|1382.00
|5
|2005.11.17 23:59
|sell
|3
|1.18
|1.1750
|1.1759
|0.0000
|6
|2005.11.18 02:00
|s/l
|3
|1.18
|1.1759
|1.1759
|0.0000
|-96.01
|1285.99
|7
|2005.11.18 12:00
|buy
|4
|1.10
|1.1673
|1.1664
|0.0000
|8
|2005.11.18 20:00
|s/l
|4
|1.10
|1.1664
|1.1664
|0.0000
|-99.00
|1186.99
|9
|2005.11.18 20:00
|buy
|5
|1.02
|1.1665
|1.1656
|0.0000
|10
|2005.11.18 23:59
|close
|5
|1.02
|1.1769
|1.1656
|0.0000
|1060.80
|2247.79
|11
|2005.11.22 02:00
|sell
|6
|1.90
|1.1826
|1.1835
|0.0000
|12
|2005.11.22 08:00
|close
|6
|1.90
|1.1704
|1.1835
|0.0000
|2318.00
|4565.79
|13
|2005.11.22 20:00
|sell
|7
|3.87
|1.1789
|1.1798
|0.0000
|14
|2005.11.22 23:59
|s/l
|7
|3.87
|1.1798
|1.1798
|0.0000
|-348.30
|4217.49
|15
|2005.11.22 23:59
|sell
|8
|3.57
|1.1815
|1.1824
|0.0000
|16
|2005.11.23 02:00
|s/l
|8
|3.57
|1.1824
|1.1824
|0.0000
|-290.48
|3927.01
|17
|2005.11.24 04:00
|buy
|9
|3.34
|1.1777
|1.1768
|0.0000
|18
|2005.11.24 14:00
|close
|9
|3.34
|1.1800
|1.1768
|0.0000
|768.20
|4695.21
|19
|2005.11.24 18:00
|buy
|10
|3.98
|1.1793
|1.1784
|0.0000
|20
|2005.11.25 02:00
|s/l
|10
|3.98
|1.1784
|1.1784
|0.0000
|-404.17
|4291.04
|21
|2005.11.28 12:00
|sell
|11
|3.63
|1.1826
|1.1835
|0.0000
|22
|2005.11.28 14:00
|close
|11
|3.63
|1.1766
|1.1835
|0.0000
|2178.00
|6469.04
|23
|2005.11.29 02:00
|buy
|12
|5.51
|1.1753
|1.1744
|0.0000
|24
|2005.11.29 06:00
|s/l
|12
|5.51
|1.1744
|1.1744
|0.0000
|-495.90
|5973.14
|25
|2005.11.29 08:00
|buy
|13
|5.06
|1.1806
|1.1797
|0.0000
|26
|2005.11.29 12:00
|s/l
|13
|5.06
|1.1797
|1.1797
|0.0000
|-455.40
|5517.74
|27
|2005.11.29 12:00
|buy
|14
|4.68
|1.1787
|1.1778
|0.0000
|28
|2005.11.29 14:00
|close
|14
|4.68
|1.1858
|1.1778
|0.0000
|3322.80
|8840.54
|29
|2005.11.29 20:00
|buy
|15
|7.50
|1.1786
|1.1777
|0.0000
|30
|2005.11.30 00:00
|s/l
|15
|7.50
|1.1777
|1.1777
|0.0000
|-761.62
|8078.92
|31
|2005.12.05 08:00
|sell
|16
|6.85
|1.1791
|1.1800
|0.0000
|32
|2005.12.05 12:00
|close
|16
|6.85
|1.1690
|1.1800
|0.0000
|6918.50
|14997.42
|33
|2005.12.05 18:00
|sell
|17
|12.76
|1.1755
|1.1764
|0.0000
|34
|2005.12.05 20:00
|close
|17
|12.76
|1.1703
|1.1764
|0.0000
|6635.20
|21632.62
|35
|2005.12.05 23:59
|sell
|18
|18.35
|1.1788
|1.1797
|0.0000
|36
|2005.12.06 04:00
|s/l
|18
|18.35
|1.1797
|1.1797
|0.0000
|-1493.07
|20139.55
|37
|2005.12.12 06:00
|sell
|19
|16.96
|1.1872
|1.1881
|0.0000
|38
|2005.12.12 08:00
|s/l
|19
|16.96
|1.1881
|1.1881
|0.0000
|-1526.40
|18613.15
|39
|2005.12.12 16:00
|sell
|20
|15.68
|1.1872
|1.1881
|0.0000
|40
|2005.12.12 18:00
|close
|20
|15.68
|1.1793
|1.1881
|0.0000
|12387.20
|31000.35
|41
|2005.12.14 23:59
|sell
|21
|25.83
|1.2001
|1.2010
|0.0000
|42
|2005.12.15 06:00
|close
|21
|25.83
|1.1938
|1.2010
|0.0000
|16941.93
|47942.28
|43
|2005.12.15 12:00
|buy
|22
|40.15
|1.1942
|1.1933
|0.0000
|44
|2005.12.15 18:00
|close
|22
|40.15
|1.2041
|1.1933
|0.0000
|39748.50
|87690.78
|45
|2005.12.28 06:00
|sell
|23
|73.55
|1.1923
|1.1932
|0.0000
|46
|2005.12.28 10:00
|s/l
|23
|73.55
|1.1932
|1.1932
|0.0000
|-6619.50
|81071.28
|47
|2005.12.28 10:00
|sell
|24
|67.94
|1.1932
|1.1941
|0.0000
|48
|2005.12.28 14:00
|close
|24
|67.94
|1.1828
|1.1941
|0.0000
|70657.60
|151728.88
|49
|2005.12.29 04:00
|sell
|25
|127.73
|1.1879
|1.1888
|0.0000
|50
|2005.12.29 14:00
|close
|25
|127.73
|1.1824
|1.1888
|0.0000
|70251.50
|221980.38
|51
|2006.01.03 02:00
|sell
|26
|185.03
|1.1997
|1.2006
|0.0000
|52
|2006.01.03 04:00
|s/l
|26
|185.03
|1.2006
|1.2006
|0.0000
|-16652.70
|205327.68
|53
|2006.01.06 20:00
|sell
|27
|168.55
|1.2182
|1.2191
|0.0000
|54
|2006.01.09 02:00
|close
|27
|168.55
|1.2058
|1.2191
|0.0000
|210457.21
|415784.89
|55
|2006.01.09 04:00
|buy
|28
|344.56
|1.2069
|1.2060
|0.0000
|56
|2006.01.09 08:00
|s/l
|28
|344.56
|1.2060
|1.2060
|0.0000
|-31010.40
|384774.49
|57
|2006.01.09 08:00
|buy
|29
|319.24
|1.2055
|1.2046
|0.0000
|58
|2006.01.09 16:00
|close
|29
|319.24
|1.2121
|1.2046
|0.0000
|210698.40
|595472.89
|59
|2006.01.10 06:00
|buy
|30
|494.83
|1.2036
|1.2027
|0.0000
|60
|2006.01.10 14:00
|close
|30
|494.83
|1.2079
|1.2027
|0.0000
|212776.90
|808249.79