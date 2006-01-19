|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2005.01.10 00:00 - 2006.09.08 00:00 (2006.01.15 - 2006.09.08)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=7; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|561
|Ticks modelled
|7784
|Modelling quality
|31.83%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|802486.38
|Gross profit
|1078313.11
|Gross loss
|-275826.72
|Profit factor
|3.91
|Expected payoff
|15432.43
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|147042.29 (27.34%)
|Relative drawdown
|39.57% (1368.98)
|Total trades
|52
|Short positions (won %)
|24 (45.83%)
|Long positions (won %)
|28 (39.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (42.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|30 (57.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|227276.00
|loss trade
|-40502.51
|Average
|profit trade
|49014.23
|loss trade
|-9194.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (408108.30)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1368.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|408108.30 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-147042.29 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.19 14:00
|buy
|1
|0.41
|1.2056
|1.2047
|0.0000
|2
|2006.01.19 16:00
|close
|1
|0.41
|1.2114
|1.2047
|0.0000
|237.80
|737.80
|3
|2006.01.23 04:00
|sell
|2
|0.60
|1.2215
|1.2224
|0.0000
|4
|2006.01.23 08:00
|s/l
|2
|0.60
|1.2224
|1.2224
|0.0000
|-54.00
|683.80
|5
|2006.01.23 16:00
|sell
|3
|0.56
|1.2242
|1.2251
|0.0000
|6
|2006.01.23 18:00
|s/l
|3
|0.56
|1.2251
|1.2251
|0.0000
|-50.40
|633.40
|7
|2006.01.23 20:00
|sell
|4
|0.52
|1.2229
|1.2238
|0.0000
|8
|2006.01.23 23:59
|s/l
|4
|0.52
|1.2238
|1.2238
|0.0000
|-46.80
|586.60
|9
|2006.01.25 06:00
|buy
|5
|0.48
|1.2238
|1.2229
|0.0000
|10
|2006.01.25 08:00
|close
|5
|0.48
|1.2268
|1.2229
|0.0000
|144.00
|730.60
|11
|2006.01.27 04:00
|buy
|6
|0.60
|1.2141
|1.2132
|0.0000
|12
|2006.01.27 08:00
|s/l
|6
|0.60
|1.2132
|1.2132
|0.0000
|-54.00
|676.60
|13
|2006.01.27 08:00
|buy
|7
|0.56
|1.2125
|1.2116
|0.0000
|14
|2006.01.27 16:00
|close
|7
|0.56
|1.2238
|1.2116
|0.0000
|632.80
|1309.40
|15
|2006.01.27 23:59
|buy
|8
|1.08
|1.2105
|1.2096
|0.0000
|16
|2006.01.30 02:00
|s/l
|8
|1.08
|1.2096
|1.2096
|0.0000
|-109.67
|1199.73
|17
|2006.02.01 16:00
|buy
|9
|0.99
|1.2112
|1.2103
|0.0000
|18
|2006.02.01 18:00
|s/l
|9
|0.99
|1.2103
|1.2103
|0.0000
|-89.10
|1110.63
|19
|2006.02.02 08:00
|sell
|10
|0.92
|1.2109
|1.2118
|0.0000
|20
|2006.02.02 14:00
|close
|10
|0.92
|1.2075
|1.2118
|0.0000
|312.80
|1423.43
|21
|2006.02.03 04:00
|buy
|11
|1.19
|1.2013
|1.2004
|0.0000
|22
|2006.02.03 06:00
|close
|11
|1.19
|1.2115
|1.2004
|0.0000
|1213.80
|2637.23
|23
|2006.02.03 18:00
|buy
|12
|2.19
|1.2025
|1.2016
|0.0000
|24
|2006.02.03 20:00
|s/l
|12
|2.19
|1.2016
|1.2016
|0.0000
|-197.10
|2440.13
|25
|2006.02.03 23:59
|buy
|13
|2.03
|1.2022
|1.2013
|0.0000
|26
|2006.02.06 02:00
|s/l
|13
|2.03
|1.2013
|1.2013
|0.0000
|-206.15
|2233.98
|27
|2006.02.08 20:00
|buy
|14
|1.87
|1.1927
|1.1918
|0.0000
|28
|2006.02.09 02:00
|close
|14
|1.87
|1.1996
|1.1918
|0.0000
|1225.51
|3459.49
|29
|2006.02.10 14:00
|buy
|15
|2.90
|1.1925
|1.1916
|0.0000
|30
|2006.02.10 16:00
|s/l
|15
|2.90
|1.1916
|1.1916
|0.0000
|-261.00
|3198.49
|31
|2006.02.10 16:00
|buy
|16
|2.69
|1.1897
|1.1888
|0.0000
|32
|2006.02.13 14:00
|s/l
|16
|2.69
|1.1888
|1.1888
|0.0000
|-273.17
|2925.32
|33
|2006.02.21 12:00
|buy
|17
|2.46
|1.1898
|1.1889
|0.0000
|34
|2006.02.22 08:00
|s/l
|17
|2.46
|1.1889
|1.1889
|0.0000
|-249.81
|2675.51
|35
|2006.02.24 10:00
|buy
|18
|2.26
|1.1866
|1.1857
|0.0000
|36
|2006.02.27 02:00
|s/l
|18
|2.26
|1.1857
|1.1857
|0.0000
|-229.50
|2446.00
|37
|2006.02.28 04:00
|sell
|19
|2.05
|1.1908
|1.1917
|0.0000
|38
|2006.02.28 10:00
|s/l
|19
|2.05
|1.1917
|1.1917
|0.0000
|-184.50
|2261.50
|39
|2006.02.28 10:00
|sell
|20
|1.90
|1.1934
|1.1943
|0.0000
|40
|2006.02.28 12:00
|s/l
|20
|1.90
|1.1943
|1.1943
|0.0000
|-171.00
|2090.50
|41
|2006.02.28 12:00
|sell
|21
|1.75
|1.1942
|1.1951
|0.0000
|42
|2006.02.28 20:00
|close
|21
|1.75
|1.1835
|1.1951
|0.0000
|1872.50
|3963.00
|43
|2006.03.01 08:00
|sell
|22
|3.31
|1.1970
|1.1979
|0.0000
|44
|2006.03.01 18:00
|close
|22
|3.31
|1.1913
|1.1979
|0.0000
|1886.70
|5849.70
|45
|2006.03.02 04:00
|sell
|23
|4.87
|1.2000
|1.2009
|0.0000
|46
|2006.03.02 06:00
|s/l
|23
|4.87
|1.2009
|1.2009
|0.0000
|-438.30
|5411.40
|47
|2006.03.02 10:00
|sell
|24
|4.51
|1.2006
|1.2015
|0.0000
|48
|2006.03.02 14:00
|s/l
|24
|4.51
|1.2015
|1.2015
|0.0000
|-405.90
|5005.50
|49
|2006.03.02 14:00
|sell
|25
|4.17
|1.2017
|1.2026
|0.0000
|50
|2006.03.02 16:00
|close
|25
|4.17
|1.1945
|1.2026
|0.0000
|3002.40
|8007.90
|51
|2006.03.02 23:59
|sell
|26
|6.65
|1.2039
|1.2048
|0.0000
|52
|2006.03.03 04:00
|s/l
|26
|6.65
|1.2048
|1.2048
|0.0000
|-541.09
|7466.82
|53
|2006.03.07 04:00
|buy
|27
|6.27
|1.1920
|1.1911
|0.0000
|54
|2006.03.07 10:00
|s/l
|27
|6.27
|1.1911
|1.1911
|0.0000
|-564.30
|6902.52
|55
|2006.03.07 10:00
|buy
|28
|5.81
|1.1886
|1.1877
|0.0000
|56
|2006.03.07 12:00
|s/l
|28
|5.81
|1.1877
|1.1877
|0.0000
|-522.90
|6379.62
|57
|2006.03.07 12:00
|buy
|29
|5.38
|1.1869
|1.1860
|0.0000
|58
|2006.03.07 14:00
|close
|29
|5.38
|1.1927
|1.1860
|0.0000
|3120.40
|9500.02
|59
|2006.03.07 16:00
|buy
|30
|7.96
|1.1931
|1.1922
|0.0000
|60
|2006.03.07 18:00
|close
|30
|7.96
|1.2024
|1.1922
|0.0000
|7402.80
|16902.82
|61
|2006.03.13 10:00
|sell
|31
|14.12
|1.1970
|1.1979
|0.0000
|62
|2006.03.13 16:00
|close
|31
|14.12
|1.1925
|1.1979
|0.0000
|6354.00
|23256.82
|63
|2006.03.13 23:59
|sell
|32
|19.44
|1.1965
|1.1974
|0.0000
|64
|2006.03.14 04:00
|s/l
|32
|19.44
|1.1974
|1.1974
|0.0000
|-1581.76
|21675.06
|65
|2006.03.15 06:00
|sell
|33
|17.95
|1.2076
|1.2085
|0.0000
|66
|2006.03.15 12:00
|close
|33
|17.95
|1.2009
|1.2085
|0.0000
|12026.50
|33701.56
|67
|2006.03.15 23:59
|sell
|34
|27.92
|1.2070
|1.2079
|0.0000
|68
|2006.03.16 04:00
|s/l
|34
|27.92
|1.2079
|1.2079
|0.0000
|-1789.64
|31911.92
|69
|2006.03.16 08:00
|sell
|35
|26.22
|1.2170
|1.2179
|0.0000
|70
|2006.03.16 10:00
|close
|35
|26.22
|1.2039
|1.2179
|0.0000
|34348.20
|66260.12
|71
|2006.03.16 20:00
|sell
|36
|54.46
|1.2166
|1.2175
|0.0000
|72
|2006.03.16 23:59
|s/l
|36
|54.46
|1.2175
|1.2175
|0.0000
|-4901.40
|61358.72
|73
|2006.03.23 08:00
|buy
|37
|51.22
|1.1981
|1.1972
|0.0000
|74
|2006.03.23 12:00
|close
|37
|51.22
|1.2026
|1.1972
|0.0000
|23049.00
|84407.72
|75
|2006.03.24 12:00
|sell
|38
|70.07
|1.2046
|1.2055
|0.0000
|76
|2006.03.27 10:00
|s/l
|38
|70.07
|1.2055
|1.2055
|0.0000
|-5701.34
|78706.38
|77
|2006.03.28 01:20
|sell
|39
|65.00
|1.2108
|1.2117
|0.0000
|78
|2006.03.28 02:40
|close
|39
|65.00
|1.2056
|1.2117
|0.0000
|33800.00
|112506.38
|79
|2006.03.28 15:59
|sell
|40
|92.98
|1.2100
|1.2109
|0.0000
|80
|2006.03.28 20:40
|close
|40
|92.98
|1.1997
|1.2109
|0.0000
|95769.40
|208275.78
|81
|2006.03.28 22:40
|sell
|41
|172.41
|1.2080
|1.2089
|0.0000
|82
|2006.03.28 23:59
|close
|41
|172.41
|1.2001
|1.2089
|0.0000
|136203.90
|344479.68
|83
|2006.03.31 08:40
|buy
|42
|284.67
|1.2103
|1.2094
|0.0000
|84
|2006.03.31 10:00
|close
|42
|284.67
|1.2153
|1.2094
|0.0000
|142335.00
|486814.68
|85
|2006.03.31 12:00
|buy
|43
|401.96
|1.2113
|1.2104
|0.0000
|86
|2006.03.31 12:40
|s/l
|43
|401.96
|1.2104
|1.2104
|0.0000
|-36176.40
|450638.28
|87
|2006.03.31 14:40
|buy
|44
|372.03
|1.2115
|1.2106
|0.0000
|88
|2006.03.31 15:59
|s/l
|44
|372.03
|1.2106
|1.2106
|0.0000
|-33482.70
|417155.58
|89
|2006.03.31 15:59
|buy
|45
|344.59
|1.2108
|1.2099
|0.0000
|90
|2006.03.31 16:40
|close
|45
|344.59
|1.2143
|1.2099
|0.0000
|120606.50
|537762.08
|91
|2006.03.31 18:00
|buy
|46
|443.52
|1.2127
|1.2118
|0.0000
|92
|2006.03.31 18:40
|s/l
|46
|443.52
|1.2118
|1.2118
|0.0000
|-39916.80
|497845.28
|93
|2006.03.31 19:59
|buy
|47
|410.59
|1.2127
|1.2118
|0.0000
|94
|2006.03.31 22:00
|s/l
|47
|410.59
|1.2118
|1.2118
|0.0000
|-36953.10
|460892.18
|95
|2006.03.31 22:00
|buy
|48
|380.53
|1.2114
|1.2105
|0.0000
|96
|2006.04.03 01:20
|s/l
|48
|380.53
|1.2105
|1.2105
|0.0000
|-38642.69
|422249.49
|97
|2006.04.03 04:40
|buy
|49
|350.33
|1.2055
|1.2046
|0.0000
|98
|2006.04.03 05:20
|s/l
|49
|350.33
|1.2046
|1.2046
|0.0000
|-31529.70
|390719.79
|99
|2006.04.03 05:20
|buy
|50
|324.68
|1.2036
|1.2027
|0.0000
|100
|2006.04.03 06:00
|close
|50
|324.68
|1.2106
|1.2027
|0.0000
|227276.00
|617995.79
|101
|2006.04.24 22:00
|sell
|51
|497.78
|1.2415
|1.2424
|0.0000
|102
|2006.04.25 12:40
|s/l
|51
|497.78
|1.2424
|1.2424
|0.0000
|-40502.51
|577493.28
|103
|2006.04.27 17:20
|sell
|52
|460.19
|1.2549
|1.2558
|0.0000
|104
|2006.04.27 18:00
|close
|52
|460.19
|1.2500
|1.2558
|0.0000
|225493.10
|802986.38