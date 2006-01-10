|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2004.12.08 00:00 - 2006.09.11 00:00 (2006.01.10 - 2006.09.10)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverceDetector=false; ReverceIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=23; ValuesPeriodCountMax=23; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=1; Risk=0.5; StopLossIndex=1.1; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=7; StopLevel=0;
|Bars in test
|557
|Ticks modelled
|7481
|Modelling quality
|24.46%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|822964.72
|Gross profit
|954588.25
|Gross loss
|-131623.53
|Profit factor
|7.25
|Expected payoff
|20574.12
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|44826.30 (7.02%)
|Relative drawdown
|39.55% (14251.78)
|Total trades
|40
|Short positions (won %)
|24 (37.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|16 (37.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|25 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|331089.40
|loss trade
|-44826.30
|Average
|profit trade
|63639.22
|loss trade
|-5264.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (162668.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-14251.78)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|331089.40 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-44826.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.10 06:32
|buy
|1
|4.15
|1.2036
|1.2027
|0.0000
|2
|2006.01.10 15:16
|close
|1
|4.15
|1.2079
|1.2027
|0.0000
|1784.50
|6784.50
|3
|2006.01.11 15:16
|sell
|2
|5.59
|1.2136
|1.2145
|0.0000
|4
|2006.01.11 19:38
|s/l
|2
|5.59
|1.2145
|1.2145
|0.0000
|-503.10
|6281.40
|5
|2006.01.11 19:38
|sell
|3
|5.17
|1.2146
|1.2155
|0.0000
|6
|2006.01.12 02:10
|close
|3
|5.17
|1.2010
|1.2155
|0.0000
|7165.25
|13446.65
|7
|2006.01.12 23:59
|buy
|4
|11.17
|1.2038
|1.2029
|0.0000
|8
|2006.01.13 02:10
|s/l
|4
|11.17
|1.2029
|1.2029
|0.0000
|-1134.44
|12312.20
|9
|2006.01.13 10:54
|sell
|5
|10.15
|1.2133
|1.2142
|0.0000
|10
|2006.01.13 15:16
|s/l
|5
|10.15
|1.2142
|1.2142
|0.0000
|-913.50
|11398.70
|11
|2006.01.13 15:16
|sell
|6
|9.39
|1.2145
|1.2154
|0.0000
|12
|2006.01.16 08:43
|s/l
|6
|9.39
|1.2154
|1.2154
|0.0000
|-763.95
|10634.76
|13
|2006.01.19 15:16
|buy
|7
|8.82
|1.2056
|1.2047
|0.0000
|14
|2006.01.19 17:27
|close
|7
|8.82
|1.2114
|1.2047
|0.0000
|5115.60
|15750.36
|15
|2006.01.23 04:21
|sell
|8
|12.89
|1.2215
|1.2224
|0.0000
|16
|2006.01.23 08:43
|s/l
|8
|12.89
|1.2224
|1.2224
|0.0000
|-1160.10
|14590.26
|17
|2006.01.23 17:27
|sell
|9
|11.92
|1.2242
|1.2251
|0.0000
|18
|2006.01.23 19:38
|s/l
|9
|11.92
|1.2251
|1.2251
|0.0000
|-1072.80
|13517.46
|19
|2006.01.23 21:49
|sell
|10
|11.05
|1.2229
|1.2238
|0.0000
|20
|2006.01.23 23:59
|s/l
|10
|11.05
|1.2238
|1.2238
|0.0000
|-994.50
|12522.96
|21
|2006.02.01 17:27
|buy
|11
|10.34
|1.2112
|1.2103
|0.0000
|22
|2006.02.01 19:38
|s/l
|11
|10.34
|1.2103
|1.2103
|0.0000
|-930.60
|11592.36
|23
|2006.02.02 08:43
|sell
|12
|9.57
|1.2109
|1.2118
|0.0000
|24
|2006.02.02 15:16
|close
|12
|9.57
|1.2075
|1.2118
|0.0000
|3253.80
|14846.16
|25
|2006.02.03 04:21
|buy
|13
|12.36
|1.2013
|1.2004
|0.0000
|26
|2006.02.03 06:32
|close
|13
|12.36
|1.2115
|1.2004
|0.0000
|12607.20
|27453.36
|27
|2006.02.03 19:38
|buy
|14
|22.83
|1.2025
|1.2016
|0.0000
|28
|2006.02.03 21:49
|s/l
|14
|22.83
|1.2016
|1.2016
|0.0000
|-2054.70
|25398.66
|29
|2006.02.03 23:59
|buy
|15
|21.13
|1.2022
|1.2013
|0.0000
|30
|2006.02.06 02:10
|s/l
|15
|21.13
|1.2013
|1.2013
|0.0000
|-2145.99
|23252.66
|31
|2006.02.08 21:49
|buy
|16
|19.50
|1.1927
|1.1918
|0.0000
|32
|2006.02.09 02:10
|close
|16
|19.50
|1.1996
|1.1918
|0.0000
|12778.65
|36031.32
|33
|2006.02.10 15:16
|buy
|17
|30.22
|1.1925
|1.1916
|0.0000
|34
|2006.02.10 17:27
|s/l
|17
|30.22
|1.1916
|1.1916
|0.0000
|-2719.80
|33311.52
|35
|2006.02.10 17:27
|buy
|18
|28.00
|1.1897
|1.1888
|0.0000
|36
|2006.02.13 15:16
|s/l
|18
|28.00
|1.1888
|1.1888
|0.0000
|-2843.72
|30467.79
|37
|2006.02.21 13:05
|buy
|19
|25.61
|1.1898
|1.1889
|0.0000
|38
|2006.02.22 08:43
|s/l
|19
|25.61
|1.1889
|1.1889
|0.0000
|-2600.99
|27866.80
|39
|2006.02.24 04:21
|buy
|20
|23.48
|1.1871
|1.1862
|0.0000
|40
|2006.02.27 02:10
|s/l
|20
|23.48
|1.1862
|1.1862
|0.0000
|-2384.66
|25482.14
|41
|2006.02.28 04:21
|sell
|21
|21.40
|1.1908
|1.1917
|0.0000
|42
|2006.02.28 10:54
|s/l
|21
|21.40
|1.1917
|1.1917
|0.0000
|-1926.00
|23556.14
|43
|2006.02.28 10:54
|sell
|22
|19.74
|1.1934
|1.1943
|0.0000
|44
|2006.02.28 13:05
|s/l
|22
|19.74
|1.1943
|1.1943
|0.0000
|-1776.60
|21779.54
|45
|2006.02.28 13:05
|sell
|23
|18.24
|1.1942
|1.1951
|0.0000
|46
|2006.02.28 21:49
|close
|23
|18.24
|1.1835
|1.1951
|0.0000
|19516.80
|41296.34
|47
|2006.03.01 08:43
|sell
|24
|34.50
|1.1970
|1.1979
|0.0000
|48
|2006.03.01 19:38
|close
|24
|34.50
|1.1913
|1.1979
|0.0000
|19665.00
|60961.34
|49
|2006.03.02 04:21
|sell
|25
|50.80
|1.2000
|1.2009
|0.0000
|50
|2006.03.02 06:32
|s/l
|25
|50.80
|1.2009
|1.2009
|0.0000
|-4572.00
|56389.34
|51
|2006.03.02 06:32
|sell
|26
|46.83
|1.2040
|1.2049
|0.0000
|52
|2006.03.02 08:43
|s/l
|26
|46.83
|1.2049
|1.2049
|0.0000
|-4214.70
|52174.64
|53
|2006.03.02 10:54
|sell
|27
|43.46
|1.2006
|1.2015
|0.0000
|54
|2006.03.02 15:16
|s/l
|27
|43.46
|1.2015
|1.2015
|0.0000
|-3911.40
|48263.24
|55
|2006.03.02 15:16
|sell
|28
|40.16
|1.2017
|1.2026
|0.0000
|56
|2006.03.02 17:27
|close
|28
|40.16
|1.1945
|1.2026
|0.0000
|28915.20
|77178.44
|57
|2006.03.02 23:59
|sell
|29
|64.11
|1.2039
|1.2048
|0.0000
|58
|2006.03.03 04:21
|s/l
|29
|64.11
|1.2048
|1.2048
|0.0000
|-5215.82
|71962.61
|59
|2006.03.07 04:21
|buy
|30
|60.38
|1.1920
|1.1911
|0.0000
|60
|2006.03.07 10:54
|s/l
|30
|60.38
|1.1911
|1.1911
|0.0000
|-5434.20
|66528.41
|61
|2006.03.07 10:54
|buy
|31
|55.98
|1.1886
|1.1877
|0.0000
|62
|2006.03.07 13:05
|s/l
|31
|55.98
|1.1877
|1.1877
|0.0000
|-5038.20
|61490.21
|63
|2006.03.07 13:05
|buy
|32
|51.82
|1.1869
|1.1860
|0.0000
|64
|2006.03.07 15:16
|close
|32
|51.82
|1.1927
|1.1860
|0.0000
|30055.60
|91545.81
|65
|2006.03.07 17:27
|buy
|33
|76.74
|1.1931
|1.1922
|0.0000
|66
|2006.03.07 19:38
|close
|33
|76.74
|1.2024
|1.1922
|0.0000
|71368.20
|162914.01
|67
|2006.03.13 10:54
|sell
|34
|136.10
|1.1970
|1.1979
|0.0000
|68
|2006.03.13 17:27
|close
|34
|136.10
|1.1925
|1.1979
|0.0000
|61245.00
|224159.01
|69
|2006.03.13 23:59
|sell
|35
|187.35
|1.1965
|1.1974
|0.0000
|70
|2006.03.14 04:21
|s/l
|35
|187.35
|1.1974
|1.1974
|0.0000
|-15242.31
|208916.70
|71
|2006.03.15 06:32
|sell
|36
|173.00
|1.2076
|1.2085
|0.0000
|72
|2006.03.15 13:05
|close
|36
|173.00
|1.2009
|1.2085
|0.0000
|115910.00
|324826.70
|73
|2006.03.15 23:59
|sell
|37
|269.12
|1.2070
|1.2079
|0.0000
|74
|2006.03.16 04:21
|s/l
|37
|269.12
|1.2079
|1.2079
|0.0000
|-17243.13
|307583.57
|75
|2006.03.16 08:43
|sell
|38
|252.74
|1.2170
|1.2179
|0.0000
|76
|2006.03.16 10:54
|close
|38
|252.74
|1.2039
|1.2179
|0.0000
|331089.40
|638672.97
|77
|2006.05.10 17:27
|sell
|39
|498.07
|1.2823
|1.2832
|0.0000
|78
|2006.05.10 19:38
|s/l
|39
|498.07
|1.2832
|1.2832
|0.0000
|-44826.30
|593846.67
|79
|2006.05.10 19:38
|sell
|40
|462.75
|1.2833
|1.2842
|0.0000
|80
|2006.05.11 00:00
|close
|40
|462.75
|1.2785
|1.2842
|0.0000
|234118.05
|827964.72