|Account: 213751
|Name: 13_13_13igoradcontest
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 13, 17:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3623950
|2006.07.03 09:28
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|3675059
|2006.07.05 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2809
|1.2634
|2006.07.07 15:30
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|-30.00
|3675076
|2006.07.05 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2213
|1.2446
|2006.07.07 15:31
|1.2213
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-41.79
|3684635
|2006.07.05 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8396
|1.8463
|1.8215
|2006.07.07 12:30
|1.8406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-10.00
|3716295
|2006.07.06 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.39
|211.46
|208.25
|2006.07.12 10:53
|211.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.19
|-6.12
|3724505
|2006.07.07 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.28
|146.50
|148.00
|2006.07.07 12:00
|146.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.01
|3731042
|2006.07.07 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.66
|146.29
|144.34
|2006.07.11 01:30
|145.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|87.47
|3731533
|2006.07.07 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8406
|1.8279
|1.8527
|2006.07.07 15:41
|1.8527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.00
|3767487
|2006.07.10 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8442
|1.8501
|1.8253
|2006.07.11 05:00
|1.8447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-5.00
|3778816
|2006.07.10 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.16
|116.91
|119.05
|2006.07.18 02:57
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|235.22
|3788283
|2006.07.11 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.66
|145.74
|147.51
|2006.07.13 18:30
|146.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|51.16
|3789588
|2006.07.11 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8447
|1.8336
|1.8584
|2006.07.12 14:30
|1.8396
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-51.00
|3793893
|2006.07.11 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2331
|1.2449
|1.2682
|2006.07.19 17:30
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|118.60
|3828005
|2006.07.12 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8396
|1.8452
|1.8204
|2006.07.13 11:30
|1.8400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-4.00
|3853115
|2006.07.13 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8400
|1.8317
|1.8565
|2006.07.14 09:30
|1.8366
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-34.00
|3856972
|2006.07.13 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2687
|1.2751
|1.2607
|2006.07.13 16:31
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3861233
|2006.07.13 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2653
|1.2794
|2006.07.13 18:30
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|3865775
|2006.07.13 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.25
|147.03
|145.49
|2006.07.14 06:00
|146.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-53.52
|3865794
|2006.07.13 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|1.2567
|1.2392
|2006.07.19 17:08
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|111.00
|3880579
|2006.07.14 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8366
|1.8285
|1.8062
|2006.07.18 13:23
|1.8285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|81.00
|3942453
|2006.07.18 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8293
|1.8462
|1.8710
|2006.07.25 03:25
|1.8462
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|169.00
|3942456
|2006.07.18 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.80
|214.80
|217.73
|2006.07.21 12:00
|214.96
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|100.06
|3980947
|2006.07.19 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.84
|116.59
|114.01
|2006.07.24 04:00
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|23.16
|3980960
|2006.07.19 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2479
|1.2474
|1.2259
|2006.07.24 04:00
|1.2406
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.21
|58.84
|4026716
|2006.07.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.96
|216.24
|213.61
|2006.07.21 18:28
|216.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.01
|4037695
|2006.07.21 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|216.18
|215.28
|217.73
|2006.07.26 03:30
|215.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-64.07
|4037709
|2006.07.21 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.47
|146.69
|148.57
|2006.07.24 09:00
|147.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-22.33
|4043629
|2006.07.24 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.57
|116.82
|119.13
|2006.07.26 10:12
|116.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|21.40
|4043637
|2006.07.24 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2411
|1.2636
|2006.07.26 23:21
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|4.03
|4048990
|2006.07.24 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.21
|147.99
|146.44
|2006.07.25 11:00
|147.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-47.08
|4079402
|2006.07.25 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8530
|1.8392
|1.8640
|2006.07.25 18:30
|1.8415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.00
|4082597
|2006.07.25 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.76
|146.98
|148.47
|2006.07.26 03:30
|147.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-49.55
|4104590
|2006.07.25 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8415
|1.8524
|1.8276
|2006.07.26 17:30
|1.8471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-56.00
|4114998
|2006.07.26 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|215.43
|216.71
|213.50
|2006.07.26 18:00
|215.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.94
|4115004
|2006.07.26 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.18
|147.96
|146.15
|2006.07.26 18:30
|147.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.82
|4133730
|2006.07.26 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8471
|1.8552
|1.8780
|2006.07.27 21:31
|1.8552
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|81.00
|4135331
|2006.07.26 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.74
|146.96
|148.69
|2006.07.27 12:00
|147.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-36.29
|4156589
|2006.07.27 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.32
|146.94
|144.99
|2006.07.31 20:00
|146.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|83.74
|4186595
|2006.07.28 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.34
|115.09
|112.38
|2006.08.01 15:43
|115.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|21.72
|4192829
|2006.07.28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2682
|1.2857
|2006.08.01 18:01
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|13.00
|4192869
|2006.07.28 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2355
|1.2416
|1.2183
|2006.08.01 16:00
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|5.67
|4225532
|2006.07.31 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.17
|214.22
|216.78
|2006.08.03 14:13
|216.78
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|227.10
|4225544
|2006.07.31 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.36
|145.58
|147.24
|2006.08.01 08:30
|145.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-34.02
|4235912
|2006.08.01 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.97
|146.75
|145.16
|2006.08.01 14:30
|146.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.18
|4244099
|2006.08.01 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.50
|145.75
|147.70
|2006.08.03 04:00
|146.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-9.59
|4248454
|2006.08.01 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2348
|1.2260
|1.2458
|2006.08.01 19:16
|1.2260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.79
|4253736
|2006.08.01 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2739
|1.2803
|1.2650
|2006.08.01 19:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|4258533
|2006.08.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2276
|1.2364
|1.2157
|2006.08.03 18:00
|1.2327
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|-41.37
|4299718
|2006.08.03 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.39
|147.17
|145.48
|2006.08.03 12:30
|146.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.58
|4310928
|2006.08.03 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.88
|147.31
|149.26
|2006.08.10 11:30
|147.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|74.86
|4315299
|2006.08.03 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8852
|1.8854
|1.9060
|2006.08.04 15:57
|1.9060
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|208.00
|4324396
|2006.08.03 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2327
|1.2239
|1.2439
|2006.08.04 15:39
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-71.92
|4378280
|2006.08.07 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.80
|115.05
|117.53
|2006.08.09 11:19
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|21.73
|4418899
|2006.08.09 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2865
|1.2690
|2006.08.09 11:06
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|4419670
|2006.08.09 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2281
|1.2193
|1.2426
|2006.08.10 09:30
|1.2213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-55.68
|4427974
|2006.08.09 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9077
|1.8960
|1.9208
|2006.08.10 11:30
|1.9012
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-65.00
|4455468
|2006.08.10 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2213
|1.2301
|1.2114
|2006.08.10 11:30
|1.2254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.46
|4457784
|2006.08.10 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|218.94
|219.93
|216.72
|2006.08.11 10:30
|219.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|-23.32
|4459688
|2006.08.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2857
|1.2808
|1.2633
|2006.08.15 16:00
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|81.00
|4461112
|2006.08.10 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9012
|1.9136
|1.8888
|2006.08.10 18:16
|1.8888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|4461115
|2006.08.10 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.74
|148.50
|146.55
|2006.08.11 10:00
|147.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-11.24
|4461122
|2006.08.10 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2254
|1.2349
|1.2535
|2006.08.15 16:30
|1.2357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|83.35
|4488488
|2006.08.11 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.87
|147.67
|149.62
|2006.08.18 13:00
|148.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|26.83
|4489284
|2006.08.11 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|219.21
|219.26
|221.76
|2006.08.16 11:38
|219.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|4.31
|4546400
|2006.08.15 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2776
|1.2804
|1.2961
|2006.08.18 14:27
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|28.00
|4547975
|2006.08.15 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2357
|1.2352
|1.2147
|2006.08.18 14:24
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|4.05
|4568445
|2006.08.16 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|1.8881
|1.9129
|2006.08.17 17:30
|1.8933
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-56.00
|4606683
|2006.08.17 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8933
|1.8924
|1.8676
|2006.08.21 07:31
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|65.00
|4611650
|2006.08.17 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.95
|116.20
|118.63
|2006.08.23 10:20
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|21.51
|4628445
|2006.08.18 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|148.18
|148.96
|147.42
|2006.08.21 04:50
|148.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-67.42
|4640172
|2006.08.18 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2869
|1.2725
|2006.08.21 04:21
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-64.00
|4652841
|2006.08.21 07:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8868
|1.8870
|1.9092
|2006.08.22 05:30
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|31.00
|4684118
|2006.08.22 05:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8899
|1.8988
|1.8740
|2006.08.23 16:30
|1.8963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-64.00
|4725637
|2006.08.23 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.16
|116.91
|119.19
|2006.08.28 13:47
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|64.16
|4732780
|2006.08.23 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8963
|1.8837
|1.9085
|2006.08.24 11:00
|1.8891
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-72.00
|4736932
|2006.08.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2860
|1.2686
|2006.08.24 11:31
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-19.00
|4738219
|2006.08.23 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2360
|1.2272
|1.2469
|2006.08.24 11:30
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|-21.08
|4752292
|2006.08.24 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2334
|1.2422
|1.2213
|2006.08.24 18:00
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.57
|4752301
|2006.08.24 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.30
|148.52
|150.14
|2006.08.24 18:30
|148.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.17
|4752327
|2006.08.24 11:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2751
|1.2913
|2006.08.25 03:05
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-64.00
|4761749
|2006.08.24 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2352
|1.2273
|1.2506
|2006.08.29 21:30
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-40.64
|4762623
|2006.08.24 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|148.67
|149.45
|147.75
|2006.08.25 07:00
|149.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-39.41
|4763436
|2006.08.24 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|219.72
|221.00
|218.37
|2006.08.25 09:30
|220.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-82.79
|4771573
|2006.08.25 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.13
|148.75
|150.70
|2006.08.29 15:30
|149.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|24.86
|4791456
|2006.08.28 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8914
|1.8916
|1.9140
|2006.08.29 17:52
|1.8916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|2.00
|4815576
|2006.08.29 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.74
|117.43
|114.71
|2006.08.30 19:30
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-35.85
|4825881
|2006.08.29 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.42
|150.20
|148.36
|2006.08.30 00:30
|149.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-23.99
|4831504
|2006.08.29 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.25
|222.53
|219.74
|2006.08.30 09:00
|222.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-75.28
|4836901
|2006.08.29 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2374
|1.2141
|2006.08.31 17:00
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.61
|12.21
|4836906
|2006.08.29 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2819
|1.2770
|1.2945
|2006.09.01 15:32
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-49.00
|4840037
|2006.08.30 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.70
|149.48
|151.43
|2006.08.31 18:30
|150.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|38.38
|4845399
|2006.08.30 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.13
|222.18
|225.07
|2006.09.01 19:30
|223.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2.73
|82.00
|4859492
|2006.08.30 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|116.53
|119.25
|2006.09.04 07:38
|116.53
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|-54.06
|4879422
|2006.08.31 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2287
|1.2202
|1.2435
|2006.09.01 19:30
|1.2301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|11.38
|4880905
|2006.08.31 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9003
|1.9103
|1.8855
|2006.09.01 19:30
|1.9059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-56.00
|4883020
|2006.08.31 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.15
|150.93
|149.02
|2006.09.01 19:30
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-14.52
|4903788
|2006.09.01 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2837
|1.2792
|1.2951
|2006.09.05 03:31
|1.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|3.00
|4903795
|2006.09.01 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|1.8982
|1.9228
|2006.09.04 12:02
|1.9041
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-18.00
|4903800
|2006.09.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.09
|221.14
|217.94
|2006.09.07 05:30
|220.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.17
|235.51
|4903812
|2006.09.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2301
|1.2386
|1.2177
|2006.09.05 03:30
|1.2316
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|-12.18
|4903829
|2006.09.01 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.32
|149.54
|151.43
|2006.09.04 04:30
|150.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-17.13
|4914216
|2006.09.04 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.12
|149.50
|147.55
|2006.09.06 00:30
|148.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|106.76
|4945767
|2006.09.05 03:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2840
|1.2739
|1.2578
|2006.09.11 12:52
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|101.00
|4979564
|2006.09.06 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|148.88
|148.55
|150.50
|2006.09.07 12:10
|148.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-28.41
|5015256
|2006.09.07 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|220.34
|219.06
|221.61
|2006.09.07 11:56
|219.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.98
|5025977
|2006.09.07 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|219.21
|219.31
|216.10
|2006.09.11 09:30
|218.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|62.39
|5027638
|2006.09.07 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.06
|116.95
|114.23
|2006.09.08 16:30
|116.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-59.10
|5080211
|2006.09.08 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.75
|117.50
|119.82
|2006.09.13 16:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|63.83
|5118873
|2006.09.11 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2682
|1.2746
|1.2606
|2006.09.12 04:00
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-36.00
|5130688
|2006.09.12 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2654
|1.2810
|2006.09.12 17:30
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.17
|389.03
|Closed P/L:
|375.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5164664
|2006.09.13 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.19
|149.97
|148.29
|
|149.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.89
|5149174
|2006.09.12 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2749
|1.2597
|
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|4.00
|5101059
|2006.09.11 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|218.48
|219.48
|222.53
|
|220.76
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|193.65
|5133854
|2006.09.12 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8694
|1.8629
|1.8877
|
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|55.00
|4945722
|2006.09.05 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2316
|1.2411
|1.2640
|
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|162.15
|5170380
|2006.09.13 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.54
|116.60
|119.82
|
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|419.90
|
|Floating P/L:
|423.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|375.86
|Floating P/L:
|423.73
|Margin:
|165.47
|Balance:
|50 375.86
|Equity:
|50 799.59
|Free Margin:
|50 634.12
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 191.28
|Gross Loss:
|2 815.42
|Total Net Profit:
|375.86
|Profit Factor:
|1.13
|Expected Payoff:
|3.45
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|133.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|610.31 (1.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.20% (610.31)
|
|Total Trades:
|109
|Short Positions (won %):
|52 (32.69%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|57 (49.12%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|45 (41.28%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|64 (58.72%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|237.99
|loss trade:
|-115.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.92
|loss trade:
|-43.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (655.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-432.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|655.65 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-432.11 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3