North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 213751 Name: 13_13_13igoradcontest Currency: USD 2006 September 13, 17:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36239502006.07.03 09:28balanceDeposit50 000.00
36750592006.07.05 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.27791.28091.26342006.07.07 15:301.28090.000.000.80-30.00
36750762006.07.05 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.22641.22131.24462006.07.07 15:311.22130.000.001.30-41.79
36846352006.07.05 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.83961.84631.82152006.07.07 12:301.84060.000.000.40-10.00
37162952006.07.06 17:30sell0.10gbpjpy211.39211.46208.252006.07.12 10:53211.460.000.00-4.19-6.12
37245052006.07.07 02:01buy0.10eurjpy147.28146.50148.002006.07.07 12:00146.660.000.000.00-54.01
37310422006.07.07 12:00sell0.10eurjpy146.66146.29144.342006.07.11 01:30145.660.000.00-0.8887.47
37315332006.07.07 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.84061.82791.85272006.07.07 15:411.85270.000.000.00121.00
37674872006.07.10 12:30sell0.10gbpusd1.84421.85011.82532006.07.11 05:001.84470.000.000.10-5.00
37788162006.07.10 17:00buy0.10usdjpy114.16116.91119.052006.07.18 02:57116.910.000.002.77235.22
37882832006.07.11 01:30buy0.10eurjpy145.66145.74147.512006.07.13 18:30146.250.000.000.3551.16
37895882006.07.11 05:00buy0.10gbpusd1.84471.83361.85842006.07.12 14:301.83960.000.00-0.30-51.00
37938932006.07.11 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.23311.24491.26822006.07.19 17:301.24790.000.002.59118.60
38280052006.07.12 14:30sell0.10gbpusd1.83961.84521.82042006.07.13 11:301.84000.000.000.30-4.00
38531152006.07.13 11:30buy0.10gbpusd1.84001.83171.85652006.07.14 09:301.83660.000.00-0.30-34.00
38569722006.07.13 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.26871.27511.26072006.07.13 16:311.27170.000.000.00-30.00
38612332006.07.13 16:31buy0.10eurusd1.27171.26531.27942006.07.13 18:301.26780.000.000.00-39.00
38657752006.07.13 18:30sell0.10eurjpy146.25147.03145.492006.07.14 06:00146.870.000.00-0.43-53.52
38657942006.07.13 18:30sell0.10eurusd1.26781.25671.23922006.07.19 17:081.25670.000.000.80111.00
38805792006.07.14 09:30sell0.10gbpusd1.83661.82851.80622006.07.18 13:231.82850.000.000.2081.00
39424532006.07.18 13:30buy0.10gbpusd1.82931.84621.87102006.07.25 03:251.84620.000.00-2.10169.00
39424562006.07.18 13:30buy0.10gbpjpy213.80214.80217.732006.07.21 12:00214.960.000.003.41100.06
39809472006.07.19 17:30sell0.10usdjpy116.84116.59114.012006.07.24 04:00116.570.000.00-3.4223.16
39809602006.07.19 17:30sell0.10usdchf1.24791.24741.22592006.07.24 04:001.24060.000.00-3.2158.84
40267162006.07.21 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy214.96216.24213.612006.07.21 18:28216.240.000.000.00-110.01
40376952006.07.21 18:30buy0.10gbpjpy216.18215.28217.732006.07.26 03:30215.430.000.002.06-64.07
40377092006.07.21 18:30buy0.10eurjpy147.47146.69148.572006.07.24 09:00147.210.000.000.09-22.33
40436292006.07.24 04:00buy0.10usdjpy116.57116.82119.132006.07.26 10:12116.820.000.000.6821.40
40436372006.07.24 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.24061.24111.26362006.07.26 23:211.24110.000.000.644.03
40489902006.07.24 09:00sell0.10eurjpy147.21147.99146.442006.07.25 11:00147.760.000.00-0.43-47.08
40794022006.07.25 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.85301.83921.86402006.07.25 18:301.84150.000.000.00-115.00
40825972006.07.25 11:00buy0.10eurjpy147.76146.98148.472006.07.26 03:30147.180.000.000.09-49.55
41045902006.07.25 18:30sell0.10gbpusd1.84151.85241.82762006.07.26 17:301.84710.000.000.10-56.00
41149982006.07.26 03:30sell0.10gbpjpy215.43216.71213.502006.07.26 18:00215.850.000.000.00-35.94
41150042006.07.26 03:30sell0.10eurjpy147.18147.96146.152006.07.26 18:30147.740.000.000.00-47.82
41337302006.07.26 17:30buy0.10gbpusd1.84711.85521.87802006.07.27 21:311.85520.000.00-0.9081.00
41353312006.07.26 18:30buy0.10eurjpy147.74146.96148.692006.07.27 12:00147.320.000.000.26-36.29
41565892006.07.27 12:00sell0.10eurjpy147.32146.94144.992006.07.31 20:00146.360.000.00-0.8783.74
41865952006.07.28 12:30sell0.10usdjpy115.34115.09112.382006.08.01 15:43115.090.000.00-1.4021.72
41928292006.07.28 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.27261.26821.28572006.08.01 18:011.27390.000.00-0.8013.00
41928692006.07.28 16:01sell0.10usdchf1.23551.24161.21832006.08.01 16:001.23480.000.00-1.305.67
42255322006.07.31 20:00buy0.10gbpjpy214.17214.22216.782006.08.03 14:13216.780.000.003.50227.10
42255442006.07.31 20:00buy0.10eurjpy146.36145.58147.242006.08.01 08:30145.970.000.000.09-34.02
42359122006.08.01 08:30sell0.10eurjpy145.97146.75145.162006.08.01 14:30146.500.000.000.00-46.18
42440992006.08.01 14:30buy0.10eurjpy146.50145.75147.702006.08.03 04:00146.390.000.000.35-9.59
42484542006.08.01 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.23481.22601.24582006.08.01 19:161.22600.000.000.00-71.79
42537362006.08.01 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.27391.28031.26502006.08.01 19:001.27790.000.000.00-40.00
42585332006.08.01 19:30sell0.10usdchf1.22761.23641.21572006.08.03 18:001.23270.000.00-2.60-41.37
42997182006.08.03 04:00sell0.10eurjpy146.39147.17145.482006.08.03 12:30146.880.000.000.00-42.58
43109282006.08.03 12:30buy0.10eurjpy146.88147.31149.262006.08.10 11:30147.740.000.000.6274.86
43152992006.08.03 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.88521.88541.90602006.08.04 15:571.90600.000.00-0.30208.00
43243962006.08.03 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.23271.22391.24392006.08.04 15:391.22390.000.000.32-71.92
43782802006.08.07 12:30buy0.10usdjpy114.80115.05117.532006.08.09 11:19115.050.000.000.7021.73
44188992006.08.09 00:30sell0.10eurusd1.28291.28651.26902006.08.09 11:061.28650.000.000.00-36.00
44196702006.08.09 01:30buy0.10usdchf1.22811.21931.24262006.08.10 09:301.22130.000.000.98-55.68
44279742006.08.09 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.90771.89601.92082006.08.10 11:301.90120.000.00-0.90-65.00
44554682006.08.10 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.22131.23011.21142006.08.10 11:301.22540.000.000.00-33.46
44577842006.08.10 10:30sell0.10gbpjpy218.94219.93216.722006.08.11 10:30219.210.000.00-1.04-23.32
44596882006.08.10 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.28571.28081.26332006.08.15 16:001.27760.000.000.6081.00
44611122006.08.10 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.90121.91361.88882006.08.10 18:161.88880.000.000.00124.00
44611152006.08.10 11:30sell0.10eurjpy147.74148.50146.552006.08.11 10:00147.870.000.00-0.43-11.24
44611222006.08.10 11:30buy0.10usdchf1.22541.23491.25352006.08.15 16:301.23570.000.000.9683.35
44884882006.08.11 10:00buy0.10eurjpy147.87147.67149.622006.08.18 13:00148.180.000.000.6226.83
44892842006.08.11 10:30buy0.10gbpjpy219.21219.26221.762006.08.16 11:38219.260.000.002.074.31
45464002006.08.15 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.27761.28041.29612006.08.18 14:271.28040.000.00-2.0028.00
45479752006.08.15 16:30sell0.10usdchf1.23571.23521.21472006.08.18 14:241.23520.000.00-3.254.05
45684452006.08.16 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.89891.88811.91292006.08.17 17:301.89330.000.00-0.90-56.00
46066832006.08.17 17:30sell0.10gbpusd1.89331.89241.86762006.08.21 07:311.88680.000.000.2065.00
46116502006.08.17 20:30buy0.10usdjpy115.95116.20118.632006.08.23 10:20116.200.000.001.3821.51
46284452006.08.18 13:00sell0.10eurjpy148.18148.96147.422006.08.21 04:50148.960.000.00-0.43-67.42
46401722006.08.18 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.28051.28691.27252006.08.21 04:211.28690.000.000.20-64.00
46528412006.08.21 07:31buy0.10gbpusd1.88681.88701.90922006.08.22 05:301.88990.000.00-0.3031.00
46841182006.08.22 05:30sell0.10gbpusd1.88991.89881.87402006.08.23 16:301.89630.000.000.10-64.00
47256372006.08.23 10:30buy0.10usdjpy116.16116.91119.192006.08.28 13:47116.910.000.001.7164.16
47327802006.08.23 16:30buy0.10gbpusd1.89631.88371.90852006.08.24 11:001.88910.000.00-0.90-72.00
47369322006.08.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.27961.28601.26862006.08.24 11:311.28150.000.000.60-19.00
47382192006.08.23 18:30buy0.10usdchf1.23601.22721.24692006.08.24 11:301.23340.000.000.97-21.08
47522922006.08.24 11:30sell0.10usdchf1.23341.24221.22132006.08.24 18:001.23520.000.000.00-14.57
47523012006.08.24 11:30buy0.10eurjpy149.30148.52150.142006.08.24 18:30148.670.000.000.00-54.17
47523272006.08.24 11:31buy0.10eurusd1.28151.27511.29132006.08.25 03:051.27510.000.00-0.40-64.00
47617492006.08.24 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.23521.22731.25062006.08.29 21:301.23020.000.000.96-40.64
47626232006.08.24 18:30sell0.10eurjpy148.67149.45147.752006.08.25 07:00149.130.000.00-0.43-39.41
47634362006.08.24 19:00sell0.10gbpjpy219.72221.00218.372006.08.25 09:30220.690.000.00-1.03-82.79
47715732006.08.25 07:00buy0.10eurjpy149.13148.75150.702006.08.29 15:30149.420.000.000.1824.86
47914562006.08.28 06:30buy0.10gbpusd1.89141.89161.91402006.08.29 17:521.89160.000.00-0.302.00
48155762006.08.29 07:30sell0.10usdjpy116.74117.43114.712006.08.30 19:30117.160.000.00-0.69-35.85
48258812006.08.29 15:30sell0.10eurjpy149.42150.20148.362006.08.30 00:30149.700.000.00-0.43-23.99
48315042006.08.29 18:00sell0.10gbpjpy221.25222.53219.742006.08.30 09:00222.130.000.00-1.03-75.28
48369012006.08.29 21:30sell0.10usdchf1.23021.23741.21412006.08.31 17:001.22870.000.00-2.6112.21
48369062006.08.29 21:30buy0.10eurusd1.28191.27701.29452006.09.01 15:321.27700.000.00-2.00-49.00
48400372006.08.30 00:30buy0.10eurjpy149.70149.48151.432006.08.31 18:30150.150.000.000.2638.38
48453992006.08.30 09:00buy0.10gbpjpy222.13222.18225.072006.09.01 19:30223.090.000.002.7382.00
48594922006.08.30 19:30buy0.10usdjpy117.16116.53119.252006.09.04 07:38116.530.000.001.70-54.06
48794222006.08.31 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.22871.22021.24352006.09.01 19:301.23010.000.000.3311.38
48809052006.08.31 17:30sell0.10gbpusd1.90031.91031.88552006.09.01 19:301.90590.000.000.10-56.00
48830202006.08.31 18:30sell0.10eurjpy150.15150.93149.022006.09.01 19:30150.320.000.00-0.43-14.52
49037882006.09.01 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.28371.27921.29512006.09.05 03:311.28400.000.00-0.803.00
49037952006.09.01 19:30buy0.10gbpusd1.90591.89821.92282006.09.04 12:021.90410.000.00-0.30-18.00
49038002006.09.01 19:30sell0.10gbpjpy223.09221.14217.942006.09.07 05:30220.340.000.00-6.17235.51
49038122006.09.01 19:30sell0.10usdchf1.23011.23861.21772006.09.05 03:301.23160.000.00-1.30-12.18
49038292006.09.01 19:30buy0.10eurjpy150.32149.54151.432006.09.04 04:30150.120.000.000.09-17.13
49142162006.09.04 04:30sell0.10eurjpy150.12149.50147.552006.09.06 00:30148.880.000.00-0.86106.76
49457672006.09.05 03:31sell0.10eurusd1.28401.27391.25782006.09.11 12:521.27390.000.001.20101.00
49795642006.09.06 00:30buy0.10eurjpy148.88148.55150.502006.09.07 12:10148.550.000.000.26-28.41
50152562006.09.07 05:30buy0.10gbpjpy220.34219.06221.612006.09.07 11:56219.060.000.000.00-109.98
50259772006.09.07 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy219.21219.31216.102006.09.11 09:30218.480.000.00-2.0662.39
50276382006.09.07 12:30sell0.10usdjpy116.06116.95114.232006.09.08 16:30116.750.000.00-0.69-59.10
50802112006.09.08 16:30buy0.10usdjpy116.75117.50119.822006.09.13 16:04117.500.000.001.0263.83
51188732006.09.11 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.26821.27461.26062006.09.12 04:001.27180.000.000.20-36.00
51306882006.09.12 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.27181.26541.28102006.09.12 17:301.26850.000.000.00-33.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.17 389.03
Closed P/L: 375.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51646642006.09.13 11:30sell0.10eurjpy149.19149.97148.29 149.330.000.000.00-11.89
51491742006.09.12 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.26851.27491.2597 1.26810.000.000.204.00
51010592006.09.11 09:30buy0.10gbpjpy218.48219.48222.53 220.760.000.001.36193.65
51338542006.09.12 07:30buy0.10gbpusd1.86941.86291.8877 1.87490.000.00-0.3055.00
49457222006.09.05 03:30buy0.10usdchf1.23161.24111.2640 1.25190.000.002.57162.15
51703802006.09.13 16:30buy0.10usdjpy117.54116.60119.82 117.740.000.000.0016.99
  0.00 0.00 3.83 419.90
 Floating P/L: 423.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 375.86 Floating P/L: 423.73 Margin: 165.47
Balance: 50 375.86 Equity: 50 799.59 Free Margin: 50 634.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 191.28 Gross Loss: 2 815.42 Total Net Profit: 375.86
Profit Factor: 1.13 Expected Payoff: 3.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 133.30 Maximal Drawdown: 610.31 (1.20%) Relative Drawdown: 1.20% (610.31)
 
Total Trades: 109 Short Positions (won %): 52 (32.69%) Long Positions (won %): 57 (49.12%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (41.28%) Loss trades (% of total): 64 (58.72%)
Largest profit trade: 237.99 loss trade: -115.00
Average profit trade: 70.92 loss trade: -43.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (655.65) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-432.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 655.65 (5) consecutive loss (count): -432.11 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3