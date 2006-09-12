Crown Forex SA
|Account: 15797
|Name: bruno delorm
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 15, 19:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|702820
|2006.09.12 14:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|703354
|2006.09.12 17:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2483
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 15:49
|1.2483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.22
|704017
|2006.09.13 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2695
|0.0000
|2006.09.15 09:46
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|714042
|2006.09.13 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.71
|117.33
|0.00
|2006.09.14 15:01
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.39
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.61
|Closed P/L:
|-55.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|704018
|2006.09.12 18:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2676
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|716418
|2006.09.15 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|703361
|2006.09.14 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.42
|714043
|2006.09.13 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.10
|714968
|2006.09.15 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.85
|740132
|2006.09.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2646
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|740617
|2006.09.15 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|741284
|2006.09.15 13:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8795
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|741421
|2006.09.15 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8780
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|741505
|2006.09.15 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|741658
|2006.09.15 13:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.37
|
|Floating P/L:
|-116.37
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|717052
|2006.09.13 15:48
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2658
|GridMACD-1012160-60
|704697
|2006.09.12 17:53
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|10000.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2562
|GridMACD-1012460-60
|734690
|2006.09.15 05:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.25
|0.00
|0.00
|
|117.65
|GridMACD-1012360-60
|734693
|2006.09.15 05:48
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2451
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2561
|GridMACD-1012460-60
|740616
|2006.09.15 13:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8841
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8783
|GridMACD-1012260-60
|741979
|2006.09.15 13:41
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8782
|GridMACD-1012260-60
|742332
|2006.09.15 13:50
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2657
|GridMACD-1012160-60
|745657
|2006.09.15 16:36
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|10000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|117.66
|GridMACD-1012360-60
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-55.61
|Floating P/L:
|-116.37
|Margin:
|900.00
|Balance:
|9 944.39
|Equity:
|9 828.02
|Free Margin:
|8 928.02