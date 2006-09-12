Crown Forex SA

Account: 15797 Name: bruno delorm Currency: USD 2006 September 15, 19:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7028202006.09.12 14:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
7033542006.09.12 17:53buy0.10usdchf1.24971.24830.00002006.09.13 15:491.24830.000.000.00-11.22
7040172006.09.13 15:48buy0.10eurusd1.27071.26950.00002006.09.15 09:461.26950.000.000.00-12.00
7140422006.09.13 13:55buy0.10usdjpy117.71117.330.002006.09.14 15:01117.330.000.000.00-32.39
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -55.61
Closed P/L: -55.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7040182006.09.12 18:08sell0.10eurusd1.26760.00000.0000 1.26580.000.000.0018.00
7164182006.09.15 12:44sell0.10eurusd1.26610.00000.0000 1.26580.000.000.003.00
7033612006.09.14 10:16sell0.10usdchf1.24660.00000.0000 1.25620.000.000.00-76.42
7140432006.09.13 15:48sell0.10usdjpy117.400.000.00 117.660.000.000.00-22.10
7149682006.09.15 16:36buy0.10usdjpy117.860.000.00 117.650.000.000.00-17.85
7401322006.09.15 13:33sell0.10eurusd1.26460.00000.0000 1.26580.000.000.00-12.00
7406172006.09.15 13:30sell0.10gbpusd1.88100.00000.0000 1.87830.000.000.0027.00
7412842006.09.15 13:32sell0.10gbpusd1.87950.00000.0000 1.87830.000.000.0012.00
7414212006.09.15 13:35sell0.10gbpusd1.87800.00000.0000 1.87830.000.000.00-3.00
7415052006.09.15 13:50sell0.10eurusd1.26310.00000.0000 1.26580.000.000.00-27.00
7416582006.09.15 13:41sell0.10gbpusd1.87650.00000.0000 1.87830.000.000.00-18.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -116.37
 Floating P/L: -116.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
7170522006.09.13 15:48buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00000.00000.0000 1.2658GridMACD-1012160-60
7046972006.09.12 17:53buy stop0.10usdchf10000.00000.00000.0000 1.2562GridMACD-1012460-60
7346902006.09.15 05:46sell stop0.10usdjpy117.250.000.00 117.65GridMACD-1012360-60
7346932006.09.15 05:48sell stop0.10usdchf1.24510.00000.0000 1.2561GridMACD-1012460-60
7406162006.09.15 13:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88410.00000.0000 1.8783GridMACD-1012260-60
7419792006.09.15 13:41sell stop0.10gbpusd1.87500.00000.0000 1.8782GridMACD-1012260-60
7423322006.09.15 13:50sell stop0.10eurusd1.26160.00000.0000 1.2657GridMACD-1012160-60
7456572006.09.15 16:36buy stop0.10usdjpy10000.000.000.00 117.66GridMACD-1012360-60
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -55.61 Floating P/L: -116.37 Margin: 900.00
Balance: 9 944.39 Equity: 9 828.02 Free Margin: 8 928.02