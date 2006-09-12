Fx-Pro Ltd
|Account: 535518
|Name: bruno delorm
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 15, 15:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|391824
|2006.09.12 19:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|392897
|2006.09.13 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2644
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.00
|392898
|2006.09.14 07:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2647
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|392915
|2006.09.14 11:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2644
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.00
|393028
|2006.09.15 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2647
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|393308
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2644
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.00
|391932
|2006.09.13 01:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1206
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.82
|391933
|2006.09.13 10:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.30
|391944
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1206
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.20
|392290
|2006.09.14 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.69
|393105
|2006.09.14 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.07
|393319
|2006.09.14 13:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.45
|393448
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.83
|392955
|2006.09.14 05:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.17
|392956
|2006.09.14 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2590
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.75
|392978
|2006.09.14 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.26
|393239
|2006.09.14 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2590
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.67
|393287
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2590
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.58
|393416
|2006.09.15 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.34
|394599
|2006.09.15 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2555
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.42
|394609
|2006.09.15 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.51
|394717
|2006.09.15 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|394756
|2006.09.15 11:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.33
|394804
|2006.09.15 13:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.25
|394885
|2006.09.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2647
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|394935
|2006.09.15 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8781
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|394960
|2006.09.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8785
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8781
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|394974
|2006.09.15 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2647
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|394975
|2006.09.15 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8781
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|
|-112.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-627.65
|
|Floating P/L:
|-739.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|393589
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2647
|GridMACD-101211-1
|392361
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1247
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1209
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393451
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1206
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393310
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2587
|GridMACD-101241-1
|394934
|2006.09.15 13:17
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8781
|GridMACD-101221-1
|394982
|2006.09.15 13:34
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2590
|GridMACD-101241-1
|395002
|2006.09.15 13:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8778
|GridMACD-101221-1
|395036
|2006.09.15 13:44
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2644
|GridMACD-101211-1
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-739.65
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|4 260.35
|Free Margin:
|3 060.35