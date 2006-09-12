Fx-Pro Ltd
|Account: 535518
|Name: bruno delorm
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 15, 19:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|391824
|2006.09.12 19:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|392897
|2006.09.13 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2663
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|392898
|2006.09.14 07:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2666
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|392915
|2006.09.14 11:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2663
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|393028
|2006.09.15 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2666
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|393308
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2663
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|391932
|2006.09.13 01:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1188
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|391933
|2006.09.13 10:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.26
|391944
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1188
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.33
|392290
|2006.09.14 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.66
|393105
|2006.09.14 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.06
|393319
|2006.09.14 13:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.47
|393448
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.87
|392955
|2006.09.14 05:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.25
|392956
|2006.09.14 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2556
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.92
|392978
|2006.09.14 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.31
|393239
|2006.09.14 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2556
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.86
|393287
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2556
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.81
|393416
|2006.09.15 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.36
|394599
|2006.09.15 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2555
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|394609
|2006.09.15 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.54
|394717
|2006.09.15 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.49
|394756
|2006.09.15 11:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.44
|394804
|2006.09.15 13:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.39
|394885
|2006.09.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2666
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|394935
|2006.09.15 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8815
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|394960
|2006.09.15 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8785
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8815
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|394974
|2006.09.15 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2666
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|394975
|2006.09.15 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8815
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|395002
|2006.09.15 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8815
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|-116.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-896.69
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 012.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|393589
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2666
|GridMACD-101211-1
|392361
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1247
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1191
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393451
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1188
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393310
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2553
|GridMACD-101241-1
|394934
|2006.09.15 13:17
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8815
|GridMACD-101221-1
|394982
|2006.09.15 13:34
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2556
|GridMACD-101241-1
|395036
|2006.09.15 13:44
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2663
|GridMACD-101211-1
|395562
|2006.09.15 17:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8812
|GridMACD-101221-1
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1 012.69
|Margin:
|1 300.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|3 987.31
|Free Margin:
|2 687.31