Fx-Pro Ltd

Account: 535518 Name: bruno delorm Currency: USD 2006 September 15, 19:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3918242006.09.12 19:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3928972006.09.13 22:06buy0.10eurusd1.27110.00000.0000 1.2663-4.000.000.00-48.00
3928982006.09.14 07:07sell0.10eurusd1.26780.00000.0000 1.2666-4.000.000.0012.00
3929152006.09.14 11:09buy0.10eurusd1.27260.00000.0000 1.2663-4.000.000.00-63.00
3930282006.09.15 12:44sell0.10eurusd1.26630.00000.0000 1.2666-4.000.000.00-3.00
3933082006.09.14 14:55buy0.10eurusd1.27410.00000.0000 1.2663-4.000.000.00-78.00
3919322006.09.13 01:18buy0.10usdcad1.12170.00000.0000 1.1188-4.000.000.00-25.92
3919332006.09.13 10:59sell0.10usdcad1.11840.00000.0000 1.1191-4.000.000.00-6.26
3919442006.09.13 12:17buy0.10usdcad1.12320.00000.0000 1.1188-4.000.000.00-39.33
3922902006.09.14 08:09sell0.10usdcad1.11690.00000.0000 1.1191-4.000.000.00-19.66
3931052006.09.14 11:29sell0.10usdcad1.11540.00000.0000 1.1191-4.000.000.00-33.06
3933192006.09.14 13:03sell0.10usdcad1.11390.00000.0000 1.1191-4.000.000.00-46.47
3934482006.09.14 13:06sell0.10usdcad1.11240.00000.0000 1.1191-4.000.000.00-59.87
3929552006.09.14 05:01buy0.10usdchf1.25100.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.0034.25
3929562006.09.14 09:48sell0.10usdchf1.24770.00000.0000 1.2556-4.000.000.00-62.92
3929782006.09.14 12:41buy0.10usdchf1.25250.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.0022.31
3932392006.09.14 10:37sell0.10usdchf1.24620.00000.0000 1.2556-4.000.000.00-74.86
3932872006.09.14 11:15sell0.10usdchf1.24470.00000.0000 1.2556-4.000.000.00-86.81
3934162006.09.15 07:19buy0.10usdchf1.25400.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.0010.36
3945992006.09.15 07:42buy0.10usdchf1.25550.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.00-1.59
3946092006.09.15 09:58buy0.10usdchf1.25700.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.00-13.54
3947172006.09.15 11:18buy0.10usdchf1.25850.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.00-25.49
3947562006.09.15 11:54buy0.10usdchf1.26000.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.00-37.44
3948042006.09.15 13:34buy0.10usdchf1.26150.00000.0000 1.2553-4.000.000.00-49.39
3948852006.09.15 13:33sell0.10eurusd1.26480.00000.0000 1.2666-4.000.000.00-18.00
3949352006.09.15 13:31sell0.10gbpusd1.88000.00000.0000 1.8815-4.000.000.00-15.00
3949602006.09.15 13:33sell0.10gbpusd1.87850.00000.0000 1.8815-4.000.000.00-30.00
3949742006.09.15 13:44sell0.10eurusd1.26330.00000.0000 1.2666-4.000.000.00-33.00
3949752006.09.15 13:37sell0.10gbpusd1.87700.00000.0000 1.8815-4.000.000.00-45.00
3950022006.09.15 17:15sell0.10gbpusd1.87550.00000.0000 1.8815-4.000.000.00-60.00
  -116.00 0.00 0.00 -896.69
 Floating P/L: -1 012.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
3935892006.09.14 14:55buy stop0.10eurusd1.27710.00000.0000 1.2666GridMACD-101211-1
3923612006.09.13 12:17buy stop0.10usdcad1.12470.00000.0000 1.1191GridMACD-101261-1
3934512006.09.14 13:06sell stop0.10usdcad1.11090.00000.0000 1.1188GridMACD-101261-1
3933102006.09.14 11:15sell stop0.10usdchf1.24320.00000.0000 1.2553GridMACD-101241-1
3949342006.09.15 13:17buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88330.00000.0000 1.8815GridMACD-101221-1
3949822006.09.15 13:34buy stop0.10usdchf1.26300.00000.0000 1.2556GridMACD-101241-1
3950362006.09.15 13:44sell stop0.10eurusd1.26180.00000.0000 1.2663GridMACD-101211-1
3955622006.09.15 17:15sell stop0.10gbpusd1.87400.00000.0000 1.8812GridMACD-101221-1
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -1 012.69 Margin: 1 300.00
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 3 987.31 Free Margin: 2 687.31