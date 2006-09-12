Fx-Pro Ltd
|Account: 535518
|Name: bruno delorm
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 14, 20:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|391824
|2006.09.12 19:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|391932
|2006.09.13 01:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1173
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.38
|391933
|2006.09.13 10:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.16
|391944
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1173
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.81
|392290
|2006.09.14 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.26
|392897
|2006.09.13 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2722
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|392898
|2006.09.14 07:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2725
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|392915
|2006.09.14 11:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2722
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|392955
|2006.09.14 05:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2518
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.39
|392956
|2006.09.14 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2521
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.14
|392978
|2006.09.14 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2518
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.59
|393105
|2006.09.14 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.69
|393239
|2006.09.14 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2521
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.12
|393287
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2521
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.10
|393308
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2722
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|393319
|2006.09.14 13:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.11
|393448
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.53
|
|-64.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.18
|
|Floating P/L:
|-454.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|392361
|2006.09.13 12:17
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1247
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1176
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393028
|2006.09.14 07:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2722
|GridMACD-101211-1
|393310
|2006.09.14 11:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2518
|GridMACD-101241-1
|393416
|2006.09.14 12:41
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2521
|GridMACD-101241-1
|393451
|2006.09.14 13:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1173
|GridMACD-101261-1
|393589
|2006.09.14 14:55
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2725
|GridMACD-101211-1
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-454.18
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|4 545.82
|Free Margin:
|3 945.82