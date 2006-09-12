Fx-Pro Ltd

Account: 535518 Name: bruno delorm Currency: USD 2006 September 14, 20:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3918242006.09.12 19:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3919322006.09.13 01:18buy0.10usdcad1.12170.00000.0000 1.1173-4.000.000.00-39.38
3919332006.09.13 10:59sell0.10usdcad1.11840.00000.0000 1.1176-4.000.000.007.16
3919442006.09.13 12:17buy0.10usdcad1.12320.00000.0000 1.1173-4.000.000.00-52.81
3922902006.09.14 08:09sell0.10usdcad1.11690.00000.0000 1.1176-4.000.000.00-6.26
3928972006.09.13 22:06buy0.10eurusd1.27110.00000.0000 1.2722-4.000.000.0011.00
3928982006.09.14 07:07sell0.10eurusd1.26780.00000.0000 1.2725-4.000.000.00-47.00
3929152006.09.14 11:09buy0.10eurusd1.27260.00000.0000 1.2722-4.000.000.00-4.00
3929552006.09.14 05:01buy0.10usdchf1.25100.00000.0000 1.2518-4.000.000.006.39
3929562006.09.14 09:48sell0.10usdchf1.24770.00000.0000 1.2521-4.000.000.00-35.14
3929782006.09.14 12:41buy0.10usdchf1.25250.00000.0000 1.2518-4.000.000.00-5.59
3931052006.09.14 11:29sell0.10usdcad1.11540.00000.0000 1.1176-4.000.000.00-19.69
3932392006.09.14 10:37sell0.10usdchf1.24620.00000.0000 1.2521-4.000.000.00-47.12
3932872006.09.14 11:15sell0.10usdchf1.24470.00000.0000 1.2521-4.000.000.00-59.10
3933082006.09.14 14:55buy0.10eurusd1.27410.00000.0000 1.2722-4.000.000.00-19.00
3933192006.09.14 13:03sell0.10usdcad1.11390.00000.0000 1.1176-4.000.000.00-33.11
3934482006.09.14 13:06sell0.10usdcad1.11240.00000.0000 1.1176-4.000.000.00-46.53
  -64.00 0.00 0.00 -390.18
 Floating P/L: -454.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
3923612006.09.13 12:17buy stop0.10usdcad1.12470.00000.0000 1.1176GridMACD-101261-1
3930282006.09.14 07:08sell stop0.10eurusd1.26630.00000.0000 1.2722GridMACD-101211-1
3933102006.09.14 11:15sell stop0.10usdchf1.24320.00000.0000 1.2518GridMACD-101241-1
3934162006.09.14 12:41buy stop0.10usdchf1.25400.00000.0000 1.2521GridMACD-101241-1
3934512006.09.14 13:06sell stop0.10usdcad1.11090.00000.0000 1.1173GridMACD-101261-1
3935892006.09.14 14:55buy stop0.10eurusd1.27710.00000.0000 1.2725GridMACD-101211-1
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -454.18 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 4 545.82 Free Margin: 3 945.82