|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2006.06.07 13:05 - 2006.09.22 19:55
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|fastMAPeriod=5; slowMAPeriod=40; StopLoss=550; TakeProfit=10; Lots=0.1;
|Bars in test
|21607
|Ticks modelled
|317012
|Modelling quality
|52.36%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|102.22
|Gross profit
|102.22
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|9.29
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|11
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|9.29
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (102.22)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|102.22 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|11
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.14 06:50
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.2586
|1.2036
|1.2596
|2
|2006.06.14 07:48
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2596
|1.2036
|1.2596
|10.00
|10010.00
|3
|2006.06.26 07:10
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.2544
|1.1994
|1.2554
|4
|2006.06.26 07:19
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2554
|1.1994
|1.2554
|10.00
|10020.00
|5
|2006.07.21 07:40
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.2668
|1.2118
|1.2678
|6
|2006.07.21 08:33
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2678
|1.2118
|1.2678
|10.00
|10030.00
|7
|2006.08.08 07:25
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2843
|1.2293
|1.2853
|8
|2006.08.08 10:36
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.2853
|1.2293
|1.2853
|10.00
|10040.00
|9
|2006.08.09 06:05
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.2814
|1.2264
|1.2824
|10
|2006.08.09 06:14
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.2824
|1.2264
|1.2824
|10.00
|10050.00
|11
|2006.08.10 06:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2899
|1.2349
|1.2909
|12
|2006.08.10 07:03
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.2909
|1.2349
|1.2909
|10.00
|10060.00
|13
|2006.08.10 07:05
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.2907
|1.2357
|1.2917
|14
|2006.08.21 12:09
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.2917
|1.2357
|1.2917
|2.21
|10062.22
|15
|2006.08.23 07:25
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2818
|1.2268
|1.2828
|16
|2006.08.23 07:33
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.2828
|1.2268
|1.2828
|10.00
|10072.22
|17
|2006.08.31 07:30
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.2860
|1.2310
|1.2870
|18
|2006.08.31 12:35
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.2870
|1.2310
|1.2870
|10.00
|10082.22
|19
|2006.09.18 06:35
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2677
|1.2127
|1.2687
|20
|2006.09.18 13:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.2687
|1.2127
|1.2687
|10.00
|10092.22
|21
|2006.09.22 07:25
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.2817
|1.2267
|1.2827
|22
|2006.09.22 08:26
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.2827
|1.2267
|1.2827
|10.00
|10102.22