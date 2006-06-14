Strategy Tester Report
SPUB

SymbolEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2006.06.07 13:05 - 2006.09.22 19:55
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersfastMAPeriod=5; slowMAPeriod=40; StopLoss=550; TakeProfit=10; Lots=0.1;
Bars in test21607Ticks modelled317012Modelling quality52.36%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit102.22Gross profit102.22Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff9.29
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)11 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade10.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade9.29loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (102.22)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)102.22 (11)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins11consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.14 06:50buy11.001.25861.20361.2596
22006.06.14 07:48t/p11.001.25961.20361.259610.0010010.00
32006.06.26 07:10buy21.001.25441.19941.2554
42006.06.26 07:19t/p21.001.25541.19941.255410.0010020.00
52006.07.21 07:40buy31.001.26681.21181.2678
62006.07.21 08:33t/p31.001.26781.21181.267810.0010030.00
72006.08.08 07:25buy41.001.28431.22931.2853
82006.08.08 10:36t/p41.001.28531.22931.285310.0010040.00
92006.08.09 06:05buy51.001.28141.22641.2824
102006.08.09 06:14t/p51.001.28241.22641.282410.0010050.00
112006.08.10 06:30buy61.001.28991.23491.2909
122006.08.10 07:03t/p61.001.29091.23491.290910.0010060.00
132006.08.10 07:05buy71.001.29071.23571.2917
142006.08.21 12:09t/p71.001.29171.23571.29172.2110062.22
152006.08.23 07:25buy81.001.28181.22681.2828
162006.08.23 07:33t/p81.001.28281.22681.282810.0010072.22
172006.08.31 07:30buy91.001.28601.23101.2870
182006.08.31 12:35t/p91.001.28701.23101.287010.0010082.22
192006.09.18 06:35buy101.001.26771.21271.2687
202006.09.18 13:00t/p101.001.26871.21271.268710.0010092.22
212006.09.22 07:25buy111.001.28171.22671.2827
222006.09.22 08:26t/p111.001.28271.22671.282710.0010102.22