|Account: 1215603
|Name: estrategia cuadruple
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 5, 14:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11280236
|2006.09.07 20:51
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|11327570
|2006.09.08 12:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|116.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.08 12:49
|116.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|11327626
|2006.09.08 12:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.08 12:49
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|11327663
|2006.09.08 12:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.08 12:49
|1.2481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|11327735
|2006.09.08 12:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.08 12:49
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11343239
|2006.09.08 17:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 12:16
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|34.00
|11343238
|2006.09.08 17:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2469
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 12:16
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|37.03
|11401316
|2006.09.11 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 14:07
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11401389
|2006.09.11 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 14:08
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.84
|11401460
|2006.09.11 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 14:08
|1.8625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11478497
|2006.09.12 13:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.12 13:51
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11478520
|2006.09.12 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2445
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.12 13:51
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.63
|11478563
|2006.09.12 13:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.12 13:51
|1.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11546870
|2006.09.13 12:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 12:17
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|11546875
|2006.09.13 12:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2677
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 12:17
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11546883
|2006.09.13 12:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8743
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 12:18
|1.8737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11554323
|2006.09.13 13:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 13:56
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|11554329
|2006.09.13 13:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 13:56
|1.8740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|11554337
|2006.09.13 13:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 13:56
|1.2529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.16
|11554935
|2006.09.13 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2676
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 13:56
|1.2676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11555023
|2006.09.13 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.13 13:56
|1.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11555060
|2006.09.13 13:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.19 11:42
|1.2555
|0.00
|0.00
|5.94
|21.51
|11555149
|2006.09.13 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.19 11:42
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|62.00
|12040530
|2006.09.19 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.19 12:42
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12040623
|2006.09.19 12:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.19 12:42
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|12040760
|2006.09.19 12:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8846
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.19 12:42
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|12041045
|2006.09.19 12:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.19 12:43
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.97
|12125150
|2006.09.20 13:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.20 14:06
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12125187
|2006.09.20 13:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.20 14:06
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|12125202
|2006.09.20 13:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2515
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.20 14:06
|1.2509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|12409265
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.25 14:07
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|12409450
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8997
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.25 14:07
|1.9020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|12409769
|2006.09.25 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.25 14:07
|1.2366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.36
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|160.78
|Closed P/L:
|162.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|162.60
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 162.60
|Equity:
|3 162.60
|Free Margin:
|3 162.60
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|274.92
|Gross Loss:
|112.32
|Total Net Profit:
|162.60
|Profit Factor:
|2.45
|Expected Payoff:
|5.08
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|58.16 (1.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.86% (58.16)
|
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (73.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (71.88%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (28.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|59.90
|loss trade:
|-23.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.95
|loss trade:
|-12.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (124.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-54.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|138.11 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-54.16 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2