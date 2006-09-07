Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1215603 Name: estrategia cuadruple Currency: USD 2006 October 5, 14:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112802362006.09.07 20:51balanceDeposit3 000.00
113275702006.09.08 12:43buy1.00usdjpym116.690.000.002006.09.08 12:49116.750.000.000.005.14
113276262006.09.08 12:43sell1.00eurusdm1.26730.00000.00002006.09.08 12:491.26720.000.000.001.00
113276632006.09.08 12:43buy1.00usdchfm1.24820.00000.00002006.09.08 12:491.24810.000.000.00-0.80
113277352006.09.08 12:44sell1.00gbpusdm1.86670.00000.00002006.09.08 12:491.86650.000.000.002.00
113432392006.09.08 17:08buy1.00eurusdm1.26800.00000.00002006.09.11 12:161.27140.000.00-0.8734.00
113432382006.09.08 17:08sell1.00usdchfm1.24690.00000.00002006.09.11 12:161.24230.000.00-1.1537.03
114013162006.09.11 14:00sell1.00eurusdm1.27040.00000.00002006.09.11 14:071.26940.000.000.0010.00
114013892006.09.11 14:00buy1.00usdchfm1.24370.00000.00002006.09.11 14:081.24480.000.000.008.84
114014602006.09.11 14:00sell1.00gbpusdm1.86370.00000.00002006.09.11 14:081.86250.000.000.0012.00
114784972006.09.12 13:33sell1.00eurusdm1.27040.00000.00002006.09.12 13:511.26990.000.000.005.00
114785202006.09.12 13:33buy1.00usdchfm1.24450.00000.00002006.09.12 13:511.24570.000.000.009.63
114785632006.09.12 13:33sell1.00gbpusdm1.87490.00000.00002006.09.12 13:511.87440.000.000.005.00
115468702006.09.13 12:05buy1.00usdchfm1.25330.00000.00002006.09.13 12:171.25370.000.000.003.19
115468752006.09.13 12:05sell1.00eurusdm1.26770.00000.00002006.09.13 12:171.26780.000.000.00-1.00
115468832006.09.13 12:05sell1.00gbpusdm1.87430.00000.00002006.09.13 12:181.87370.000.000.006.00
115543232006.09.13 13:50buy1.00eurusdm1.26940.00000.00002006.09.13 13:561.26740.000.000.00-20.00
115543292006.09.13 13:50buy1.00gbpusdm1.87590.00000.00002006.09.13 13:561.87400.000.000.00-19.00
115543372006.09.13 13:50sell1.00usdchfm1.25100.00000.00002006.09.13 13:561.25290.000.000.00-15.16
115549352006.09.13 13:56sell1.00eurusdm1.26760.00000.00002006.09.13 13:561.26760.000.000.000.00
115550232006.09.13 13:56sell1.00gbpusdm1.87400.00000.00002006.09.13 13:561.87440.000.000.00-4.00
115550602006.09.13 13:56buy1.00usdchfm1.25280.00000.00002006.09.19 11:421.25550.000.005.9421.51
115551492006.09.13 13:57buy1.00gbpusdm1.87500.00000.00002006.09.19 11:421.88120.000.00-2.1062.00
120405302006.09.19 12:30buy1.00eurusdm1.26850.00000.00002006.09.19 12:421.26890.000.000.004.00
120406232006.09.19 12:31sell1.00usdchfm1.25350.00000.00002006.09.19 12:421.25300.000.000.003.99
120407602006.09.19 12:31buy1.00gbpusdm1.88460.00000.00002006.09.19 12:421.88620.000.000.0016.00
120410452006.09.19 12:32sell1.00usdjpym117.290.000.002006.09.19 12:43117.220.000.000.005.97
121251502006.09.20 13:28buy1.00eurusdm1.26860.00000.00002006.09.20 14:061.26960.000.000.0010.00
121251872006.09.20 13:28buy1.00gbpusdm1.88800.00000.00002006.09.20 14:061.88860.000.000.006.00
121252022006.09.20 13:28sell1.00usdchfm1.25150.00000.00002006.09.20 14:061.25090.000.000.004.80
124092652006.09.25 14:00sell1.00eurusdm1.27420.00000.00002006.09.25 14:071.27560.000.000.00-14.00
124094502006.09.25 14:00sell1.00gbpusdm1.89970.00000.00002006.09.25 14:071.90200.000.000.00-23.00
124097692006.09.25 14:00buy1.00usdchfm1.23850.00000.00002006.09.25 14:071.23660.000.000.00-15.36
  0.00 0.00 1.82 160.78
Closed P/L: 162.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 162.60 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 162.60 Equity: 3 162.60 Free Margin: 3 162.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 274.92 Gross Loss: 112.32 Total Net Profit: 162.60
Profit Factor: 2.45 Expected Payoff: 5.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 58.16 (1.86%) Relative Drawdown: 1.86% (58.16)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (73.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (71.88%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (28.13%)
Largest profit trade: 59.90 loss trade: -23.00
Average profit trade: 11.95 loss trade: -12.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (124.67) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-54.16)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 138.11 (9) consecutive loss (count): -54.16 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2