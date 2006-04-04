|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.04.04 00:00 - 2006.10.04 00:00 (2006.04.04 - 2006.10.04)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=3; PrefSettings=false; MM=false; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=64; StopLoss=104; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=18; SMA2Bars=10; Percent=0.018; EnvelopePeriod=6; OSMAFast=5; OSMASlow=30; OSMASignal=5; xfactor=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=30; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=16; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0.0052; DVStayOut=0.027;
|Bars in test
|56960
|Ticks modelled
|1072093
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|18496.13
|Gross profit
|26710.41
|Gross loss
|-8214.28
|Profit factor
|3.25
|Expected payoff
|308.27
|Absolute drawdown
|873.36
|Maximal drawdown
|1280.24 (4.91%)
|Relative drawdown
|9.39% (1262.06)
|Total trades
|60
|Short positions (won %)
|30 (76.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|30 (90.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|50 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|554.43
|loss trade
|-911.58
|Average
|profit trade
|534.21
|loss trade
|-821.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|16 (8536.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-911.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|8536.01 (16)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-911.58 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.04.04 01:15
|sell
|1
|1.00
|142.93
|143.97
|142.29
|2
|2006.04.04 15:01
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|143.97
|143.97
|142.29
|-873.36
|9126.64
|3
|2006.04.04 23:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|144.04
|145.08
|143.40
|4
|2006.04.05 06:19
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|143.40
|145.08
|143.40
|531.99
|9658.63
|5
|2006.04.05 23:15
|buy
|3
|1.00
|144.22
|143.18
|144.86
|6
|2006.04.06 13:35
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|144.86
|143.18
|144.86
|543.93
|10202.56
|7
|2006.04.06 23:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|143.98
|145.02
|143.34
|8
|2006.04.07 09:16
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|143.34
|145.02
|143.34
|532.00
|10734.56
|9
|2006.04.07 16:30
|buy
|5
|1.00
|142.73
|141.69
|143.37
|10
|2006.04.10 10:14
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|143.37
|141.69
|143.37
|539.73
|11274.29
|11
|2006.04.10 17:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|143.30
|142.26
|143.94
|12
|2006.04.11 14:58
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|143.94
|142.26
|143.94
|539.73
|11814.02
|13
|2006.04.11 20:15
|buy
|7
|1.00
|143.59
|142.55
|144.23
|14
|2006.04.17 13:42
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|144.23
|142.55
|144.23
|550.24
|12364.26
|15
|2006.04.18 08:45
|buy
|8
|1.00
|144.35
|143.31
|144.99
|16
|2006.04.19 15:37
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|144.99
|143.31
|144.99
|539.73
|12903.99
|17
|2006.04.20 05:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|145.25
|146.29
|144.61
|18
|2006.04.20 16:05
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|144.61
|146.29
|144.61
|537.45
|13441.44
|19
|2006.04.21 00:15
|buy
|10
|1.00
|144.65
|143.61
|145.29
|20
|2006.04.24 00:00
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|143.61
|143.61
|145.29
|-871.56
|12569.88
|21
|2006.04.26 04:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|142.81
|143.85
|142.17
|22
|2006.04.27 12:21
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|142.17
|143.85
|142.17
|521.08
|13090.96
|23
|2006.04.27 16:45
|sell
|12
|1.00
|142.93
|143.97
|142.29
|24
|2006.05.04 08:06
|s/l
|12
|1.00
|143.97
|143.97
|142.29
|-911.58
|12179.38
|25
|2006.05.04 16:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|143.76
|144.80
|143.12
|26
|2006.05.05 16:57
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|143.12
|144.80
|143.12
|532.00
|12711.38
|27
|2006.05.08 10:15
|buy
|14
|1.00
|141.82
|140.78
|142.46
|28
|2006.05.08 23:00
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|142.46
|140.78
|142.46
|537.64
|13249.02
|29
|2006.05.08 23:30
|sell
|15
|1.00
|141.92
|142.96
|141.28
|30
|2006.05.10 11:01
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|141.28
|142.96
|141.28
|526.53
|13775.55
|31
|2006.05.10 17:30
|sell
|16
|1.00
|141.65
|142.69
|141.01
|32
|2006.05.16 07:02
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|141.01
|142.69
|141.01
|504.69
|14280.24
|33
|2006.05.16 15:30
|sell
|17
|1.00
|141.52
|142.56
|140.88
|34
|2006.05.17 02:18
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|140.88
|142.56
|140.88
|532.00
|14812.24
|35
|2006.05.17 16:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|140.42
|139.38
|141.06
|36
|2006.05.17 20:31
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|141.06
|139.38
|141.06
|537.64
|15349.88
|37
|2006.05.18 04:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|141.21
|140.17
|141.85
|38
|2006.05.18 13:15
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|141.85
|140.17
|141.85
|537.63
|15887.51
|39
|2006.05.19 11:45
|sell
|20
|1.00
|142.82
|143.86
|142.18
|40
|2006.05.19 14:58
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|142.18
|143.86
|142.18
|537.45
|16424.96
|41
|2006.05.22 17:30
|buy
|21
|1.00
|143.57
|142.53
|144.21
|42
|2006.05.30 12:01
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|144.21
|142.53
|144.21
|554.43
|16979.39
|43
|2006.05.31 03:15
|buy
|22
|1.00
|144.09
|143.05
|144.73
|44
|2006.06.05 09:46
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|144.73
|143.05
|144.73
|548.13
|17527.52
|45
|2006.06.05 20:45
|sell
|23
|1.00
|144.79
|145.83
|144.15
|46
|2006.06.09 00:29
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|144.15
|145.83
|144.15
|504.69
|18032.21
|47
|2006.06.09 00:29
|buy
|24
|1.00
|144.13
|143.09
|144.77
|48
|2006.06.13 16:19
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|144.77
|143.09
|144.77
|541.83
|18574.04
|49
|2006.06.14 02:15
|buy
|25
|1.00
|144.50
|143.46
|145.14
|50
|2006.06.14 18:24
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|145.14
|143.46
|145.14
|537.64
|19111.68
|51
|2006.06.15 00:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|144.94
|143.90
|145.58
|52
|2006.06.16 21:00
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|145.58
|143.90
|145.58
|539.73
|19651.41
|53
|2006.06.16 21:15
|sell
|27
|1.00
|145.59
|146.63
|144.95
|54
|2006.06.19 17:00
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|144.95
|146.63
|144.95
|531.99
|20183.40
|55
|2006.06.19 23:00
|sell
|28
|1.00
|145.28
|146.32
|144.64
|56
|2006.06.20 08:40
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|144.64
|146.32
|144.64
|531.99
|20715.39
|57
|2006.06.21 00:45
|sell
|29
|1.00
|144.62
|145.66
|143.98
|58
|2006.06.22 12:31
|s/l
|29
|1.00
|145.66
|145.66
|143.98
|-889.74
|19825.65
|59
|2006.06.22 13:15
|buy
|30
|1.00
|145.53
|144.49
|146.17
|60
|2006.06.22 18:18
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|146.17
|144.49
|146.17
|537.63
|20363.28
|61
|2006.06.23 05:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|145.94
|144.90
|146.58
|62
|2006.06.27 12:21
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|146.58
|144.90
|146.58
|541.84
|20905.12
|63
|2006.06.27 12:30
|sell
|32
|1.00
|146.50
|147.54
|145.86
|64
|2006.06.28 16:24
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|145.86
|147.54
|145.86
|532.00
|21437.12
|65
|2006.06.29 10:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|146.13
|145.09
|146.77
|66
|2006.07.03 12:18
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|146.77
|145.09
|146.77
|541.84
|21978.96
|67
|2006.07.03 12:18
|sell
|34
|1.00
|146.77
|147.81
|146.13
|68
|2006.07.07 16:54
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|146.13
|147.81
|146.13
|504.70
|22483.66
|69
|2006.07.10 13:00
|buy
|35
|1.00
|145.35
|144.31
|145.99
|70
|2006.07.12 01:19
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|145.99
|144.31
|145.99
|541.84
|23025.50
|71
|2006.07.12 07:15
|sell
|36
|1.00
|145.93
|146.97
|145.29
|72
|2006.07.14 03:40
|s/l
|36
|1.00
|146.97
|146.97
|145.29
|-895.20
|22130.30
|73
|2006.07.17 02:45
|buy
|37
|1.00
|146.83
|145.79
|147.47
|74
|2006.07.20 12:56
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|147.47
|145.79
|147.47
|548.13
|22678.43
|75
|2006.07.20 23:00
|sell
|38
|1.00
|147.77
|148.81
|147.13
|76
|2006.07.21 10:04
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|147.13
|148.81
|147.13
|531.99
|23210.42
|77
|2006.07.21 17:45
|sell
|39
|1.00
|147.57
|148.61
|146.93
|78
|2006.07.26 10:00
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|146.93
|148.61
|146.93
|521.08
|23731.50
|79
|2006.07.26 15:00
|sell
|40
|1.00
|147.10
|148.14
|146.46
|80
|2006.07.28 11:13
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|146.46
|148.14
|146.46
|515.61
|24247.11
|81
|2006.07.28 13:15
|buy
|41
|1.00
|146.54
|145.50
|147.18
|82
|2006.08.03 14:45
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|147.18
|145.50
|147.18
|550.23
|24797.34
|83
|2006.08.04 00:00
|buy
|42
|1.00
|147.21
|146.17
|147.85
|84
|2006.08.07 11:57
|t/p
|42
|1.00
|147.85
|146.17
|147.85
|539.74
|25337.08
|85
|2006.08.07 19:45
|buy
|43
|1.00
|147.68
|146.64
|148.32
|86
|2006.08.09 16:10
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|148.32
|146.64
|148.32
|541.83
|25878.91
|87
|2006.08.09 23:15
|buy
|44
|1.00
|148.35
|147.31
|148.99
|88
|2006.08.10 16:02
|s/l
|44
|1.00
|147.31
|147.31
|148.99
|-867.35
|25011.56
|89
|2006.08.10 23:45
|buy
|45
|1.00
|147.44
|146.40
|148.08
|90
|2006.08.11 10:09
|t/p
|45
|1.00
|148.08
|146.40
|148.08
|539.74
|25551.30
|91
|2006.08.14 02:15
|buy
|46
|1.00
|148.06
|147.02
|148.70
|92
|2006.08.16 13:31
|t/p
|46
|1.00
|148.70
|147.02
|148.70
|541.84
|26093.14
|93
|2006.08.16 13:31
|sell
|47
|1.00
|148.72
|149.76
|148.08
|94
|2006.08.21 16:48
|s/l
|47
|1.00
|149.76
|149.76
|148.08
|-900.66
|25192.48
|95
|2006.08.22 05:30
|sell
|48
|1.00
|149.44
|150.48
|148.80
|96
|2006.08.23 04:59
|t/p
|48
|1.00
|148.80
|150.48
|148.80
|532.00
|25724.48
|97
|2006.08.23 10:15
|sell
|49
|1.00
|149.09
|150.13
|148.45
|98
|2006.08.30 07:08
|s/l
|49
|1.00
|150.13
|150.13
|148.45
|-911.58
|24812.90
|99
|2006.08.30 15:00
|sell
|50
|1.00
|150.13
|151.17
|149.49
|100
|2006.09.04 09:46
|t/p
|50
|1.00
|149.49
|151.17
|149.49
|510.15
|25323.05
|101
|2006.09.05 00:30
|sell
|51
|1.00
|149.38
|150.42
|148.74
|102
|2006.09.05 02:50
|t/p
|51
|1.00
|148.74
|150.42
|148.74
|537.45
|25860.50
|103
|2006.09.05 02:50
|buy
|52
|1.00
|148.73
|147.69
|149.37
|104
|2006.09.06 20:42
|t/p
|52
|1.00
|149.37
|147.69
|149.37
|539.73
|26400.23
|105
|2006.09.07 02:15
|sell
|53
|1.00
|149.50
|150.54
|148.86
|106
|2006.09.07 10:56
|t/p
|53
|1.00
|148.86
|150.54
|148.86
|537.45
|26937.68
|107
|2006.09.11 02:15
|buy
|54
|1.00
|147.87
|146.83
|148.51
|108
|2006.09.11 08:31
|t/p
|54
|1.00
|148.51
|146.83
|148.51
|537.64
|27475.32
|109
|2006.09.11 22:30
|sell
|55
|1.00
|149.41
|150.45
|148.77
|110
|2006.09.15 15:31
|t/p
|55
|1.00
|148.77
|150.45
|148.77
|504.70
|27980.02
|111
|2006.09.18 18:15
|sell
|56
|1.00
|149.64
|150.68
|149.00
|112
|2006.09.19 11:42
|t/p
|56
|1.00
|149.00
|150.68
|149.00
|531.99
|28512.01
|113
|2006.09.20 03:00
|buy
|57
|1.00
|148.88
|147.84
|149.52
|114
|2006.09.26 12:04
|s/l
|57
|1.00
|147.84
|147.84
|149.52
|-861.05
|27650.96
|115
|2006.09.27 01:15
|buy
|58
|1.00
|148.54
|147.50
|149.18
|116
|2006.09.27 16:12
|t/p
|58
|1.00
|149.18
|147.50
|149.18
|537.63
|28188.59
|117
|2006.09.28 00:30
|buy
|59
|1.00
|149.17
|148.13
|149.81
|118
|2006.09.29 17:28
|t/p
|59
|1.00
|149.81
|148.13
|149.81
|539.74
|28728.33
|119
|2006.10.02 11:30
|sell
|60
|1.00
|149.89
|150.93
|149.25
|120
|2006.10.03 23:59
|close at stop
|60
|1.00
|150.16
|150.93
|149.25
|-232.20
|28496.13