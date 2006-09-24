SpaceVision Switzerland SA

Account: 1000926 Name: Txsundevil Currency: USD 2006 September 26, 16:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
503282006.09.24 22:15buy0.50gbpjpy221.31220.47221.732006.09.25 08:33221.730.000.000.00180.64
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
503822006.09.25 01:33buy0.50eurjpy149.03148.19149.452006.09.26 09:39148.190.000.004.08-361.04
 20050610Phoenix3[sl]
506522006.09.25 09:30buy0.50gbpjpy221.40220.56221.822006.09.25 11:35221.820.000.000.00180.08
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
509092006.09.25 12:15sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.492006.09.25 16:31221.490.000.000.00180.25
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
516302006.09.26 05:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.44222.28221.022006.09.26 09:37221.020.000.000.00180.39
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
519202006.09.26 11:45buy0.50usdjpy116.41115.57116.832006.09.26 16:16116.830.000.000.00179.75
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
  0.00 0.00 4.08 540.07
Closed P/L: 544.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
518952006.09.26 11:15buy0.20eurjpy148.19147.35148.61 148.190.000.000.000.00
 20050610Phoenix3
522802006.09.26 16:16sell0.50usdjpy116.82117.66116.40 116.930.000.000.00-47.04
 20050610Phoenix3
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -47.04
 Floating P/L: -47.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 544.15 Floating P/L: -47.04 Margin: 377.15
Balance: 10 849.03 Equity: 10 801.99 Free Margin: 10 424.84