SpaceVision Switzerland SA
|Account: 1000926
|Name: Txsundevil
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 26, 16:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|50328
|2006.09.24 22:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.31
|220.47
|221.73
|2006.09.25 08:33
|221.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.64
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|50382
|2006.09.25 01:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.03
|148.19
|149.45
|2006.09.26 09:39
|148.19
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|-361.04
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[sl]
|50652
|2006.09.25 09:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.40
|220.56
|221.82
|2006.09.25 11:35
|221.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.08
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|50909
|2006.09.25 12:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|222.75
|221.49
|2006.09.25 16:31
|221.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.25
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|51630
|2006.09.26 05:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.44
|222.28
|221.02
|2006.09.26 09:37
|221.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.39
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|51920
|2006.09.26 11:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.41
|115.57
|116.83
|2006.09.26 16:16
|116.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|179.75
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|540.07
|Closed P/L:
|544.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51895
|2006.09.26 11:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|148.19
|147.35
|148.61
|
|148.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3
|52280
|2006.09.26 16:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.82
|117.66
|116.40
|
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.04
|
|20050610
|Phoenix3
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.04
|
|Floating P/L:
|-47.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|544.15
|Floating P/L:
|-47.04
|Margin:
|377.15
|Balance:
|10 849.03
|Equity:
|10 801.99
|Free Margin:
|10 424.84