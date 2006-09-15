Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1210788 Name: Kelly C Currency: USD 2006 September 15, 19:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118815182006.09.15 18:15sell2.88gbpusd1.87721.88231.87592006.09.15 19:271.88070.000.000.00-1 008.00
118789742006.09.15 17:44sell1.44gbpusd1.87671.88181.87542006.09.15 19:271.88070.000.000.00-576.00
118773002006.09.15 17:24sell0.72gbpusd1.87631.88141.87502006.09.15 19:271.88070.000.000.00-316.80
118769712006.09.15 17:22sell0.36gbpusd1.87601.88111.87472006.09.15 19:271.88070.000.000.00-169.20
118762402006.09.15 17:17sell0.18gbpusd1.87561.88071.87432006.09.15 19:271.88070.000.000.00-91.80
118709912006.09.15 16:37sell0.36gbpusd1.87721.88231.87592006.09.15 17:171.87590.000.000.0046.80
118703612006.09.15 16:34sell0.18gbpusd1.87681.88191.87552006.09.15 17:171.87590.000.000.0016.20
118680472006.09.15 16:10sell1.44gbpusd1.87851.88361.87722006.09.15 16:341.87720.000.000.00187.20
118659932006.09.15 15:53sell0.72gbpusd1.87811.88321.87682006.09.15 16:341.87720.000.000.0064.80
118653822006.09.15 15:45sell0.36gbpusd1.87771.88281.87642006.09.15 16:341.87720.000.000.0018.00
118651452006.09.15 15:41sell0.18gbpusd1.87721.88231.87592006.09.15 16:341.87720.000.000.000.00
116939982006.09.14 15:00buy1.90gbpusd1.89081.88571.89212006.09.14 20:041.88610.000.000.00-893.00
116920822006.09.14 14:56buy72.00gbpusd1.89121.88611.89252006.09.14 20:041.88610.000.000.00-36 720.00
116907402006.09.14 14:54buy1.80gbpusd1.88961.88451.89092006.09.14 14:561.89090.000.000.00234.00
116904762006.09.14 14:52buy66.30gbpusd1.89001.88491.89132006.09.14 14:561.89090.000.000.005 967.00
116886882006.09.14 14:31buy1.10gbpusd1.88841.88331.88972006.09.14 14:521.88970.000.000.00143.00
116867882006.09.14 14:19buy61.70gbpusd1.88891.88381.89022006.09.14 14:521.88970.000.000.004 936.00
116805322006.09.14 12:57sell0.80usdchf1.25101.25611.24972006.09.14 14:191.24970.000.000.0083.22
116748902006.09.14 12:36sell0.40usdchf1.24901.25411.24772006.09.14 14:191.24970.000.000.00-22.41
116748872006.09.14 12:36buy0.30gbpusd1.88681.88171.88812006.09.14 14:191.88810.000.000.0039.00
116721602006.09.14 12:30sell0.20usdchf1.24851.25361.24722006.09.14 14:191.24960.000.000.00-17.61
116720152006.09.14 12:30buy55.00gbpusd1.88731.88221.88862006.09.14 14:191.88860.000.000.007 150.00
116707952006.09.14 12:22sell0.10usdchf1.24811.25321.24682006.09.14 14:191.24960.000.000.00-12.00
116663832006.09.14 11:36buy1.40gbpusd1.88731.88221.88862006.09.14 12:301.88860.000.000.00182.00
116662492006.09.14 11:35buy50.80gbpusd1.88771.88261.88902006.09.14 12:301.88860.000.000.004 572.00
116648032006.09.14 11:19buy1.30gbpusd1.88611.88101.88742006.09.14 11:351.88740.000.000.00169.00
116642592006.09.14 11:15buy46.80gbpusd1.88651.88141.88782006.09.14 11:351.88740.000.000.004 212.00
116629962006.09.14 11:00buy41.90gbpusd1.88491.87981.88622006.09.14 11:151.88620.000.000.005 447.00
114898632006.09.12 15:16buy1.00gbpusd1.87481.86971.87612006.09.13 08:301.87610.000.00-3.50130.00
114898202006.09.12 15:15buy37.50gbpusd1.87521.87011.87652006.09.13 08:301.87650.000.00-131.254 875.00
114856142006.09.12 14:20buy1.00gbpusd1.87321.86811.87452006.09.12 14:431.87450.000.000.00130.00
114854542006.09.12 14:19buy34.50gbpusd1.87361.86851.87492006.09.12 14:431.87450.000.000.003 105.00
114842042006.09.12 14:13buy30.90gbpusd1.87201.86691.87332006.09.12 14:191.87330.000.000.004 017.00
114770752006.09.12 13:19buy1.00gbpusd1.87711.87201.87842006.09.12 14:131.87200.000.000.00-510.00
114769832006.09.12 13:19buy58.50gbpusd1.87751.87241.87882006.09.12 14:131.87240.000.000.00-29 835.00
114765602006.09.12 13:15buy52.30gbpusd1.87581.87071.87712006.09.12 13:191.87710.000.000.006 799.00
114641302006.09.12 11:24buy1.70gbpusd1.87391.86881.87522006.09.12 12:301.87520.000.000.00221.00
114620762006.09.12 10:30buy46.60gbpusd1.87421.86911.87552006.09.12 12:301.87550.000.000.006 058.00
  0.00 0.00 -134.75 -11 369.60
Closed P/L: -11 504.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -11 504.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 39 717.80 Equity: 39 717.80 Free Margin: 39 717.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 58 667.47 Gross Loss: 70 171.82 Total Net Profit: -11 504.35
Profit Factor: 0.84 Expected Payoff: -302.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 17 267.00 Maximal Drawdown: 39 441.80 (49.83%) Relative Drawdown: 49.83% (39 441.80)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (82.61%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (68.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (31.58%)
Largest profit trade: 7 150.00 loss trade: -36 720.00
Average profit trade: 2 256.44 loss trade: -5 847.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (26 826.47) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2 161.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26 826.47 (12) consecutive loss (count): -37 613.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 3