|Account: 1210788
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 15, 19:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11881518
|2006.09.15 18:15
|sell
|2.88
|gbpusd
|1.8772
|1.8823
|1.8759
|2006.09.15 19:27
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 008.00
|11878974
|2006.09.15 17:44
|sell
|1.44
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|1.8818
|1.8754
|2006.09.15 19:27
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-576.00
|11877300
|2006.09.15 17:24
|sell
|0.72
|gbpusd
|1.8763
|1.8814
|1.8750
|2006.09.15 19:27
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-316.80
|11876971
|2006.09.15 17:22
|sell
|0.36
|gbpusd
|1.8760
|1.8811
|1.8747
|2006.09.15 19:27
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.20
|11876240
|2006.09.15 17:17
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.8756
|1.8807
|1.8743
|2006.09.15 19:27
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.80
|11870991
|2006.09.15 16:37
|sell
|0.36
|gbpusd
|1.8772
|1.8823
|1.8759
|2006.09.15 17:17
|1.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|11870361
|2006.09.15 16:34
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.8768
|1.8819
|1.8755
|2006.09.15 17:17
|1.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|11868047
|2006.09.15 16:10
|sell
|1.44
|gbpusd
|1.8785
|1.8836
|1.8772
|2006.09.15 16:34
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.20
|11865993
|2006.09.15 15:53
|sell
|0.72
|gbpusd
|1.8781
|1.8832
|1.8768
|2006.09.15 16:34
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.80
|11865382
|2006.09.15 15:45
|sell
|0.36
|gbpusd
|1.8777
|1.8828
|1.8764
|2006.09.15 16:34
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|11865145
|2006.09.15 15:41
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.8772
|1.8823
|1.8759
|2006.09.15 16:34
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11693998
|2006.09.14 15:00
|buy
|1.90
|gbpusd
|1.8908
|1.8857
|1.8921
|2006.09.14 20:04
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-893.00
|11692082
|2006.09.14 14:56
|buy
|72.00
|gbpusd
|1.8912
|1.8861
|1.8925
|2006.09.14 20:04
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36 720.00
|11690740
|2006.09.14 14:54
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8896
|1.8845
|1.8909
|2006.09.14 14:56
|1.8909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.00
|11690476
|2006.09.14 14:52
|buy
|66.30
|gbpusd
|1.8900
|1.8849
|1.8913
|2006.09.14 14:56
|1.8909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 967.00
|11688688
|2006.09.14 14:31
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8833
|1.8897
|2006.09.14 14:52
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.00
|11686788
|2006.09.14 14:19
|buy
|61.70
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|1.8838
|1.8902
|2006.09.14 14:52
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 936.00
|11680532
|2006.09.14 12:57
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2510
|1.2561
|1.2497
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.22
|11674890
|2006.09.14 12:36
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2541
|1.2477
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.41
|11674887
|2006.09.14 12:36
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8868
|1.8817
|1.8881
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.8881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|11672160
|2006.09.14 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2485
|1.2536
|1.2472
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.61
|11672015
|2006.09.14 12:30
|buy
|55.00
|gbpusd
|1.8873
|1.8822
|1.8886
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7 150.00
|11670795
|2006.09.14 12:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2532
|1.2468
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|11666383
|2006.09.14 11:36
|buy
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.8873
|1.8822
|1.8886
|2006.09.14 12:30
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.00
|11666249
|2006.09.14 11:35
|buy
|50.80
|gbpusd
|1.8877
|1.8826
|1.8890
|2006.09.14 12:30
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 572.00
|11664803
|2006.09.14 11:19
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8810
|1.8874
|2006.09.14 11:35
|1.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.00
|11664259
|2006.09.14 11:15
|buy
|46.80
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|1.8814
|1.8878
|2006.09.14 11:35
|1.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 212.00
|11662996
|2006.09.14 11:00
|buy
|41.90
|gbpusd
|1.8849
|1.8798
|1.8862
|2006.09.14 11:15
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 447.00
|11489863
|2006.09.12 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8748
|1.8697
|1.8761
|2006.09.13 08:30
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|130.00
|11489820
|2006.09.12 15:15
|buy
|37.50
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|1.8701
|1.8765
|2006.09.13 08:30
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.25
|4 875.00
|11485614
|2006.09.12 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8732
|1.8681
|1.8745
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|11485454
|2006.09.12 14:19
|buy
|34.50
|gbpusd
|1.8736
|1.8685
|1.8749
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 105.00
|11484204
|2006.09.12 14:13
|buy
|30.90
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|1.8669
|1.8733
|2006.09.12 14:19
|1.8733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 017.00
|11477075
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8720
|1.8784
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|11476983
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|58.50
|gbpusd
|1.8775
|1.8724
|1.8788
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29 835.00
|11476560
|2006.09.12 13:15
|buy
|52.30
|gbpusd
|1.8758
|1.8707
|1.8771
|2006.09.12 13:19
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 799.00
|11464130
|2006.09.12 11:24
|buy
|1.70
|gbpusd
|1.8739
|1.8688
|1.8752
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|11462076
|2006.09.12 10:30
|buy
|46.60
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8691
|1.8755
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 058.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.75
|-11 369.60
|Closed P/L:
|-11 504.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-11 504.35
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|39 717.80
|Equity:
|39 717.80
|Free Margin:
|39 717.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|58 667.47
|Gross Loss:
|70 171.82
|Total Net Profit:
|-11 504.35
|Profit Factor:
|0.84
|Expected Payoff:
|-302.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|17 267.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|39 441.80 (49.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|49.83% (39 441.80)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (82.61%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (68.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (31.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7 150.00
|loss trade:
|-36 720.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 256.44
|loss trade:
|-5 847.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (26 826.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-2 161.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26 826.47 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37 613.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|3