|Account: 1210788
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 14, 15:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11690740
|2006.09.14 14:54
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8896
|1.8845
|1.8909
|2006.09.14 14:56
|1.8909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.00
|11690476
|2006.09.14 14:52
|buy
|66.30
|gbpusd
|1.8900
|1.8849
|1.8913
|2006.09.14 14:56
|1.8909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 967.00
|11688688
|2006.09.14 14:31
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8833
|1.8897
|2006.09.14 14:52
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.00
|11686788
|2006.09.14 14:19
|buy
|61.70
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|1.8838
|1.8902
|2006.09.14 14:52
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 936.00
|11680532
|2006.09.14 12:57
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2510
|1.2561
|1.2497
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.22
|11674890
|2006.09.14 12:36
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2541
|1.2477
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.41
|11674887
|2006.09.14 12:36
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8868
|1.8817
|1.8881
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.8881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|11672160
|2006.09.14 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2485
|1.2536
|1.2472
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.61
|11672015
|2006.09.14 12:30
|buy
|55.00
|gbpusd
|1.8873
|1.8822
|1.8886
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7 150.00
|11670795
|2006.09.14 12:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2532
|1.2468
|2006.09.14 14:19
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|11666383
|2006.09.14 11:36
|buy
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.8873
|1.8822
|1.8886
|2006.09.14 12:30
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.00
|11666249
|2006.09.14 11:35
|buy
|50.80
|gbpusd
|1.8877
|1.8826
|1.8890
|2006.09.14 12:30
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 572.00
|11664803
|2006.09.14 11:19
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8810
|1.8874
|2006.09.14 11:35
|1.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.00
|11664259
|2006.09.14 11:15
|buy
|46.80
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|1.8814
|1.8878
|2006.09.14 11:35
|1.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 212.00
|11662996
|2006.09.14 11:00
|buy
|41.90
|gbpusd
|1.8849
|1.8798
|1.8862
|2006.09.14 11:15
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 447.00
|11489863
|2006.09.12 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8748
|1.8697
|1.8761
|2006.09.13 08:30
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|130.00
|11489820
|2006.09.12 15:15
|buy
|37.50
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|1.8701
|1.8765
|2006.09.13 08:30
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.25
|4 875.00
|11485614
|2006.09.12 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8732
|1.8681
|1.8745
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|11485454
|2006.09.12 14:19
|buy
|34.50
|gbpusd
|1.8736
|1.8685
|1.8749
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 105.00
|11484204
|2006.09.12 14:13
|buy
|30.90
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|1.8669
|1.8733
|2006.09.12 14:19
|1.8733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 017.00
|11477075
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8720
|1.8784
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|11476983
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|58.50
|gbpusd
|1.8775
|1.8724
|1.8788
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29 835.00
|11476560
|2006.09.12 13:15
|buy
|52.30
|gbpusd
|1.8758
|1.8707
|1.8771
|2006.09.12 13:19
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 799.00
|11464130
|2006.09.12 11:24
|buy
|1.70
|gbpusd
|1.8739
|1.8688
|1.8752
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|11462076
|2006.09.12 10:30
|buy
|46.60
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8691
|1.8755
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 058.00
|11460225
|2006.09.12 09:47
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|1.8672
|1.8736
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|11460159
|2006.09.12 09:45
|buy
|42.90
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|1.8676
|1.8740
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 861.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.75
|32 089.20
|Closed P/L:
|31 954.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11692082
|2006.09.14 14:56
|buy
|72.00
|gbpusd
|1.8912
|1.8861
|1.8925
|1.8905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 040.00
|11693998
|2006.09.14 15:00
|buy
|1.90
|gbpusd
|1.8908
|1.8857
|1.8921
|1.8905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 097.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5 097.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|31 954.45
|Floating P/L:
|-5 097.00
|Margin:
|73 900.00
|Balance:
|79 159.60
|Equity:
|74 062.60
|Free Margin:
|162.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62 351.47
|Gross Loss:
|30 397.02
|Total Net Profit:
|31 954.45
|Profit Factor:
|2.05
|Expected Payoff:
|1183.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13 250.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|30 345.00 (47.19%)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (91.30%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (81.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (18.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7 150.00
|loss trade:
|-29 835.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 834.16
|loss trade:
|-6 079.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (26 826.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-52.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26 826.47 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-30 345.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|3