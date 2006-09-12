|Account: 1210788
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 13, 04:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11485614
|2006.09.12 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8732
|1.8681
|1.8745
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|11485454
|2006.09.12 14:19
|buy
|34.50
|gbpusd
|1.8736
|1.8685
|1.8749
|2006.09.12 14:43
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 105.00
|11484204
|2006.09.12 14:13
|buy
|30.90
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|1.8669
|1.8733
|2006.09.12 14:19
|1.8733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 017.00
|11477075
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8720
|1.8784
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|11476983
|2006.09.12 13:19
|buy
|58.50
|gbpusd
|1.8775
|1.8724
|1.8788
|2006.09.12 14:13
|1.8724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29 835.00
|11476560
|2006.09.12 13:15
|buy
|52.30
|gbpusd
|1.8758
|1.8707
|1.8771
|2006.09.12 13:19
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 799.00
|11464130
|2006.09.12 11:24
|buy
|1.70
|gbpusd
|1.8739
|1.8688
|1.8752
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|11462076
|2006.09.12 10:30
|buy
|46.60
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8691
|1.8755
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 058.00
|11460225
|2006.09.12 09:47
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|1.8672
|1.8736
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|11460159
|2006.09.12 09:45
|buy
|42.90
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|1.8676
|1.8740
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 861.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 998.00
|Closed P/L:
|-5 998.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11489820
|2006.09.12 15:15
|buy
|37.50
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|1.8701
|1.8765
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.25
|-9 750.00
|11489863
|2006.09.12 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8748
|1.8697
|1.8761
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|-220.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.75
|-9 970.00
|Floating P/L:
|-10 104.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5 998.00
|Floating P/L:
|-10 104.75
|Margin:
|38 500.00
|Balance:
|41 207.15
|Equity:
|31 102.40
|Free Margin:
|-7 397.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|24 347.00
|Gross Loss:
|30 345.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-5 998.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.80
|Expected Payoff:
|-599.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13 250.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|30 345.00 (47.19%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 799.00
|loss trade:
|-29 835.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3 043.38
|loss trade:
|-15 172.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (17 095.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-30 345.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|17 095.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-30 345.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2