Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1210788 Name: Kelly C Currency: USD 2006 September 12, 13:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
114641302006.09.12 11:24buy1.70gbpusd1.87391.86881.87522006.09.12 12:301.87520.000.000.00221.00
114620762006.09.12 10:30buy46.60gbpusd1.87421.86911.87552006.09.12 12:301.87550.000.000.006 058.00
114602252006.09.12 09:47buy1.20gbpusd1.87231.86721.87362006.09.12 10:031.87360.000.000.00156.00
114601592006.09.12 09:45buy42.90gbpusd1.87271.86761.87402006.09.12 10:031.87360.000.000.003 861.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 10 296.00
Closed P/L: 10 296.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 296.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 57 501.15 Equity: 57 501.15 Free Margin: 57 501.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 10 296.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 10 296.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 2574.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6 058.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 2 574.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (10 296.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10 296.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0