|Account: 1210788
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 12, 13:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11464130
|2006.09.12 11:24
|buy
|1.70
|gbpusd
|1.8739
|1.8688
|1.8752
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|11462076
|2006.09.12 10:30
|buy
|46.60
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8691
|1.8755
|2006.09.12 12:30
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 058.00
|11460225
|2006.09.12 09:47
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|1.8672
|1.8736
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|11460159
|2006.09.12 09:45
|buy
|42.90
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|1.8676
|1.8740
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.8736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 861.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 296.00
|Closed P/L:
|10 296.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 296.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|57 501.15
|Equity:
|57 501.15
|Free Margin:
|57 501.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 296.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|10 296.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|2574.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 058.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 574.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (10 296.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10 296.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0