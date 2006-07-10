|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.08.01 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.08.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=true; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; MAXLots=10; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=5; ValuesPeriodCountMax=5; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=0.7; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=11; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=true; TimeTradeHoursDisabled="04,06,08,09,12,13,14,15"; GMT=2; MagicNumber=123000;
|Bars in test
|13173
|Ticks modelled
|119095
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|157.69
|Gross profit
|209.69
|Gross loss
|-52.00
|Profit factor
|4.03
|Expected payoff
|6.31
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|34.00 (5.19%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.19% (34.00)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|22 (90.91%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|23 (92.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (8.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|18.00
|loss trade
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade
|9.12
|loss trade
|-26.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (155.69)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-26.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|155.69 (19)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-26.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.10 03:54
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.2802
|1.2815
|0.0000
|2
|2006.07.10 04:12
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.2797
|1.2815
|0.0000
|5.00
|505.00
|3
|2006.07.11 00:35
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.2743
|1.2756
|0.0000
|4
|2006.07.11 01:59
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.2737
|1.2756
|0.0000
|6.00
|511.00
|5
|2006.07.11 09:40
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.2739
|1.2752
|0.0000
|6
|2006.07.11 10:03
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.2734
|1.2752
|0.0000
|5.00
|516.00
|7
|2006.07.14 09:37
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.2670
|1.2683
|0.0000
|8
|2006.07.14 09:49
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.2665
|1.2683
|0.0000
|5.00
|521.00
|9
|2006.07.14 09:53
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.2670
|1.2683
|0.0000
|10
|2006.07.14 10:19
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.2665
|1.2683
|0.0000
|5.00
|526.00
|11
|2006.07.14 16:16
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.2644
|1.2657
|0.0000
|12
|2006.07.14 16:22
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.2638
|1.2657
|0.0000
|6.00
|532.00
|13
|2006.07.14 16:41
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.2644
|1.2657
|0.0000
|14
|2006.07.14 16:45
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.2638
|1.2657
|0.0000
|6.00
|538.00
|15
|2006.07.14 22:59
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.2653
|1.2666
|0.0000
|16
|2006.07.17 00:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.2636
|1.2666
|0.0000
|17.69
|555.69
|17
|2006.07.17 07:51
|sell
|9
|0.20
|1.2635
|1.2648
|0.0000
|18
|2006.07.17 07:55
|close
|9
|0.20
|1.2630
|1.2648
|0.0000
|10.00
|565.69
|19
|2006.07.17 12:14
|sell
|10
|0.20
|1.2540
|1.2553
|0.0000
|20
|2006.07.17 12:29
|close
|10
|0.20
|1.2537
|1.2553
|0.0000
|6.00
|571.69
|21
|2006.07.17 12:35
|sell
|11
|0.20
|1.2540
|1.2553
|0.0000
|22
|2006.07.17 12:53
|close
|11
|0.20
|1.2537
|1.2553
|0.0000
|6.00
|577.69
|23
|2006.07.17 12:55
|sell
|12
|0.20
|1.2541
|1.2554
|0.0000
|24
|2006.07.17 12:59
|close
|12
|0.20
|1.2538
|1.2554
|0.0000
|6.00
|583.69
|25
|2006.07.17 12:59
|sell
|13
|0.20
|1.2540
|1.2553
|0.0000
|26
|2006.07.17 13:14
|close
|13
|0.20
|1.2533
|1.2553
|0.0000
|14.00
|597.69
|27
|2006.07.17 13:25
|sell
|14
|0.20
|1.2542
|1.2555
|0.0000
|28
|2006.07.17 14:00
|close
|14
|0.20
|1.2538
|1.2555
|0.0000
|8.00
|605.69
|29
|2006.07.17 17:01
|sell
|15
|0.20
|1.2528
|1.2541
|0.0000
|30
|2006.07.17 17:01
|close
|15
|0.20
|1.2523
|1.2541
|0.0000
|10.00
|615.69
|31
|2006.07.17 17:02
|sell
|16
|0.20
|1.2528
|1.2541
|0.0000
|32
|2006.07.17 17:12
|close
|16
|0.20
|1.2523
|1.2541
|0.0000
|10.00
|625.69
|33
|2006.07.17 17:21
|sell
|17
|0.20
|1.2529
|1.2542
|0.0000
|34
|2006.07.17 17:22
|close
|17
|0.20
|1.2523
|1.2542
|0.0000
|12.00
|637.69
|35
|2006.07.17 17:27
|sell
|18
|0.20
|1.2528
|1.2541
|0.0000
|36
|2006.07.17 17:41
|close
|18
|0.20
|1.2524
|1.2541
|0.0000
|8.00
|645.69
|37
|2006.07.17 17:56
|sell
|19
|0.20
|1.2528
|1.2541
|0.0000
|38
|2006.07.17 19:15
|close
|19
|0.20
|1.2523
|1.2541
|0.0000
|10.00
|655.69
|39
|2006.07.18 12:19
|sell
|20
|0.20
|1.2532
|1.2545
|0.0000
|40
|2006.07.18 12:38
|s/l
|20
|0.20
|1.2545
|1.2545
|0.0000
|-26.00
|629.69
|41
|2006.07.19 16:00
|sell
|21
|0.20
|1.2500
|1.2513
|0.0000
|42
|2006.07.19 16:00
|close
|21
|0.20
|1.2491
|1.2513
|0.0000
|18.00
|647.69
|43
|2006.07.19 16:00
|sell
|22
|0.20
|1.2504
|1.2517
|0.0000
|44
|2006.07.19 16:00
|s/l
|22
|0.20
|1.2517
|1.2517
|0.0000
|-26.00
|621.69
|45
|2006.07.19 17:04
|buy
|23
|0.20
|1.2551
|1.2538
|0.0000
|46
|2006.07.19 17:13
|close
|23
|0.20
|1.2557
|1.2538
|0.0000
|12.00
|633.69
|47
|2006.07.20 17:28
|buy
|24
|0.20
|1.2635
|1.2622
|0.0000
|48
|2006.07.20 17:39
|close
|24
|0.20
|1.2640
|1.2622
|0.0000
|10.00
|643.69
|49
|2006.07.20 17:53
|buy
|25
|0.20
|1.2635
|1.2622
|0.0000
|50
|2006.07.20 18:00
|close
|25
|0.20
|1.2642
|1.2622
|0.0000
|14.00
|657.69