|Account: 1244079
|Name: Matt TaBone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 17:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12816751
|2006.09.29 21:09
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|12832174
|2006.10.02 01:18
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2669
|0.0000
|1.2629
|2006.10.02 03:10
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|12838975
|2006.10.02 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2634
|2006.10.02 03:08
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12839524
|2006.10.02 03:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2627
|2006.10.02 05:39
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|12841756
|2006.10.02 04:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.10.02 05:39
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|12842710
|2006.10.02 04:52
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|1.2638
|2006.10.02 05:39
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12844655
|2006.10.02 05:39
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2631
|2006.10.02 05:48
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12845378
|2006.10.02 05:48
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2627
|2006.10.02 06:17
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|12846382
|2006.10.02 05:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.10.02 06:17
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|12847241
|2006.10.02 06:07
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|1.2638
|2006.10.02 06:17
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|12848034
|2006.10.02 06:09
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2644
|2006.10.02 06:17
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|12849199
|2006.10.02 06:17
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2675
|0.0000
|1.2635
|2006.10.02 06:32
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12850391
|2006.10.02 06:32
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2631
|2006.10.02 06:59
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12850983
|2006.10.02 06:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2676
|0.0000
|1.2636
|2006.10.02 06:59
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12851560
|2006.10.02 06:59
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2633
|2006.10.02 07:02
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12851802
|2006.10.02 07:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2630
|2006.10.02 07:04
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12851967
|2006.10.02 07:04
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2665
|0.0000
|1.2625
|2006.10.02 07:06
|1.2662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12852564
|2006.10.02 07:06
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2621
|2006.10.02 07:39
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|12853757
|2006.10.02 07:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2627
|2006.10.02 07:39
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|12854043
|2006.10.02 07:19
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.10.02 07:39
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12855216
|2006.10.02 07:40
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2627
|2006.10.02 07:57
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12856025
|2006.10.02 07:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.10.02 07:57
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12857064
|2006.10.02 07:57
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2669
|0.0000
|1.2629
|2006.10.02 08:02
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12857511
|2006.10.02 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2634
|2006.10.02 08:02
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12857603
|2006.10.02 08:02
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2669
|0.0000
|1.2629
|2006.10.02 08:51
|1.2676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|12857741
|2006.10.02 08:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2634
|2006.10.02 08:51
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|12859762
|2006.10.02 08:31
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2680
|0.0000
|1.2640
|2006.10.02 08:51
|1.2676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12862093
|2006.10.02 08:51
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2675
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.10.02 08:52
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12862193
|2006.10.02 08:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2679
|0.0000
|1.2719
|2006.10.02 09:05
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|12862660
|2006.10.02 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2713
|2006.10.02 09:04
|1.2676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12863050
|2006.10.02 09:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|1.2718
|2006.10.02 09:32
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12864350
|2006.10.02 09:32
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2006.10.02 09:32
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12864438
|2006.10.02 09:32
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2728
|2006.10.02 09:44
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12865611
|2006.10.02 09:44
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2006.10.02 10:05
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12867583
|2006.10.02 10:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2738
|2006.10.02 10:15
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12867903
|2006.10.02 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2006.10.02 10:15
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|12868238
|2006.10.02 10:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2741
|2006.10.02 10:28
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12870057
|2006.10.02 10:28
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2006.10.02 12:55
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|12872005
|2006.10.02 10:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2739
|2006.10.02 12:55
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|12872441
|2006.10.02 11:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|1.2733
|2006.10.02 12:55
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|12877832
|2006.10.02 12:36
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2727
|2006.10.02 12:55
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|12879262
|2006.10.02 12:55
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.10.02 13:05
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12880349
|2006.10.02 13:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2739
|2006.10.02 13:13
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|12881016
|2006.10.02 13:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|1.2733
|2006.10.02 13:13
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12881303
|2006.10.02 13:13
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2738
|2006.10.02 13:14
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12881495
|2006.10.02 13:14
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2702
|0.0000
|1.2742
|2006.10.02 13:17
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12882075
|2006.10.02 13:17
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.10.02 13:22
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12883790
|2006.10.02 13:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2713
|0.0000
|1.2753
|2006.10.02 13:31
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12885955
|2006.10.02 13:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.10.02 13:34
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12886929
|2006.10.02 13:34
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.10.02 13:35
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12887720
|2006.10.02 13:35
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.10.02 13:46
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12890288
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.10.02 13:46
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12890644
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2737
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.10.02 13:50
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12892728
|2006.10.02 13:50
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2006.10.02 13:53
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12893866
|2006.10.02 13:53
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|12894946
|2006.10.02 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2742
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|12895832
|2006.10.02 14:00
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12896351
|2006.10.02 14:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12896444
|2006.10.02 14:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2787
|2006.10.02 14:04
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|12896880
|2006.10.02 14:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.10.02 14:04
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|12897190
|2006.10.02 14:03
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.10.02 14:04
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12897471
|2006.10.02 14:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.10.02 14:20
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12899145
|2006.10.02 14:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2742
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2006.10.02 14:21
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12899416
|2006.10.02 14:21
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2746
|0.0000
|1.2786
|2006.10.02 14:22
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12899986
|2006.10.02 14:23
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2756
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.10.02 14:31
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12901745
|2006.10.02 14:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2751
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.10.02 14:31
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12902338
|2006.10.02 14:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2794
|2006.10.02 14:34
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12902516
|2006.10.02 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2789
|2006.10.02 14:34
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12902554
|2006.10.02 14:34
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2794
|2006.10.02 15:13
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12903645
|2006.10.02 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2789
|2006.10.02 15:13
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12906431
|2006.10.02 15:14
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2794
|2006.10.02 15:25
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12907124
|2006.10.02 15:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2789
|2006.10.02 15:25
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12907930
|2006.10.02 15:25
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2752
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.10.02 15:57
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|12909342
|2006.10.02 15:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2746
|0.0000
|1.2786
|2006.10.02 15:57
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|12910474
|2006.10.02 15:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2006.10.02 15:57
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12910733
|2006.10.02 15:57
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.10.02 16:01
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12911151
|2006.10.02 16:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2751
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.10.02 16:22
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12912814
|2006.10.02 16:23
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2794
|2006.10.02 17:46
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12914012
|2006.10.02 16:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2789
|2006.10.02 17:46
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|844.00
|Closed P/L:
|844.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12915356
|2006.10.02 17:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2794
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|Floating P/L:
|-10.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|844.00
|Floating P/L:
|-10.00
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|25 844.00
|Equity:
|25 834.00
|Free Margin:
|25 334.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 654.00
|Gross Loss:
|810.00
|Total Net Profit:
|844.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.04
|Expected Payoff:
|10.82
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|135.00 (0.53%)
|Total Trades:
|78
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|52 (69.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|49 (62.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (37.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|192.00
|loss trade:
|-60.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.76
|loss trade:
|-27.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (240.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-135.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|307.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-135.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2