Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1244079 Name: Matt TaBone Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 17:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128167512006.09.29 21:09balanceDeposit25 000.00
128321742006.10.02 01:18sell0.50eurusd1.26690.00001.26292006.10.02 03:101.26700.000.000.00-5.00
128389752006.10.02 03:00sell1.00eurusd1.26740.00001.26342006.10.02 03:081.26710.000.000.0030.00
128395242006.10.02 03:10sell0.50eurusd1.26670.00001.26272006.10.02 05:391.26740.000.000.00-35.00
128417562006.10.02 04:28sell1.00eurusd1.26720.00001.26322006.10.02 05:391.26750.000.000.00-30.00
128427102006.10.02 04:52sell2.00eurusd1.26780.00001.26382006.10.02 05:391.26740.000.000.0080.00
128446552006.10.02 05:39sell0.50eurusd1.26710.00001.26312006.10.02 05:481.26680.000.000.0015.00
128453782006.10.02 05:48sell0.50eurusd1.26670.00001.26272006.10.02 06:171.26780.000.000.00-55.00
128463822006.10.02 05:57sell1.00eurusd1.26720.00001.26322006.10.02 06:171.26780.000.000.00-60.00
128472412006.10.02 06:07sell2.00eurusd1.26780.00001.26382006.10.02 06:171.26790.000.000.00-20.00
128480342006.10.02 06:09sell3.20eurusd1.26840.00001.26442006.10.02 06:171.26780.000.000.00192.00
128491992006.10.02 06:17sell0.50eurusd1.26750.00001.26352006.10.02 06:321.26720.000.000.0015.00
128503912006.10.02 06:32sell0.50eurusd1.26710.00001.26312006.10.02 06:591.26740.000.000.00-15.00
128509832006.10.02 06:47sell1.00eurusd1.26760.00001.26362006.10.02 06:591.26730.000.000.0030.00
128515602006.10.02 06:59sell0.50eurusd1.26730.00001.26332006.10.02 07:021.26710.000.000.0010.00
128518022006.10.02 07:03sell0.50eurusd1.26700.00001.26302006.10.02 07:041.26670.000.000.0015.00
128519672006.10.02 07:04sell0.50eurusd1.26650.00001.26252006.10.02 07:061.26620.000.000.0015.00
128525642006.10.02 07:06sell0.50eurusd1.26610.00001.26212006.10.02 07:391.26700.000.000.00-45.00
128537572006.10.02 07:17sell1.00eurusd1.26670.00001.26272006.10.02 07:391.26690.000.000.00-20.00
128540432006.10.02 07:19sell2.00eurusd1.26720.00001.26322006.10.02 07:391.26680.000.000.0080.00
128552162006.10.02 07:40sell0.50eurusd1.26670.00001.26272006.10.02 07:571.26700.000.000.00-15.00
128560252006.10.02 07:46sell1.00eurusd1.26720.00001.26322006.10.02 07:571.26690.000.000.0030.00
128570642006.10.02 07:57sell0.50eurusd1.26690.00001.26292006.10.02 08:021.26720.000.000.00-15.00
128575112006.10.02 08:01sell1.00eurusd1.26740.00001.26342006.10.02 08:021.26710.000.000.0030.00
128576032006.10.02 08:02sell0.50eurusd1.26690.00001.26292006.10.02 08:511.26760.000.000.00-35.00
128577412006.10.02 08:04sell1.00eurusd1.26740.00001.26342006.10.02 08:511.26770.000.000.00-30.00
128597622006.10.02 08:31sell2.00eurusd1.26800.00001.26402006.10.02 08:511.26760.000.000.0080.00
128620932006.10.02 08:51buy0.50eurusd1.26750.00001.27152006.10.02 08:521.26780.000.000.0015.00
128621932006.10.02 08:52buy0.50eurusd1.26790.00001.27192006.10.02 09:051.26770.000.000.00-10.00
128626602006.10.02 09:00buy1.00eurusd1.26730.00001.27132006.10.02 09:041.26760.000.000.0030.00
128630502006.10.02 09:05buy0.50eurusd1.26780.00001.27182006.10.02 09:321.26810.000.000.0015.00
128643502006.10.02 09:32buy0.50eurusd1.26820.00001.27222006.10.02 09:321.26850.000.000.0015.00
128644382006.10.02 09:32buy0.50eurusd1.26880.00001.27282006.10.02 09:441.26910.000.000.0015.00
128656112006.10.02 09:44buy0.50eurusd1.26920.00001.27322006.10.02 10:051.26950.000.000.0015.00
128675832006.10.02 10:05buy0.50eurusd1.26980.00001.27382006.10.02 10:151.26980.000.000.000.00
128679032006.10.02 10:09buy1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.27322006.10.02 10:151.26960.000.000.0040.00
128682382006.10.02 10:15buy0.50eurusd1.27010.00001.27412006.10.02 10:281.27040.000.000.0015.00
128700572006.10.02 10:28buy0.50eurusd1.27050.00001.27452006.10.02 12:551.26940.000.000.00-55.00
128720052006.10.02 10:58buy1.00eurusd1.26990.00001.27392006.10.02 12:551.26930.000.000.00-60.00
128724412006.10.02 11:01buy2.00eurusd1.26930.00001.27332006.10.02 12:551.26920.000.000.00-20.00
128778322006.10.02 12:36buy3.20eurusd1.26870.00001.27272006.10.02 12:551.26930.000.000.00192.00
128792622006.10.02 12:55buy0.50eurusd1.26950.00001.27352006.10.02 13:051.26980.000.000.0015.00
128803492006.10.02 13:05buy0.50eurusd1.26990.00001.27392006.10.02 13:131.26970.000.000.00-10.00
128810162006.10.02 13:10buy1.00eurusd1.26930.00001.27332006.10.02 13:131.26960.000.000.0030.00
128813032006.10.02 13:13buy0.50eurusd1.26980.00001.27382006.10.02 13:141.27010.000.000.0015.00
128814952006.10.02 13:14buy0.50eurusd1.27020.00001.27422006.10.02 13:171.27050.000.000.0015.00
128820752006.10.02 13:17buy0.50eurusd1.27070.00001.27472006.10.02 13:221.27100.000.000.0015.00
128837902006.10.02 13:22buy0.50eurusd1.27130.00001.27532006.10.02 13:311.27160.000.000.0015.00
128859552006.10.02 13:31buy0.50eurusd1.27180.00001.27582006.10.02 13:341.27210.000.000.0015.00
128869292006.10.02 13:34buy0.50eurusd1.27220.00001.27622006.10.02 13:351.27270.000.000.0025.00
128877202006.10.02 13:35buy0.50eurusd1.27260.00001.27662006.10.02 13:461.27290.000.000.0015.00
128902882006.10.02 13:46buy0.50eurusd1.27320.00001.27722006.10.02 13:461.27350.000.000.0015.00
128906442006.10.02 13:46buy0.50eurusd1.27370.00001.27772006.10.02 13:501.27400.000.000.0015.00
128927282006.10.02 13:50buy0.50eurusd1.27400.00001.27802006.10.02 13:531.27430.000.000.0015.00
128938662006.10.02 13:53buy0.50eurusd1.27480.00001.27852006.10.02 14:011.27400.000.000.00-40.00
128949462006.10.02 13:57buy1.00eurusd1.27420.00001.27822006.10.02 14:011.27410.000.000.00-10.00
128958322006.10.02 14:00buy2.00eurusd1.27360.00001.27762006.10.02 14:011.27400.000.000.0080.00
128963512006.10.02 14:01buy0.50eurusd1.27410.00001.27812006.10.02 14:011.27440.000.000.0015.00
128964442006.10.02 14:01buy0.50eurusd1.27470.00001.27872006.10.02 14:041.27370.000.000.00-50.00
128968802006.10.02 14:02buy1.00eurusd1.27410.00001.27812006.10.02 14:041.27380.000.000.00-30.00
128971902006.10.02 14:03buy2.00eurusd1.27350.00001.27752006.10.02 14:041.27390.000.000.0080.00
128974712006.10.02 14:04buy0.50eurusd1.27380.00001.27782006.10.02 14:201.27410.000.000.0015.00
128991452006.10.02 14:20buy0.50eurusd1.27420.00001.27822006.10.02 14:211.27450.000.000.0015.00
128994162006.10.02 14:21buy0.50eurusd1.27460.00001.27862006.10.02 14:221.27490.000.000.0015.00
128999862006.10.02 14:23buy0.50eurusd1.27560.00001.27922006.10.02 14:311.27530.000.000.00-15.00
129017452006.10.02 14:27buy1.00eurusd1.27510.00001.27912006.10.02 14:311.27540.000.000.0030.00
129023382006.10.02 14:31buy0.50eurusd1.27540.00001.27942006.10.02 14:341.27510.000.000.00-15.00
129025162006.10.02 14:34buy1.00eurusd1.27490.00001.27892006.10.02 14:341.27520.000.000.0030.00
129025542006.10.02 14:34buy0.50eurusd1.27540.00001.27942006.10.02 15:131.27510.000.000.00-15.00
129036452006.10.02 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.27490.00001.27892006.10.02 15:131.27520.000.000.0030.00
129064312006.10.02 15:14buy0.50eurusd1.27540.00001.27942006.10.02 15:251.27510.000.000.00-15.00
129071242006.10.02 15:18buy1.00eurusd1.27490.00001.27892006.10.02 15:251.27520.000.000.0030.00
129079302006.10.02 15:25buy0.50eurusd1.27520.00001.27922006.10.02 15:571.27440.000.000.00-40.00
129093422006.10.02 15:42buy1.00eurusd1.27460.00001.27862006.10.02 15:571.27430.000.000.00-30.00
129104742006.10.02 15:56buy2.00eurusd1.27400.00001.27802006.10.02 15:571.27440.000.000.0080.00
129107332006.10.02 15:57buy0.50eurusd1.27450.00001.27852006.10.02 16:011.27480.000.000.0015.00
129111512006.10.02 16:01buy0.50eurusd1.27510.00001.27912006.10.02 16:221.27530.000.000.0010.00
129128142006.10.02 16:23buy0.50eurusd1.27540.00001.27942006.10.02 17:461.27510.000.000.00-15.00
129140122006.10.02 16:50buy1.00eurusd1.27490.00001.27892006.10.02 17:461.27520.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 844.00
Closed P/L: 844.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129153562006.10.02 17:46buy0.50eurusd1.27540.00001.2794 1.27520.000.000.00-10.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.00
 Floating P/L: -10.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 844.00 Floating P/L: -10.00 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 25 844.00 Equity: 25 834.00 Free Margin: 25 334.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 654.00 Gross Loss: 810.00 Total Net Profit: 844.00
Profit Factor: 2.04 Expected Payoff: 10.82  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 135.00 (0.53%)  
 
Total Trades: 78 Short Positions (won %): 26 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 52 (69.23%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 49 (62.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (37.18%)
Largest profit trade: 192.00 loss trade: -60.00
Average profit trade: 33.76 loss trade: -27.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (240.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-135.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 307.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -135.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2