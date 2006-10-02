|Account: 1246383
|Name: Matt TaBone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 17:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12879596
|2006.10.02 12:57
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|12879651
|2006.10.02 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2006.10.02 13:17
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12882074
|2006.10.02 13:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.10.02 13:31
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12885950
|2006.10.02 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.10.02 13:46
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12890289
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.10.02 13:53
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12893820
|2006.10.02 13:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2784
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|12894949
|2006.10.02 13:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2742
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|12895791
|2006.10.02 14:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2006.10.02 14:01
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|12896362
|2006.10.02 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2742
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2006.10.02 14:21
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|12897120
|2006.10.02 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2006.10.02 14:21
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|12899261
|2006.10.02 14:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2784
|2006.10.02 14:23
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12900227
|2006.10.02 14:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2756
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.10.02 15:07
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|12901744
|2006.10.02 14:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2751
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.10.02 15:07
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|12904012
|2006.10.02 14:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.10.02 15:07
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|12905891
|2006.10.02 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2790
|2006.10.02 16:18
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12909929
|2006.10.02 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2784
|2006.10.02 16:18
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|12912392
|2006.10.02 16:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.10.02 17:51
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|12914152
|2006.10.02 16:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2006.10.02 17:51
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|Closed P/L:
|101.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12915544
|2006.10.02 17:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2793
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|1 101.00
|Equity:
|1 099.00
|Free Margin:
|999.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|127.00
|Gross Loss:
|26.00
|Total Net Profit:
|101.00
|Profit Factor:
|4.88
|Expected Payoff:
|5.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|13.00 (1.22%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (64.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (64.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (35.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.55
|loss trade:
|-4.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (63.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-13.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|63.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2