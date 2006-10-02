Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1246383 Name: Matt TaBone Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 17:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128795962006.10.02 12:57balanceDeposit1 000.00
128796512006.10.02 12:58buy0.10eurusd1.26940.00001.27342006.10.02 13:171.27050.000.000.0011.00
128820742006.10.02 13:17buy0.10eurusd1.27070.00001.27472006.10.02 13:311.27170.000.000.0010.00
128859502006.10.02 13:31buy0.10eurusd1.27180.00001.27582006.10.02 13:461.27290.000.000.0011.00
128902892006.10.02 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.27320.00001.27722006.10.02 13:531.27430.000.000.0011.00
128938202006.10.02 13:53buy0.10eurusd1.27480.00001.27842006.10.02 14:011.27390.000.000.00-9.00
128949492006.10.02 13:57buy0.20eurusd1.27420.00001.27822006.10.02 14:011.27400.000.000.00-4.00
128957912006.10.02 14:00buy0.40eurusd1.27360.00001.27762006.10.02 14:011.27410.000.000.0020.00
128963622006.10.02 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.27420.00001.27822006.10.02 14:211.27410.000.000.00-1.00
128971202006.10.02 14:03buy0.20eurusd1.27360.00001.27762006.10.02 14:211.27420.000.000.0012.00
128992612006.10.02 14:21buy0.10eurusd1.27440.00001.27842006.10.02 14:231.27540.000.000.0010.00
129002272006.10.02 14:23buy0.10eurusd1.27560.00001.27962006.10.02 15:071.27490.000.000.00-7.00
129017442006.10.02 14:27buy0.20eurusd1.27510.00001.27912006.10.02 15:071.27490.000.000.00-4.00
129040122006.10.02 14:46buy0.40eurusd1.27450.00001.27852006.10.02 15:071.27500.000.000.0020.00
129058912006.10.02 15:07buy0.10eurusd1.27500.00001.27902006.10.02 16:181.27500.000.000.000.00
129099292006.10.02 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.27440.00001.27842006.10.02 16:181.27500.000.000.0012.00
129123922006.10.02 16:18buy0.10eurusd1.27530.00001.27932006.10.02 17:511.27520.000.000.00-1.00
129141522006.10.02 16:54buy0.20eurusd1.27480.00001.27882006.10.02 17:511.27530.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 101.00
Closed P/L: 101.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129155442006.10.02 17:52buy0.10eurusd1.27530.00001.2793 1.27510.000.000.00-2.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00
 Floating P/L: -2.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 101.00 Floating P/L: -2.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 1 101.00 Equity: 1 099.00 Free Margin: 999.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 127.00 Gross Loss: 26.00 Total Net Profit: 101.00
Profit Factor: 4.88 Expected Payoff: 5.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 13.00 (1.22%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (64.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (35.29%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: -9.00
Average profit trade: 11.55 loss trade: -4.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (63.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-13.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 63.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -13.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2