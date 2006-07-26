|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.07.25 21:00 - 2006.09.19 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=112340; PARAMETERS_TRADE="PARAMETERS TRADE"; Lots=0.1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false; StopLoss=100; TakeProfitMode=false; TakeProfit=100; TrailingStopMode=false; TrailingStop=30; PARAMETERS_MM="MONEY MANAGEMENT"; MaximumRisk=0.15; DecreaseFactor=3; PARAMETERS_INDICATOR_ONE="Moving Average signal"; SignalEMA_Period=8; PARAMETERS_INDICATOR_TWO="Moving Average main"; MainEMA_Period=55; Delta=0; PARAMETERS_INDICATOR_THREE="Moving Average for close"; CloseEMA_Period=21;
|Bars in test
|1025
|Ticks modelled
|203205
|Modelling quality
|49.18%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-45.56
|Gross profit
|618.25
|Gross loss
|-663.80
|Profit factor
|0.93
|Expected payoff
|-2.68
|Absolute drawdown
|366.39
|Maximal drawdown
|459.59 (4.55%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.55% (459.59)
|Total trades
|17
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (40.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (28.57%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (35.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (64.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|353.51
|loss trade
|-186.00
|Average
|profit trade
|103.04
|loss trade
|-60.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (435.76)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-153.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|435.76 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-186.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.26 18:00
|buy
|1
|0.20
|1.8507
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2006.07.28 01:00
|close
|1
|0.20
|1.8555
|0.0000
|0.0000
|93.20
|10093.20
|3
|2006.08.09 01:00
|sell
|2
|0.20
|1.8994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2006.08.09 09:00
|close
|2
|0.20
|1.9087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-186.00
|9907.20
|5
|2006.08.10 08:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.9008
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2006.08.14 05:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.8944
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.43
|9971.63
|7
|2006.08.15 15:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.8957
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2006.08.16 09:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.8905
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-52.35
|9919.28
|9
|2006.08.16 10:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.8909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2006.08.16 13:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.8989
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-80.00
|9839.28
|11
|2006.08.17 17:00
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.8896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2006.08.21 04:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.8873
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23.43
|9862.71
|13
|2006.08.21 09:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.8956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2006.08.22 10:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.8912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-44.35
|9818.36
|15
|2006.08.22 14:00
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.8891
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2006.08.23 08:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.8926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-34.78
|9783.58
|17
|2006.08.23 10:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.8928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2006.08.24 03:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.8908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-21.05
|9762.53
|19
|2006.08.24 08:00
|sell
|10
|0.10
|1.8888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2006.08.24 11:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.8941
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-53.00
|9709.53
|21
|2006.08.24 17:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.8894
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2006.08.28 02:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.8893
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.43
|9710.96
|23
|2006.08.28 05:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.8914
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2006.08.29 16:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.8912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.35
|9708.61
|25
|2006.09.01 13:00
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.8978
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2006.09.01 18:00
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.9053
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-75.00
|9633.61
|27
|2006.09.05 03:00
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.9035
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2006.09.12 01:00
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.8683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|353.51
|9987.11
|29
|2006.09.12 10:00
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.8734
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2006.09.15 11:00
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.8818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82.25
|10069.36
|31
|2006.09.15 15:00
|sell
|16
|0.20
|1.8780
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2006.09.18 07:00
|close
|16
|0.20
|1.8837
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-113.57
|9955.79
|33
|2006.09.18 23:00
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.8810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2006.09.19 00:59
|close at stop
|17
|0.10
|1.8809
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1.35
|9954.44