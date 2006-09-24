Velocity4x
|Account: 9000466
|Name: Maurice Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 27, 16:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|575978
|2006.09.24 21:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2760
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|575993
|2006.09.25 02:00
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|576013
|2006.09.25 04:11
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2790
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|576030
|2006.09.24 21:01
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2006.09.25 07:06
|1.2797
|cancelled
|576036
|2006.09.24 21:02
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2842
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2006.09.25 07:06
|1.2798
|cancelled
|576045
|2006.09.24 21:02
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2006.09.25 07:06
|1.2797
|cancelled
|576052
|2006.09.24 21:02
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2328
|2006.09.25 02:03
|1.2344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.37
|576063
|2006.09.25 00:40
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2343
|2006.09.25 02:01
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.31
|576076
|2006.09.24 21:07
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2383
|0.0000
|1.2358
|2006.09.25 02:02
|1.2342
|cancelled
|576077
|2006.09.24 21:07
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2398
|0.0000
|1.2373
|2006.09.25 02:02
|1.2341
|cancelled
|576080
|2006.09.24 21:12
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2413
|0.0000
|1.2388
|2006.09.25 02:02
|1.2342
|cancelled
|576081
|2006.09.24 21:13
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2428
|0.0000
|1.2403
|2006.09.25 02:01
|1.2341
|cancelled
|576722
|2006.09.25 02:03
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2342
|0.0000
|1.2317
|2006.09.25 04:33
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|576723
|2006.09.25 02:03
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2357
|0.0000
|1.2332
|2006.09.25 04:34
|1.2309
|cancelled
|576725
|2006.09.25 02:03
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2372
|0.0000
|1.2347
|2006.09.25 04:34
|1.2313
|cancelled
|576726
|2006.09.25 02:03
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2362
|2006.09.25 04:34
|1.2315
|cancelled
|576728
|2006.09.25 02:04
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2402
|0.0000
|1.2377
|2006.09.25 04:34
|1.2316
|cancelled
|576734
|2006.09.25 02:04
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2417
|0.0000
|1.2392
|2006.09.25 04:33
|1.2315
|cancelled
|577045
|2006.09.25 04:34
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2299
|0.0000
|1.2274
|2006.09.25 12:59
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.65
|577060
|2006.09.25 05:33
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2314
|0.0000
|1.2289
|2006.09.25 12:59
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.69
|577063
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2329
|0.0000
|1.2304
|2006.09.25 12:59
|1.2360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.19
|577064
|2006.09.25 07:45
|sell
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2344
|0.0000
|1.2319
|2006.09.25 12:58
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.01
|577069
|2006.09.25 09:01
|sell
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2006.09.25 12:58
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|577071
|2006.09.25 10:56
|sell
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2349
|2006.09.25 12:58
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|201.93
|577650
|2006.09.25 07:08
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|577651
|2006.09.25 07:08
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2790
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2768
|cancelled
|577654
|2006.09.25 07:08
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2771
|cancelled
|577655
|2006.09.25 07:08
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2842
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2774
|cancelled
|577656
|2006.09.25 07:09
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2773
|cancelled
|577657
|2006.09.25 07:09
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2850
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2772
|cancelled
|578240
|2006.09.25 09:01
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|578257
|2006.09.25 09:01
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2745
|cancelled
|578269
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2741
|cancelled
|578272
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2743
|cancelled
|578281
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2830
|0.0000
|1.2808
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2745
|cancelled
|578287
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2743
|cancelled
|579325
|2006.09.25 12:59
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2333
|2006.09.25 16:49
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.73
|579326
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2373
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2006.09.25 16:49
|1.2375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.94
|579328
|2006.09.25 14:36
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2388
|0.0000
|1.2363
|2006.09.25 16:48
|1.2374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.15
|579329
|2006.09.25 12:59
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2403
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2006.09.25 16:48
|1.2372
|cancelled
|579330
|2006.09.25 12:59
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2393
|2006.09.25 16:48
|1.2373
|cancelled
|579342
|2006.09.25 13:04
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2433
|0.0000
|1.2408
|2006.09.25 16:48
|1.2373
|cancelled
|579671
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|579677
|2006.09.25 14:09
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2762
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|579682
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2736
|cancelled
|579689
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2792
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2739
|cancelled
|579691
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2738
|cancelled
|579692
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2800
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2737
|cancelled
|580109
|2006.09.25 14:32
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2712
|2006.09.26 08:47
|1.2723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|6.60
|580118
|2006.09.25 15:19
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2727
|2006.09.26 08:46
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|26.40
|580122
|2006.09.25 14:33
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2742
|2006.09.26 08:47
|1.2722
|cancelled
|580125
|2006.09.25 14:33
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2779
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2006.09.26 08:47
|1.2722
|cancelled
|580138
|2006.09.25 14:33
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2794
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.09.26 08:47
|1.2726
|cancelled
|580142
|2006.09.25 14:33
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2787
|2006.09.26 08:46
|1.2725
|cancelled
|580870
|2006.09.25 16:49
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-5.33
|580877
|2006.09.25 18:22
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2385
|0.0000
|1.2360
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2382
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|2.91
|580881
|2006.09.26 07:12
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2400
|0.0000
|1.2375
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.95
|580887
|2006.09.25 16:50
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2415
|0.0000
|1.2390
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2381
|cancelled
|580888
|2006.09.25 16:50
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2430
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2383
|cancelled
|580891
|2006.09.25 16:51
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2006.09.26 08:07
|1.2384
|cancelled
|583305
|2006.09.26 08:07
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2379
|0.0000
|1.2354
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.66
|583316
|2006.09.26 08:13
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2394
|0.0000
|1.2369
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.83
|583324
|2006.09.26 08:47
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.69
|583332
|2006.09.26 09:54
|sell
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.45
|583333
|2006.09.26 12:51
|sell
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2439
|0.0000
|1.2414
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.70
|583334
|2006.09.26 08:08
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2429
|2006.09.26 13:57
|1.2425
|cancelled
|583602
|2006.09.26 08:47
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2723
|0.0000
|1.2701
|2006.09.26 09:54
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|583609
|2006.09.26 08:47
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2716
|2006.09.26 09:55
|1.2699
|cancelled
|583618
|2006.09.26 08:48
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2753
|0.0000
|1.2731
|2006.09.26 09:54
|1.2700
|cancelled
|583619
|2006.09.26 08:48
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2746
|2006.09.26 09:54
|1.2699
|cancelled
|583620
|2006.09.26 08:48
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.09.26 09:54
|1.2701
|cancelled
|583621
|2006.09.26 08:48
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2006.09.26 09:54
|1.2699
|cancelled
|584235
|2006.09.26 09:55
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2678
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|584242
|2006.09.26 09:55
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2693
|2006.09.26 14:05
|1.2678
|cancelled
|584250
|2006.09.26 09:55
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.2679
|cancelled
|584252
|2006.09.26 09:55
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2723
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.2678
|cancelled
|584253
|2006.09.26 09:55
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2760
|0.0000
|1.2738
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.2677
|cancelled
|584254
|2006.09.26 09:56
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2753
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.2676
|cancelled
|586039
|2006.09.26 13:57
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2402
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.27
|586045
|2006.09.26 14:04
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2417
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|586047
|2006.09.26 14:45
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2432
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.80
|586054
|2006.09.26 13:58
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2438
|cancelled
|586059
|2006.09.26 13:59
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2440
|cancelled
|586063
|2006.09.26 13:59
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2477
|2006.09.26 15:07
|1.2438
|cancelled
|586187
|2006.09.26 14:05
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2677
|0.0000
|1.2655
|2006.09.27 12:38
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-10.80
|586193
|2006.09.26 15:53
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.09.27 12:38
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-2.40
|586198
|2006.09.27 12:31
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.09.27 12:37
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|586202
|2006.09.26 14:05
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2700
|2006.09.27 12:37
|1.2694
|cancelled
|586210
|2006.09.26 14:06
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2737
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.09.27 12:37
|1.2693
|cancelled
|586220
|2006.09.26 14:06
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2752
|0.0000
|1.2730
|2006.09.27 12:37
|1.2691
|cancelled
|587232
|2006.09.26 15:08
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2438
|0.0000
|1.2413
|2006.09.27 12:32
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|6.28
|587235
|2006.09.27 09:08
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2428
|2006.09.27 12:31
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.14
|587236
|2006.09.26 15:08
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2443
|2006.09.27 12:32
|1.2420
|cancelled
|587238
|2006.09.26 15:08
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2458
|2006.09.27 12:31
|1.2421
|cancelled
|587239
|2006.09.26 15:08
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2473
|2006.09.27 12:31
|1.2423
|cancelled
|587241
|2006.09.26 15:09
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2488
|2006.09.27 12:31
|1.2422
|cancelled
|594322
|2006.09.27 12:32
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2416
|0.0000
|1.2391
|2006.09.27 14:45
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.02
|594333
|2006.09.27 12:35
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2431
|0.0000
|1.2406
|2006.09.27 14:45
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.50
|594356
|2006.09.27 12:37
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|1.2421
|2006.09.27 14:45
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.79
|594363
|2006.09.27 14:02
|sell
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2436
|2006.09.27 14:45
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.71
|594368
|2006.09.27 12:33
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.09.27 14:45
|1.2440
|cancelled
|594375
|2006.09.27 12:33
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2006.09.27 14:44
|1.2442
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|338.75
|Closed P/L:
|338.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|594595
|2006.09.27 12:38
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|1.2672
|
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|594599
|2006.09.27 14:49
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2687
|
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|596281
|2006.09.27 14:45
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2417
|
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|596287
|2006.09.27 15:18
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2432
|
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.64
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|594601
|2006.09.27 12:39
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2724
|0.0000
|1.2702
|
|1.2707
|DLM222777
|594603
|2006.09.27 12:39
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2739
|0.0000
|1.2717
|
|1.2707
|DLM222777
|594607
|2006.09.27 12:39
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2732
|
|1.2707
|DLM222777
|594609
|2006.09.27 12:39
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2747
|
|1.2707
|DLM222777
|596289
|2006.09.27 14:46
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2447
|
|1.2444
|DLM222777
|596290
|2006.09.27 14:46
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2462
|
|1.2444
|DLM222777
|596291
|2006.09.27 14:46
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2477
|
|1.2444
|DLM222777
|596293
|2006.09.27 14:46
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2492
|
|1.2444
|DLM222777
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|338.57
|Floating P/L:
|0.03
|Margin:
|408.67
|Balance:
|6 150.56
|Equity:
|6 150.59
|Free Margin:
|5 741.92