Velocity4x

Account: 9000466 Name: Maurice Smith Currency: USD 2006 September 29, 11:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5759782006.09.24 21:00sell0.06eurusd1.27820.00001.27602006.09.25 07:071.27980.000.000.00-9.60
5759932006.09.25 02:00sell0.12eurusd1.27970.00001.27752006.09.25 07:071.27960.000.000.001.20
5760132006.09.25 04:11sell0.24eurusd1.28120.00001.27902006.09.25 07:071.27970.000.000.0036.00
5760302006.09.24 21:01sell limit0.48eurusd1.28270.00001.28052006.09.25 07:061.2797cancelled
5760362006.09.24 21:02sell limit0.96eurusd1.28420.00001.28202006.09.25 07:061.2798cancelled
5760452006.09.24 21:02sell limit1.92eurusd1.28570.00001.28352006.09.25 07:061.2797cancelled
5760522006.09.24 21:02sell0.06usdchf1.23530.00001.23282006.09.25 02:031.23440.000.000.004.37
5760632006.09.25 00:40sell0.12usdchf1.23680.00001.23432006.09.25 02:011.23430.000.000.0024.31
5760762006.09.24 21:07sell limit0.24usdchf1.23830.00001.23582006.09.25 02:021.2342cancelled
5760772006.09.24 21:07sell limit0.48usdchf1.23980.00001.23732006.09.25 02:021.2341cancelled
5760802006.09.24 21:12sell limit0.96usdchf1.24130.00001.23882006.09.25 02:021.2342cancelled
5760812006.09.24 21:13sell limit1.92usdchf1.24280.00001.24032006.09.25 02:011.2341cancelled
5767222006.09.25 02:03sell0.06usdchf1.23420.00001.23172006.09.25 04:331.23170.000.000.0012.18
5767232006.09.25 02:03sell limit0.12usdchf1.23570.00001.23322006.09.25 04:341.2309cancelled
5767252006.09.25 02:03sell limit0.24usdchf1.23720.00001.23472006.09.25 04:341.2313cancelled
5767262006.09.25 02:03sell limit0.48usdchf1.23870.00001.23622006.09.25 04:341.2315cancelled
5767282006.09.25 02:04sell limit0.96usdchf1.24020.00001.23772006.09.25 04:341.2316cancelled
5767342006.09.25 02:04sell limit1.92usdchf1.24170.00001.23922006.09.25 04:331.2315cancelled
5770452006.09.25 04:34sell0.06usdchf1.22990.00001.22742006.09.25 12:591.23580.000.000.00-28.65
5770602006.09.25 05:33sell0.12usdchf1.23140.00001.22892006.09.25 12:591.23590.000.000.00-43.69
5770632006.09.25 07:05sell0.24usdchf1.23290.00001.23042006.09.25 12:591.23600.000.000.00-60.19
5770642006.09.25 07:45sell0.48usdchf1.23440.00001.23192006.09.25 12:581.23610.000.000.00-66.01
5770692006.09.25 09:01sell0.96usdchf1.23590.00001.23342006.09.25 12:581.23590.000.000.000.00
5770712006.09.25 10:56sell1.92usdchf1.23740.00001.23492006.09.25 12:581.23610.000.000.00201.93
5776502006.09.25 07:08sell0.06eurusd1.27970.00001.27752006.09.25 09:011.27750.000.000.0013.20
5776512006.09.25 07:08sell limit0.12eurusd1.28120.00001.27902006.09.25 09:011.2768cancelled
5776542006.09.25 07:08sell limit0.24eurusd1.28270.00001.28052006.09.25 09:011.2771cancelled
5776552006.09.25 07:08sell limit0.48eurusd1.28420.00001.28202006.09.25 09:011.2774cancelled
5776562006.09.25 07:09sell limit0.96eurusd1.28570.00001.28352006.09.25 09:011.2773cancelled
5776572006.09.25 07:09sell limit1.92eurusd1.28720.00001.28502006.09.25 09:011.2772cancelled
5782402006.09.25 09:01sell0.06eurusd1.27700.00001.27482006.09.25 14:001.27480.000.000.0013.20
5782572006.09.25 09:01sell limit0.12eurusd1.27850.00001.27632006.09.25 14:001.2745cancelled
5782692006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.24eurusd1.28000.00001.27782006.09.25 14:001.2741cancelled
5782722006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.48eurusd1.28150.00001.27932006.09.25 14:001.2743cancelled
5782812006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.96eurusd1.28300.00001.28082006.09.25 14:001.2745cancelled
5782872006.09.25 09:02sell limit1.92eurusd1.28450.00001.28232006.09.25 14:001.2743cancelled
5793252006.09.25 12:59sell0.06usdchf1.23580.00001.23332006.09.25 16:491.23760.000.000.00-8.73
5793262006.09.25 14:00sell0.12usdchf1.23730.00001.23482006.09.25 16:491.23750.000.000.00-1.94
5793282006.09.25 14:36sell0.24usdchf1.23880.00001.23632006.09.25 16:481.23740.000.000.0027.15
5793292006.09.25 12:59sell limit0.48usdchf1.24030.00001.23782006.09.25 16:481.2372cancelled
5793302006.09.25 12:59sell limit0.96usdchf1.24180.00001.23932006.09.25 16:481.2373cancelled
5793422006.09.25 13:04sell limit1.92usdchf1.24330.00001.24082006.09.25 16:481.2373cancelled
5796712006.09.25 14:00sell0.06eurusd1.27470.00001.27252006.09.25 14:321.27350.000.000.007.20
5796772006.09.25 14:09sell0.12eurusd1.27620.00001.27402006.09.25 14:321.27400.000.000.0026.40
5796822006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.24eurusd1.27770.00001.27552006.09.25 14:321.2736cancelled
5796892006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.48eurusd1.27920.00001.27702006.09.25 14:321.2739cancelled
5796912006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.96eurusd1.28070.00001.27852006.09.25 14:321.2738cancelled
5796922006.09.25 14:01sell limit1.92eurusd1.28220.00001.28002006.09.25 14:321.2737cancelled
5801092006.09.25 14:32sell0.06eurusd1.27340.00001.27122006.09.26 08:471.27230.000.000.436.60
5801182006.09.25 15:19sell0.12eurusd1.27490.00001.27272006.09.26 08:461.27270.000.000.8626.40
5801222006.09.25 14:33sell limit0.24eurusd1.27640.00001.27422006.09.26 08:471.2722cancelled
5801252006.09.25 14:33sell limit0.48eurusd1.27790.00001.27572006.09.26 08:471.2722cancelled
5801382006.09.25 14:33sell limit0.96eurusd1.27940.00001.27722006.09.26 08:471.2726cancelled
5801422006.09.25 14:33sell limit1.92eurusd1.28090.00001.27872006.09.26 08:461.2725cancelled
5808702006.09.25 16:49sell0.06usdchf1.23700.00001.23452006.09.26 08:071.23810.000.00-0.69-5.33
5808772006.09.25 18:22sell0.12usdchf1.23850.00001.23602006.09.26 08:071.23820.000.00-1.382.91
5808812006.09.26 07:12sell0.24usdchf1.24000.00001.23752006.09.26 08:071.23830.000.000.0032.95
5808872006.09.25 16:50sell limit0.48usdchf1.24150.00001.23902006.09.26 08:071.2381cancelled
5808882006.09.25 16:50sell limit0.96usdchf1.24300.00001.24052006.09.26 08:071.2383cancelled
5808912006.09.25 16:51sell limit1.92usdchf1.24450.00001.24202006.09.26 08:071.2384cancelled
5833052006.09.26 08:07sell0.06usdchf1.23790.00001.23542006.09.26 13:571.24280.000.000.00-23.66
5833162006.09.26 08:13sell0.12usdchf1.23940.00001.23692006.09.26 13:571.24280.000.000.00-32.83
5833242006.09.26 08:47sell0.24usdchf1.24090.00001.23842006.09.26 13:571.24280.000.000.00-36.69
5833322006.09.26 09:54sell0.48usdchf1.24240.00001.23992006.09.26 13:571.24280.000.000.00-15.45
5833332006.09.26 12:51sell0.96usdchf1.24390.00001.24142006.09.26 13:571.24270.000.000.0092.70
5833342006.09.26 08:08sell limit1.92usdchf1.24540.00001.24292006.09.26 13:571.2425cancelled
5836022006.09.26 08:47sell0.06eurusd1.27230.00001.27012006.09.26 09:541.27010.000.000.0013.20
5836092006.09.26 08:47sell limit0.12eurusd1.27380.00001.27162006.09.26 09:551.2699cancelled
5836182006.09.26 08:48sell limit0.24eurusd1.27530.00001.27312006.09.26 09:541.2700cancelled
5836192006.09.26 08:48sell limit0.48eurusd1.27680.00001.27462006.09.26 09:541.2699cancelled
5836202006.09.26 08:48sell limit0.96eurusd1.27830.00001.27612006.09.26 09:541.2701cancelled
5836212006.09.26 08:48sell limit1.92eurusd1.27980.00001.27762006.09.26 09:541.2699cancelled
5842352006.09.26 09:55sell0.06eurusd1.27000.00001.26782006.09.26 14:041.26780.000.000.0013.20
5842422006.09.26 09:55sell limit0.12eurusd1.27150.00001.26932006.09.26 14:051.2678cancelled
5842502006.09.26 09:55sell limit0.24eurusd1.27300.00001.27082006.09.26 14:041.2679cancelled
5842522006.09.26 09:55sell limit0.48eurusd1.27450.00001.27232006.09.26 14:041.2678cancelled
5842532006.09.26 09:55sell limit0.96eurusd1.27600.00001.27382006.09.26 14:041.2677cancelled
5842542006.09.26 09:56sell limit1.92eurusd1.27750.00001.27532006.09.26 14:041.2676cancelled
5860392006.09.26 13:57sell0.06usdchf1.24270.00001.24022006.09.26 15:071.24400.000.000.00-6.27
5860452006.09.26 14:04sell0.12usdchf1.24420.00001.24172006.09.26 15:071.24390.000.000.002.89
5860472006.09.26 14:45sell0.24usdchf1.24570.00001.24322006.09.26 15:071.24400.000.000.0032.80
5860542006.09.26 13:58sell limit0.48usdchf1.24720.00001.24472006.09.26 15:071.2438cancelled
5860592006.09.26 13:59sell limit0.96usdchf1.24870.00001.24622006.09.26 15:071.2440cancelled
5860632006.09.26 13:59sell limit1.92usdchf1.25020.00001.24772006.09.26 15:071.2438cancelled
5861872006.09.26 14:05sell0.06eurusd1.26770.00001.26552006.09.27 12:381.26950.000.000.43-10.80
5861932006.09.26 15:53sell0.12eurusd1.26920.00001.26702006.09.27 12:381.26940.000.000.86-2.40
5861982006.09.27 12:31sell0.24eurusd1.27070.00001.26852006.09.27 12:371.26950.000.000.0028.80
5862022006.09.26 14:05sell limit0.48eurusd1.27220.00001.27002006.09.27 12:371.2694cancelled
5862102006.09.26 14:06sell limit0.96eurusd1.27370.00001.27152006.09.27 12:371.2693cancelled
5862202006.09.26 14:06sell limit1.92eurusd1.27520.00001.27302006.09.27 12:371.2691cancelled
5872322006.09.26 15:08sell0.06usdchf1.24380.00001.24132006.09.27 12:321.24250.000.00-0.696.28
5872352006.09.27 09:08sell0.12usdchf1.24530.00001.24282006.09.27 12:311.24280.000.000.0024.14
5872362006.09.26 15:08sell limit0.24usdchf1.24680.00001.24432006.09.27 12:321.2420cancelled
5872382006.09.26 15:08sell limit0.48usdchf1.24830.00001.24582006.09.27 12:311.2421cancelled
5872392006.09.26 15:08sell limit0.96usdchf1.24980.00001.24732006.09.27 12:311.2423cancelled
5872412006.09.26 15:09sell limit1.92usdchf1.25130.00001.24882006.09.27 12:311.2422cancelled
5943222006.09.27 12:32sell0.06usdchf1.24160.00001.23912006.09.27 14:451.24430.000.000.00-13.02
5943332006.09.27 12:35sell0.12usdchf1.24310.00001.24062006.09.27 14:451.24450.000.000.00-13.50
5943562006.09.27 12:37sell0.24usdchf1.24460.00001.24212006.09.27 14:451.24430.000.000.005.79
5943632006.09.27 14:02sell0.48usdchf1.24610.00001.24362006.09.27 14:451.24450.000.000.0061.71
5943682006.09.27 12:33sell limit0.96usdchf1.24760.00001.24512006.09.27 14:451.2440cancelled
5943752006.09.27 12:33sell limit1.92usdchf1.24910.00001.24662006.09.27 14:441.2442cancelled
5945952006.09.27 12:38sell0.06eurusd1.26940.00001.26722006.09.28 09:121.27040.000.001.30-6.00
5945992006.09.27 14:49sell0.12eurusd1.27090.00001.26872006.09.28 09:111.27050.000.002.594.80
5946012006.09.28 00:25sell0.24eurusd1.27240.00001.27022006.09.28 09:111.27060.000.000.0043.20
5946032006.09.27 12:39sell limit0.48eurusd1.27390.00001.27172006.09.28 09:111.2705cancelled
5946072006.09.27 12:39sell limit0.96eurusd1.27540.00001.27322006.09.28 09:111.2706cancelled
5946092006.09.27 12:39sell limit1.92eurusd1.27690.00001.27472006.09.28 09:111.2707cancelled
5962812006.09.27 14:45sell0.06usdchf1.24420.00001.24172006.09.28 00:061.24350.000.00-2.063.38
5962872006.09.27 15:18sell0.12usdchf1.24570.00001.24322006.09.28 00:051.24320.000.00-4.1124.13
5962892006.09.27 14:46sell limit0.24usdchf1.24720.00001.24472006.09.28 00:061.2431cancelled
5962902006.09.27 14:46sell limit0.48usdchf1.24870.00001.24622006.09.28 00:061.2430cancelled
5962912006.09.27 14:46sell limit0.96usdchf1.25020.00001.24772006.09.28 00:051.2432cancelled
5962932006.09.27 14:46sell limit1.92usdchf1.25170.00001.24922006.09.28 00:051.2431cancelled
5975822006.09.28 00:06sell0.06usdchf1.24310.00001.24062006.09.28 18:471.24600.000.000.00-13.96
5975852006.09.28 06:20sell0.12usdchf1.24460.00001.24212006.09.28 18:471.24610.000.000.00-14.45
5975892006.09.28 09:11sell0.24usdchf1.24610.00001.24362006.09.28 18:461.24620.000.000.00-1.93
5975912006.09.28 12:34sell0.48usdchf1.24760.00001.24512006.09.28 18:461.24640.000.000.0046.21
5975922006.09.28 00:09sell limit0.96usdchf1.24910.00001.24662006.09.28 18:461.2459cancelled
5975932006.09.28 00:09sell limit1.92usdchf1.25060.00001.24812006.09.28 18:461.2461cancelled
6016202006.09.28 09:12sell0.06eurusd1.27030.00001.26812006.09.28 12:371.26900.000.000.007.80
6016312006.09.28 10:08sell0.12eurusd1.27180.00001.26962006.09.28 12:361.26960.000.000.0026.40
6016352006.09.28 09:12sell limit0.24eurusd1.27330.00001.27112006.09.28 12:371.2690cancelled
6016592006.09.28 09:13sell limit0.48eurusd1.27480.00001.27262006.09.28 12:361.2691cancelled
6016612006.09.28 09:13sell limit0.96eurusd1.27630.00001.27412006.09.28 12:361.2693cancelled
6016622006.09.28 09:13sell limit1.92eurusd1.27780.00001.27562006.09.28 12:361.2692cancelled
6052052006.09.28 12:37sell0.06eurusd1.26900.00001.26682006.09.29 06:541.26840.000.000.433.60
6052372006.09.28 18:44sell0.12eurusd1.27050.00001.26832006.09.29 06:531.26830.000.000.8626.40
6052552006.09.28 12:37sell limit0.24eurusd1.27200.00001.26982006.09.29 06:541.2681cancelled
6052572006.09.28 12:37sell limit0.48eurusd1.27350.00001.27132006.09.29 06:531.2682cancelled
6052762006.09.28 12:38sell limit0.96eurusd1.27500.00001.27282006.09.29 06:531.2681cancelled
6052782006.09.28 12:38sell limit1.92eurusd1.27650.00001.27432006.09.29 06:531.2681cancelled
6141962006.09.29 06:54sell0.06eurusd1.26830.00001.26612006.09.29 08:061.26610.000.000.0013.20
6142222006.09.29 06:56sell limit0.12eurusd1.26980.00001.26762006.09.29 08:061.2660cancelled
6142292006.09.29 06:56sell limit0.24eurusd1.27130.00001.26912006.09.29 08:061.2659cancelled
6142332006.09.29 06:56sell limit0.48eurusd1.27280.00001.27062006.09.29 08:061.2658cancelled
6142372006.09.29 06:56sell limit0.96eurusd1.27430.00001.27212006.09.29 08:061.2657cancelled
6142432006.09.29 06:56sell limit1.92eurusd1.27580.00001.27362006.09.29 08:061.2658cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -1.17 501.53
Closed P/L: 500.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6109122006.09.28 18:47sell0.06usdchf1.24550.00001.2430 1.25370.000.00-0.68-39.24
6109162006.09.28 19:39sell0.12usdchf1.24700.00001.2445 1.25370.000.00-1.37-64.13
6109312006.09.29 06:23sell0.24usdchf1.24850.00001.2460 1.25370.000.000.00-99.55
6109352006.09.29 06:52sell0.48usdchf1.25000.00001.2475 1.25370.000.000.00-141.66
6109572006.09.29 07:23sell0.96usdchf1.25150.00001.2490 1.25370.000.000.00-168.46
6109652006.09.29 08:06sell1.92usdchf1.25300.00001.2505 1.25370.000.000.00-107.20
6159322006.09.29 08:07sell0.06eurusd1.26610.00001.2639 1.26690.000.000.00-4.80
6159782006.09.29 08:53sell0.12eurusd1.26760.00001.2654 1.26690.000.000.008.40
  0.00 0.00 -2.05 -616.64
 Floating P/L: -618.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
6159862006.09.29 08:08sell limit0.24eurusd1.26910.00001.2669 1.2667DLM222777
6159892006.09.29 08:09sell limit0.48eurusd1.27060.00001.2684 1.2667DLM222777
6160032006.09.29 08:09sell limit0.96eurusd1.27210.00001.2699 1.2667DLM222777
6160062006.09.29 08:09sell limit1.92eurusd1.27360.00001.2714 1.2667DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 500.36 Floating P/L: -618.69 Margin: 4 008.08
Balance: 6 312.35 Equity: 5 693.66 Free Margin: 1 685.58