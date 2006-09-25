|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 27, 01:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12389365
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12389712
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2844
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2741
|cancelled
|12389696
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2741
|cancelled
|12389619
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2739
|cancelled
|12389561
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2737
|cancelled
|12389437
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2739
|cancelled
|12396156
|2006.09.25 10:47
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2393
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.09
|12396244
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2293
|0.0000
|1.2318
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2397
|cancelled
|12396224
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|1.2333
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2397
|cancelled
|12396214
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2323
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2398
|cancelled
|12396208
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2363
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2398
|cancelled
|12396204
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2397
|cancelled
|12409948
|2006.09.25 14:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2733
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|22.00
|12410066
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2732
|cancelled
|12410038
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2732
|cancelled
|12410010
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2733
|cancelled
|12409995
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2734
|cancelled
|12409799
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2718
|2006.09.26 07:12
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|2.50
|12424453
|2006.09.25 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2383
|0.0000
|1.2408
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|20.15
|12424473
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2323
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2410
|cancelled
|12424464
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2363
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2410
|cancelled
|12424461
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2409
|cancelled
|12424456
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2393
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2410
|cancelled
|12424450
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2398
|0.0000
|1.2423
|2006.09.26 08:18
|1.2407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|3.63
|12464862
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2410
|0.0000
|1.2435
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|12464951
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2335
|0.0000
|1.2360
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2438
|cancelled
|12464945
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2350
|0.0000
|1.2375
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2437
|cancelled
|12464943
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2365
|0.0000
|1.2390
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2438
|cancelled
|12464934
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2380
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2437
|cancelled
|12464926
|2006.09.26 08:18
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2006.09.26 12:40
|1.2438
|cancelled
|12487139
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2438
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.03
|12487188
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2363
|0.0000
|1.2388
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2469
|cancelled
|12487184
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2378
|0.0000
|1.2403
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2468
|cancelled
|12487164
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2393
|0.0000
|1.2418
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2467
|cancelled
|12487155
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2408
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2468
|cancelled
|12487148
|2006.09.26 12:41
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2423
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2006.09.26 14:45
|1.2469
|cancelled
|12465749
|2006.09.26 08:26
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2661
|1.2645
|1.2683
|2006.09.26 15:50
|1.2693
|cancelled
|12465745
|2006.09.26 14:06
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2676
|1.2645
|1.2698
|2006.09.26 15:50
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|12465743
|2006.09.26 11:07
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2691
|1.2645
|1.2713
|2006.09.26 15:50
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|12465736
|2006.09.26 09:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2645
|1.2728
|2006.09.26 15:51
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|12465696
|2006.09.26 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2721
|1.2645
|1.2743
|2006.09.26 15:51
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|12465684
|2006.09.26 08:25
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2736
|1.2645
|1.2758
|2006.09.26 15:51
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|12503798
|2006.09.26 14:46
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2393
|0.0000
|1.2418
|2006.09.26 20:52
|1.2440
|cancelled
|12503757
|2006.09.26 14:46
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2408
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.09.26 20:52
|1.2439
|cancelled
|12503723
|2006.09.26 18:58
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2423
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2006.09.26 20:52
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.81
|12503709
|2006.09.26 15:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2438
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.09.26 20:54
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|12503664
|2006.09.26 14:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.09.26 20:54
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.67
|12503588
|2006.09.26 14:46
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2006.09.26 20:54
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|116.61
|Closed P/L:
|119.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|119.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 120.19
|Equity:
|10 120.19
|Free Margin:
|10 120.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|245.83
|Gross Loss:
|126.65
|Total Net Profit:
|119.18
|Profit Factor:
|1.94
|Expected Payoff:
|7.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|98.50 (0.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.97% (98.50)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-34.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.58
|loss trade:
|-18.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (204.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-98.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|204.02 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-98.50 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4