Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 27, 01:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
123893652006.09.25 09:02sell0.05eurusd1.27690.00001.27472006.09.25 14:001.27470.000.000.0011.00
123897122006.09.25 09:02sell limit1.60eurusd1.28440.00001.28222006.09.25 14:001.2741cancelled
123896962006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.80eurusd1.28290.00001.28072006.09.25 14:001.2741cancelled
123896192006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.40eurusd1.28140.00001.27922006.09.25 14:001.2739cancelled
123895612006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.20eurusd1.27990.00001.27772006.09.25 14:001.2737cancelled
123894372006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.10eurusd1.27840.00001.27622006.09.25 14:001.2739cancelled
123961562006.09.25 10:47buy0.05usdchf1.23680.00001.23932006.09.25 15:461.23930.000.000.0010.09
123962442006.09.25 10:48buy limit1.60usdchf1.22930.00001.23182006.09.25 15:461.2397cancelled
123962242006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.80usdchf1.23080.00001.23332006.09.25 15:461.2397cancelled
123962142006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.40usdchf1.23230.00001.23482006.09.25 15:471.2398cancelled
123962082006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.20usdchf1.23380.00001.23632006.09.25 15:471.2398cancelled
123962042006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.10usdchf1.23530.00001.23782006.09.25 15:471.2397cancelled
124099482006.09.25 14:07sell0.10eurusd1.27550.00001.27332006.09.26 07:121.27330.000.000.7222.00
124100662006.09.25 14:01sell limit1.60eurusd1.28150.00001.27932006.09.26 07:121.2732cancelled
124100382006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.80eurusd1.28000.00001.27782006.09.26 07:121.2732cancelled
124100102006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.40eurusd1.27850.00001.27632006.09.26 07:121.2733cancelled
124099952006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.20eurusd1.27700.00001.27482006.09.26 07:121.2734cancelled
124097992006.09.25 14:00sell0.05eurusd1.27400.00001.27182006.09.26 07:121.27350.000.000.362.50
124244532006.09.25 16:07buy0.10usdchf1.23830.00001.24082006.09.26 08:181.24080.000.000.9920.15
124244732006.09.25 15:47buy limit1.60usdchf1.23230.00001.23482006.09.26 08:181.2410cancelled
124244642006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.80usdchf1.23380.00001.23632006.09.26 08:181.2410cancelled
124244612006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.40usdchf1.23530.00001.23782006.09.26 08:181.2409cancelled
124244562006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.20usdchf1.23680.00001.23932006.09.26 08:181.2410cancelled
124244502006.09.25 15:47buy0.05usdchf1.23980.00001.24232006.09.26 08:181.24070.000.000.503.63
124648622006.09.26 08:18buy0.05usdchf1.24100.00001.24352006.09.26 12:401.24350.000.000.0010.05
124649512006.09.26 08:18buy limit1.60usdchf1.23350.00001.23602006.09.26 12:401.2438cancelled
124649452006.09.26 08:18buy limit0.80usdchf1.23500.00001.23752006.09.26 12:401.2437cancelled
124649432006.09.26 08:18buy limit0.40usdchf1.23650.00001.23902006.09.26 12:401.2438cancelled
124649342006.09.26 08:18buy limit0.20usdchf1.23800.00001.24052006.09.26 12:401.2437cancelled
124649262006.09.26 08:18buy limit0.10usdchf1.23950.00001.24202006.09.26 12:401.2438cancelled
124871392006.09.26 12:41buy0.05usdchf1.24380.00001.24632006.09.26 14:451.24630.000.000.0010.03
124871882006.09.26 12:41buy limit1.60usdchf1.23630.00001.23882006.09.26 14:451.2469cancelled
124871842006.09.26 12:41buy limit0.80usdchf1.23780.00001.24032006.09.26 14:451.2468cancelled
124871642006.09.26 12:41buy limit0.40usdchf1.23930.00001.24182006.09.26 14:451.2467cancelled
124871552006.09.26 12:41buy limit0.20usdchf1.24080.00001.24332006.09.26 14:451.2468cancelled
124871482006.09.26 12:41buy limit0.10usdchf1.24230.00001.24482006.09.26 14:451.2469cancelled
124657492006.09.26 08:26buy limit1.60eurusd1.26611.26451.26832006.09.26 15:501.2693cancelled
124657452006.09.26 14:06buy0.80eurusd1.26761.26451.26982006.09.26 15:501.26900.000.000.00112.00
124657432006.09.26 11:07buy0.40eurusd1.26911.26451.27132006.09.26 15:501.26890.000.000.00-8.00
124657362006.09.26 09:54buy0.20eurusd1.27061.26451.27282006.09.26 15:511.26890.000.000.00-34.00
124656962006.09.26 08:49buy0.10eurusd1.27211.26451.27432006.09.26 15:511.26880.000.000.00-33.00
124656842006.09.26 08:25buy0.05eurusd1.27361.26451.27582006.09.26 15:511.26890.000.000.00-23.50
125037982006.09.26 14:46buy limit1.60usdchf1.23930.00001.24182006.09.26 20:521.2440cancelled
125037572006.09.26 14:46buy limit0.80usdchf1.24080.00001.24332006.09.26 20:521.2439cancelled
125037232006.09.26 18:58buy0.40usdchf1.24230.00001.24482006.09.26 20:521.24360.000.000.0041.81
125037092006.09.26 15:15buy0.20usdchf1.24380.00001.24632006.09.26 20:541.24370.000.000.00-1.61
125036642006.09.26 14:58buy0.10usdchf1.24530.00001.24782006.09.26 20:541.24360.000.000.00-13.67
125035882006.09.26 14:46buy0.05usdchf1.24680.00001.24932006.09.26 20:541.24360.000.000.00-12.87
  0.00 0.00 2.57 116.61
Closed P/L: 119.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 119.18 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 120.19 Equity: 10 120.19 Free Margin: 10 120.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 245.83 Gross Loss: 126.65 Total Net Profit: 119.18
Profit Factor: 1.94 Expected Payoff: 7.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 98.50 (0.97%) Relative Drawdown: 0.97% (98.50)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -34.00
Average profit trade: 24.58 loss trade: -18.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (204.02) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-98.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 204.02 (9) consecutive loss (count): -98.50 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4