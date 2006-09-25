Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 25, 22:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
123531672006.09.24 22:22buy0.05usdchf1.23570.00000.00002006.09.25 00:271.23620.000.000.002.02
123536372006.09.24 22:27buy limit1.60usdchf1.22830.00001.23082006.09.25 05:331.2315cancelled
123536292006.09.25 04:35buy0.80usdchf1.22980.00001.23232006.09.25 05:331.23110.000.000.0084.48
123536262006.09.25 04:34buy0.40usdchf1.23130.00001.23382006.09.25 05:331.23120.000.000.00-3.25
123536242006.09.25 03:25buy0.20usdchf1.23280.00001.23532006.09.25 05:331.23120.000.000.00-25.99
123536192006.09.25 02:00buy0.10usdchf1.23430.00001.23682006.09.25 05:331.23110.000.000.00-25.99
123535912006.09.24 22:26buy0.05usdchf1.23580.00001.23832006.09.25 05:331.23120.000.000.00-18.68
123524562006.09.24 22:09sell limit1.60eurusd1.28590.00001.28372006.09.25 07:051.2800cancelled
123519922006.09.24 22:06sell limit0.80eurusd1.28440.00001.28222006.09.25 07:051.2799cancelled
123519332006.09.24 22:05sell limit0.40eurusd1.28290.00001.28072006.09.25 07:051.2801cancelled
123516472006.09.25 04:23sell0.20eurusd1.28140.00001.27922006.09.25 07:051.28030.000.000.0022.00
123514592006.09.25 02:08sell0.10eurusd1.27990.00001.27772006.09.25 07:051.28020.000.000.00-3.00
123513422006.09.24 22:01sell0.05eurusd1.27840.00001.27622006.09.25 07:051.28010.000.000.00-8.50
123753952006.09.25 05:33buy0.05usdchf1.23150.00001.23402006.09.25 07:331.23400.000.000.0010.13
123754482006.09.25 05:34buy limit1.60usdchf1.22400.00001.22652006.09.25 07:331.2343cancelled
123754412006.09.25 05:34buy limit0.80usdchf1.22550.00001.22802006.09.25 07:341.2342cancelled
123754302006.09.25 05:34buy limit0.40usdchf1.22700.00001.22952006.09.25 07:341.2343cancelled
123754122006.09.25 05:34buy limit0.20usdchf1.22850.00001.23102006.09.25 07:341.2342cancelled
123754012006.09.25 05:33buy limit0.10usdchf1.23000.00001.23252006.09.25 07:341.2343cancelled
123810952006.09.25 07:05sell0.05eurusd1.27980.00001.27762006.09.25 09:011.27760.000.000.0011.00
123811752006.09.25 07:05sell limit1.60eurusd1.28730.00001.28512006.09.25 09:011.2771cancelled
123811732006.09.25 07:05sell limit0.80eurusd1.28580.00001.28362006.09.25 09:011.2771cancelled
123811712006.09.25 07:05sell limit0.40eurusd1.28430.00001.28212006.09.25 09:011.2770cancelled
123811692006.09.25 07:05sell limit0.20eurusd1.28280.00001.28062006.09.25 09:021.2771cancelled
123811352006.09.25 07:05sell limit0.10eurusd1.28130.00001.27912006.09.25 09:021.2770cancelled
123834762006.09.25 07:34buy0.05usdchf1.23430.00001.23682006.09.25 10:451.23680.000.000.0010.11
123835052006.09.25 07:35buy limit1.60usdchf1.22680.00001.22932006.09.25 10:451.2372cancelled
123835002006.09.25 07:35buy limit0.80usdchf1.22830.00001.23082006.09.25 10:451.2370cancelled
123834992006.09.25 07:35buy limit0.40usdchf1.22980.00001.23232006.09.25 10:461.2369cancelled
123834792006.09.25 07:34buy limit0.20usdchf1.23130.00001.23382006.09.25 10:461.2368cancelled
123834772006.09.25 07:34buy limit0.10usdchf1.23280.00001.23532006.09.25 10:461.2369cancelled
123893652006.09.25 09:02sell0.05eurusd1.27690.00001.27472006.09.25 14:001.27470.000.000.0011.00
123897122006.09.25 09:02sell limit1.60eurusd1.28440.00001.28222006.09.25 14:001.2741cancelled
123896962006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.80eurusd1.28290.00001.28072006.09.25 14:001.2741cancelled
123896192006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.40eurusd1.28140.00001.27922006.09.25 14:001.2739cancelled
123895612006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.20eurusd1.27990.00001.27772006.09.25 14:001.2737cancelled
123894372006.09.25 09:02sell limit0.10eurusd1.27840.00001.27622006.09.25 14:001.2739cancelled
123961562006.09.25 10:47buy0.05usdchf1.23680.00001.23932006.09.25 15:461.23930.000.000.0010.09
123962442006.09.25 10:48buy limit1.60usdchf1.22930.00001.23182006.09.25 15:461.2397cancelled
123962242006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.80usdchf1.23080.00001.23332006.09.25 15:461.2397cancelled
123962142006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.40usdchf1.23230.00001.23482006.09.25 15:471.2398cancelled
123962082006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.20usdchf1.23380.00001.23632006.09.25 15:471.2398cancelled
123962042006.09.25 10:48buy limit0.10usdchf1.23530.00001.23782006.09.25 15:471.2397cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 75.42
Closed P/L: 75.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
124097992006.09.25 14:00sell0.05eurusd1.27400.00001.2718 1.27500.000.000.36-5.00
124099482006.09.25 14:07sell0.10eurusd1.27550.00001.2733 1.27500.000.000.725.00
124244502006.09.25 15:47buy0.05usdchf1.23980.00001.2423 1.23850.000.000.50-5.25
124244532006.09.25 16:07buy0.10usdchf1.23830.00001.2408 1.23850.000.000.991.61
  0.00 0.00 2.57 -3.64
 Floating P/L: -1.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
124099952006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.20eurusd1.27700.00001.2748 1.2748DLM222777
124100102006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.40eurusd1.27850.00001.2763 1.2748DLM222777
124100382006.09.25 14:01sell limit0.80eurusd1.28000.00001.2778 1.2748DLM222777
124100662006.09.25 14:01sell limit1.60eurusd1.28150.00001.2793 1.2748DLM222777
124244562006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.20usdchf1.23680.00001.2393 1.2391DLM222777
124244612006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.40usdchf1.23530.00001.2378 1.2391DLM222777
124244642006.09.25 15:47buy limit0.80usdchf1.23380.00001.2363 1.2391DLM222777
124244732006.09.25 15:47buy limit1.60usdchf1.23230.00001.2348 1.2391DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 75.42 Floating P/L: -1.07 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 10 022.10 Equity: 10 021.03 Free Margin: 9 721.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 160.83 Gross Loss: 85.41 Total Net Profit: 75.42
Profit Factor: 1.88 Expected Payoff: 5.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.91 (0.74%) Relative Drawdown: 0.74% (73.91)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 84.48 loss trade: -25.99
Average profit trade: 20.10 loss trade: -14.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (52.33) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-73.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 86.50 (2) consecutive loss (count): -73.91 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3