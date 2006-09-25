|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 25, 22:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12353167
|2006.09.24 22:22
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2357
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.25 00:27
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|12353637
|2006.09.24 22:27
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2283
|0.0000
|1.2308
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2315
|cancelled
|12353629
|2006.09.25 04:35
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2298
|0.0000
|1.2323
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.48
|12353626
|2006.09.25 04:34
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2313
|0.0000
|1.2338
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|12353624
|2006.09.25 03:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2328
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.99
|12353619
|2006.09.25 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2368
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.99
|12353591
|2006.09.24 22:26
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2383
|2006.09.25 05:33
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.68
|12352456
|2006.09.24 22:09
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2859
|0.0000
|1.2837
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2800
|cancelled
|12351992
|2006.09.24 22:06
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2844
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2799
|cancelled
|12351933
|2006.09.24 22:05
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2801
|cancelled
|12351647
|2006.09.25 04:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|12351459
|2006.09.25 02:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|12351342
|2006.09.24 22:01
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|12375395
|2006.09.25 05:33
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2315
|0.0000
|1.2340
|2006.09.25 07:33
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.13
|12375448
|2006.09.25 05:34
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2240
|0.0000
|1.2265
|2006.09.25 07:33
|1.2343
|cancelled
|12375441
|2006.09.25 05:34
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2255
|0.0000
|1.2280
|2006.09.25 07:34
|1.2342
|cancelled
|12375430
|2006.09.25 05:34
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2006.09.25 07:34
|1.2343
|cancelled
|12375412
|2006.09.25 05:34
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2285
|0.0000
|1.2310
|2006.09.25 07:34
|1.2342
|cancelled
|12375401
|2006.09.25 05:33
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2300
|0.0000
|1.2325
|2006.09.25 07:34
|1.2343
|cancelled
|12381095
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2776
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12381175
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2873
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2771
|cancelled
|12381173
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2836
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2771
|cancelled
|12381171
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2843
|0.0000
|1.2821
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.2770
|cancelled
|12381169
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2828
|0.0000
|1.2806
|2006.09.25 09:02
|1.2771
|cancelled
|12381135
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2791
|2006.09.25 09:02
|1.2770
|cancelled
|12383476
|2006.09.25 07:34
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2368
|2006.09.25 10:45
|1.2368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.11
|12383505
|2006.09.25 07:35
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2268
|0.0000
|1.2293
|2006.09.25 10:45
|1.2372
|cancelled
|12383500
|2006.09.25 07:35
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2283
|0.0000
|1.2308
|2006.09.25 10:45
|1.2370
|cancelled
|12383499
|2006.09.25 07:35
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2298
|0.0000
|1.2323
|2006.09.25 10:46
|1.2369
|cancelled
|12383479
|2006.09.25 07:34
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2313
|0.0000
|1.2338
|2006.09.25 10:46
|1.2368
|cancelled
|12383477
|2006.09.25 07:34
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2328
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2006.09.25 10:46
|1.2369
|cancelled
|12389365
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|12389712
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2844
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2741
|cancelled
|12389696
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2741
|cancelled
|12389619
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2739
|cancelled
|12389561
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2737
|cancelled
|12389437
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2739
|cancelled
|12396156
|2006.09.25 10:47
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2393
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.09
|12396244
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2293
|0.0000
|1.2318
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2397
|cancelled
|12396224
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|1.2333
|2006.09.25 15:46
|1.2397
|cancelled
|12396214
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2323
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2398
|cancelled
|12396208
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2363
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2398
|cancelled
|12396204
|2006.09.25 10:48
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2006.09.25 15:47
|1.2397
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.42
|Closed P/L:
|75.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12409799
|2006.09.25 14:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2718
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-5.00
|12409948
|2006.09.25 14:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2733
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|5.00
|12424450
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2398
|0.0000
|1.2423
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-5.25
|12424453
|2006.09.25 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2383
|0.0000
|1.2408
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|1.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-3.64
|Floating P/L:
|-1.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|12409995
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|1.2748
|DLM222777
|12410010
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2763
|1.2748
|DLM222777
|12410038
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2778
|1.2748
|DLM222777
|12410066
|2006.09.25 14:01
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2793
|1.2748
|DLM222777
|12424456
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2393
|1.2391
|DLM222777
|12424461
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2378
|1.2391
|DLM222777
|12424464
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2363
|1.2391
|DLM222777
|12424473
|2006.09.25 15:47
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2323
|0.0000
|1.2348
|1.2391
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|75.42
|Floating P/L:
|-1.07
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|10 022.10
|Equity:
|10 021.03
|Free Margin:
|9 721.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|160.83
|Gross Loss:
|85.41
|Total Net Profit:
|75.42
|Profit Factor:
|1.88
|Expected Payoff:
|5.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.91 (0.74%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.74% (73.91)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.48
|loss trade:
|-25.99
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.10
|loss trade:
|-14.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (52.33)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-73.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|86.50 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.91 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3