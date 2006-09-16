Velocity4x

Account: 9000466 Name: Maurice Smith Currency: USD 2006 September 19, 13:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5210112006.09.16 02:58balanceDeposit5 000.00
5212052006.09.17 21:00buy0.06eurusd1.26640.00001.26892006.09.18 03:541.26510.000.000.00-7.80
5212082006.09.17 21:00buy0.06usdchf1.25640.00001.25892006.09.18 03:541.25570.000.000.00-3.34
5212212006.09.17 21:01buy limit0.12usdchf1.25490.00001.25742006.09.18 03:541.2559cancelled
5212222006.09.17 21:01buy0.06gbpusd1.87900.00001.88152006.09.18 00:181.88000.000.000.006.00
5212252006.09.17 21:04buy0.12eurusd1.26490.00001.26742006.09.18 03:541.26520.000.000.003.60
5212332006.09.17 21:10buy0.24eurusd1.26340.00001.26592006.09.18 03:541.26530.000.000.0045.60
5212362006.09.17 22:26buy0.12gbpusd1.87750.00001.88002006.09.18 00:181.88000.000.000.0030.00
5212402006.09.17 21:02buy limit0.24usdchf1.25340.00001.25592006.09.18 03:541.2560cancelled
5212512006.09.17 21:03buy limit0.48eurusd1.26190.00001.26442006.09.18 03:541.2656cancelled
5212622006.09.17 21:04buy limit0.96eurusd1.26040.00001.26292006.09.18 03:541.2655cancelled
5212662006.09.17 21:04buy limit1.92eurusd1.25890.00001.26142006.09.18 03:541.2654cancelled
5212672006.09.17 21:04buy limit0.48usdchf1.25190.00001.25442006.09.18 03:551.2559cancelled
5212732006.09.17 21:04buy limit0.24gbpusd1.87600.00001.87852006.09.18 00:181.8802cancelled
5212762006.09.17 21:04buy limit0.48gbpusd1.87450.00001.87702006.09.18 00:181.8802cancelled
5212792006.09.17 21:05buy limit0.96gbpusd1.87300.00001.87552006.09.18 00:181.8802cancelled
5212862006.09.17 21:05buy limit1.92gbpusd1.87150.00001.87402006.09.18 00:181.8803cancelled
5212892006.09.17 21:05buy limit0.96usdchf1.25040.00001.25292006.09.18 03:551.2559cancelled
5212962006.09.17 21:05buy limit1.92usdchf1.24890.00001.25142006.09.18 03:541.2559cancelled
5230842006.09.18 00:18buy0.06gbpusd1.88020.00001.88272006.09.18 03:541.88030.000.000.000.60
5230852006.09.18 00:18buy limit0.12gbpusd1.87870.00001.88122006.09.18 03:551.8809cancelled
5230872006.09.18 00:18buy limit0.24gbpusd1.87720.00001.87972006.09.18 03:551.8809cancelled
5230932006.09.18 00:18buy limit0.48gbpusd1.87570.00001.87822006.09.18 03:551.8808cancelled
5230952006.09.18 00:19buy limit0.96gbpusd1.87420.00001.87672006.09.18 03:551.8809cancelled
5230962006.09.18 00:19buy limit1.92gbpusd1.87270.00001.87522006.09.18 03:551.8810cancelled
5239902006.09.18 03:59sell0.06eurusd1.26560.00001.26312006.09.18 04:001.26610.000.000.00-3.00
5239912006.09.18 03:59sell limit0.12eurusd1.26710.00001.26462006.09.18 04:001.2659cancelled
5239922006.09.18 03:59sell0.06gbpusd1.88070.00001.87822006.09.18 04:001.88100.000.000.00-1.80
5239932006.09.18 03:59sell0.06usdchf1.25520.00001.25272006.09.18 04:001.25520.000.000.000.00
5239952006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.24eurusd1.26860.00001.26612006.09.18 04:001.2659cancelled
5239962006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.48eurusd1.27010.00001.26762006.09.18 04:011.2659cancelled
5239992006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.12gbpusd1.88220.00001.87972006.09.18 04:011.8807cancelled
5240002006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.24gbpusd1.88370.00001.88122006.09.18 04:011.8807cancelled
5240042006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.12usdchf1.25670.00001.25422006.09.18 04:011.2549cancelled
5240062006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.24usdchf1.25820.00001.25572006.09.18 04:011.2549cancelled
5240082006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.48usdchf1.25970.00001.25722006.09.18 04:011.2549cancelled
5240112006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.96eurusd1.27160.00001.26912006.09.18 04:011.2659cancelled
5240132006.09.18 04:00sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88520.00001.88272006.09.18 04:011.8807cancelled
5240382006.09.18 04:07sell0.06eurusd1.26590.00001.26342006.09.18 04:191.26590.000.000.000.00
5240392006.09.18 04:07sell0.06usdchf1.25480.00001.25232006.09.18 04:191.25530.000.000.00-2.39
5240402006.09.18 04:07sell limit0.12usdchf1.25630.00001.25382006.09.18 04:191.2550cancelled
5240412006.09.18 04:07sell limit0.12eurusd1.26740.00001.26492006.09.18 04:191.2658cancelled
5240422006.09.18 04:07sell limit0.24eurusd1.26890.00001.26642006.09.18 04:191.2658cancelled
5240432006.09.18 04:07sell limit0.24usdchf1.25780.00001.25532006.09.18 04:191.2550cancelled
5240442006.09.18 04:08sell0.06gbpusd1.88060.00001.87812006.09.18 04:191.88090.000.000.00-1.80
5240452006.09.18 04:08sell limit0.48usdchf1.25930.00001.25682006.09.18 04:191.2549cancelled
5240462006.09.18 04:08sell limit0.96usdchf1.26080.00001.25832006.09.18 04:201.2549cancelled
5240472006.09.18 04:08sell limit0.48eurusd1.27040.00001.26792006.09.18 04:201.2658cancelled
5240482006.09.18 04:09sell limit0.96eurusd1.27190.00001.26942006.09.18 04:201.2658cancelled
5240502006.09.18 04:09sell limit1.92usdchf1.26230.00001.25982006.09.18 04:201.2549cancelled
5240512006.09.18 04:10sell limit1.92eurusd1.27340.00001.27092006.09.18 04:201.2658cancelled
5240522006.09.18 04:10sell limit0.12gbpusd1.88210.00001.87962006.09.18 04:201.8806cancelled
5240542006.09.18 04:10sell limit0.24gbpusd1.88360.00001.88112006.09.18 04:201.8806cancelled
5240572006.09.18 04:11sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88510.00001.88262006.09.18 04:201.8806cancelled
5240582006.09.18 04:11sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88660.00001.88412006.09.18 04:201.8806cancelled
5240602006.09.18 04:11sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88810.00001.88562006.09.18 04:201.8806cancelled
5240732006.09.18 04:22sell0.06eurusd1.26570.00001.26322006.09.18 04:231.26590.000.000.00-1.20
5240742006.09.18 04:23sell0.06gbpusd1.88050.00001.87802006.09.18 08:561.88100.000.000.00-3.00
5240752006.09.18 04:23sell0.06usdchf1.25500.00001.25252006.09.18 06:541.25400.000.000.004.78
5240762006.09.18 06:11sell0.12gbpusd1.88200.00001.87952006.09.18 08:561.88090.000.000.0013.20
5240772006.09.18 05:57sell0.12usdchf1.25650.00001.25402006.09.18 06:531.25400.000.000.0023.92
5240782006.09.18 04:23sell limit0.24usdchf1.25800.00001.25552006.09.18 06:531.2537cancelled
5240792006.09.18 04:24sell0.06eurusd1.26580.00001.26332006.09.18 13:211.26630.000.000.00-3.00
5240802006.09.18 06:19sell0.12eurusd1.26730.00001.26482006.09.18 13:211.26610.000.000.0014.40
5240812006.09.18 06:35sell0.24gbpusd1.88350.00001.88102006.09.18 08:561.88100.000.000.0060.00
5240822006.09.18 04:24sell limit0.48usdchf1.25950.00001.25702006.09.18 06:531.2538cancelled
5240832006.09.18 04:24sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88500.00001.88252006.09.18 08:561.8807cancelled
5240842006.09.18 04:24sell limit0.96usdchf1.26100.00001.25852006.09.18 06:531.2537cancelled
5240862006.09.18 13:00sell0.24eurusd1.26880.00001.26632006.09.18 13:211.26630.000.000.0060.00
5240882006.09.18 04:25sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88650.00001.88402006.09.18 08:561.8806cancelled
5240892006.09.18 04:25sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88800.00001.88552006.09.18 08:561.8807cancelled
5240912006.09.18 04:25sell limit1.92usdchf1.26250.00001.26002006.09.18 06:531.2538cancelled
5240932006.09.18 04:26sell limit0.48eurusd1.27030.00001.26782006.09.18 13:211.2660cancelled
5240942006.09.18 04:26sell limit0.96eurusd1.27180.00001.26932006.09.18 13:211.2659cancelled
5240952006.09.18 04:26sell limit1.92eurusd1.27330.00001.27082006.09.18 13:211.2661cancelled
5250482006.09.18 06:54sell0.06usdchf1.25380.00001.25132006.09.18 13:001.25160.000.000.0010.55
5250502006.09.18 09:19sell0.12usdchf1.25530.00001.25282006.09.18 12:591.25280.000.000.0023.95
5250522006.09.18 06:54sell limit0.24usdchf1.25680.00001.25432006.09.18 13:001.2515cancelled
5250582006.09.18 06:54sell limit0.48usdchf1.25830.00001.25582006.09.18 13:001.2520cancelled
5250612006.09.18 06:54sell limit0.96usdchf1.25980.00001.25732006.09.18 13:001.2522cancelled
5250642006.09.18 06:54sell limit1.92usdchf1.26130.00001.25882006.09.18 13:001.2522cancelled
5257602006.09.18 08:56sell0.06gbpusd1.88060.00001.87812006.09.18 09:111.87810.000.000.0015.00
5257612006.09.18 08:56sell limit0.12gbpusd1.88210.00001.87962006.09.18 09:111.8776cancelled
5257622006.09.18 08:56sell limit0.24gbpusd1.88360.00001.88112006.09.18 09:111.8775cancelled
5257662006.09.18 08:56sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88510.00001.88262006.09.18 09:111.8775cancelled
5257682006.09.18 08:57sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88660.00001.88412006.09.18 09:111.8776cancelled
5257692006.09.18 08:57sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88810.00001.88562006.09.18 09:111.8778cancelled
5259572006.09.18 09:11sell0.06gbpusd1.87760.00001.87512006.09.18 09:461.87510.000.000.0015.00
5259592006.09.18 09:11sell limit0.12gbpusd1.87910.00001.87662006.09.18 09:461.8747cancelled
5259602006.09.18 09:11sell limit0.24gbpusd1.88060.00001.87812006.09.18 09:461.8748cancelled
5259622006.09.18 09:11sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88210.00001.87962006.09.18 09:461.8747cancelled
5259642006.09.18 09:11sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88360.00001.88112006.09.18 09:461.8748cancelled
5259662006.09.18 09:11sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88510.00001.88262006.09.18 09:461.8748cancelled
5261882006.09.18 09:46sell0.06gbpusd1.87480.00001.87232006.09.18 13:171.87690.000.000.00-12.60
5261902006.09.18 11:59sell0.12gbpusd1.87630.00001.87382006.09.18 13:171.87700.000.000.00-8.40
5261912006.09.18 13:00sell0.24gbpusd1.87780.00001.87532006.09.18 13:171.87690.000.000.0021.60
5261922006.09.18 13:00sell0.48gbpusd1.87930.00001.87682006.09.18 13:171.87680.000.000.00120.00
5261932006.09.18 09:46sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88080.00001.87832006.09.18 13:171.8765cancelled
5261962006.09.18 09:46sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88230.00001.87982006.09.18 13:171.8765cancelled
5270502006.09.18 13:00sell0.06usdchf1.25150.00001.24902006.09.18 14:561.25190.000.000.00-1.92
5270562006.09.18 13:05sell0.12usdchf1.25300.00001.25052006.09.18 14:561.25180.000.000.0011.50
5270652006.09.18 13:20sell0.24usdchf1.25450.00001.25202006.09.18 14:561.25200.000.000.0047.92
5271012006.09.18 13:00sell limit0.48usdchf1.25600.00001.25352006.09.18 14:561.2516cancelled
5271182006.09.18 13:00sell limit0.96usdchf1.25750.00001.25502006.09.18 14:561.2516cancelled
5271252006.09.18 13:00sell limit1.92usdchf1.25900.00001.25652006.09.18 14:561.2517cancelled
5274072006.09.18 13:17sell0.06gbpusd1.87660.00001.87412006.09.18 17:411.87710.000.000.00-3.00
5274082006.09.18 14:09sell0.12gbpusd1.87810.00001.87562006.09.18 17:411.87700.000.000.0013.20
5274092006.09.18 16:49sell0.24gbpusd1.87960.00001.87712006.09.18 17:411.87710.000.000.0060.00
5274102006.09.18 13:17sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88110.00001.87862006.09.18 17:411.8768cancelled
5274112006.09.18 13:17sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88260.00001.88012006.09.18 17:411.8767cancelled
5274122006.09.18 13:17sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88410.00001.88162006.09.18 17:411.8768cancelled
5274752006.09.18 13:21sell0.06eurusd1.26600.00001.26352006.09.19 07:211.26950.000.000.43-21.00
5274872006.09.18 13:56sell0.12eurusd1.26750.00001.26502006.09.19 07:211.26960.000.000.86-25.20
5274902006.09.18 14:56sell0.24eurusd1.26900.00001.26652006.09.19 07:211.26950.000.001.73-12.00
5274932006.09.18 19:03sell0.48eurusd1.27050.00001.26802006.09.19 07:211.26960.000.003.4643.20
5274952006.09.19 02:25sell0.96eurusd1.27200.00001.26952006.09.19 07:211.26950.000.000.00240.00
5274982006.09.18 13:22sell limit1.92eurusd1.27350.00001.27102006.09.19 07:211.2693cancelled
5279652006.09.18 14:56sell0.06usdchf1.25170.00001.24922006.09.18 16:501.25230.000.000.00-2.87
5279702006.09.18 15:14sell0.12usdchf1.25320.00001.25072006.09.18 16:501.25220.000.000.009.58
5279712006.09.18 15:26sell0.24usdchf1.25470.00001.25222006.09.18 16:481.25220.000.000.0047.92
5279742006.09.18 14:57sell limit0.48usdchf1.25620.00001.25372006.09.18 16:491.2520cancelled
5279782006.09.18 14:57sell limit0.96usdchf1.25770.00001.25522006.09.18 16:491.2520cancelled
5279792006.09.18 14:57sell limit1.92usdchf1.25920.00001.25672006.09.18 16:481.2520cancelled
5283602006.09.18 16:50sell0.06usdchf1.25210.00001.24962006.09.19 01:291.24960.000.00-0.6812.00
5283632006.09.18 16:50sell limit0.12usdchf1.25360.00001.25112006.09.19 01:301.2494cancelled
5283642006.09.18 16:50sell limit0.24usdchf1.25510.00001.25262006.09.19 01:291.2495cancelled
5283652006.09.18 16:50sell limit0.48usdchf1.25660.00001.25412006.09.19 01:291.2494cancelled
5283662006.09.18 16:50sell limit0.96usdchf1.25810.00001.25562006.09.19 01:291.2494cancelled
5283672006.09.18 16:50sell limit1.92usdchf1.25960.00001.25712006.09.19 01:291.2494cancelled
5287522006.09.18 17:41sell0.06gbpusd1.87690.00001.87442006.09.19 08:101.87870.000.000.13-10.80
5287532006.09.18 17:58sell0.12gbpusd1.87840.00001.87592006.09.19 08:101.87870.000.000.26-3.60
5287542006.09.18 18:13sell0.24gbpusd1.87990.00001.87742006.09.19 08:101.87880.000.000.5226.40
5287552006.09.18 23:05sell0.48gbpusd1.88140.00001.87892006.09.19 08:101.87890.000.000.00120.00
5287572006.09.18 17:41sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88290.00001.88042006.09.19 08:101.8786cancelled
5287582006.09.18 17:41sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88440.00001.88192006.09.19 08:101.8787cancelled
5303112006.09.19 01:30sell0.06usdchf1.24950.00001.24702006.09.19 12:301.25390.000.000.00-21.05
5303122006.09.19 05:45sell0.12usdchf1.25100.00001.24852006.09.19 12:301.25380.000.000.00-26.80
5303142006.09.19 07:23sell0.24usdchf1.25250.00001.25002006.09.19 12:301.25390.000.000.00-26.80
5303152006.09.19 07:46sell0.48usdchf1.25400.00001.25152006.09.19 12:301.25440.000.000.00-15.31
5303162006.09.19 08:03sell0.96usdchf1.25550.00001.25302006.09.19 12:301.25460.000.000.0068.87
5303182006.09.19 12:07sell1.92usdchf1.25700.00001.25452006.09.19 12:301.25450.000.000.00382.62
5316152006.09.19 07:22sell0.06eurusd1.26940.00001.26692006.09.19 08:131.26690.000.000.0015.00
5316192006.09.19 07:22sell limit0.12eurusd1.27090.00001.26842006.09.19 08:141.2667cancelled
5316202006.09.19 07:22sell limit0.24eurusd1.27240.00001.26992006.09.19 08:141.2668cancelled
5316212006.09.19 07:22sell limit0.48eurusd1.27390.00001.27142006.09.19 08:141.2669cancelled
5316222006.09.19 07:22sell limit0.96eurusd1.27540.00001.27292006.09.19 08:131.2667cancelled
5316252006.09.19 07:22sell limit1.92eurusd1.27690.00001.27442006.09.19 08:131.2667cancelled
5323892006.09.19 08:10sell0.06gbpusd1.87840.00001.87592006.09.19 09:471.87900.000.000.00-3.60
5323922006.09.19 09:03sell0.12gbpusd1.87990.00001.87742006.09.19 09:471.87890.000.000.0012.00
5323932006.09.19 09:14sell0.24gbpusd1.88140.00001.87892006.09.19 09:471.87890.000.000.0060.00
5323972006.09.19 08:10sell limit0.48gbpusd1.88290.00001.88042006.09.19 09:471.8786cancelled
5323982006.09.19 08:10sell limit0.96gbpusd1.88440.00001.88192006.09.19 09:471.8786cancelled
5323992006.09.19 08:10sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88590.00001.88342006.09.19 09:471.8786cancelled
5333692006.09.19 09:47sell0.06gbpusd1.87880.00001.87632006.09.19 12:441.88670.000.000.00-47.40
5333702006.09.19 10:05sell0.12gbpusd1.88030.00001.87782006.09.19 12:441.88680.000.000.00-78.00
5333722006.09.19 11:12sell0.24gbpusd1.88180.00001.87932006.09.19 12:441.88670.000.000.00-117.60
5333752006.09.19 12:30sell0.48gbpusd1.88330.00001.88082006.09.19 12:441.88660.000.000.00-158.40
5333772006.09.19 12:40sell0.96gbpusd1.88480.00001.88232006.09.19 12:441.88660.000.000.00-172.80
5333782006.09.19 09:47sell limit1.92gbpusd1.88630.00001.88382006.09.19 12:441.8863deleted [no money]
5342682006.09.19 12:30sell0.06usdchf1.25350.00001.25102006.09.19 13:101.25100.000.000.0011.99
5342712006.09.19 12:30sell limit0.12usdchf1.25500.00001.25252006.09.19 13:101.2509cancelled
5342782006.09.19 12:30sell limit0.24usdchf1.25650.00001.25402006.09.19 13:101.2508cancelled
5342802006.09.19 12:30sell limit0.48usdchf1.25800.00001.25552006.09.19 13:101.2507cancelled
5342862006.09.19 12:30sell limit0.96usdchf1.25950.00001.25702006.09.19 13:101.2508cancelled
5342912006.09.19 12:30sell limit1.92usdchf1.26100.00001.25852006.09.19 13:101.2507cancelled
  0.00 0.00 6.71 853.92
Closed P/L: 860.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5324732006.09.19 08:14sell0.06eurusd1.26680.00001.2643 1.27010.000.000.00-19.80
5324742006.09.19 12:30sell0.12eurusd1.26830.00001.2658 1.27010.000.000.00-21.60
5324752006.09.19 12:51sell0.24eurusd1.26980.00001.2673 1.27010.000.000.00-7.20
5324762006.09.19 13:12sell0.48eurusd1.27130.00001.2688 1.27010.000.000.0057.60
5347162006.09.19 12:44sell0.06gbpusd1.88650.00001.8840 1.88730.000.000.00-4.80
5347242006.09.19 12:55sell0.12gbpusd1.88800.00001.8855 1.88730.000.000.008.40
5352382006.09.19 13:10sell0.06usdchf1.25080.00001.2483 1.25150.000.000.00-3.36
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.24
 Floating P/L: 9.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
5324792006.09.19 08:14sell limit0.96eurusd1.27280.00001.2703 1.2699DLM222777
5324902006.09.19 08:14sell limit1.92eurusd1.27430.00001.2718 1.2699DLM222777
5347272006.09.19 12:44sell limit0.24gbpusd1.88950.00001.8870 1.8870DLM222777
5347292006.09.19 12:45sell limit0.48gbpusd1.89100.00001.8885 1.8870DLM222777
5347342006.09.19 12:45sell limit0.96gbpusd1.89250.00001.8900 1.8870DLM222777
5347372006.09.19 12:45sell limit1.92gbpusd1.89400.00001.8915 1.8870DLM222777
5352402006.09.19 13:10sell limit0.12usdchf1.25230.00001.2498 1.2512DLM222777
5352472006.09.19 13:10sell limit0.24usdchf1.25380.00001.2513 1.2512DLM222777
5352572006.09.19 13:10sell limit0.48usdchf1.25530.00001.2528 1.2512DLM222777
5352672006.09.19 13:10sell limit0.96usdchf1.25680.00001.2543 1.2512DLM222777
5352892006.09.19 13:10sell limit1.92usdchf1.25830.00001.2558 1.2512DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 860.63 Floating P/L: 9.24 Margin: 1 542.93
Balance: 5 860.63 Equity: 5 869.87 Free Margin: 4 326.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 653.70 Gross Loss: 793.07 Total Net Profit: 860.63
Profit Factor: 2.09 Expected Payoff: 13.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 664.16 (10.20%) Relative Drawdown: 10.20% (664.16)
 
Total Trades: 65 Short Positions (won %): 58 (53.45%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (55.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (44.62%)
Largest profit trade: 382.62 loss trade: -172.80
Average profit trade: 45.94 loss trade: -27.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (206.10) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-664.16)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 451.49 (2) consecutive loss (count): -664.16 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2