|Account: 9000466
|Name: Maurice Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 19, 13:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|521011
|2006.09.16 02:58
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|521205
|2006.09.17 21:00
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2664
|0.0000
|1.2689
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|521208
|2006.09.17 21:00
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2589
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.34
|521221
|2006.09.17 21:01
|buy limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2574
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2559
|cancelled
|521222
|2006.09.17 21:01
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8790
|0.0000
|1.8815
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|521225
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2649
|0.0000
|1.2674
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|521233
|2006.09.17 21:10
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2634
|0.0000
|1.2659
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.60
|521236
|2006.09.17 22:26
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8775
|0.0000
|1.8800
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|521240
|2006.09.17 21:02
|buy limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2559
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2560
|cancelled
|521251
|2006.09.17 21:03
|buy limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2619
|0.0000
|1.2644
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2656
|cancelled
|521262
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2604
|0.0000
|1.2629
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2655
|cancelled
|521266
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2589
|0.0000
|1.2614
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2654
|cancelled
|521267
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.2559
|cancelled
|521273
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8760
|0.0000
|1.8785
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8802
|cancelled
|521276
|2006.09.17 21:04
|buy limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8745
|0.0000
|1.8770
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8802
|cancelled
|521279
|2006.09.17 21:05
|buy limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8730
|0.0000
|1.8755
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8802
|cancelled
|521286
|2006.09.17 21:05
|buy limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8740
|2006.09.18 00:18
|1.8803
|cancelled
|521289
|2006.09.17 21:05
|buy limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2529
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.2559
|cancelled
|521296
|2006.09.17 21:05
|buy limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2489
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.2559
|cancelled
|523084
|2006.09.18 00:18
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8802
|0.0000
|1.8827
|2006.09.18 03:54
|1.8803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|523085
|2006.09.18 00:18
|buy limit
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8787
|0.0000
|1.8812
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.8809
|cancelled
|523087
|2006.09.18 00:18
|buy limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8772
|0.0000
|1.8797
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.8809
|cancelled
|523093
|2006.09.18 00:18
|buy limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8757
|0.0000
|1.8782
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.8808
|cancelled
|523095
|2006.09.18 00:19
|buy limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|0.0000
|1.8767
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.8809
|cancelled
|523096
|2006.09.18 00:19
|buy limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|0.0000
|1.8752
|2006.09.18 03:55
|1.8810
|cancelled
|523990
|2006.09.18 03:59
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2631
|2006.09.18 04:00
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|523991
|2006.09.18 03:59
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2646
|2006.09.18 04:00
|1.2659
|cancelled
|523992
|2006.09.18 03:59
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8782
|2006.09.18 04:00
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|523993
|2006.09.18 03:59
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2527
|2006.09.18 04:00
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|523995
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2661
|2006.09.18 04:00
|1.2659
|cancelled
|523996
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2676
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.2659
|cancelled
|523999
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8822
|0.0000
|1.8797
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.8807
|cancelled
|524000
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8837
|0.0000
|1.8812
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.8807
|cancelled
|524004
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2567
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524006
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2582
|0.0000
|1.2557
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524008
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2597
|0.0000
|1.2572
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524011
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2691
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.2659
|cancelled
|524013
|2006.09.18 04:00
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8852
|0.0000
|1.8827
|2006.09.18 04:01
|1.8807
|cancelled
|524038
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2659
|0.0000
|1.2634
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|524039
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2523
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|524040
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2563
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2550
|cancelled
|524041
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2658
|cancelled
|524042
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2689
|0.0000
|1.2664
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2658
|cancelled
|524043
|2006.09.18 04:07
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2578
|0.0000
|1.2553
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2550
|cancelled
|524044
|2006.09.18 04:08
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8806
|0.0000
|1.8781
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.8809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|524045
|2006.09.18 04:08
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2593
|0.0000
|1.2568
|2006.09.18 04:19
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524046
|2006.09.18 04:08
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2608
|0.0000
|1.2583
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524047
|2006.09.18 04:08
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2679
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.2658
|cancelled
|524048
|2006.09.18 04:09
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2694
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.2658
|cancelled
|524050
|2006.09.18 04:09
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2623
|0.0000
|1.2598
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.2549
|cancelled
|524051
|2006.09.18 04:10
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2709
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.2658
|cancelled
|524052
|2006.09.18 04:10
|sell limit
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8821
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524054
|2006.09.18 04:10
|sell limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|0.0000
|1.8811
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524057
|2006.09.18 04:11
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|0.0000
|1.8826
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524058
|2006.09.18 04:11
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8841
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524060
|2006.09.18 04:11
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|0.0000
|1.8856
|2006.09.18 04:20
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524073
|2006.09.18 04:22
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.09.18 04:23
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|524074
|2006.09.18 04:23
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|0.0000
|1.8780
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|524075
|2006.09.18 04:23
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2525
|2006.09.18 06:54
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.78
|524076
|2006.09.18 06:11
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8820
|0.0000
|1.8795
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|524077
|2006.09.18 05:57
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2565
|0.0000
|1.2540
|2006.09.18 06:53
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.92
|524078
|2006.09.18 04:23
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2580
|0.0000
|1.2555
|2006.09.18 06:53
|1.2537
|cancelled
|524079
|2006.09.18 04:24
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2658
|0.0000
|1.2633
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|524080
|2006.09.18 06:19
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2648
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|524081
|2006.09.18 06:35
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|0.0000
|1.8810
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|524082
|2006.09.18 04:24
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2006.09.18 06:53
|1.2538
|cancelled
|524083
|2006.09.18 04:24
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8850
|0.0000
|1.8825
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8807
|cancelled
|524084
|2006.09.18 04:24
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2610
|0.0000
|1.2585
|2006.09.18 06:53
|1.2537
|cancelled
|524086
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2663
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|524088
|2006.09.18 04:25
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|0.0000
|1.8840
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8806
|cancelled
|524089
|2006.09.18 04:25
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|0.0000
|1.8855
|2006.09.18 08:56
|1.8807
|cancelled
|524091
|2006.09.18 04:25
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2625
|0.0000
|1.2600
|2006.09.18 06:53
|1.2538
|cancelled
|524093
|2006.09.18 04:26
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2703
|0.0000
|1.2678
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2660
|cancelled
|524094
|2006.09.18 04:26
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2693
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2659
|cancelled
|524095
|2006.09.18 04:26
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2733
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.09.18 13:21
|1.2661
|cancelled
|525048
|2006.09.18 06:54
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2538
|0.0000
|1.2513
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.55
|525050
|2006.09.18 09:19
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2553
|0.0000
|1.2528
|2006.09.18 12:59
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.95
|525052
|2006.09.18 06:54
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2543
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2515
|cancelled
|525058
|2006.09.18 06:54
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2583
|0.0000
|1.2558
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2520
|cancelled
|525061
|2006.09.18 06:54
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2598
|0.0000
|1.2573
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2522
|cancelled
|525064
|2006.09.18 06:54
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2613
|0.0000
|1.2588
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2522
|cancelled
|525760
|2006.09.18 08:56
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8806
|0.0000
|1.8781
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|525761
|2006.09.18 08:56
|sell limit
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8821
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8776
|cancelled
|525762
|2006.09.18 08:56
|sell limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|0.0000
|1.8811
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8775
|cancelled
|525766
|2006.09.18 08:56
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|0.0000
|1.8826
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8775
|cancelled
|525768
|2006.09.18 08:57
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8841
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8776
|cancelled
|525769
|2006.09.18 08:57
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|0.0000
|1.8856
|2006.09.18 09:11
|1.8778
|cancelled
|525957
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8776
|0.0000
|1.8751
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|525959
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell limit
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|0.0000
|1.8766
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8747
|cancelled
|525960
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8806
|0.0000
|1.8781
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8748
|cancelled
|525962
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8821
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8747
|cancelled
|525964
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|0.0000
|1.8811
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8748
|cancelled
|525966
|2006.09.18 09:11
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|0.0000
|1.8826
|2006.09.18 09:46
|1.8748
|cancelled
|526188
|2006.09.18 09:46
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8748
|0.0000
|1.8723
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|526190
|2006.09.18 11:59
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8763
|0.0000
|1.8738
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|526191
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|0.0000
|1.8753
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|526192
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8793
|0.0000
|1.8768
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|526193
|2006.09.18 09:46
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|0.0000
|1.8783
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8765
|cancelled
|526196
|2006.09.18 09:46
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|0.0000
|1.8798
|2006.09.18 13:17
|1.8765
|cancelled
|527050
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2490
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|527056
|2006.09.18 13:05
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2530
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|527065
|2006.09.18 13:20
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.92
|527101
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2535
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2516
|cancelled
|527118
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2575
|0.0000
|1.2550
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2516
|cancelled
|527125
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2590
|0.0000
|1.2565
|2006.09.18 14:56
|1.2517
|cancelled
|527407
|2006.09.18 13:17
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8766
|0.0000
|1.8741
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|527408
|2006.09.18 14:09
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8781
|0.0000
|1.8756
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|527409
|2006.09.18 16:49
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8796
|0.0000
|1.8771
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|527410
|2006.09.18 13:17
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8811
|0.0000
|1.8786
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8768
|cancelled
|527411
|2006.09.18 13:17
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8826
|0.0000
|1.8801
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8767
|cancelled
|527412
|2006.09.18 13:17
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8841
|0.0000
|1.8816
|2006.09.18 17:41
|1.8768
|cancelled
|527475
|2006.09.18 13:21
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2660
|0.0000
|1.2635
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-21.00
|527487
|2006.09.18 13:56
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2675
|0.0000
|1.2650
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-25.20
|527490
|2006.09.18 14:56
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2665
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|-12.00
|527493
|2006.09.18 19:03
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2680
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|43.20
|527495
|2006.09.19 02:25
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|527498
|2006.09.18 13:22
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.09.19 07:21
|1.2693
|cancelled
|527965
|2006.09.18 14:56
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.09.18 16:50
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.87
|527970
|2006.09.18 15:14
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2532
|0.0000
|1.2507
|2006.09.18 16:50
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.58
|527971
|2006.09.18 15:26
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.09.18 16:48
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.92
|527974
|2006.09.18 14:57
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2562
|0.0000
|1.2537
|2006.09.18 16:49
|1.2520
|cancelled
|527978
|2006.09.18 14:57
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2577
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.09.18 16:49
|1.2520
|cancelled
|527979
|2006.09.18 14:57
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2592
|0.0000
|1.2567
|2006.09.18 16:48
|1.2520
|cancelled
|528360
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2521
|0.0000
|1.2496
|2006.09.19 01:29
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|12.00
|528363
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2536
|0.0000
|1.2511
|2006.09.19 01:30
|1.2494
|cancelled
|528364
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2526
|2006.09.19 01:29
|1.2495
|cancelled
|528365
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2566
|0.0000
|1.2541
|2006.09.19 01:29
|1.2494
|cancelled
|528366
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2581
|0.0000
|1.2556
|2006.09.19 01:29
|1.2494
|cancelled
|528367
|2006.09.18 16:50
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2596
|0.0000
|1.2571
|2006.09.19 01:29
|1.2494
|cancelled
|528752
|2006.09.18 17:41
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8769
|0.0000
|1.8744
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-10.80
|528753
|2006.09.18 17:58
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|0.0000
|1.8759
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-3.60
|528754
|2006.09.18 18:13
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8799
|0.0000
|1.8774
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|26.40
|528755
|2006.09.18 23:05
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8814
|0.0000
|1.8789
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|528757
|2006.09.18 17:41
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8786
|cancelled
|528758
|2006.09.18 17:41
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8844
|0.0000
|1.8819
|2006.09.19 08:10
|1.8787
|cancelled
|530311
|2006.09.19 01:30
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.05
|530312
|2006.09.19 05:45
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.80
|530314
|2006.09.19 07:23
|sell
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.80
|530315
|2006.09.19 07:46
|sell
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.31
|530316
|2006.09.19 08:03
|sell
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2555
|0.0000
|1.2530
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.87
|530318
|2006.09.19 12:07
|sell
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|382.62
|531615
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|1.2669
|2006.09.19 08:13
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|531619
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell limit
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2006.09.19 08:14
|1.2667
|cancelled
|531620
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell limit
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2724
|0.0000
|1.2699
|2006.09.19 08:14
|1.2668
|cancelled
|531621
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell limit
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2739
|0.0000
|1.2714
|2006.09.19 08:14
|1.2669
|cancelled
|531622
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2729
|2006.09.19 08:13
|1.2667
|cancelled
|531625
|2006.09.19 07:22
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2744
|2006.09.19 08:13
|1.2667
|cancelled
|532389
|2006.09.19 08:10
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|0.0000
|1.8759
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|532392
|2006.09.19 09:03
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8799
|0.0000
|1.8774
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|532393
|2006.09.19 09:14
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8814
|0.0000
|1.8789
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|532397
|2006.09.19 08:10
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8786
|cancelled
|532398
|2006.09.19 08:10
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8844
|0.0000
|1.8819
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8786
|cancelled
|532399
|2006.09.19 08:10
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8859
|0.0000
|1.8834
|2006.09.19 09:47
|1.8786
|cancelled
|533369
|2006.09.19 09:47
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8788
|0.0000
|1.8763
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.40
|533370
|2006.09.19 10:05
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|0.0000
|1.8778
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|533372
|2006.09.19 11:12
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8818
|0.0000
|1.8793
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|533375
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8808
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.40
|533377
|2006.09.19 12:40
|sell
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|0.0000
|1.8823
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.80
|533378
|2006.09.19 09:47
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8863
|0.0000
|1.8838
|2006.09.19 12:44
|1.8863
|deleted [no money]
|534268
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2535
|0.0000
|1.2510
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.99
|534271
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2525
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2509
|cancelled
|534278
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2565
|0.0000
|1.2540
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2508
|cancelled
|534280
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2580
|0.0000
|1.2555
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2507
|cancelled
|534286
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2508
|cancelled
|534291
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2610
|0.0000
|1.2585
|2006.09.19 13:10
|1.2507
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|6.71
|853.92
|Closed P/L:
|860.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|532473
|2006.09.19 08:14
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2668
|0.0000
|1.2643
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.80
|532474
|2006.09.19 12:30
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2683
|0.0000
|1.2658
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|532475
|2006.09.19 12:51
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2673
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|532476
|2006.09.19 13:12
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.2713
|0.0000
|1.2688
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.60
|534716
|2006.09.19 12:44
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|0.0000
|1.8840
|1.8873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|534724
|2006.09.19 12:55
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|0.0000
|1.8855
|1.8873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|535238
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.2508
|0.0000
|1.2483
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|Floating P/L:
|9.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|532479
|2006.09.19 08:14
|sell limit
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2703
|1.2699
|DLM222777
|532490
|2006.09.19 08:14
|sell limit
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.2743
|0.0000
|1.2718
|1.2699
|DLM222777
|534727
|2006.09.19 12:44
|sell limit
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8895
|0.0000
|1.8870
|1.8870
|DLM222777
|534729
|2006.09.19 12:45
|sell limit
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8910
|0.0000
|1.8885
|1.8870
|DLM222777
|534734
|2006.09.19 12:45
|sell limit
|0.96
|gbpusd
|1.8925
|0.0000
|1.8900
|1.8870
|DLM222777
|534737
|2006.09.19 12:45
|sell limit
|1.92
|gbpusd
|1.8940
|0.0000
|1.8915
|1.8870
|DLM222777
|535240
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2523
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2512
|DLM222777
|535247
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell limit
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2538
|0.0000
|1.2513
|1.2512
|DLM222777
|535257
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell limit
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2553
|0.0000
|1.2528
|1.2512
|DLM222777
|535267
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell limit
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2543
|1.2512
|DLM222777
|535289
|2006.09.19 13:10
|sell limit
|1.92
|usdchf
|1.2583
|0.0000
|1.2558
|1.2512
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|860.63
|Floating P/L:
|9.24
|Margin:
|1 542.93
|Balance:
|5 860.63
|Equity:
|5 869.87
|Free Margin:
|4 326.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 653.70
|Gross Loss:
|793.07
|Total Net Profit:
|860.63
|Profit Factor:
|2.09
|Expected Payoff:
|13.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|664.16 (10.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.20% (664.16)
|Total Trades:
|65
|Short Positions (won %):
|58 (53.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (55.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (44.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|382.62
|loss trade:
|-172.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.94
|loss trade:
|-27.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (206.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-664.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|451.49 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-664.16 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2