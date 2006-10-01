Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 16:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128198422006.10.01 22:07buy0.10eurusd1.26870.00000.00002006.10.01 22:081.26810.000.000.00-6.00
128199512006.10.01 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.26820.00000.00002006.10.01 22:121.26850.000.000.00-3.00
128200752006.10.01 22:12buy0.10eurusd1.26860.00000.00002006.10.02 04:021.26670.000.000.00-19.00
128200812006.10.02 01:12buy0.20eurusd1.26710.00000.00002006.10.02 04:021.26680.000.000.00-6.00
128200982006.10.01 22:12buy limit0.40eurusd1.26560.00000.00002006.10.02 04:021.2670cancelled
128201022006.10.01 22:12buy limit0.80eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.10.02 04:021.2670cancelled
128201242006.10.01 22:12buy limit1.60eurusd1.26260.00000.00002006.10.02 04:021.2670cancelled
128411662006.10.02 04:03sell0.10eurusd1.26690.00000.00002006.10.02 04:351.26750.000.000.00-6.00
128411772006.10.02 04:03sell limit0.20eurusd1.26840.00000.00002006.10.02 04:371.2672cancelled
128411892006.10.02 04:03sell limit0.40eurusd1.26990.00000.00002006.10.02 04:371.2673cancelled
128412202006.10.02 04:03sell limit0.80eurusd1.27140.00000.00002006.10.02 04:401.2672cancelled
128412242006.10.02 04:03sell limit1.60eurusd1.27290.00000.00002006.10.02 04:401.2671cancelled
128422752006.10.02 04:40buy0.10eurusd1.26740.00000.00002006.10.02 08:001.26690.000.000.00-5.00
128422792006.10.02 04:40buy limit0.20eurusd1.26590.00000.00002006.10.02 08:001.2670cancelled
128422892006.10.02 04:41buy limit0.40eurusd1.26440.00000.00002006.10.02 08:001.2671cancelled
128422962006.10.02 04:41buy limit0.80eurusd1.26290.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.2672cancelled
128423112006.10.02 04:41buy limit1.60eurusd1.26140.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.2673cancelled
128574532006.10.02 08:01sell0.10eurusd1.26720.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.26750.000.000.00-3.00
128574632006.10.02 08:01sell limit0.20eurusd1.26870.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.2675cancelled
128574702006.10.02 08:01sell limit0.40eurusd1.27020.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.2675cancelled
128575482006.10.02 08:01buy0.10eurusd1.26760.00000.00002006.10.02 08:011.26740.000.000.00-2.00
128575662006.10.02 08:02sell0.10eurusd1.26720.00000.00002006.10.02 08:021.26720.000.000.000.00
128575842006.10.02 08:02buy0.10eurusd1.26710.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.27490.000.000.0078.00
128575982006.10.02 08:02buy limit0.20eurusd1.26560.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.2750cancelled
128576052006.10.02 08:02buy limit0.40eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.2751cancelled
128576092006.10.02 08:02buy limit0.80eurusd1.26260.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.2750cancelled
128576332006.10.02 08:02buy limit1.60eurusd1.26110.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.2751cancelled
129083372006.10.02 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.27520.00000.00002006.10.02 15:311.27500.000.000.00-2.00
128202412006.10.01 22:17buy0.10gbpusd1.87530.00000.00002006.10.02 15:281.88570.000.000.00104.00
128202512006.10.01 22:37buy0.20gbpusd1.87380.00000.00002006.10.02 15:281.88580.000.000.00240.00
128202602006.10.01 22:53buy0.40gbpusd1.87230.00000.00002006.10.02 15:281.88580.000.000.00540.00
128202752006.10.01 22:56buy0.80gbpusd1.87080.00000.00002006.10.02 15:281.88580.000.000.001 200.00
128202842006.10.02 01:58buy1.60gbpusd1.86930.00000.00002006.10.02 15:281.88580.000.000.002 640.00
129082012006.10.02 15:29buy0.10gbpusd1.88620.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.88610.000.000.00-1.00
129082142006.10.02 15:29buy limit0.20gbpusd1.88470.00000.00002006.10.02 15:321.8876cancelled
129082292006.10.02 15:29buy limit0.40gbpusd1.88320.00000.00002006.10.02 15:321.8873cancelled
129082342006.10.02 15:29buy limit0.80gbpusd1.88170.00000.00002006.10.02 15:321.8872cancelled
129082492006.10.02 15:29buy limit1.60gbpusd1.88020.00000.00002006.10.02 15:321.8873cancelled
128197202006.10.01 22:06sell0.10usdchf1.24960.00000.00002006.10.02 15:311.24200.000.000.0061.19
128199032006.10.02 01:12sell0.20usdchf1.25110.00000.00002006.10.02 15:301.24200.000.000.00146.54
128199682006.10.01 22:08sell limit0.40usdchf1.25260.00000.00002006.10.02 15:311.2416cancelled
128200442006.10.01 22:11sell limit0.80usdchf1.25410.00000.00002006.10.02 15:311.2416cancelled
128200622006.10.01 22:12sell limit1.60usdchf1.25560.00000.00002006.10.02 15:321.2416cancelled
128202792006.10.01 22:18sell0.10usdjpy118.030.000.002006.10.01 22:20118.100.000.000.00-5.93
128202882006.10.01 22:19sell limit0.20usdjpy118.180.000.002006.10.01 22:22118.05cancelled
128203512006.10.01 22:22buy0.10usdjpy118.120.000.002006.10.02 13:31117.860.000.000.00-22.06
128203732006.10.01 23:50buy0.20usdjpy117.970.000.002006.10.02 13:31117.860.000.000.00-18.67
128203972006.10.01 22:22buy limit0.40usdjpy117.820.000.002006.10.02 13:32117.87cancelled
128205972006.10.01 22:26buy limit0.80usdjpy117.670.000.002006.10.02 13:32117.88cancelled
128206212006.10.01 22:26buy limit1.60usdjpy117.520.000.002006.10.02 13:32117.89cancelled
128866282006.10.02 13:32sell0.10usdjpy117.870.000.002006.10.02 15:31117.580.000.000.0024.66
128866422006.10.02 13:32sell limit0.20usdjpy118.020.000.002006.10.02 15:31117.57cancelled
128867082006.10.02 13:32sell limit0.40usdjpy118.170.000.002006.10.02 15:32117.55cancelled
128867122006.10.02 13:32sell limit0.80usdjpy118.320.000.002006.10.02 15:32117.56cancelled
128867432006.10.02 13:33sell limit1.60usdjpy118.470.000.002006.10.02 15:32117.55cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4 934.73
Closed P/L: 4 934.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 934.73 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 15 229.25 Equity: 15 229.25 Free Margin: 15 229.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 034.39 Gross Loss: 99.66 Total Net Profit: 4 934.73
Profit Factor: 50.52 Expected Payoff: 214.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 96.66 Maximal Drawdown: 96.66 (0.94%) Relative Drawdown: 0.94% (96.66)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (43.48%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (56.52%)
Largest profit trade: 2 640.00 loss trade: -22.06
Average profit trade: 503.44 loss trade: -7.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (4 724.00) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-55.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 724.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -55.93 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3