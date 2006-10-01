|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 16:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12819842
|2006.10.01 22:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.01 22:08
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|12819951
|2006.10.01 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.01 22:12
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|12820075
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:02
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|12820081
|2006.10.02 01:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:02
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|12820098
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:02
|1.2670
|cancelled
|12820102
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:02
|1.2670
|cancelled
|12820124
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:02
|1.2670
|cancelled
|12841166
|2006.10.02 04:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2669
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:35
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|12841177
|2006.10.02 04:03
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2684
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:37
|1.2672
|cancelled
|12841189
|2006.10.02 04:03
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:37
|1.2673
|cancelled
|12841220
|2006.10.02 04:03
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2714
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:40
|1.2672
|cancelled
|12841224
|2006.10.02 04:03
|sell limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 04:40
|1.2671
|cancelled
|12842275
|2006.10.02 04:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:00
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|12842279
|2006.10.02 04:40
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:00
|1.2670
|cancelled
|12842289
|2006.10.02 04:41
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:00
|1.2671
|cancelled
|12842296
|2006.10.02 04:41
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2629
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2672
|cancelled
|12842311
|2006.10.02 04:41
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2673
|cancelled
|12857453
|2006.10.02 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|12857463
|2006.10.02 08:01
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2675
|cancelled
|12857470
|2006.10.02 08:01
|sell limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2675
|cancelled
|12857548
|2006.10.02 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2676
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:01
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|12857566
|2006.10.02 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 08:02
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12857584
|2006.10.02 08:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|12857598
|2006.10.02 08:02
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2750
|cancelled
|12857605
|2006.10.02 08:02
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2751
|cancelled
|12857609
|2006.10.02 08:02
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2750
|cancelled
|12857633
|2006.10.02 08:02
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2611
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2751
|cancelled
|12908337
|2006.10.02 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:31
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|12820241
|2006.10.01 22:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:28
|1.8857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|12820251
|2006.10.01 22:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:28
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|12820260
|2006.10.01 22:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:28
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|12820275
|2006.10.01 22:56
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:28
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 200.00
|12820284
|2006.10.02 01:58
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:28
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 640.00
|12908201
|2006.10.02 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8862
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|12908214
|2006.10.02 15:29
|buy limit
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8847
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:32
|1.8876
|cancelled
|12908229
|2006.10.02 15:29
|buy limit
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8832
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:32
|1.8873
|cancelled
|12908234
|2006.10.02 15:29
|buy limit
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:32
|1.8872
|cancelled
|12908249
|2006.10.02 15:29
|buy limit
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:32
|1.8873
|cancelled
|12819720
|2006.10.01 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:31
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.19
|12819903
|2006.10.02 01:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:30
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.54
|12819968
|2006.10.01 22:08
|sell limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:31
|1.2416
|cancelled
|12820044
|2006.10.01 22:11
|sell limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:31
|1.2416
|cancelled
|12820062
|2006.10.01 22:12
|sell limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 15:32
|1.2416
|cancelled
|12820279
|2006.10.01 22:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.01 22:20
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|12820288
|2006.10.01 22:19
|sell limit
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.01 22:22
|118.05
|cancelled
|12820351
|2006.10.01 22:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 13:31
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.06
|12820373
|2006.10.01 23:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 13:31
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.67
|12820397
|2006.10.01 22:22
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 13:32
|117.87
|cancelled
|12820597
|2006.10.01 22:26
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 13:32
|117.88
|cancelled
|12820621
|2006.10.01 22:26
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 13:32
|117.89
|cancelled
|12886628
|2006.10.02 13:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:31
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.66
|12886642
|2006.10.02 13:32
|sell limit
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:31
|117.57
|cancelled
|12886708
|2006.10.02 13:32
|sell limit
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:32
|117.55
|cancelled
|12886712
|2006.10.02 13:32
|sell limit
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:32
|117.56
|cancelled
|12886743
|2006.10.02 13:33
|sell limit
|1.60
|usdjpy
|118.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:32
|117.55
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 934.73
|Closed P/L:
|4 934.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 934.73
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 229.25
|Equity:
|15 229.25
|Free Margin:
|15 229.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 034.39
|Gross Loss:
|99.66
|Total Net Profit:
|4 934.73
|Profit Factor:
|50.52
|Expected Payoff:
|214.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|96.66
|Maximal Drawdown:
|96.66 (0.94%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.94% (96.66)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (43.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (56.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 640.00
|loss trade:
|-22.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|503.44
|loss trade:
|-7.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (4 724.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-55.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 724.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.93 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3