Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 00:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128198422006.10.01 22:07buy0.10eurusd1.26870.00000.00002006.10.01 22:081.26810.000.000.00-6.00
128199512006.10.01 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.26820.00000.00002006.10.01 22:121.26850.000.000.00-3.00
128202792006.10.01 22:18sell0.10usdjpy118.030.000.002006.10.01 22:20118.100.000.000.00-5.93
128202882006.10.01 22:19sell limit0.20usdjpy118.180.000.002006.10.01 22:22118.05cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.93
Closed P/L: -14.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128197202006.10.01 22:06sell0.10usdchf1.24960.00000.0000 1.25130.000.000.00-13.59
128200752006.10.01 22:12buy0.10eurusd1.26860.00000.0000 1.26750.000.000.00-11.00
128202412006.10.01 22:17buy0.10gbpusd1.87530.00000.0000 1.87120.000.000.00-41.00
128202512006.10.01 22:37buy0.20gbpusd1.87380.00000.0000 1.87120.000.000.00-52.00
128202602006.10.01 22:53buy0.40gbpusd1.87230.00000.0000 1.87120.000.000.00-44.00
128202752006.10.01 22:56buy0.80gbpusd1.87080.00000.0000 1.87120.000.000.0032.00
128203512006.10.01 22:22buy0.10usdjpy118.120.000.00 118.130.000.000.000.85
128203732006.10.01 23:50buy0.20usdjpy117.970.000.00 118.130.000.000.0027.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -101.65
 Floating P/L: -101.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
128199032006.10.01 22:07sell limit0.20usdchf1.25110.00000.0000 1.2509DLM222777
128199682006.10.01 22:08sell limit0.40usdchf1.25260.00000.0000 1.2509DLM222777
128200442006.10.01 22:11sell limit0.80usdchf1.25410.00000.0000 1.2509DLM222777
128200622006.10.01 22:12sell limit1.60usdchf1.25560.00000.0000 1.2509DLM222777
128200812006.10.01 22:12buy limit0.20eurusd1.26710.00000.0000 1.2677DLM222777
128200982006.10.01 22:12buy limit0.40eurusd1.26560.00000.0000 1.2677DLM222777
128201022006.10.01 22:12buy limit0.80eurusd1.26410.00000.0000 1.2677DLM222777
128201242006.10.01 22:12buy limit1.60eurusd1.26260.00000.0000 1.2677DLM222777
128202842006.10.01 22:19buy limit1.60gbpusd1.86930.00000.0000 1.8716DLM222777
128203972006.10.01 22:22buy limit0.40usdjpy117.820.000.00 118.15DLM222777
128205972006.10.01 22:26buy limit0.80usdjpy117.670.000.00 118.15DLM222777
128206212006.10.01 22:26buy limit1.60usdjpy117.520.000.00 118.15DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -14.93 Floating P/L: -101.65 Margin: 2 000.00
Balance: 10 279.59 Equity: 10 177.94 Free Margin: 8 177.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 14.93 Total Net Profit: -14.93
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -4.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.93 Maximal Drawdown: 14.93 (0.15%) Relative Drawdown: 0.15% (14.93)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -6.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -4.98
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-14.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -14.93 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 3