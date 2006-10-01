|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 00:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12819842
|2006.10.01 22:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.01 22:08
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|12819951
|2006.10.01 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.01 22:12
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|12820279
|2006.10.01 22:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.01 22:20
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|12820288
|2006.10.01 22:19
|sell limit
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.01 22:22
|118.05
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.93
|Closed P/L:
|-14.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12819720
|2006.10.01 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.59
|12820075
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|12820241
|2006.10.01 22:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|12820251
|2006.10.01 22:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|12820260
|2006.10.01 22:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|12820275
|2006.10.01 22:56
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|12820351
|2006.10.01 22:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|12820373
|2006.10.01 23:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.65
|Floating P/L:
|-101.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|12819903
|2006.10.01 22:07
|sell limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2509
|DLM222777
|12819968
|2006.10.01 22:08
|sell limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2509
|DLM222777
|12820044
|2006.10.01 22:11
|sell limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2509
|DLM222777
|12820062
|2006.10.01 22:12
|sell limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2509
|DLM222777
|12820081
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2677
|DLM222777
|12820098
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2677
|DLM222777
|12820102
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2677
|DLM222777
|12820124
|2006.10.01 22:12
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2677
|DLM222777
|12820284
|2006.10.01 22:19
|buy limit
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8716
|DLM222777
|12820397
|2006.10.01 22:22
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|118.15
|DLM222777
|12820597
|2006.10.01 22:26
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|118.15
|DLM222777
|12820621
|2006.10.01 22:26
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|118.15
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-14.93
|Floating P/L:
|-101.65
|Margin:
|2 000.00
|Balance:
|10 279.59
|Equity:
|10 177.94
|Free Margin:
|8 177.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|14.93
|Total Net Profit:
|-14.93
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.93
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.93 (0.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.15% (14.93)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-4.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-14.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.93 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|3