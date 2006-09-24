|Account: 445666
|Name: SYSTEM EU
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 19:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3105267
|2006.09.24 22:56
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3114181
|2006.09.25 08:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2317
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 09:03
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|9.08
|500.85
|0.00
|0.00
|9.08
|500.85
|Closed P/L:
|509.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3252050
|2006.09.29 20:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8717
|0.0000
|1.8917
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.88
|1 510.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.88
|1 510.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 506.12
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|509.93
|Floating P/L:
|1 506.12
|Margin:
|1 871.70
|Balance:
|10 509.93
|Equity:
|12 016.05
|Free Margin:
|10 144.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|509.93
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|509.93
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|509.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|509.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|509.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (509.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|509.93 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0