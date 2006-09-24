FXDD

Account: 445666 Name: SYSTEM EU Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 19:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31052672006.09.24 22:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
31141812006.09.25 08:34buy1.00usdchf1.23170.00000.00002006.09.26 09:031.23790.000.009.08500.85
  0.00 0.00 9.08 500.85
Closed P/L: 509.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32520502006.09.29 20:29buy1.00gbpusd1.87170.00001.8917 1.88680.000.00-3.881 510.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.88 1 510.00
 Floating P/L: 1 506.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 509.93 Floating P/L: 1 506.12 Margin: 1 871.70
Balance: 10 509.93 Equity: 12 016.05 Free Margin: 10 144.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 509.93 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 509.93
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 509.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 509.93 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 509.93 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (509.93) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 509.93 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0