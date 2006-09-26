|Account: 1210788
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 26, 15:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12507311
|2006.09.26 15:10
|sell
|27.68
|gbpusd
|1.8966
|1.8981
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 15:40
|1.8959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 937.60
|12473036
|2006.09.26 09:44
|sell
|26.24
|gbpusd
|1.8958
|1.8973
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 09:52
|1.8951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 836.80
|12470975
|2006.09.26 09:13
|sell
|24.86
|gbpusd
|1.8958
|1.8973
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 09:38
|1.8951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 740.20
|12451755
|2006.09.26 05:42
|sell
|24.59
|gbpusd
|1.9015
|1.9030
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 05:47
|1.9014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 760.50
|Closed P/L:
|5 760.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 760.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|36 932.50
|Equity:
|36 932.50
|Free Margin:
|36 932.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 760.50
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|5 760.50
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1440.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 937.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 440.13
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (5 760.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 760.50 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0