Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1210788 Name: Kelly C Currency: USD 2006 September 26, 15:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
125073112006.09.26 15:10sell27.68gbpusd1.89661.89810.00002006.09.26 15:401.89590.000.000.001 937.60
124730362006.09.26 09:44sell26.24gbpusd1.89581.89730.00002006.09.26 09:521.89510.000.000.001 836.80
124709752006.09.26 09:13sell24.86gbpusd1.89581.89730.00002006.09.26 09:381.89510.000.000.001 740.20
124517552006.09.26 05:42sell24.59gbpusd1.90151.90300.00002006.09.26 05:471.90140.000.000.00245.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5 760.50
Closed P/L: 5 760.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 760.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 36 932.50 Equity: 36 932.50 Free Margin: 36 932.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 760.50 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 5 760.50
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1440.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 937.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 440.13 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (5 760.50) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 760.50 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0