FXDD

Account: 435312 Name: system P Currency: USD 2006 September 13, 15:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24417852006.08.29 21:07balanceDeposit5 000.00
24441562006.08.29 21:53sell0.10eurusd1.28330.00000.00002006.08.30 19:111.28270.000.000.696.00
24738072006.08.30 23:01sell0.10gbpusd1.90421.91001.89922006.08.31 17:281.90130.000.001.0329.00
24738162006.08.30 23:03sell0.10usdchf1.22760.00000.00002006.08.30 23:041.22790.000.000.00-2.44
24738242006.08.30 23:04sell0.10usdjpy117.080.000.002006.08.30 23:26117.140.000.000.00-5.12
24740072006.08.30 23:29sell0.10eurusd1.28330.00000.00002006.08.30 23:301.28340.000.000.00-1.00
24823332006.08.31 09:14sell0.10eurusd1.28320.00000.00002006.08.31 17:291.28080.000.000.0024.00
24874852006.08.31 12:18sell0.10eurusd1.28520.00000.00002006.08.31 17:291.28020.000.000.0050.00
25084432006.08.31 23:08sell0.10gbpusd1.90400.00000.00002006.09.01 08:451.90450.000.000.25-5.00
25084482006.08.31 23:10sell0.10usdjpy117.400.000.002006.09.01 08:45117.260.000.00-1.4711.94
25141542006.09.01 08:46buy0.10eurusd1.28130.00000.00002006.09.01 08:511.28150.000.000.002.00
25141552006.09.01 08:46buy0.10usdchf1.23060.00000.00002006.09.01 08:501.23000.000.000.00-4.88
25141572006.09.01 08:46buy0.10usdjpy117.270.000.002006.09.01 08:50117.240.000.000.00-2.56
25142862006.09.01 08:54sell0.10usdjpy117.240.000.002006.09.04 13:27116.080.000.00-1.4799.93
25142902006.09.01 08:54sell0.10gbpusd1.90450.00000.00002006.09.01 17:481.90250.000.000.0020.00
25610912006.09.04 13:28sell0.10gbpusd1.90590.00001.90092006.09.05 10:261.90090.000.000.3150.00
25700522006.09.04 22:44sell0.10gbpusd1.90590.00001.90092006.09.05 10:261.90090.000.000.3150.00
25703872006.09.04 23:33sell0.10gbpusd1.90640.00001.90162006.09.05 09:501.90160.000.000.3148.00
25703882006.09.04 23:33buy0.10eurusd1.28740.00000.00002006.09.04 23:341.28720.000.000.00-2.00
25704002006.09.04 23:34sell0.10eurusd1.28720.00001.28322006.09.05 06:261.28320.000.000.8840.00
25859882006.09.05 11:37buy0.10usdjpy115.69115.69116.192006.09.05 17:40116.080.000.000.0033.60
26038772006.09.05 22:38sell0.10audusd0.77120.77120.76652006.09.06 05:060.76830.000.00-0.1929.00
26242222006.09.06 15:24sell0.10usdchf1.23871.23871.23402006.09.07 01:321.23470.000.00-3.3732.40
26248552006.09.06 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.27830.00000.00002006.09.06 15:511.27950.000.000.0012.00
26308062006.09.06 17:45buy0.10gbpusd1.88050.00000.00002006.09.06 19:081.88100.000.000.005.00
26322562006.09.06 19:13buy limit0.10gbpusd1.87910.00000.00002006.09.07 05:171.8866cancelled
26322942006.09.06 19:14sell limit0.10usdchf1.24040.00000.00002006.09.07 05:171.2330cancelled
26384002006.09.07 01:44sell limit0.10audusd0.76840.00000.00002006.09.07 06:140.7669cancelled
26466682006.09.07 13:40buy0.10gbpusd1.87900.00000.00002006.09.07 19:371.87670.000.000.00-23.00
26467182006.09.07 11:01sell limit0.10usdjpy117.130.000.002006.09.07 13:47116.10cancelled
26502882006.09.07 13:36sell0.10usdchf1.23840.00000.00002006.09.07 19:351.24160.000.000.00-25.77
26613002006.09.07 13:42sell limit0.10usdchf1.24080.00000.00002006.09.07 13:461.2395cancelled
26615262006.09.07 14:06buy0.10eurusd1.27510.00000.00002006.09.07 19:351.27470.000.000.00-4.00
26640302006.09.07 14:06buy0.10gbpusd1.87690.00000.00002006.09.07 19:351.87640.000.000.00-5.00
26642312006.09.07 14:06sell0.10usdchf1.23980.00000.00002006.09.07 19:371.24170.000.000.00-15.30
26645602006.09.07 14:07sell0.10usdchf1.24090.00000.00002006.09.07 20:311.24120.000.000.00-2.42
26648622006.09.07 14:07buy0.10eurusd1.27400.00000.00002006.09.07 20:351.27540.000.000.0014.00
26651312006.09.07 14:08sell0.10usdchf1.24130.00000.00002006.09.07 19:351.24160.000.000.00-2.42
26659642006.09.07 14:13sell0.10usdchf1.24210.00000.00002006.09.07 20:351.24090.000.000.009.67
26661502006.09.07 14:14buy0.10eurusd1.27300.00000.00002006.09.07 20:361.27540.000.000.0024.00
26663902006.09.07 14:14sell0.10usdchf1.24360.00000.00002006.09.07 20:361.24100.000.000.0020.95
26667542006.09.07 14:16buy0.10gbpusd1.87470.00000.00002006.09.07 20:361.87800.000.000.0033.00
27100182006.09.07 23:39sell1.00usdchf1.24270.00001.24272006.09.11 12:401.24270.000.00-23.280.00
27403842006.09.08 13:59sell0.10usdchf1.24450.00000.00002006.09.11 16:331.24220.000.00-1.1618.52
27434162006.09.08 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.26890.00000.00002006.09.11 16:331.27160.000.00-1.1527.00
27434442006.09.08 15:36sell0.10usdchf1.24660.00000.00002006.09.11 16:331.24230.000.00-1.1634.61
27436032006.09.08 15:37sell0.10usdchf1.24750.00000.00002006.09.11 16:321.24210.000.00-1.1643.47
27436752006.09.08 15:37buy0.10eurusd1.26780.00000.00002006.09.11 16:321.27170.000.00-1.1539.00
27447502006.09.08 15:44buy0.10gbpusd1.86630.00001.87152006.09.12 11:351.87150.000.00-1.3652.00
27513882006.09.08 18:33sell0.10usdchf1.24840.00000.00002006.09.11 16:301.24210.000.00-1.1650.72
27541002006.09.08 22:15buy0.10gbpusd1.86570.00001.87152006.09.12 11:351.87150.000.00-1.3658.00
27591852006.09.11 03:56buy0.10eurusd1.26620.00000.00002006.09.11 16:301.27170.000.000.0055.00
27817092006.09.11 16:31sell0.10usdjpy117.320.000.002006.09.13 03:48117.770.000.00-2.94-38.21
27840692006.09.11 17:14sell0.10usdjpy117.450.000.002006.09.13 03:50117.770.000.00-2.94-27.17
27861272006.09.11 17:55sell0.10usdjpy117.730.000.002006.09.13 03:51117.770.000.00-2.94-3.40
27864472006.09.11 18:04sell0.10usdjpy117.730.000.002006.09.13 03:51117.770.000.00-2.94-3.40
28445922006.09.12 19:25sell0.10usdjpy117.860.000.002006.09.13 03:51117.770.000.00-1.477.64
  0.00 0.00 -48.89 857.36
Closed P/L: 808.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28551152006.09.13 06:26sell0.10usdjpy117.920.000.00 117.710.000.000.0017.84
  0.00 0.00 0.00 17.84
 Floating P/L: 17.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 808.47 Floating P/L: 17.84 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 5 808.47 Equity: 5 826.31 Free Margin: 5 726.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 016.35 Gross Loss: 207.88 Total Net Profit: 808.47
Profit Factor: 4.89 Expected Payoff: 15.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.87 Maximal Drawdown (%): 83.94 (1.43%)  
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 33 (60.61%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (62.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (37.25%)
Largest profit trade: 98.46 loss trade: -41.15
Average profit trade: 31.76 loss trade: -10.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (368.66) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-77.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 368.66 (9) consecutive loss (count): -83.94 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3