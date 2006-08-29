|Account: 435312
|Name: system P
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 13, 15:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2441785
|2006.08.29 21:07
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2444156
|2006.08.29 21:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 19:11
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|6.00
|2473807
|2006.08.30 23:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|1.9100
|1.8992
|2006.08.31 17:28
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|29.00
|2473816
|2006.08.30 23:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 23:04
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|2473824
|2006.08.30 23:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.08.30 23:26
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|2474007
|2006.08.30 23:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 23:30
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|2482333
|2006.08.31 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 17:29
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2487485
|2006.08.31 12:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2852
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 17:29
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2508443
|2006.08.31 23:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:45
|1.9045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-5.00
|2508448
|2006.08.31 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 08:45
|117.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|11.94
|2514154
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:51
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2514155
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:50
|1.2300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.88
|2514157
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 08:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|2514286
|2006.09.01 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.04 13:27
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|99.93
|2514290
|2006.09.01 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 17:48
|1.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2561091
|2006.09.04 13:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.09.05 10:26
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|50.00
|2570052
|2006.09.04 22:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.09.05 10:26
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|50.00
|2570387
|2006.09.04 23:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9064
|0.0000
|1.9016
|2006.09.05 09:50
|1.9016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|48.00
|2570388
|2006.09.04 23:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2874
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.04 23:34
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2570400
|2006.09.04 23:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.09.05 06:26
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|40.00
|2585988
|2006.09.05 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.69
|115.69
|116.19
|2006.09.05 17:40
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|2603877
|2006.09.05 22:38
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7712
|0.7712
|0.7665
|2006.09.06 05:06
|0.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|29.00
|2624222
|2006.09.06 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2387
|1.2387
|1.2340
|2006.09.07 01:32
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|32.40
|2624855
|2006.09.06 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.06 15:51
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2630806
|2006.09.06 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.06 19:08
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2632256
|2006.09.06 19:13
|buy limit
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 05:17
|1.8866
|cancelled
|2632294
|2006.09.06 19:14
|sell limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 05:17
|1.2330
|cancelled
|2638400
|2006.09.07 01:44
|sell limit
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7684
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 06:14
|0.7669
|cancelled
|2646668
|2006.09.07 13:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8790
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:37
|1.8767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|2646718
|2006.09.07 11:01
|sell limit
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.07 13:47
|116.10
|cancelled
|2650288
|2006.09.07 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:35
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.77
|2661300
|2006.09.07 13:42
|sell limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2408
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 13:46
|1.2395
|cancelled
|2661526
|2006.09.07 14:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2751
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:35
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|2664030
|2006.09.07 14:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8769
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:35
|1.8764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|2664231
|2006.09.07 14:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2398
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:37
|1.2417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.30
|2664560
|2006.09.07 14:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:31
|1.2412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|2664862
|2006.09.07 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:35
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2665131
|2006.09.07 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2413
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 19:35
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|2665964
|2006.09.07 14:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2421
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:35
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.67
|2666150
|2006.09.07 14:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2730
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:36
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2666390
|2006.09.07 14:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2436
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:36
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.95
|2666754
|2006.09.07 14:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.07 20:36
|1.8780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|2710018
|2006.09.07 23:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2427
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.28
|0.00
|2740384
|2006.09.08 13:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:33
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|18.52
|2743416
|2006.09.08 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:33
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|27.00
|2743444
|2006.09.08 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:33
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|34.61
|2743603
|2006.09.08 15:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:32
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|43.47
|2743675
|2006.09.08 15:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:32
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|39.00
|2744750
|2006.09.08 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.09.12 11:35
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|52.00
|2751388
|2006.09.08 18:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2484
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:30
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|50.72
|2754100
|2006.09.08 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.09.12 11:35
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|58.00
|2759185
|2006.09.11 03:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.11 16:30
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2781709
|2006.09.11 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.13 03:48
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|-38.21
|2784069
|2006.09.11 17:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.13 03:50
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|-27.17
|2786127
|2006.09.11 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.13 03:51
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|-3.40
|2786447
|2006.09.11 18:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.13 03:51
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|-3.40
|2844592
|2006.09.12 19:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.13 03:51
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|7.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.89
|857.36
|Closed P/L:
|808.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2855115
|2006.09.13 06:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.84
|Floating P/L:
|17.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|808.47
|Floating P/L:
|17.84
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|5 808.47
|Equity:
|5 826.31
|Free Margin:
|5 726.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 016.35
|Gross Loss:
|207.88
|Total Net Profit:
|808.47
|Profit Factor:
|4.89
|Expected Payoff:
|15.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.87
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|83.94 (1.43%)
|Total Trades:
|51
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (60.61%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (62.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (37.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|98.46
|loss trade:
|-41.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.76
|loss trade:
|-10.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (368.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-77.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|368.66 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-83.94 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3