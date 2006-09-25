Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000061421 Name: asctrend_m5_1 Currency: USD 2006 October 5, 17:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13582462006.09.25 19:03balanceDeposit3 000.00
14004212006.10.02 09:39sell0.20usdchf1.25111.25601.24672006.10.02 13:321.24790.000.000.0051.29
14004332006.10.02 09:41buy0.20eurusd1.26771.26301.27002006.10.02 13:211.27000.000.000.0046.00
14140832006.10.03 18:15buy0.20usdjpy117.95117.40118.102006.10.04 01:29118.100.000.002.3425.40
14186652006.10.04 10:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88671.88951.88562006.10.04 11:131.88560.000.000.0022.00
14186822006.10.04 10:47buy0.20usdchf1.24701.24521.24732006.10.04 10:561.24730.000.000.004.81
14186852006.10.04 10:48buy0.20usdjpy117.930.00118.022006.10.04 11:02118.020.000.000.0015.25
14186992006.10.04 10:50sell0.20eurusd1.27221.27361.27142006.10.04 11:021.27140.000.000.0016.00
14198522006.10.04 12:13buy0.20eurusd1.26911.26501.27012006.10.04 21:131.27010.000.000.0020.00
14198602006.10.04 12:14sell0.20usdchf1.25031.25611.24932006.10.04 21:441.24930.000.000.0016.01
14198712006.10.04 12:14sell0.20usdjpy118.16118.40118.072006.10.04 12:39118.070.000.000.0015.25
14200532006.10.04 12:28buy0.20gbpusd1.88211.87861.88272006.10.04 12:481.88270.000.000.0012.00
14214162006.10.04 14:44sell0.20usdchf1.25311.25611.24932006.10.04 16:291.25220.000.000.0014.37
14214322006.10.04 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.26771.26501.27012006.10.04 16:291.26820.000.000.0010.00
14220432006.10.04 15:43buy0.20gbpusd1.88071.87701.88162006.10.04 15:551.88160.000.000.0018.00
14284782006.10.05 09:44buy0.20usdchf1.25011.24661.25142006.10.05 12:121.25000.000.000.00-1.60
14284872006.10.05 09:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.88831.88272006.10.05 12:231.88620.000.000.00-38.00
14284992006.10.05 09:46sell0.20eurusd1.27031.27331.26942006.10.05 12:121.27150.000.000.00-24.00
14296462006.10.05 12:19sell0.20usdjpy117.62118.00117.492006.10.05 15:14117.490.000.000.0022.13
14296562006.10.05 12:21sell0.20usdchf1.25001.25401.24852006.10.05 15:061.24850.000.000.0024.03
14296612006.10.05 12:22buy0.20eurusd1.27161.26701.27262006.10.05 15:311.27080.000.000.00-16.00
14313672006.10.05 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.27071.27501.27012006.10.05 15:411.27010.000.000.0012.00
  0.00 0.00 2.34 264.94
Closed P/L: 267.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 267.28 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 267.28 Equity: 3 267.28 Free Margin: 3 267.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 346.88 Gross Loss: 79.60 Total Net Profit: 267.28
Profit Factor: 4.36 Expected Payoff: 12.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 63.60 (1.93%) Relative Drawdown: 1.93% (63.60)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (80.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (19.05%)
Largest profit trade: 51.29 loss trade: -38.00
Average profit trade: 20.40 loss trade: -19.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (288.72) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-63.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 288.72 (14) consecutive loss (count): -63.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2