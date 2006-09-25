Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000061421
|Name: asctrend_m5_1
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 5, 17:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1358246
|2006.09.25 19:03
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1400421
|2006.10.02 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2511
|1.2560
|1.2467
|2006.10.02 13:32
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.29
|1400433
|2006.10.02 09:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2630
|1.2700
|2006.10.02 13:21
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1414083
|2006.10.03 18:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.95
|117.40
|118.10
|2006.10.04 01:29
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|25.40
|1418665
|2006.10.04 10:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8867
|1.8895
|1.8856
|2006.10.04 11:13
|1.8856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1418682
|2006.10.04 10:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2470
|1.2452
|1.2473
|2006.10.04 10:56
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|1418685
|2006.10.04 10:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.93
|0.00
|118.02
|2006.10.04 11:02
|118.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.25
|1418699
|2006.10.04 10:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2722
|1.2736
|1.2714
|2006.10.04 11:02
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1419852
|2006.10.04 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2691
|1.2650
|1.2701
|2006.10.04 21:13
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1419860
|2006.10.04 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2503
|1.2561
|1.2493
|2006.10.04 21:44
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.01
|1419871
|2006.10.04 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.16
|118.40
|118.07
|2006.10.04 12:39
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.25
|1420053
|2006.10.04 12:28
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8821
|1.8786
|1.8827
|2006.10.04 12:48
|1.8827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1421416
|2006.10.04 14:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2531
|1.2561
|1.2493
|2006.10.04 16:29
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.37
|1421432
|2006.10.04 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2650
|1.2701
|2006.10.04 16:29
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1422043
|2006.10.04 15:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|1.8770
|1.8816
|2006.10.04 15:55
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1428478
|2006.10.05 09:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2501
|1.2466
|1.2514
|2006.10.05 12:12
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|1428487
|2006.10.05 09:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.8883
|1.8827
|2006.10.05 12:23
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|1428499
|2006.10.05 09:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2733
|1.2694
|2006.10.05 12:12
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|1429646
|2006.10.05 12:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.62
|118.00
|117.49
|2006.10.05 15:14
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.13
|1429656
|2006.10.05 12:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2500
|1.2540
|1.2485
|2006.10.05 15:06
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.03
|1429661
|2006.10.05 12:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2716
|1.2670
|1.2726
|2006.10.05 15:31
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1431367
|2006.10.05 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2750
|1.2701
|2006.10.05 15:41
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|264.94
|Closed P/L:
|267.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|267.28
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 267.28
|Equity:
|3 267.28
|Free Margin:
|3 267.28
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|346.88
|Gross Loss:
|79.60
|Total Net Profit:
|267.28
|Profit Factor:
|4.36
|Expected Payoff:
|12.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|63.60 (1.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.93% (63.60)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (80.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (19.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|51.29
|loss trade:
|-38.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.40
|loss trade:
|-19.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (288.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-63.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|288.72 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-63.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2