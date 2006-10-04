|Account: 1248583
|Name: AA
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 5, 01:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13027831
|2006.10.04 03:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|13028396
|2006.10.04 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.06
|0.00
|117.66
|2006.10.04 21:16
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|2.04
|13028401
|2006.10.04 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2464
|0.0000
|1.2424
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|13028417
|2006.10.04 04:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8855
|0.0000
|1.8895
|2006.10.04 07:52
|1.8864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|13031621
|2006.10.04 06:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8840
|1.8863
|1.8943
|2006.10.04 07:51
|1.8863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|13039457
|2006.10.04 07:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8867
|0.0000
|1.8907
|2006.10.04 14:00
|1.8841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|13042290
|2006.10.04 08:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2439
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|13043842
|2006.10.04 08:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|0.0000
|1.8891
|2006.10.04 14:00
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|13046597
|2006.10.04 08:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2494
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|13046647
|2006.10.04 08:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|0.0000
|1.8876
|2006.10.04 14:00
|1.8841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|13049278
|2006.10.04 08:58
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8820
|0.0000
|1.8860
|2006.10.04 14:00
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.40
|13050629
|2006.10.04 09:17
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|13055961
|2006.10.04 10:32
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13056308
|2006.10.04 10:33
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|0.0000
|1.8843
|2006.10.04 14:00
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|13060175
|2006.10.04 11:04
|sell
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.10.04 18:37
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.40
|13061648
|2006.10.04 11:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.22
|0.00
|117.82
|2006.10.04 21:16
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|6.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|228.77
|Closed P/L:
|227.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13028424
|2006.10.04 04:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2725
|0.0000
|1.2765
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-2.10
|13041877
|2006.10.04 08:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|1.2750
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|-1.20
|13046809
|2006.10.04 08:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|1.2734
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|4.00
|13057159
|2006.10.04 10:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2697
|1.2777
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.08
|20.00
|13073203
|2006.10.04 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8845
|0.0000
|1.8885
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.80
|13075756
|2006.10.04 14:11
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8830
|1.8847
|1.8927
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|4.60
|13095273
|2006.10.04 18:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2458
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.40
|13104967
|2006.10.04 21:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.78
|0.00
|117.38
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.57
|26.75
|Floating P/L:
|22.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|227.45
|Floating P/L:
|22.18
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|3 227.45
|Equity:
|3 249.63
|Free Margin:
|3 049.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|239.49
|Gross Loss:
|12.04
|Total Net Profit:
|227.45
|Profit Factor:
|19.89
|Expected Payoff:
|15.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|7.84 (0.24%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|102.40
|loss trade:
|-3.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.95
|loss trade:
|-2.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (89.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-7.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|142.08 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.84 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3