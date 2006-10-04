Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1248583 Name: AA Currency: USD 2006 October 5, 01:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130278312006.10.04 03:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
130283962006.10.04 04:05sell0.01usdjpy118.060.00117.662006.10.04 21:16117.820.000.00-0.442.04
130284012006.10.04 04:05sell0.01usdchf1.24640.00001.24242006.10.04 18:371.25000.000.000.00-2.88
130284172006.10.04 04:06buy0.01gbpusd1.88550.00001.88952006.10.04 07:521.88640.000.000.000.90
130316212006.10.04 06:05buy0.02gbpusd1.88401.88631.89432006.10.04 07:511.88630.000.000.004.60
130394572006.10.04 07:52buy0.01gbpusd1.88670.00001.89072006.10.04 14:001.88410.000.000.00-2.60
130422902006.10.04 08:14sell0.02usdchf1.24790.00001.24392006.10.04 18:371.25000.000.000.00-3.36
130438422006.10.04 08:30buy0.02gbpusd1.88510.00001.88912006.10.04 14:001.88430.000.000.00-1.60
130465972006.10.04 08:45sell0.04usdchf1.24940.00001.24542006.10.04 18:371.24990.000.000.00-1.60
130466472006.10.04 08:45buy0.04gbpusd1.88360.00001.88762006.10.04 14:001.88410.000.000.002.00
130492782006.10.04 08:58buy0.08gbpusd1.88200.00001.88602006.10.04 14:001.88430.000.000.0018.40
130506292006.10.04 09:17sell0.08usdchf1.25100.00001.24702006.10.04 18:371.24980.000.000.007.68
130559612006.10.04 10:32sell0.16usdchf1.25250.00001.24852006.10.04 18:371.25000.000.000.0032.00
130563082006.10.04 10:33buy0.16gbpusd1.88030.00001.88432006.10.04 14:001.88430.000.000.0064.00
130601752006.10.04 11:04sell0.32usdchf1.25400.00001.25002006.10.04 18:371.25000.000.000.00102.40
130616482006.10.04 11:27sell0.02usdjpy118.220.00117.822006.10.04 21:16117.820.000.00-0.886.79
  0.00 0.00 -1.32 228.77
Closed P/L: 227.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130284242006.10.04 04:07buy0.01eurusd1.27250.00001.2765 1.27040.000.00-0.26-2.10
130418772006.10.04 08:13buy0.02eurusd1.27100.00001.2750 1.27040.000.00-0.52-1.20
130468092006.10.04 08:46buy0.04eurusd1.26940.00001.2734 1.27040.000.00-1.044.00
130571592006.10.04 10:39buy0.08eurusd1.26791.26971.2777 1.27040.000.00-2.0820.00
130732032006.10.04 14:00buy0.01gbpusd1.88450.00001.8885 1.88530.000.00-0.110.80
130757562006.10.04 14:11buy0.02gbpusd1.88301.88471.8927 1.88530.000.00-0.214.60
130952732006.10.04 18:38sell0.01usdchf1.24980.00001.2458 1.24930.000.00-0.350.40
131049672006.10.04 21:16sell0.01usdjpy117.780.00117.38 117.750.000.000.000.25
  0.00 0.00 -4.57 26.75
 Floating P/L: 22.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 227.45 Floating P/L: 22.18 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 3 227.45 Equity: 3 249.63 Free Margin: 3 049.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 239.49 Gross Loss: 12.04 Total Net Profit: 227.45
Profit Factor: 19.89 Expected Payoff: 15.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 7.84 (0.24%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 102.40 loss trade: -3.36
Average profit trade: 23.95 loss trade: -2.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (89.90) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-7.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 142.08 (3) consecutive loss (count): -7.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3