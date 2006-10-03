Interbank FX, LLC

Account: xxx Name: xxx Currency: USD 2006 October 4, 15:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108153142006.10.03 09:24sell0.50eurusdm1.27461.27990.00002006.10.03 11:411.27370.000.000.004.50
108263122006.10.03 14:44sell0.50eurusdm1.27431.27950.00002006.10.03 15:071.27360.000.000.003.50
108278122006.10.03 15:29buy0.50usdjpym117.82117.660.002006.10.03 16:04117.870.000.000.002.12
108347222006.10.03 23:36buy0.10usdjpym118.03117.960.002006.10.04 06:52117.960.000.000.00-0.59
108391582006.10.04 03:30sell0.10eurusdm1.27251.27770.00002006.10.04 07:561.27140.000.000.001.10
108484242006.10.04 09:34buy0.10usdjpym118.13118.020.002006.10.04 11:26118.210.000.000.000.68
108487442006.10.04 09:44sell0.10eurusdm1.26951.27470.00002006.10.04 10:131.26880.000.000.000.70
108488232006.10.04 09:45sell0.10gbpusdm1.88251.88800.00002006.10.04 10:121.88170.000.000.000.80
108530082006.10.04 12:08buy0.10usdjpym118.13118.020.002006.10.04 14:03118.020.000.000.00-0.93
108533732006.10.04 12:15sell0.10eurusdm1.26851.27370.00002006.10.04 12:281.26770.000.000.000.80
108534102006.10.04 12:15sell0.10gbpusdm1.88091.88630.00002006.10.04 12:271.88010.000.000.000.80
108548072006.10.04 12:55sell0.10eurusdm1.26851.27370.00002006.10.04 14:121.26760.000.000.000.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 14.38
Closed P/L: 14.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108546972006.10.04 12:53sell0.10gbpusdm1.88091.88630.0000 1.88430.000.000.00-3.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.40
 Floating P/L: -3.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 14.38 Floating P/L: -3.40 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 1 529.89 Equity: 1 526.49 Free Margin: 1 521.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 15.90 Gross Loss: 1.52 Total Net Profit: 14.38
Profit Factor: 10.46 Expected Payoff: 1.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.93 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (0.93)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 4.50 loss trade: -0.93
Average profit trade: 1.59 loss trade: -0.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (4.88) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10.12 (3) consecutive loss (count): -0.93 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1