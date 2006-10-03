|Account: xxx
|Name: xxx
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 4, 15:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10815314
|2006.10.03 09:24
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.2746
|1.2799
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 11:41
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|10826312
|2006.10.03 14:44
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.2743
|1.2795
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 15:07
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|10827812
|2006.10.03 15:29
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpym
|117.82
|117.66
|0.00
|2006.10.03 16:04
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|10834722
|2006.10.03 23:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.03
|117.96
|0.00
|2006.10.04 06:52
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|10839158
|2006.10.04 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2725
|1.2777
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 07:56
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|10848424
|2006.10.04 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.13
|118.02
|0.00
|2006.10.04 11:26
|118.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|10848744
|2006.10.04 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2695
|1.2747
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 10:13
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|10848823
|2006.10.04 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8825
|1.8880
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 10:12
|1.8817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|10853008
|2006.10.04 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.13
|118.02
|0.00
|2006.10.04 14:03
|118.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|10853373
|2006.10.04 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2685
|1.2737
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 12:28
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|10853410
|2006.10.04 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8809
|1.8863
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 12:27
|1.8801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|10854807
|2006.10.04 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2685
|1.2737
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 14:12
|1.2676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.38
|Closed P/L:
|14.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10854697
|2006.10.04 12:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8809
|1.8863
|0.0000
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|Floating P/L:
|-3.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14.38
|Floating P/L:
|-3.40
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|1 529.89
|Equity:
|1 526.49
|Free Margin:
|1 521.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15.90
|Gross Loss:
|1.52
|Total Net Profit:
|14.38
|Profit Factor:
|10.46
|Expected Payoff:
|1.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.93 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (0.93)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.50
|loss trade:
|-0.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.59
|loss trade:
|-0.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (4.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10.12 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.93 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1