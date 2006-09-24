FXDD

Account: 445666 Name: SYSTEM EU Currency: USD 2006 October 3, 10:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31052672006.09.24 22:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
31141812006.09.25 08:34buy1.00usdchf1.23170.00000.00002006.09.26 09:031.23790.000.009.08500.85
32520502006.09.29 20:29buy1.00gbpusd1.87170.00001.89172006.10.03 09:511.88780.000.00-8.011 610.00
  0.00 0.00 1.07 2 110.85
Closed P/L: 2 111.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 111.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 111.92 Equity: 12 111.92 Free Margin: 12 111.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 111.92 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 111.92
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1055.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 601.99 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 055.96 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2 111.92) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 111.92 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0