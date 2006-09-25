Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000061421 Name: asctrend_m5_1 Currency: USD 2006 October 4, 09:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13582462006.09.25 19:03balanceDeposit3 000.00
14004212006.10.02 09:39sell0.20usdchf1.25111.25601.24672006.10.02 13:321.24790.000.000.0051.29
14004332006.10.02 09:41buy0.20eurusd1.26771.26301.27002006.10.02 13:211.27000.000.000.0046.00
14140832006.10.03 18:15buy0.20usdjpy117.95117.40118.102006.10.04 01:29118.100.000.002.3425.40
  0.00 0.00 2.34 122.69
Closed P/L: 125.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 125.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 125.03 Equity: 3 125.03 Free Margin: 3 125.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 125.03 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 125.03
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 41.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 51.29 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 41.68 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (125.03) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 125.03 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0