Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000061421
|Name: asctrend_m5_1
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 4, 09:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1358246
|2006.09.25 19:03
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1400421
|2006.10.02 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2511
|1.2560
|1.2467
|2006.10.02 13:32
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.29
|1400433
|2006.10.02 09:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2630
|1.2700
|2006.10.02 13:21
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1414083
|2006.10.03 18:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.95
|117.40
|118.10
|2006.10.04 01:29
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|25.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|122.69
|Closed P/L:
|125.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|125.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 125.03
|Equity:
|3 125.03
|Free Margin:
|3 125.03
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|125.03
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|125.03
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|41.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|51.29
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (125.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|125.03 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0