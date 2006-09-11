MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 14, 10:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16317352006.09.11 03:04sell0.20usdjpy116.860.00116.562006.09.11 03:28116.770.000.000.0015.41
16314882006.09.11 02:22sell0.10usdjpy116.700.00116.402006.09.11 03:28116.780.000.000.00-6.85
16317512006.09.11 03:12sell0.20usdchf1.24970.00001.24672006.09.11 03:371.24870.000.000.0016.02
16317772006.09.11 03:22buy0.40gbpusd1.86410.00001.86712006.09.11 03:381.86520.000.000.0044.00
16316362006.09.11 02:48buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 03:381.86510.000.000.00-12.00
16315152006.09.11 02:23buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 03:381.86500.000.000.00-22.00
16315022006.09.11 02:23sell0.10usdchf1.24820.00001.24522006.09.11 03:401.24890.000.000.00-5.60
16318492006.09.11 03:40sell0.10usdchf1.24840.00001.24542006.09.11 10:011.24540.000.000.0024.09
16318442006.09.11 03:38buy0.10gbpusd1.86520.00001.86822006.09.11 10:041.86820.000.000.0030.00
16348822006.09.11 10:35buy0.40gbpusd1.86580.00001.86882006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.0040.00
16348532006.09.11 10:31buy0.20gbpusd1.86730.00001.87032006.09.11 10:361.86670.000.000.00-12.00
16346032006.09.11 10:08buy0.10gbpusd1.86880.00001.87182006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.00-20.00
16351092006.09.11 11:01buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 11:401.86660.000.000.0018.00
16348962006.09.11 10:36buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 11:401.86680.000.000.00-4.00
16345882006.09.11 10:08sell0.10usdchf1.24460.00001.24162006.09.11 11:461.24160.000.000.0024.16
16355792006.09.11 11:49sell1.60eurusd1.27280.00001.26882006.09.11 13:031.27140.000.000.00224.00
16346422006.09.11 10:09sell0.80eurusd1.27120.00001.26722006.09.11 13:031.27150.000.000.00-24.00
16344962006.09.11 10:02sell0.40eurusd1.26970.00001.26572006.09.11 13:031.27160.000.000.00-76.00
16332312006.09.11 06:56sell0.20eurusd1.26820.00001.26422006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-70.00
16314942006.09.11 02:23sell0.10eurusd1.26670.00001.26372006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-50.00
16361212006.09.11 13:04sell0.20usdchf1.24290.00001.23992006.09.11 13:341.24200.000.000.0014.49
16355342006.09.11 11:46sell0.10usdchf1.24130.00001.23832006.09.11 13:341.24220.000.000.00-7.25
16372342006.09.11 16:15buy1.60gbpusd1.86070.00001.86372006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00224.00
16370682006.09.11 16:08buy0.80gbpusd1.86220.00001.86522006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-16.00
16369222006.09.11 16:02buy0.40gbpusd1.86380.00001.86682006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00-68.00
16361142006.09.11 13:04buy0.20gbpusd1.86550.00001.86852006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-70.00
16354252006.09.11 11:40buy0.10gbpusd1.86700.00001.87002006.09.11 16:391.86210.000.000.00-49.00
16370822006.09.11 16:08buy0.40eurusd1.26860.00001.27162006.09.11 17:191.26960.000.000.0040.00
16369232006.09.11 16:02buy0.20eurusd1.27010.00001.27312006.09.11 17:191.26960.000.000.00-10.00
16361072006.09.11 13:03buy0.10eurusd1.27160.00001.27462006.09.11 17:191.26970.000.000.00-19.00
16379892006.09.11 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.86380.00001.86082006.09.11 19:331.86290.000.000.0018.00
16374212006.09.11 16:39sell0.10gbpusd1.86220.00001.85922006.09.11 19:341.86280.000.000.00-6.00
16384012006.09.11 22:29sell0.40gbpusd1.86560.00001.86262006.09.12 00:081.86450.000.00-2.1044.00
16381362006.09.11 19:53sell0.20gbpusd1.86400.00001.86102006.09.12 00:091.86450.000.00-1.05-10.00
16380772006.09.11 19:34sell0.10gbpusd1.86240.00001.85942006.09.12 00:091.86460.000.00-0.53-22.00
16387462006.09.12 01:14sell0.20gbpusd1.86610.00001.86312006.09.12 01:201.86520.000.000.0018.00
16385802006.09.12 00:10sell0.10gbpusd1.86440.00001.86142006.09.12 01:201.86530.000.000.00-9.00
16370542006.09.11 16:07sell0.40usdchf1.24490.00001.24192006.09.12 02:431.24380.000.00-1.8535.38
16368782006.09.11 16:00sell0.20usdchf1.24330.00001.24032006.09.12 02:441.24370.000.00-0.92-6.43
16362442006.09.11 13:36sell0.10usdchf1.24180.00001.23882006.09.12 02:441.24360.000.00-0.46-14.47
16387492006.09.12 01:20buy0.10gbpusd1.86540.00001.86842006.09.12 02:441.86840.000.000.0030.00
16398732006.09.12 08:35buy0.20gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.12 08:491.86810.000.000.0018.00
16389752006.09.12 02:44buy0.10gbpusd1.86870.00001.87172006.09.12 08:491.86800.000.000.00-7.00
16401542006.09.12 09:43sell0.40eurusd1.27280.00001.26982006.09.12 09:551.27170.000.000.0044.00
16389652006.09.12 02:43sell0.20eurusd1.27120.00001.26822006.09.12 09:551.27160.000.000.00-8.00
16376432006.09.11 17:19sell0.10eurusd1.26960.00001.26662006.09.12 09:551.27170.000.000.15-21.00
16408562006.09.12 11:21sell1.60gbpusd1.87400.00001.87102006.09.12 11:411.87260.000.000.00224.00
16406892006.09.12 10:40sell0.80gbpusd1.87240.00001.86942006.09.12 11:411.87250.000.000.00-8.00
16406222006.09.12 10:33sell0.40gbpusd1.87090.00001.86792006.09.12 11:411.87260.000.000.00-68.00
16405602006.09.12 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.86940.00001.86642006.09.12 11:411.87250.000.000.00-62.00
16398992006.09.12 08:49sell0.10gbpusd1.86790.00001.86492006.09.12 11:421.87240.000.000.00-45.00
16409062006.09.12 11:42buy0.10gbpusd1.87250.00001.87552006.09.12 14:301.87550.000.000.0030.00
16414532006.09.12 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.27320.00001.27022006.09.12 14:301.27220.000.000.0020.00
16402902006.09.12 09:55sell0.10eurusd1.27160.00001.26862006.09.12 14:301.27240.000.000.00-8.00
16417122006.09.12 14:34buy0.80gbpusd1.87180.00001.87482006.09.12 14:401.87300.000.000.0096.00
16416192006.09.12 14:33buy0.40gbpusd1.87330.00001.87632006.09.12 14:401.87290.000.000.00-16.00
16415222006.09.12 14:30buy0.20gbpusd1.87480.00001.87782006.09.12 14:401.87300.000.000.00-36.00
16414672006.09.12 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87650.00001.87952006.09.12 14:401.87290.000.000.00-36.00
16417212006.09.12 14:34buy0.40eurusd1.26860.00001.27162006.09.12 14:411.26990.000.000.0052.00
16416092006.09.12 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.27372006.09.12 14:411.26980.000.000.00-18.00
16415272006.09.12 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.27220.00001.27522006.09.12 14:411.26970.000.000.00-25.00
16417032006.09.12 14:34sell0.20usdchf1.24500.00001.24202006.09.12 14:411.24410.000.000.0014.47
16389722006.09.12 02:44sell0.10usdchf1.24340.00001.24042006.09.12 14:411.24430.000.000.00-7.23
16420932006.09.12 14:57sell0.40eurusd1.27280.00001.26982006.09.12 15:111.27170.000.000.0044.00
16419742006.09.12 14:51sell0.20eurusd1.27120.00001.26822006.09.12 15:111.27160.000.000.00-8.00
16418632006.09.12 14:41sell0.10eurusd1.26960.00001.26662006.09.12 15:111.27170.000.000.00-21.00
16420992006.09.12 14:57sell0.40gbpusd1.87610.00001.87312006.09.12 15:121.87500.000.000.0044.00
16419452006.09.12 14:50sell0.20gbpusd1.87450.00001.87152006.09.12 15:121.87500.000.000.00-10.00
16418432006.09.12 14:40sell0.10gbpusd1.87300.00001.87002006.09.12 15:121.87490.000.000.00-19.00
16419842006.09.12 14:51buy0.20usdchf1.24280.00001.24582006.09.12 15:321.24370.000.000.0014.47
16418692006.09.12 14:41buy0.10usdchf1.24450.00001.24752006.09.12 15:321.24380.000.000.00-5.63
16424132006.09.12 15:33buy0.10usdchf1.24430.00001.24732006.09.12 16:061.24730.000.000.0024.05
16422812006.09.12 15:11sell0.10eurusd1.27140.00001.26842006.09.12 16:131.26840.000.000.0030.00
16429172006.09.12 16:16buy0.40gbpusd1.87180.00001.87482006.09.12 16:191.87290.000.000.0044.00
16428222006.09.12 16:12buy0.20gbpusd1.87350.00001.87652006.09.12 16:191.87300.000.000.00-10.00
16422882006.09.12 15:12buy0.10gbpusd1.87500.00001.87802006.09.12 16:191.87290.000.000.00-21.00
16432862006.09.12 16:55sell0.40gbpusd1.87610.00001.87312006.09.12 17:121.87500.000.000.0044.00
16431252006.09.12 16:43sell0.20gbpusd1.87450.00001.87152006.09.12 17:121.87490.000.000.00-8.00
16429412006.09.12 16:19sell0.10gbpusd1.87300.00001.87002006.09.12 17:121.87500.000.000.00-20.00
16433952006.09.12 17:24sell0.20eurusd1.26970.00001.26672006.09.12 18:111.26880.000.000.0018.00
16428392006.09.12 16:13sell0.10eurusd1.26820.00001.26522006.09.12 18:121.26900.000.000.00-8.00
16427682006.09.12 16:06buy0.10usdchf1.24760.00001.25062006.09.12 19:571.25060.000.000.0023.99
16439472006.09.12 20:03sell6.40usdjpy118.080.00117.782006.09.12 23:22117.830.000.000.001 357.89
16436142006.09.12 18:32sell3.20usdjpy117.920.00117.622006.09.12 23:22117.820.000.000.00271.60
16360692006.09.11 12:59sell1.60usdjpy117.370.00117.072006.09.12 23:22117.850.000.00-9.52-651.68
16340392006.09.11 09:11sell0.80usdjpy117.220.00116.822006.09.12 23:22117.860.000.00-4.76-434.41
16337052006.09.11 08:15sell0.40usdjpy117.060.00116.662006.09.12 23:22117.850.000.00-2.38-268.14
16336012006.09.11 07:55sell0.20usdjpy116.900.00116.502006.09.12 23:22117.860.000.00-1.19-162.91
16318012006.09.11 03:28sell0.10usdjpy116.750.00116.452006.09.12 23:22117.860.000.00-0.60-94.18
16438732006.09.12 19:57buy0.10usdchf1.25100.00001.25402006.09.13 02:171.25400.000.000.2223.92
16433712006.09.12 17:12sell0.10gbpusd1.87480.00001.87182006.09.13 02:211.87180.000.00-0.5330.00
16451232006.09.13 02:46sell0.20gbpusd1.87320.00001.87022006.09.13 03:141.87230.000.000.0018.00
16450252006.09.13 02:21sell0.10gbpusd1.87170.00001.86872006.09.13 03:141.87260.000.000.00-9.00
16456982006.09.13 06:25sell0.20gbpusd1.87380.00001.87082006.09.13 06:471.87290.000.000.0018.00
16452182006.09.13 03:14sell0.10gbpusd1.87220.00001.86922006.09.13 06:471.87300.000.000.00-8.00
16458672006.09.13 07:29sell0.20gbpusd1.87440.00001.87142006.09.13 08:001.87350.000.000.0018.00
16457672006.09.13 06:47sell0.10gbpusd1.87280.00001.86982006.09.13 08:011.87350.000.000.00-7.00
16458372006.09.13 07:27sell0.20usdjpy118.000.00117.702006.09.13 08:57117.700.000.000.0050.98
16444272006.09.12 23:22sell0.10usdjpy117.850.00117.552006.09.13 08:57117.700.000.00-0.5912.74
16463622006.09.13 09:24sell0.20eurusd1.27010.00001.26712006.09.13 09:291.26920.000.000.0018.00
16435082006.09.12 18:12sell0.10eurusd1.26860.00001.26562006.09.13 09:291.26930.000.000.15-7.00
16461882006.09.13 08:49buy0.40usdchf1.25100.00001.25402006.09.13 09:301.25210.000.000.0035.14
16458442006.09.13 07:28buy0.20usdchf1.25250.00001.25552006.09.13 09:301.25200.000.000.00-7.99
16449862006.09.13 02:17buy0.10usdchf1.25410.00001.25712006.09.13 09:301.25220.000.000.00-15.17
16465552006.09.13 09:54buy0.20eurusd1.26770.00001.27072006.09.13 10:211.26860.000.000.0018.00
16463912006.09.13 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.26920.00001.27222006.09.13 10:211.26840.000.000.00-8.00
16467872006.09.13 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.87660.00001.87362006.09.13 10:301.87510.000.000.0060.00
16461782006.09.13 08:47sell0.20gbpusd1.87480.00001.87182006.09.13 10:301.87480.000.000.000.00
16460152006.09.13 08:01sell0.10gbpusd1.87330.00001.87032006.09.13 10:301.87450.000.000.00-12.00
16475042006.09.13 14:08sell0.20usdchf1.25360.00001.25062006.09.13 15:111.25270.000.000.0014.37
16464182006.09.13 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.25210.00001.24912006.09.13 15:111.25270.000.000.00-4.79
16478342006.09.13 15:26sell0.20gbpusd1.87600.00001.87302006.09.13 15:301.87510.000.000.0018.00
16468002006.09.13 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.87440.00001.87142006.09.13 15:301.87520.000.000.00-8.00
16481972006.09.13 16:30buy0.20gbpusd1.87360.00001.87662006.09.13 16:361.87450.000.000.0018.00
16478752006.09.13 15:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87510.00001.87812006.09.13 16:361.87460.000.000.00-5.00
16477492006.09.13 15:11sell0.10usdchf1.25260.00001.24962006.09.13 17:461.24960.000.000.0024.01
16462412006.09.13 08:57sell0.10usdjpy117.700.00117.402006.09.13 17:48117.400.000.000.0025.55
16486082006.09.13 17:50sell0.40eurusd1.27120.00001.26822006.09.13 18:101.27010.000.000.0044.00
16484842006.09.13 17:41sell0.20eurusd1.26970.00001.26672006.09.13 18:101.27030.000.000.00-12.00
16466992006.09.13 10:22sell0.10eurusd1.26820.00001.26522006.09.13 18:101.27010.000.000.00-19.00
16492342006.09.13 19:26sell0.20usdchf1.25090.00001.24792006.09.13 23:441.25000.000.000.0014.40
16485072006.09.13 17:46sell0.10usdchf1.24930.00001.24632006.09.13 23:441.25000.000.000.00-5.60
16482132006.09.13 16:36buy0.10gbpusd1.87500.00001.87802006.09.14 00:071.87800.000.000.6830.00
16495412006.09.13 22:46sell0.40usdjpy117.680.00117.382006.09.14 03:44117.380.000.00-7.15102.23
16491792006.09.13 19:06sell0.20usdjpy117.530.00117.232006.09.14 03:44117.390.000.00-3.5723.85
16485652006.09.13 17:49sell0.10usdjpy117.370.00117.072006.09.14 03:45117.400.000.00-1.79-2.56
16501002006.09.14 03:54buy0.20gbpusd1.87680.00001.87982006.09.14 04:201.87780.000.000.0020.00
16497442006.09.14 00:07buy0.10gbpusd1.87830.00001.88132006.09.14 04:201.87790.000.000.00-4.00
16503102006.09.14 07:16buy0.20gbpusd1.87660.00001.87962006.09.14 08:201.87750.000.000.0018.00
16501312006.09.14 04:20buy0.10gbpusd1.87810.00001.88112006.09.14 08:201.87740.000.000.00-7.00
16504132006.09.14 08:08buy0.20eurusd1.26840.00001.27142006.09.14 08:341.26930.000.000.0018.00
16488642006.09.13 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.27000.00001.27302006.09.14 08:351.26920.000.00-1.05-8.00
16506282006.09.14 09:08sell0.20usdchf1.25160.00001.24862006.09.14 09:161.25070.000.000.0014.39
16496692006.09.13 23:44sell0.10usdchf1.24990.00001.24692006.09.14 09:161.25060.000.00-1.38-5.60
16506262006.09.14 09:08buy0.20eurusd1.26800.00001.27102006.09.14 09:591.26900.000.000.0020.00
16505142006.09.14 08:35buy0.10eurusd1.26950.00001.27252006.09.14 09:591.26900.000.000.00-5.00
16504602006.09.14 08:20buy0.10gbpusd1.87760.00001.88062006.09.14 10:301.88060.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 -40.22 1 134.11
Closed P/L: 1 093.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16500762006.09.14 03:45sell0.10usdjpy117.370.00117.07 117.730.000.000.00-30.58
16501912006.09.14 05:49sell0.20usdjpy117.530.00117.23 117.730.000.000.00-33.98
16506482006.09.14 09:10sell0.40usdjpy117.680.00117.38 117.730.000.000.00-16.99
16506782006.09.14 09:16buy0.10usdchf1.25080.00001.2538 1.24940.000.000.00-11.21
16508642006.09.14 09:59buy0.10eurusd1.26900.00001.2720 1.26880.000.000.00-2.00
16510482006.09.14 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.88090.00001.8839 1.88020.000.000.00-7.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -101.76
 Floating P/L: -101.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 093.89 Floating P/L: -101.76 Margin: 223.00
Balance: 33 339.09 Equity: 33 237.33 Free Margin: 33 116.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 996.71 Gross Loss: 2 902.82 Total Net Profit: 1 093.89
Profit Factor: 1.38 Expected Payoff: 7.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 629.77 (4.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 137 Short Positions (won %): 84 (46.43%) Long Positions (won %): 53 (47.17%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 64 (46.72%) Loss trades (% of total): 73 (53.28%)
Largest profit trade: 1 357.89 loss trade: -661.20
Average profit trade: 62.45 loss trade: -39.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 653.48) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 629.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 653.48 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 629.77 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2