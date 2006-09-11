MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 12, 11:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16355342006.09.11 11:46sell0.10usdchf1.24130.00001.23832006.09.11 13:341.24220.000.000.00-7.25
16362442006.09.11 13:36sell0.10usdchf1.24180.00001.23882006.09.12 02:441.24360.000.00-0.46-14.47
16361212006.09.11 13:04sell0.20usdchf1.24290.00001.23992006.09.11 13:341.24200.000.000.0014.49
16368782006.09.11 16:00sell0.20usdchf1.24330.00001.24032006.09.12 02:441.24370.000.00-0.92-6.43
16345882006.09.11 10:08sell0.10usdchf1.24460.00001.24162006.09.11 11:461.24160.000.000.0024.16
16370542006.09.11 16:07sell0.40usdchf1.24490.00001.24192006.09.12 02:431.24380.000.00-1.8535.38
16315022006.09.11 02:23sell0.10usdchf1.24820.00001.24522006.09.11 03:401.24890.000.000.00-5.60
16318492006.09.11 03:40sell0.10usdchf1.24840.00001.24542006.09.11 10:011.24540.000.000.0024.09
16317512006.09.11 03:12sell0.20usdchf1.24970.00001.24672006.09.11 03:371.24870.000.000.0016.02
16314942006.09.11 02:23sell0.10eurusd1.26670.00001.26372006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-50.00
16332312006.09.11 06:56sell0.20eurusd1.26820.00001.26422006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-70.00
16370822006.09.11 16:08buy0.40eurusd1.26860.00001.27162006.09.11 17:191.26960.000.000.0040.00
16376432006.09.11 17:19sell0.10eurusd1.26960.00001.26662006.09.12 09:551.27170.000.000.15-21.00
16344962006.09.11 10:02sell0.40eurusd1.26970.00001.26572006.09.11 13:031.27160.000.000.00-76.00
16369232006.09.11 16:02buy0.20eurusd1.27010.00001.27312006.09.11 17:191.26960.000.000.00-10.00
16346422006.09.11 10:09sell0.80eurusd1.27120.00001.26722006.09.11 13:031.27150.000.000.00-24.00
16389652006.09.12 02:43sell0.20eurusd1.27120.00001.26822006.09.12 09:551.27160.000.000.00-8.00
16361072006.09.11 13:03buy0.10eurusd1.27160.00001.27462006.09.11 17:191.26970.000.000.00-19.00
16355792006.09.11 11:49sell1.60eurusd1.27280.00001.26882006.09.11 13:031.27140.000.000.00224.00
16401542006.09.12 09:43sell0.40eurusd1.27280.00001.26982006.09.12 09:551.27170.000.000.0044.00
16372342006.09.11 16:15buy1.60gbpusd1.86070.00001.86372006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00224.00
16370682006.09.11 16:08buy0.80gbpusd1.86220.00001.86522006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-16.00
16374212006.09.11 16:39sell0.10gbpusd1.86220.00001.85922006.09.11 19:341.86280.000.000.00-6.00
16380772006.09.11 19:34sell0.10gbpusd1.86240.00001.85942006.09.12 00:091.86460.000.00-0.53-22.00
16369222006.09.11 16:02buy0.40gbpusd1.86380.00001.86682006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00-68.00
16379892006.09.11 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.86380.00001.86082006.09.11 19:331.86290.000.000.0018.00
16381362006.09.11 19:53sell0.20gbpusd1.86400.00001.86102006.09.12 00:091.86450.000.00-1.05-10.00
16317772006.09.11 03:22buy0.40gbpusd1.86410.00001.86712006.09.11 03:381.86520.000.000.0044.00
16385802006.09.12 00:10sell0.10gbpusd1.86440.00001.86142006.09.12 01:201.86530.000.000.00-9.00
16318442006.09.11 03:38buy0.10gbpusd1.86520.00001.86822006.09.11 10:041.86820.000.000.0030.00
16387492006.09.12 01:20buy0.10gbpusd1.86540.00001.86842006.09.12 02:441.86840.000.000.0030.00
16361142006.09.11 13:04buy0.20gbpusd1.86550.00001.86852006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-70.00
16384012006.09.11 22:29sell0.40gbpusd1.86560.00001.86262006.09.12 00:081.86450.000.00-2.1044.00
16316362006.09.11 02:48buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 03:381.86510.000.000.00-12.00
16351092006.09.11 11:01buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 11:401.86660.000.000.0018.00
16348822006.09.11 10:35buy0.40gbpusd1.86580.00001.86882006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.0040.00
16387462006.09.12 01:14sell0.20gbpusd1.86610.00001.86312006.09.12 01:201.86520.000.000.0018.00
16354252006.09.11 11:40buy0.10gbpusd1.86700.00001.87002006.09.11 16:391.86210.000.000.00-49.00
16315152006.09.11 02:23buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 03:381.86500.000.000.00-22.00
16348962006.09.11 10:36buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 11:401.86680.000.000.00-4.00
16398732006.09.12 08:35buy0.20gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.12 08:491.86810.000.000.0018.00
16348532006.09.11 10:31buy0.20gbpusd1.86730.00001.87032006.09.11 10:361.86670.000.000.00-12.00
16398992006.09.12 08:49sell0.10gbpusd1.86790.00001.86492006.09.12 11:421.87240.000.000.00-45.00
16389752006.09.12 02:44buy0.10gbpusd1.86870.00001.87172006.09.12 08:491.86800.000.000.00-7.00
16346032006.09.11 10:08buy0.10gbpusd1.86880.00001.87182006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.00-20.00
16405602006.09.12 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.86940.00001.86642006.09.12 11:411.87250.000.000.00-62.00
16406222006.09.12 10:33sell0.40gbpusd1.87090.00001.86792006.09.12 11:411.87260.000.000.00-68.00
16406892006.09.12 10:40sell0.80gbpusd1.87240.00001.86942006.09.12 11:411.87250.000.000.00-8.00
16408562006.09.12 11:21sell1.60gbpusd1.87400.00001.87102006.09.12 11:411.87260.000.000.00224.00
16314882006.09.11 02:22sell0.10usdjpy116.700.00116.402006.09.11 03:28116.780.000.000.00-6.85
16317352006.09.11 03:04sell0.20usdjpy116.860.00116.562006.09.11 03:28116.770.000.000.0015.41
  0.00 0.00 -6.76 316.95
Closed P/L: 310.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16389722006.09.12 02:44sell0.10usdchf1.24340.00001.2404 1.24300.000.000.003.22
16318012006.09.11 03:28sell0.10usdjpy116.750.00116.45 117.590.000.00-0.60-71.43
16336012006.09.11 07:55sell0.20usdjpy116.900.00116.50 117.590.000.00-1.19-117.36
16337052006.09.11 08:15sell0.40usdjpy117.060.00116.66 117.590.000.00-2.38-180.29
16340392006.09.11 09:11sell0.80usdjpy117.220.00116.82 117.590.000.00-4.76-251.72
16360692006.09.11 12:59sell1.60usdjpy117.370.00117.07 117.590.000.00-9.52-299.35
16402902006.09.12 09:55sell0.10eurusd1.27160.00001.2686 1.27130.000.000.003.00
16409062006.09.12 11:42buy0.10gbpusd1.87250.00001.8755 1.87250.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -18.45 -913.93
 Floating P/L: -932.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 310.19 Floating P/L: -932.38 Margin: 702.88
Balance: 32 555.39 Equity: 31 623.01 Free Margin: 31 852.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 141.60 Gross Loss: 831.41 Total Net Profit: 310.19
Profit Factor: 1.37 Expected Payoff: 6.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 220.00 (0.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 31 (38.71%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (39.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 31 (60.78%)
Largest profit trade: 224.00 loss trade: -76.00
Average profit trade: 57.08 loss trade: -26.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (94.09) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-220.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 248.16 (2) consecutive loss (count): -220.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2