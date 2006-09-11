|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 12, 11:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1635534
|2006.09.11 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2413
|0.0000
|1.2383
|2006.09.11 13:34
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|1636244
|2006.09.11 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2388
|2006.09.12 02:44
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|-14.47
|1636121
|2006.09.11 13:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2006.09.11 13:34
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.49
|1636878
|2006.09.11 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2433
|0.0000
|1.2403
|2006.09.12 02:44
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|-6.43
|1634588
|2006.09.11 10:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|1.2416
|2006.09.11 11:46
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.16
|1637054
|2006.09.11 16:07
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2419
|2006.09.12 02:43
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|35.38
|1631502
|2006.09.11 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2452
|2006.09.11 03:40
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|1631849
|2006.09.11 03:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.09.11 10:01
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.09
|1631751
|2006.09.11 03:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2497
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.09.11 03:37
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|1631494
|2006.09.11 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2637
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1633231
|2006.09.11 06:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2642
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1637082
|2006.09.11 16:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2716
|2006.09.11 17:19
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1637643
|2006.09.11 17:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2696
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.09.12 09:55
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-21.00
|1634496
|2006.09.11 10:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2657
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|1636923
|2006.09.11 16:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2731
|2006.09.11 17:19
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|1634642
|2006.09.11 10:09
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2672
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|1638965
|2006.09.12 02:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.09.12 09:55
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1636107
|2006.09.11 13:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2746
|2006.09.11 17:19
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|1635579
|2006.09.11 11:49
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2688
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|1640154
|2006.09.12 09:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2698
|2006.09.12 09:55
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1637234
|2006.09.11 16:15
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8607
|0.0000
|1.8637
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|1637068
|2006.09.11 16:08
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8622
|0.0000
|1.8652
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1637421
|2006.09.11 16:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8622
|0.0000
|1.8592
|2006.09.11 19:34
|1.8628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1638077
|2006.09.11 19:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8624
|0.0000
|1.8594
|2006.09.12 00:09
|1.8646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-22.00
|1636922
|2006.09.11 16:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8638
|0.0000
|1.8668
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|1637989
|2006.09.11 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8638
|0.0000
|1.8608
|2006.09.11 19:33
|1.8629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1638136
|2006.09.11 19:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8640
|0.0000
|1.8610
|2006.09.12 00:09
|1.8645
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-10.00
|1631777
|2006.09.11 03:22
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|0.0000
|1.8671
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1638580
|2006.09.12 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8644
|0.0000
|1.8614
|2006.09.12 01:20
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|1631844
|2006.09.11 03:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8652
|0.0000
|1.8682
|2006.09.11 10:04
|1.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1638749
|2006.09.12 01:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8654
|0.0000
|1.8684
|2006.09.12 02:44
|1.8684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1636114
|2006.09.11 13:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|0.0000
|1.8685
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1638401
|2006.09.11 22:29
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8656
|0.0000
|1.8626
|2006.09.12 00:08
|1.8645
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|44.00
|1631636
|2006.09.11 02:48
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1635109
|2006.09.11 11:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.09.11 11:40
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1634882
|2006.09.11 10:35
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|0.0000
|1.8688
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1638746
|2006.09.12 01:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8661
|0.0000
|1.8631
|2006.09.12 01:20
|1.8652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1635425
|2006.09.11 11:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.09.11 16:39
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|1631515
|2006.09.11 02:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|1634896
|2006.09.11 10:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.09.11 11:40
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1639873
|2006.09.12 08:35
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.09.12 08:49
|1.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1634853
|2006.09.11 10:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8673
|0.0000
|1.8703
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1639899
|2006.09.12 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8679
|0.0000
|1.8649
|2006.09.12 11:42
|1.8724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|1638975
|2006.09.12 02:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8687
|0.0000
|1.8717
|2006.09.12 08:49
|1.8680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|1634603
|2006.09.11 10:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8688
|0.0000
|1.8718
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1640560
|2006.09.12 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8694
|0.0000
|1.8664
|2006.09.12 11:41
|1.8725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|1640622
|2006.09.12 10:33
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8709
|0.0000
|1.8679
|2006.09.12 11:41
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|1640689
|2006.09.12 10:40
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8724
|0.0000
|1.8694
|2006.09.12 11:41
|1.8725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1640856
|2006.09.12 11:21
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8740
|0.0000
|1.8710
|2006.09.12 11:41
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|1631488
|2006.09.11 02:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.70
|0.00
|116.40
|2006.09.11 03:28
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.85
|1631735
|2006.09.11 03:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.86
|0.00
|116.56
|2006.09.11 03:28
|116.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.76
|316.95
|Closed P/L:
|310.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1638972
|2006.09.12 02:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2404
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.22
|1631801
|2006.09.11 03:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|116.45
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-71.43
|1633601
|2006.09.11 07:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.90
|0.00
|116.50
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|-117.36
|1633705
|2006.09.11 08:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|116.66
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|-180.29
|1634039
|2006.09.11 09:11
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.22
|0.00
|116.82
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.76
|-251.72
|1636069
|2006.09.11 12:59
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.37
|0.00
|117.07
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.52
|-299.35
|1640290
|2006.09.12 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2686
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1640906
|2006.09.12 11:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8725
|0.0000
|1.8755
|1.8725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.45
|-913.93
|Floating P/L:
|-932.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|310.19
|Floating P/L:
|-932.38
|Margin:
|702.88
|Balance:
|32 555.39
|Equity:
|31 623.01
|Free Margin:
|31 852.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 141.60
|Gross Loss:
|831.41
|Total Net Profit:
|310.19
|Profit Factor:
|1.37
|Expected Payoff:
|6.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|220.00 (0.7%)
|Total Trades:
|51
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (38.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (39.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|31 (60.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|224.00
|loss trade:
|-76.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|57.08
|loss trade:
|-26.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (94.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-220.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|248.16 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-220.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2