|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 11, 16:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1631488
|2006.09.11 02:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.70
|0.00
|116.40
|2006.09.11 03:28
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.85
|1631494
|2006.09.11 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2637
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1631502
|2006.09.11 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2452
|2006.09.11 03:40
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|1631515
|2006.09.11 02:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|1631636
|2006.09.11 02:48
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1631735
|2006.09.11 03:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.86
|0.00
|116.56
|2006.09.11 03:28
|116.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.41
|1631751
|2006.09.11 03:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2497
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.09.11 03:37
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|1631777
|2006.09.11 03:22
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|0.0000
|1.8671
|2006.09.11 03:38
|1.8652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1631844
|2006.09.11 03:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8652
|0.0000
|1.8682
|2006.09.11 10:04
|1.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1631849
|2006.09.11 03:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.09.11 10:01
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.09
|1633231
|2006.09.11 06:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2642
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1634496
|2006.09.11 10:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2657
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|1634588
|2006.09.11 10:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|1.2416
|2006.09.11 11:46
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.16
|1634603
|2006.09.11 10:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8688
|0.0000
|1.8718
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1634642
|2006.09.11 10:09
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2672
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|1634853
|2006.09.11 10:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8673
|0.0000
|1.8703
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1634882
|2006.09.11 10:35
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|0.0000
|1.8688
|2006.09.11 10:36
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1634896
|2006.09.11 10:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.09.11 11:40
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1635109
|2006.09.11 11:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.09.11 11:40
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1635425
|2006.09.11 11:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.09.11 16:39
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|1635534
|2006.09.11 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2413
|0.0000
|1.2383
|2006.09.11 13:34
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|1635579
|2006.09.11 11:49
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2688
|2006.09.11 13:03
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|1636114
|2006.09.11 13:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|0.0000
|1.8685
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1636121
|2006.09.11 13:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2006.09.11 13:34
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.49
|1636922
|2006.09.11 16:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8638
|0.0000
|1.8668
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|1637068
|2006.09.11 16:08
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8622
|0.0000
|1.8652
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1637234
|2006.09.11 16:15
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8607
|0.0000
|1.8637
|2006.09.11 16:38
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.47
|Closed P/L:
|161.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1636107
|2006.09.11 13:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2746
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|1636923
|2006.09.11 16:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2731
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|1637082
|2006.09.11 16:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2716
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1636244
|2006.09.11 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2418
|0.0000
|1.2388
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.91
|1636878
|2006.09.11 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2433
|0.0000
|1.2403
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.74
|1637054
|2006.09.11 16:07
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2419
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.11
|1631801
|2006.09.11 03:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|116.45
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.93
|1633601
|2006.09.11 07:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.90
|0.00
|116.50
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.37
|1633705
|2006.09.11 08:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|116.66
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-234.39
|1634039
|2006.09.11 09:11
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.22
|0.00
|116.82
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.08
|1636069
|2006.09.11 12:59
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.37
|0.00
|117.07
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-516.35
|1637421
|2006.09.11 16:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8622
|0.0000
|1.8592
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 490.88
|Floating P/L:
|-1 490.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|161.47
|Floating P/L:
|-1 490.88
|Margin:
|974.97
|Balance:
|32 406.67
|Equity:
|30 915.79
|Free Margin:
|31 431.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|674.17
|Gross Loss:
|512.70
|Total Net Profit:
|161.47
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|5.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|220.00 (0.7%)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (46.15%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (35.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (40.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (59.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|224.00
|loss trade:
|-76.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.29
|loss trade:
|-32.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (94.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-220.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|248.16 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-220.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2