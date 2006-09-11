MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 11, 16:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16314882006.09.11 02:22sell0.10usdjpy116.700.00116.402006.09.11 03:28116.780.000.000.00-6.85
16314942006.09.11 02:23sell0.10eurusd1.26670.00001.26372006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-50.00
16315022006.09.11 02:23sell0.10usdchf1.24820.00001.24522006.09.11 03:401.24890.000.000.00-5.60
16315152006.09.11 02:23buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 03:381.86500.000.000.00-22.00
16316362006.09.11 02:48buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 03:381.86510.000.000.00-12.00
16317352006.09.11 03:04sell0.20usdjpy116.860.00116.562006.09.11 03:28116.770.000.000.0015.41
16317512006.09.11 03:12sell0.20usdchf1.24970.00001.24672006.09.11 03:371.24870.000.000.0016.02
16317772006.09.11 03:22buy0.40gbpusd1.86410.00001.86712006.09.11 03:381.86520.000.000.0044.00
16318442006.09.11 03:38buy0.10gbpusd1.86520.00001.86822006.09.11 10:041.86820.000.000.0030.00
16318492006.09.11 03:40sell0.10usdchf1.24840.00001.24542006.09.11 10:011.24540.000.000.0024.09
16332312006.09.11 06:56sell0.20eurusd1.26820.00001.26422006.09.11 13:031.27170.000.000.00-70.00
16344962006.09.11 10:02sell0.40eurusd1.26970.00001.26572006.09.11 13:031.27160.000.000.00-76.00
16345882006.09.11 10:08sell0.10usdchf1.24460.00001.24162006.09.11 11:461.24160.000.000.0024.16
16346032006.09.11 10:08buy0.10gbpusd1.86880.00001.87182006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.00-20.00
16346422006.09.11 10:09sell0.80eurusd1.27120.00001.26722006.09.11 13:031.27150.000.000.00-24.00
16348532006.09.11 10:31buy0.20gbpusd1.86730.00001.87032006.09.11 10:361.86670.000.000.00-12.00
16348822006.09.11 10:35buy0.40gbpusd1.86580.00001.86882006.09.11 10:361.86680.000.000.0040.00
16348962006.09.11 10:36buy0.10gbpusd1.86720.00001.87022006.09.11 11:401.86680.000.000.00-4.00
16351092006.09.11 11:01buy0.20gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 11:401.86660.000.000.0018.00
16354252006.09.11 11:40buy0.10gbpusd1.86700.00001.87002006.09.11 16:391.86210.000.000.00-49.00
16355342006.09.11 11:46sell0.10usdchf1.24130.00001.23832006.09.11 13:341.24220.000.000.00-7.25
16355792006.09.11 11:49sell1.60eurusd1.27280.00001.26882006.09.11 13:031.27140.000.000.00224.00
16361142006.09.11 13:04buy0.20gbpusd1.86550.00001.86852006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-70.00
16361212006.09.11 13:04sell0.20usdchf1.24290.00001.23992006.09.11 13:341.24200.000.000.0014.49
16369222006.09.11 16:02buy0.40gbpusd1.86380.00001.86682006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00-68.00
16370682006.09.11 16:08buy0.80gbpusd1.86220.00001.86522006.09.11 16:381.86200.000.000.00-16.00
16372342006.09.11 16:15buy1.60gbpusd1.86070.00001.86372006.09.11 16:381.86210.000.000.00224.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 161.47
Closed P/L: 161.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16361072006.09.11 13:03buy0.10eurusd1.27160.00001.2746 1.26880.000.000.00-28.00
16369232006.09.11 16:02buy0.20eurusd1.27010.00001.2731 1.26880.000.000.00-26.00
16370822006.09.11 16:08buy0.40eurusd1.26860.00001.2716 1.26880.000.000.008.00
16362442006.09.11 13:36sell0.10usdchf1.24180.00001.2388 1.24590.000.000.00-32.91
16368782006.09.11 16:00sell0.20usdchf1.24330.00001.2403 1.24590.000.000.00-41.74
16370542006.09.11 16:07sell0.40usdchf1.24490.00001.2419 1.24590.000.000.00-32.11
16318012006.09.11 03:28sell0.10usdjpy116.750.00116.45 117.750.000.000.00-84.93
16336012006.09.11 07:55sell0.20usdjpy116.900.00116.50 117.750.000.000.00-144.37
16337052006.09.11 08:15sell0.40usdjpy117.060.00116.66 117.750.000.000.00-234.39
16340392006.09.11 09:11sell0.80usdjpy117.220.00116.82 117.750.000.000.00-360.08
16360692006.09.11 12:59sell1.60usdjpy117.370.00117.07 117.750.000.000.00-516.35
16374212006.09.11 16:39sell0.10gbpusd1.86220.00001.8592 1.86200.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 490.88
 Floating P/L: -1 490.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 161.47 Floating P/L: -1 490.88 Margin: 974.97
Balance: 32 406.67 Equity: 30 915.79 Free Margin: 31 431.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 674.17 Gross Loss: 512.70 Total Net Profit: 161.47
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 5.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 220.00 (0.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 13 (46.15%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (35.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (40.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (59.26%)
Largest profit trade: 224.00 loss trade: -76.00
Average profit trade: 61.29 loss trade: -32.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (94.09) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-220.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 248.16 (2) consecutive loss (count): -220.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2