Interbank FX, LLC
|
Account: xxxxxxxxxx
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Name: Aaragorn
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Currency: USD
|
2006 October 6, 19:59
|
Closed Transactions:
|
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
10974515
|
2006.10.06 17:17
|
sell
|
0.03
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8707
|
1.8719
|
1.8687
|
2006.10.06 17:34
|
1.8719
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-0.36
|
10964532
|
2006.10.06 15:30
|
sell
|
0.30
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8711
|
1.8764
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.06 16:05
|
1.8696
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
4.50
|
10955807
|
2006.10.06 13:59
|
sell
|
0.10
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8716
|
1.8691
|
1.8655
|
2006.10.06 14:40
|
1.8691
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2.50
|
10946684
|
2006.10.06 12:52
|
buy
|
0.30
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8769
|
1.8734
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.06 13:07
|
1.8734
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-10.50
|
10913135
|
2006.10.05 16:17
|
sell
|
0.30
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8785
|
1.8839
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.05 23:16
|
1.8779
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
1.80
|
10904438
|
2006.10.05 13:05
|
sell
|
0.50
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8795
|
1.8849
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.05 13:36
|
1.8781
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
7.00
|
10877467
|
2006.10.05 01:51
|
buy
|
0.10
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8859
|
1.8824
|
1.8873
|
2006.10.05 01:56
|
1.8861
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.20
|
10854696
|
2006.10.04 12:53
|
sell
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8809
|
1.8863
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.04 19:00
|
1.8863
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-0.54
|
10853425
|
2006.10.04 12:15
|
sell
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8810
|
1.8864
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.04 12:27
|
1.8800
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
10848836
|
2006.10.04 09:45
|
sell
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8825
|
1.8880
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.04 10:12
|
1.8817
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.08
|
10813939
|
2006.10.03 08:38
|
buy
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8876
|
1.8867
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.03 08:39
|
1.8867
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-0.09
|
10813757
|
2006.10.03 08:34
|
buy
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8875
|
1.8867
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.03 08:37
|
1.8867
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-0.08
|
10813047
|
2006.10.03 08:10
|
buy
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.8878
|
1.8867
|
0.0000
|
2006.10.03 08:34
|
1.8867
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-0.11
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
4.50
|
Closed P/L:
|
4.50
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
No transactions
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
0.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
4.50
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Margin:
|
0.00
|
Balance:
|
368.34
|
Equity:
|
368.34
|
Free Margin:
|
368.34
|
|
|
|
Details:
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
16.18
|
Gross Loss:
|
11.68
|
Total Net Profit:
|
4.50
|
Profit Factor:
|
1.39
|
Expected Payoff:
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
2.14
|
Maximal Drawdown
(%):
|
10.50 (2.82%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Trades:
|
13
|
Short Positions
(won %):
|
8 (75.00%)
|
Long Positions
(won %):
|
5 (20.00%)
|
Profit Trades (%
of total):
|
7 (53.85%)
|
Loss trades (% of
total):
|
6 (46.15%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
7.00
|
loss trade:
|
-10.50
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
2.31
|
loss trade:
|
-1.95
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins
($):
|
3 (9.00)
|
consecutive losses
($):
|
3 (-0.28)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit
(count):
|
9.00 (3)
|
consecutive loss
(count):
|
-10.50 (1)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
2
|
consecutive
losses:
|
2