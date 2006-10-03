Interbank FX, LLC

 

Account: xxxxxxxxxx

Name: Aaragorn

Currency: USD

2006 October 6, 19:59

Closed Transactions:

 

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

10974515

2006.10.06 17:17

sell

0.03

gbpusdm

1.8707

1.8719

1.8687

2006.10.06 17:34

1.8719

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.36

10964532

2006.10.06 15:30

sell

0.30

gbpusdm

1.8711

1.8764

0.0000

2006.10.06 16:05

1.8696

0.00

0.00

0.00

4.50

10955807

2006.10.06 13:59

sell

0.10

gbpusdm

1.8716

1.8691

1.8655

2006.10.06 14:40

1.8691

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.50

10946684

2006.10.06 12:52

buy

0.30

gbpusdm

1.8769

1.8734

0.0000

2006.10.06 13:07

1.8734

0.00

0.00

0.00

-10.50

10913135

2006.10.05 16:17

sell

0.30

gbpusdm

1.8785

1.8839

0.0000

2006.10.05 23:16

1.8779

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.80

10904438

2006.10.05 13:05

sell

0.50

gbpusdm

1.8795

1.8849

0.0000

2006.10.05 13:36

1.8781

0.00

0.00

0.00

7.00

10877467

2006.10.05 01:51

buy

0.10

gbpusdm

1.8859

1.8824

1.8873

2006.10.05 01:56

1.8861

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.20

10854696

2006.10.04 12:53

sell

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8809

1.8863

0.0000

2006.10.04 19:00

1.8863

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.54

10853425

2006.10.04 12:15

sell

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8810

1.8864

0.0000

2006.10.04 12:27

1.8800

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

10848836

2006.10.04 09:45

sell

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8825

1.8880

0.0000

2006.10.04 10:12

1.8817

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.08

10813939

2006.10.03 08:38

buy

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8876

1.8867

0.0000

2006.10.03 08:39

1.8867

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.09

10813757

2006.10.03 08:34

buy

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8875

1.8867

0.0000

2006.10.03 08:37

1.8867

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.08

10813047

2006.10.03 08:10

buy

0.01

gbpusdm

1.8878

1.8867

0.0000

2006.10.03 08:34

1.8867

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.11

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

4.50

Closed P/L:

4.50

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

 

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

 

Closed Trade P/L:

4.50

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

368.34

Equity:

368.34

Free Margin:

368.34

 

 

 

Details:

 

 

Graph

 

Gross Profit:

16.18

Gross Loss:

11.68

Total Net Profit:

4.50

Profit Factor:

1.39

Expected Payoff:

0.35

 

 

 

Absolute Drawdown:

2.14

Maximal Drawdown (%):

10.50 (2.82%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Trades:

13

Short Positions (won %):

8 (75.00%)

Long Positions (won %):

5 (20.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

7 (53.85%)

Loss trades (% of total):

6 (46.15%)

Largest

profit trade:

7.00

loss trade:

-10.50

Average

profit trade:

2.31

loss trade:

-1.95

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

3 (9.00)

consecutive losses ($):

3 (-0.28)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

9.00 (3)

consecutive loss (count):

-10.50 (1)

Average

consecutive wins:

2

consecutive losses:

2

 