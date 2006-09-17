Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 19, 17:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118963182006.09.17 22:33sell0.08usdjpy117.930.00117.632006.09.17 22:52117.740.000.000.0012.91
118955542006.09.17 22:25sell0.04usdjpy117.760.00117.462006.09.17 22:52117.750.000.000.000.34
118948622006.09.17 22:14sell0.02usdjpy117.610.00117.312006.09.17 22:53117.760.000.000.00-2.55
118936992006.09.17 22:00sell0.01usdjpy117.450.00117.152006.09.17 22:53117.760.000.000.00-2.63
118976182006.09.17 22:53buy0.01usdjpy117.760.00118.062006.09.17 23:46118.060.000.000.002.54
119232872006.09.18 06:35sell0.16gbpusd1.88350.00001.88052006.09.18 06:431.88180.000.000.0027.20
119202712006.09.18 06:11sell0.08gbpusd1.88200.00001.87902006.09.18 06:431.88170.000.000.002.40
119123992006.09.18 03:09sell0.04gbpusd1.88040.00001.87742006.09.18 06:431.88160.000.000.00-4.80
118988422006.09.17 23:19sell0.02gbpusd1.87890.00001.87592006.09.18 06:431.88170.000.000.00-5.60
118932672006.09.17 22:00sell0.01gbpusd1.87740.00001.87442006.09.18 06:431.88180.000.000.00-4.40
119258172006.09.18 07:00buy0.16usdchf1.25210.00001.25512006.09.18 07:151.25370.000.000.0020.42
119248202006.09.18 06:56buy0.08usdchf1.25360.00001.25662006.09.18 07:161.25360.000.000.000.00
119146572006.09.18 04:00buy0.04usdchf1.25510.00001.25812006.09.18 07:171.25370.000.000.00-4.47
119049292006.09.18 00:13buy0.02usdchf1.25670.00001.25972006.09.18 07:181.25370.000.000.00-4.79
118932202006.09.17 22:00buy0.01usdchf1.25820.00001.26122006.09.18 07:191.25350.000.000.00-3.75
119031352006.09.18 00:01buy0.02usdjpy117.910.00118.212006.09.18 09:13118.210.000.000.005.08
119009482006.09.17 23:46buy0.01usdjpy118.060.00118.362006.09.18 09:13118.210.000.000.001.27
119219352006.09.18 06:21sell0.08eurusd1.26760.00001.26462006.09.18 09:141.26580.000.000.0014.40
119147482006.09.18 04:02sell0.04eurusd1.26610.00001.26312006.09.18 09:141.26590.000.000.000.80
119050132006.09.18 00:13sell0.02eurusd1.26460.00001.26162006.09.18 09:141.26600.000.000.00-2.80
118931722006.09.17 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.26310.00001.26012006.09.18 09:141.26590.000.000.00-2.80
119327772006.09.18 09:02buy0.02gbpusd1.88011.87351.88312006.09.18 11:341.87350.000.000.00-13.20
119336272006.09.18 09:08buy0.04gbpusd1.87861.87351.88162006.09.18 11:341.87350.000.000.00-20.40
119344872006.09.18 09:13buy0.08gbpusd1.87711.87351.88012006.09.18 11:341.87350.000.000.00-28.80
119241532006.09.18 06:44buy0.01gbpusd1.88171.87351.88472006.09.18 11:341.87350.000.000.00-8.20
119364492006.09.18 09:46buy0.16gbpusd1.87521.87351.87822006.09.18 11:341.87350.000.000.00-27.20
119349272006.09.18 09:16sell0.02usdchf1.25510.00001.25212006.09.18 13:001.25210.000.000.004.79
119273172006.09.18 07:19sell0.01usdchf1.25350.00001.25052006.09.18 13:001.25200.000.000.001.20
119467192006.09.18 13:00sell0.08gbpusd1.87820.00001.87522006.09.18 13:201.87640.000.000.0014.40
119423982006.09.18 11:59sell0.04gbpusd1.87670.00001.87372006.09.18 13:201.87650.000.000.000.80
119413612006.09.18 11:40sell0.02gbpusd1.87520.00001.87222006.09.18 13:201.87630.000.000.00-2.20
119410642006.09.18 11:34sell0.01gbpusd1.87370.00001.87072006.09.18 13:201.87640.000.000.00-2.70
119347342006.09.18 09:15sell0.01eurusd1.26580.00001.26282006.09.18 14:291.26840.000.000.00-2.60
119461812006.09.18 13:00sell0.02eurusd1.26730.00001.26432006.09.18 14:291.26840.000.000.00-2.20
119344362006.09.18 09:13buy0.01usdjpy118.250.00118.552006.09.18 14:29118.070.000.000.00-1.52
119384382006.09.18 10:32buy0.02usdjpy118.100.00118.402006.09.18 14:30118.070.000.000.00-0.51
119468222006.09.18 13:00sell0.01usdchf1.25170.00001.24872006.09.18 14:311.25260.000.000.00-0.72
119480572006.09.18 13:05sell0.02usdchf1.25320.00001.25022006.09.18 14:311.25260.000.000.000.96
119505002006.09.18 13:21sell0.04usdchf1.25480.00001.25182006.09.18 14:311.25260.000.000.007.03
119503112006.09.18 13:20sell0.01gbpusd1.87590.00001.87292006.09.18 14:331.87740.000.000.00-1.50
119517982006.09.18 13:36sell0.02gbpusd1.87740.00001.87442006.09.18 14:341.87760.000.000.00-0.40
119586532006.09.18 15:26sell0.02usdchf1.25440.00001.25142006.09.18 18:131.25140.000.000.004.79
119550132006.09.18 14:32sell0.01usdchf1.25290.00001.24992006.09.18 18:141.25130.000.000.001.28
119547392006.09.18 14:27buy0.01gbpusd1.87740.00001.88042006.09.18 18:391.88040.000.000.003.00
119548082006.09.18 14:28buy0.01eurusd1.26830.00001.27132006.09.19 00:261.27130.000.00-0.093.00
119549362006.09.18 14:30sell0.01usdjpy118.070.00117.772006.09.19 07:39117.770.000.00-0.152.55
120174592006.09.19 08:19buy0.04gbpusd1.87770.00001.88072006.09.19 09:031.88000.000.000.009.20
120154202006.09.19 08:06buy0.02gbpusd1.87920.00001.88222006.09.19 09:041.87980.000.000.001.20
119734682006.09.18 18:39buy0.01gbpusd1.88070.00001.88372006.09.19 09:041.87980.000.00-0.04-0.90
120101252006.09.19 07:39sell0.01usdjpy117.730.00117.482006.09.19 11:09117.480.000.000.002.13
120273062006.09.19 09:59buy0.16eurusd1.26540.00001.26842006.09.19 12:301.26840.000.000.0048.00
120163842006.09.19 08:13buy0.08eurusd1.26700.00001.27002006.09.19 12:301.26860.000.000.0012.80
120120842006.09.19 07:46buy0.04eurusd1.26850.00001.27152006.09.19 12:301.26730.000.000.00-4.80
120072542006.09.19 07:11buy0.02eurusd1.27000.00001.27302006.09.19 12:301.26730.000.000.00-5.40
119889402006.09.19 00:26buy0.01eurusd1.27150.00001.27452006.09.19 12:301.26730.000.000.00-4.20
120171922006.09.19 08:17sell0.08usdchf1.25580.00001.25282006.09.19 12:321.25340.000.000.0015.32
120123272006.09.19 07:47sell0.04usdchf1.25430.00001.25132006.09.19 12:321.25350.000.000.002.55
120089042006.09.19 07:24sell0.02usdchf1.25280.00001.24982006.09.19 12:321.25350.000.000.00-1.12
119703992006.09.18 18:14sell0.01usdchf1.25120.00001.24822006.09.19 12:321.25360.000.00-0.12-1.91
120368212006.09.19 12:07sell0.02usdjpy117.610.00117.312006.09.19 12:33117.310.000.000.005.11
120325382006.09.19 11:09sell0.01usdjpy117.460.00117.162006.09.19 12:33117.310.000.000.001.28
120427732006.09.19 12:36sell0.02usdchf1.25430.00001.25132006.09.19 12:541.25130.000.000.004.80
120411182006.09.19 12:32sell0.01usdchf1.25280.00001.24982006.09.19 12:541.25130.000.000.001.20
120405492006.09.19 12:31buy0.01eurusd1.26870.00001.27172006.09.19 14:521.27170.000.000.003.00
120463672006.09.19 12:51sell0.16gbpusd1.88690.00001.88392006.09.19 15:091.88510.000.000.0028.80
120442222006.09.19 12:41sell0.08gbpusd1.88540.00001.88242006.09.19 15:091.88520.000.000.001.60
120408702006.09.19 12:32sell0.04gbpusd1.88390.00001.88092006.09.19 15:091.88500.000.000.00-4.40
120327092006.09.19 11:11sell0.02gbpusd1.88150.00001.87852006.09.19 15:101.88510.000.000.00-7.20
120223372006.09.19 09:04sell0.01gbpusd1.88000.00001.87702006.09.19 15:101.88520.000.000.00-5.20
120616092006.09.19 15:10sell0.01gbpusd1.88460.00001.88162006.09.19 16:201.88160.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.40 85.28
Closed P/L: 84.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
120415722006.09.19 12:33sell0.01usdjpy117.250.00116.95 117.740.000.000.00-4.16
120474232006.09.19 12:54sell0.01usdchf1.25120.00001.2482 1.25250.000.000.00-1.04
120587512006.09.19 14:52buy0.01eurusd1.27190.00001.2749 1.26680.000.000.00-5.10
120597472006.09.19 15:01buy0.02eurusd1.27040.00001.2734 1.26680.000.000.00-7.20
120610922006.09.19 15:09buy0.04eurusd1.26890.00001.2719 1.26680.000.000.00-8.40
120613802006.09.19 15:09sell0.02usdjpy117.410.00117.11 117.740.000.000.00-5.61
120654772006.09.19 15:42sell0.04usdjpy117.560.00117.26 117.740.000.000.00-6.12
120655412006.09.19 15:42buy0.08eurusd1.26730.00001.2703 1.26680.000.000.00-4.00
120678682006.09.19 16:10sell0.08usdjpy117.720.00117.42 117.740.000.000.00-1.36
120686822006.09.19 16:20sell0.01gbpusd1.88130.00001.8783 1.88110.000.000.000.20
120707532006.09.19 17:00sell0.02usdchf1.25280.00001.2498 1.25250.000.000.000.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -42.31
 Floating P/L: -42.31
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 84.88 Floating P/L: -42.31 Margin: 340.00
Balance: 10 388.52 Equity: 10 346.21 Free Margin: 10 006.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 270.91 Gross Loss: 186.03 Total Net Profit: 84.88
Profit Factor: 1.46 Expected Payoff: 1.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 49.03 Maximal Drawdown: 103.40 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (103.40)
 
Total Trades: 70 Short Positions (won %): 44 (56.82%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (46.15%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (52.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (47.14%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -28.80
Average profit trade: 7.32 loss trade: -5.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (24.78) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-103.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.93 (3) consecutive loss (count): -103.40 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3