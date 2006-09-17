|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 19, 17:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11896318
|2006.09.17 22:33
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.93
|0.00
|117.63
|2006.09.17 22:52
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.91
|11895554
|2006.09.17 22:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.76
|0.00
|117.46
|2006.09.17 22:52
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|11894862
|2006.09.17 22:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.61
|0.00
|117.31
|2006.09.17 22:53
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.55
|11893699
|2006.09.17 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.45
|0.00
|117.15
|2006.09.17 22:53
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|11897618
|2006.09.17 22:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.76
|0.00
|118.06
|2006.09.17 23:46
|118.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|11923287
|2006.09.18 06:35
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|0.0000
|1.8805
|2006.09.18 06:43
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.20
|11920271
|2006.09.18 06:11
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8820
|0.0000
|1.8790
|2006.09.18 06:43
|1.8817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|11912399
|2006.09.18 03:09
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|0.0000
|1.8774
|2006.09.18 06:43
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|11898842
|2006.09.17 23:19
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8789
|0.0000
|1.8759
|2006.09.18 06:43
|1.8817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|11893267
|2006.09.17 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8774
|0.0000
|1.8744
|2006.09.18 06:43
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|11925817
|2006.09.18 07:00
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2521
|0.0000
|1.2551
|2006.09.18 07:15
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.42
|11924820
|2006.09.18 06:56
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2536
|0.0000
|1.2566
|2006.09.18 07:16
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11914657
|2006.09.18 04:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2581
|2006.09.18 07:17
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|11904929
|2006.09.18 00:13
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2567
|0.0000
|1.2597
|2006.09.18 07:18
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.79
|11893220
|2006.09.17 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2582
|0.0000
|1.2612
|2006.09.18 07:19
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|11903135
|2006.09.18 00:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.91
|0.00
|118.21
|2006.09.18 09:13
|118.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|11900948
|2006.09.17 23:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.06
|0.00
|118.36
|2006.09.18 09:13
|118.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|11921935
|2006.09.18 06:21
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2676
|0.0000
|1.2646
|2006.09.18 09:14
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|11914748
|2006.09.18 04:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2631
|2006.09.18 09:14
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|11905013
|2006.09.18 00:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2646
|0.0000
|1.2616
|2006.09.18 09:14
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|11893172
|2006.09.17 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2631
|0.0000
|1.2601
|2006.09.18 09:14
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|11932777
|2006.09.18 09:02
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8801
|1.8735
|1.8831
|2006.09.18 11:34
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|11933627
|2006.09.18 09:08
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8786
|1.8735
|1.8816
|2006.09.18 11:34
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.40
|11934487
|2006.09.18 09:13
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8735
|1.8801
|2006.09.18 11:34
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.80
|11924153
|2006.09.18 06:44
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|1.8735
|1.8847
|2006.09.18 11:34
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|11936449
|2006.09.18 09:46
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|1.8735
|1.8782
|2006.09.18 11:34
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.20
|11934927
|2006.09.18 09:16
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2521
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.79
|11927317
|2006.09.18 07:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2535
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.09.18 13:00
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|11946719
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8782
|0.0000
|1.8752
|2006.09.18 13:20
|1.8764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|11942398
|2006.09.18 11:59
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|0.0000
|1.8737
|2006.09.18 13:20
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|11941361
|2006.09.18 11:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|0.0000
|1.8722
|2006.09.18 13:20
|1.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|11941064
|2006.09.18 11:34
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8737
|0.0000
|1.8707
|2006.09.18 13:20
|1.8764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|11934734
|2006.09.18 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2658
|0.0000
|1.2628
|2006.09.18 14:29
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|11946181
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2643
|2006.09.18 14:29
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|11934436
|2006.09.18 09:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.25
|0.00
|118.55
|2006.09.18 14:29
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|11938438
|2006.09.18 10:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.10
|0.00
|118.40
|2006.09.18 14:30
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|11946822
|2006.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2006.09.18 14:31
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|11948057
|2006.09.18 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2532
|0.0000
|1.2502
|2006.09.18 14:31
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|11950500
|2006.09.18 13:21
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2518
|2006.09.18 14:31
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|11950311
|2006.09.18 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8759
|0.0000
|1.8729
|2006.09.18 14:33
|1.8774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|11951798
|2006.09.18 13:36
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8774
|0.0000
|1.8744
|2006.09.18 14:34
|1.8776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|11958653
|2006.09.18 15:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2544
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.09.18 18:13
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.79
|11955013
|2006.09.18 14:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2529
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.09.18 18:14
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|11954739
|2006.09.18 14:27
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8774
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.09.18 18:39
|1.8804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|11954808
|2006.09.18 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2683
|0.0000
|1.2713
|2006.09.19 00:26
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|3.00
|11954936
|2006.09.18 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.07
|0.00
|117.77
|2006.09.19 07:39
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|2.55
|12017459
|2006.09.19 08:19
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8777
|0.0000
|1.8807
|2006.09.19 09:03
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.20
|12015420
|2006.09.19 08:06
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8792
|0.0000
|1.8822
|2006.09.19 09:04
|1.8798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|11973468
|2006.09.18 18:39
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.09.19 09:04
|1.8798
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.90
|12010125
|2006.09.19 07:39
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.73
|0.00
|117.48
|2006.09.19 11:09
|117.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|12027306
|2006.09.19 09:59
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2654
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|12016384
|2006.09.19 08:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2700
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|12012084
|2006.09.19 07:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|12007254
|2006.09.19 07:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2730
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|11988940
|2006.09.19 00:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2006.09.19 12:30
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|12017192
|2006.09.19 08:17
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2558
|0.0000
|1.2528
|2006.09.19 12:32
|1.2534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.32
|12012327
|2006.09.19 07:47
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2543
|0.0000
|1.2513
|2006.09.19 12:32
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|12008904
|2006.09.19 07:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.09.19 12:32
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|11970399
|2006.09.18 18:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2512
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.09.19 12:32
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.91
|12036821
|2006.09.19 12:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.61
|0.00
|117.31
|2006.09.19 12:33
|117.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.11
|12032538
|2006.09.19 11:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|0.00
|117.16
|2006.09.19 12:33
|117.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|12042773
|2006.09.19 12:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2543
|0.0000
|1.2513
|2006.09.19 12:54
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|12041118
|2006.09.19 12:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.09.19 12:54
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|12040549
|2006.09.19 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2717
|2006.09.19 14:52
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|12046367
|2006.09.19 12:51
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.8869
|0.0000
|1.8839
|2006.09.19 15:09
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|12044222
|2006.09.19 12:41
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|0.0000
|1.8824
|2006.09.19 15:09
|1.8852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|12040870
|2006.09.19 12:32
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|0.0000
|1.8809
|2006.09.19 15:09
|1.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|12032709
|2006.09.19 11:11
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8815
|0.0000
|1.8785
|2006.09.19 15:10
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|12022337
|2006.09.19 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8800
|0.0000
|1.8770
|2006.09.19 15:10
|1.8852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|12061609
|2006.09.19 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8846
|0.0000
|1.8816
|2006.09.19 16:20
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|85.28
|Closed P/L:
|84.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12041572
|2006.09.19 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.25
|0.00
|116.95
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.16
|12047423
|2006.09.19 12:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2512
|0.0000
|1.2482
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|12058751
|2006.09.19 14:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2749
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|12059747
|2006.09.19 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2734
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|12061092
|2006.09.19 15:09
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2689
|0.0000
|1.2719
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|12061380
|2006.09.19 15:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.41
|0.00
|117.11
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.61
|12065477
|2006.09.19 15:42
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.56
|0.00
|117.26
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.12
|12065541
|2006.09.19 15:42
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2703
|1.2668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|12067868
|2006.09.19 16:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.72
|0.00
|117.42
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|12068682
|2006.09.19 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8813
|0.0000
|1.8783
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|12070753
|2006.09.19 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.31
|Floating P/L:
|-42.31
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|84.88
|Floating P/L:
|-42.31
|Margin:
|340.00
|Balance:
|10 388.52
|Equity:
|10 346.21
|Free Margin:
|10 006.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|270.91
|Gross Loss:
|186.03
|Total Net Profit:
|84.88
|Profit Factor:
|1.46
|Expected Payoff:
|1.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|49.03
|Maximal Drawdown:
|103.40 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (103.40)
|Total Trades:
|70
|Short Positions (won %):
|44 (56.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (46.15%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (52.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (47.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-28.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.32
|loss trade:
|-5.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (24.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-103.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.93 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-103.40 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3