MoneyTec LLC

Account: 31814 Name: Amparo Martinez Currency: USD 2006 September 29, 22:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16245672006.09.08 01:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
16245742006.09.08 01:10sell0.60eurusd1.27330.00001.26932006.09.08 01:561.27300.000.000.0018.00
16246852006.09.08 01:56sell0.70eurusd1.27260.00001.26862006.09.08 04:381.27280.000.000.00-14.00
16252282006.09.08 04:40sell0.10eurusd1.27280.00001.27082006.09.08 09:341.27080.000.000.0020.00
16268182006.09.08 09:34sell0.10eurusd1.27070.00001.26872006.09.08 13:131.27000.000.000.007.00
16271342006.09.08 09:58sell0.20eurusd1.27220.00001.27022006.09.08 13:131.27020.000.000.0040.00
16282322006.09.08 13:13sell0.10eurusd1.26970.00001.26772006.09.08 14:361.26900.000.000.007.00
16283312006.09.08 13:22sell0.20eurusd1.27120.00001.26922006.09.08 14:361.26920.000.000.0040.00
16289732006.09.08 14:36sell0.10eurusd1.26860.00001.26662006.09.08 14:451.26660.000.000.0020.00
16293712006.09.08 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.26650.00001.26452006.09.08 16:231.26590.000.000.006.00
16299162006.09.08 15:59sell0.20eurusd1.26800.00001.26602006.09.08 16:231.26600.000.000.0040.00
16301392006.09.08 16:23sell0.10eurusd1.26560.00001.26362006.09.08 22:571.26790.000.000.00-23.00
16305922006.09.08 17:38sell0.20eurusd1.26720.00001.26522006.09.08 22:571.26790.000.000.00-14.00
16314892006.09.11 02:23sell0.10eurusd1.26670.00001.26472006.09.11 13:051.27090.000.000.00-42.00
16332272006.09.11 06:56sell0.20eurusd1.26820.00001.26622006.09.11 13:051.27070.000.000.00-50.00
16344922006.09.11 10:02sell0.40eurusd1.26970.00001.26772006.09.11 13:051.27090.000.000.00-48.00
16346372006.09.11 10:09sell0.80eurusd1.27120.00001.26922006.09.11 13:051.27070.000.000.0040.00
16355732006.09.11 11:49sell1.60eurusd1.27280.00001.27082006.09.11 13:051.27080.000.000.00320.00
16361462006.09.11 13:05sell0.10eurusd1.27050.00001.26852006.09.11 16:021.27010.000.000.004.00
16362362006.09.11 13:35sell0.20eurusd1.27200.00001.27002006.09.11 16:021.27000.000.000.0040.00
16369372006.09.11 16:02sell0.10eurusd1.26980.00001.26782006.09.12 10:031.27110.000.000.15-13.00
16389712006.09.12 02:44sell0.20eurusd1.27130.00001.26932006.09.12 10:021.27090.000.000.008.00
16401612006.09.12 09:43sell0.40eurusd1.27300.00001.27102006.09.12 10:021.27100.000.000.0080.00
16404172006.09.12 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.27090.00001.27292006.09.12 14:301.27290.000.000.0020.00
16414472006.09.12 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.27350.00001.27552006.09.12 14:511.27100.000.000.00-25.00
16415362006.09.12 14:31buy0.20eurusd1.27200.00001.27402006.09.12 14:511.27090.000.000.00-22.00
16416132006.09.12 14:33buy0.40eurusd1.27050.00001.27252006.09.12 14:511.27100.000.000.0020.00
16417022006.09.12 14:34buy0.80eurusd1.26900.00001.27102006.09.12 14:501.27100.000.000.00160.00
16419702006.09.12 14:51buy0.10eurusd1.27130.00001.27332006.09.13 05:141.26860.000.00-0.35-27.00
16426102006.09.12 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.26980.00001.27182006.09.13 05:141.26880.000.00-0.70-20.00
16428422006.09.12 16:13buy0.40eurusd1.26820.00001.27022006.09.13 05:141.26860.000.00-1.4016.00
16452952006.09.13 03:18buy0.80eurusd1.26670.00001.26872006.09.13 05:141.26870.000.000.00160.00
16455732006.09.13 05:14buy0.10eurusd1.26900.00001.27102006.09.13 17:211.26940.000.000.004.00
16475712006.09.13 14:21buy0.20eurusd1.26740.00001.26942006.09.13 17:211.26940.000.000.0040.00
16483752006.09.13 17:21buy0.10eurusd1.26970.00001.27172006.09.13 18:011.27170.000.000.0020.00
16487262006.09.13 18:01buy0.10eurusd1.27180.00001.27382006.09.14 03:191.27010.000.00-1.05-17.00
16487952006.09.13 18:06buy0.20eurusd1.27030.00001.27232006.09.14 03:191.27010.000.00-2.10-4.00
16493632006.09.13 20:12buy0.40eurusd1.26880.00001.27082006.09.14 03:191.27010.000.00-4.2052.00
16500042006.09.14 03:19buy0.10eurusd1.27010.82351.27212006.09.14 04:571.26970.000.000.00-4.00
16724742006.09.21 01:48buy0.10eurusd1.26950.00001.27152006.09.21 02:311.27030.000.000.008.00
16726382006.09.21 02:32buy0.10eurusd1.27060.00001.27262006.09.21 04:011.27260.000.000.0020.00
16726462006.09.21 02:33buy0.10eurusd1.27040.00001.27242006.09.21 03:521.27240.000.000.0020.00
16729982006.09.21 03:52buy0.10eurusd1.27260.00001.27462006.09.21 09:431.27320.000.000.006.00
16736522006.09.21 08:13buy0.20eurusd1.27110.00001.27312006.09.21 09:431.27310.000.000.0040.00
16740702006.09.21 09:43buy0.10eurusd1.27340.00001.27542006.09.21 18:001.27380.000.000.004.00
16758302006.09.21 16:08buy0.20eurusd1.27190.00001.27392006.09.21 18:001.27390.000.000.0040.00
16763412006.09.21 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.27390.00001.27592006.09.21 18:031.27590.000.000.0020.00
16764532006.09.21 18:03buy0.10eurusd1.27610.00001.27812006.09.21 18:151.27810.000.000.0020.00
16766882006.09.21 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.27820.00001.28022006.09.21 20:131.27860.000.000.004.00
16771752006.09.21 19:38buy0.20eurusd1.27670.00001.27872006.09.21 20:131.27870.000.000.0040.00
16773942006.09.21 20:13buy0.10eurusd1.27900.00001.28102006.09.22 09:051.28100.000.00-0.3520.00
16793782006.09.22 09:05buy0.10eurusd1.28120.00001.28322006.09.22 23:121.27890.000.000.00-23.00
16815362006.09.22 17:24buy0.20eurusd1.27960.00001.28162006.09.22 23:121.27890.000.000.00-14.00
16819682006.09.22 20:58buy0.40eurusd1.27810.00001.28012006.09.22 23:121.27890.000.000.0032.00
16822562006.09.25 00:11sell0.10eurusd1.27900.00001.27702006.09.25 09:551.27840.000.000.006.00
16829202006.09.25 05:37sell0.20eurusd1.28050.00001.27852006.09.25 09:551.27850.000.000.0040.00
16839662006.09.25 09:55sell0.10eurusd1.27800.00001.27602006.09.25 15:171.27600.000.000.0020.00
16851732006.09.25 15:17sell0.10eurusd1.27570.00001.27372006.09.25 16:321.27370.000.000.0020.00
16856682006.09.25 16:32sell0.10eurusd1.27350.00001.27152006.09.26 10:151.27300.000.000.155.00
16867122006.09.25 18:44sell0.20eurusd1.27510.00001.27312006.09.26 10:141.27310.000.000.3040.00
16886772006.09.26 10:15sell0.10eurusd1.27260.00001.27062006.09.26 11:541.27060.000.000.0020.00
16892202006.09.26 11:54sell0.10eurusd1.27040.00001.26842006.09.26 16:041.26840.000.000.0020.00
16902012006.09.26 16:04sell0.10eurusd1.26790.00001.26592006.09.27 08:231.26740.000.000.155.00
16912832006.09.26 20:53sell0.20eurusd1.26940.00001.26742006.09.27 08:231.26740.000.000.3040.00
16925582006.09.27 08:23sell0.10eurusd1.26720.00001.26522006.09.28 14:341.27040.000.000.45-32.00
16927462006.09.27 15:44sell0.20eurusd1.26930.00001.26732006.09.28 14:341.27050.000.000.90-24.00
16934582006.09.27 16:51sell0.40eurusd1.27090.00001.26892006.09.28 14:341.27040.000.001.8020.00
16945412006.09.28 02:25sell0.80eurusd1.27240.00001.27042006.09.28 14:341.27040.000.000.00160.00
16983572006.09.28 14:34sell0.10eurusd1.27000.00001.26802006.09.29 09:181.26800.000.000.1520.00
17002922006.09.29 02:47buy0.10gbpusd1.87610.00001.87812006.09.29 10:371.86980.000.000.00-63.00
17003112006.09.29 02:49sell0.10usdchf1.24660.00001.24462006.09.29 15:371.25410.000.000.00-59.80
17003152006.09.29 02:50buy0.10eurjpy149.750.00149.952006.09.29 04:04149.630.000.000.00-10.18
17003182006.09.29 02:54sell0.10usdjpy117.830.00117.632006.09.29 03:00117.630.000.000.0017.00
17003202006.09.29 02:54sell0.10eurgbp0.67730.00000.67532006.09.29 23:170.67720.000.000.001.87
17003302006.09.29 02:57buy0.20eurjpy149.600.00149.802006.09.29 04:04149.640.000.000.006.79
17003702006.09.29 03:00sell0.10usdjpy117.590.00117.392006.09.29 12:31117.870.000.000.00-23.75
17003752006.09.29 03:02buy0.40eurjpy149.450.00149.652006.09.29 04:04149.650.000.000.0067.89
17004812006.09.29 03:40sell0.20usdjpy117.750.00117.552006.09.29 12:31117.860.000.000.00-18.67
17005362006.09.29 04:04sell0.10eurjpy149.620.00149.422006.09.29 12:28149.420.000.000.0016.96
17007822006.09.29 07:55buy0.20gbpusd1.87460.00001.87662006.09.29 10:371.86990.000.000.00-94.00
17008582006.09.29 08:18sell0.20usdchf1.24810.00001.24612006.09.29 15:371.25410.000.000.00-95.69
17008742006.09.29 08:23sell0.40usdjpy117.900.00117.702006.09.29 12:31117.850.000.000.0016.97
17009272006.09.29 08:34buy0.40gbpusd1.87300.00001.87502006.09.29 10:371.87000.000.000.00-120.00
17009682006.09.29 08:35sell0.40usdchf1.24960.00001.24762006.09.29 15:371.25420.000.000.00-146.71
17010592006.09.29 08:53buy0.80gbpusd1.87150.00001.87352006.09.29 10:371.87010.000.000.00-112.00
17011572006.09.29 09:16buy1.60gbpusd1.86990.00001.87192006.09.29 10:371.87000.000.000.0016.00
17011762006.09.29 09:18sell0.10eurusd1.26770.00001.26572006.09.29 14:201.26570.000.000.0020.00
17012162006.09.29 09:22sell0.80usdchf1.25110.00001.24912006.09.29 15:371.25410.000.000.00-191.37
17012962006.09.29 09:25sell0.80usdjpy118.060.00117.862006.09.29 12:31117.860.000.000.00135.75
17013522006.09.29 09:31buy3.20gbpusd1.86810.00001.87012006.09.29 10:371.87010.000.000.00640.00
17016082006.09.29 10:04sell1.60usdchf1.25270.00001.25072006.09.29 15:371.25420.000.000.00-191.36
17018352006.09.29 10:37sell0.10gbpusd1.86970.00001.86772006.09.29 11:541.86930.000.000.004.00
17019342006.09.29 11:01sell0.20gbpusd1.87120.00001.86922006.09.29 11:541.86920.000.000.0040.00
17020332006.09.29 11:39sell3.20usdchf1.25420.00001.25222006.09.29 15:361.25430.000.000.00-25.51
17020682006.09.29 11:55sell0.10gbpusd1.86870.00001.86672006.09.29 14:191.86820.000.000.005.00
17021202006.09.29 12:15sell0.20gbpusd1.87020.00001.86822006.09.29 14:191.86820.000.000.0040.00
17021322006.09.29 12:28sell0.10eurjpy149.390.00149.192006.09.29 12:32149.190.000.000.0016.98
17021572006.09.29 12:31sell0.10usdjpy117.820.00117.622006.09.29 17:30117.910.000.000.00-7.63
17021712006.09.29 12:32sell0.10eurjpy149.170.00148.972006.09.29 13:32149.280.000.000.00-9.34
17022112006.09.29 12:45sell0.20eurjpy149.320.00149.122006.09.29 13:32149.270.000.000.008.49
17022132006.09.29 12:45sell0.20usdjpy117.970.00117.772006.09.29 17:30117.900.000.000.0011.87
17022262006.09.29 12:50sell0.40eurjpy149.470.00149.272006.09.29 13:32149.270.000.000.0067.87
17023142006.09.29 13:32sell0.10eurjpy149.250.00149.052006.09.29 23:17149.830.000.000.00-49.08
17024632006.09.29 14:19sell0.10gbpusd1.86780.00001.86582006.09.29 14:381.86580.000.000.0020.00
17024702006.09.29 14:20sell0.10eurusd1.26550.00001.26352006.09.29 19:321.26820.000.000.00-27.00
17025622006.09.29 14:30sell0.20eurjpy149.400.00149.202006.09.29 23:17149.830.000.000.00-72.76
17026582006.09.29 14:38sell0.10gbpusd1.86530.00001.86332006.09.29 16:011.86480.000.000.005.00
17026872006.09.29 14:38sell6.40usdchf1.25570.00001.25372006.09.29 15:361.25420.000.000.00765.43
17030562006.09.29 15:24sell0.20gbpusd1.86680.00001.86482006.09.29 16:011.86480.000.000.0040.00
17031142006.09.29 15:37buy0.10usdchf1.25420.00001.25622006.09.29 23:181.25060.000.000.00-28.79
17031562006.09.29 15:53sell0.40eurjpy149.550.00149.352006.09.29 23:18149.830.000.000.00-94.76
17032162006.09.29 16:00sell0.40usdjpy118.120.00117.922006.09.29 17:30117.920.000.000.0067.84
17032422006.09.29 16:01sell0.10gbpusd1.86440.00001.86242006.09.29 16:201.86410.000.000.003.00
17032892006.09.29 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.86600.00001.86402006.09.29 16:201.86400.000.000.0040.00
17033712006.09.29 16:09sell0.20eurgbp0.67890.00000.67692006.09.29 23:170.67720.000.000.0063.65
17034182006.09.29 16:20sell0.10gbpusd1.86350.00001.86152006.09.29 20:221.87110.000.000.00-76.00
17034582006.09.29 16:27sell0.20gbpusd1.86500.00001.86302006.09.29 20:221.87120.000.000.00-124.00
17035592006.09.29 16:58sell0.40gbpusd1.86650.00001.86452006.09.29 20:221.87110.000.000.00-184.00
17035852006.09.29 16:59sell0.80gbpusd1.86800.00001.86602006.09.29 20:221.87120.000.000.00-256.00
17036312006.09.29 17:01sell0.20eurusd1.26710.00001.26512006.09.29 19:311.26810.000.000.00-20.00
17036772006.09.29 17:02buy0.20usdchf1.25270.00001.25472006.09.29 23:181.25060.000.000.00-33.58
17038402006.09.29 17:21sell0.40eurusd1.26860.00001.26662006.09.29 19:311.26820.000.000.0016.00
17038642006.09.29 17:21sell1.60gbpusd1.86960.00001.86762006.09.29 20:221.87110.000.000.00-240.00
17038722006.09.29 17:21buy0.40usdchf1.25110.00001.25312006.09.29 23:181.25060.000.000.00-15.99
17038992006.09.29 17:22sell0.80eurjpy149.710.00149.512006.09.29 23:18149.830.000.000.00-81.22
17039442006.09.29 17:26sell3.20gbpusd1.87110.00001.86912006.09.29 20:221.87100.000.000.0032.00
17039902006.09.29 17:29buy0.80usdchf1.24960.00001.25162006.09.29 23:191.25060.000.000.0063.97
17039942006.09.29 17:30sell0.80eurusd1.27010.00001.26812006.09.29 19:311.26810.000.000.00160.00
17040302006.09.29 17:30sell0.10usdjpy117.880.00117.682006.09.29 23:19118.190.000.000.00-26.23
17041362006.09.29 17:56sell0.20usdjpy118.030.00117.832006.09.29 23:19118.190.000.000.00-27.08
17042032006.09.29 18:21sell1.60eurjpy149.860.00149.662006.09.29 23:18149.830.000.000.0040.61
17042292006.09.29 18:38sell6.40gbpusd1.87260.00001.87062006.09.29 20:211.87110.000.000.00960.00
17043742006.09.29 19:32buy0.10eurusd1.26810.00001.27012006.09.29 23:181.26740.000.000.00-7.00
17044092006.09.29 20:22buy0.10gbpusd1.87100.00001.87302006.09.29 23:171.87170.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.80 2 341.44
Closed P/L: 2 335.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 335.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 335.64 Equity: 7 335.64 Free Margin: 7 335.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 286.84 Gross Loss: 2 951.20 Total Net Profit: 2 335.64
Profit Factor: 1.79 Expected Payoff: 17.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 150.05 (13.57%) Relative Drawdown: 13.57% (1 150.05)
 
Total Trades: 133 Short Positions (won %): 87 (63.22%) Long Positions (won %): 46 (60.87%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 83 (62.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 50 (37.59%)
Largest profit trade: 960.00 loss trade: -256.00
Average profit trade: 63.70 loss trade: -59.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (430.70) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-710.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 992.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -880.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2