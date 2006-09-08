|Account: 31814
|Name: Amparo Martinez
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 29, 22:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1624567
|2006.09.08 01:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1624574
|2006.09.08 01:10
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2733
|0.0000
|1.2693
|2006.09.08 01:56
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1624685
|2006.09.08 01:56
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2686
|2006.09.08 04:38
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1625228
|2006.09.08 04:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.09.08 09:34
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1626818
|2006.09.08 09:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.09.08 13:13
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|1627134
|2006.09.08 09:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2702
|2006.09.08 13:13
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1628232
|2006.09.08 13:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2677
|2006.09.08 14:36
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|1628331
|2006.09.08 13:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2692
|2006.09.08 14:36
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1628973
|2006.09.08 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.09.08 14:45
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1629371
|2006.09.08 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2006.09.08 16:23
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1629916
|2006.09.08 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2680
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.09.08 16:23
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1630139
|2006.09.08 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2636
|2006.09.08 22:57
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|1630592
|2006.09.08 17:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2652
|2006.09.08 22:57
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1631489
|2006.09.11 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2647
|2006.09.11 13:05
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|1633227
|2006.09.11 06:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2662
|2006.09.11 13:05
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1634492
|2006.09.11 10:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2677
|2006.09.11 13:05
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|1634637
|2006.09.11 10:09
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2692
|2006.09.11 13:05
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1635573
|2006.09.11 11:49
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.09.11 13:05
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|1636146
|2006.09.11 13:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.09.11 16:02
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1636236
|2006.09.11 13:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2700
|2006.09.11 16:02
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1636937
|2006.09.11 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2678
|2006.09.12 10:03
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-13.00
|1638971
|2006.09.12 02:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2713
|0.0000
|1.2693
|2006.09.12 10:02
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1640161
|2006.09.12 09:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.09.12 10:02
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1640417
|2006.09.12 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2729
|2006.09.12 14:30
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1641447
|2006.09.12 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.09.12 14:51
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|1641536
|2006.09.12 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.09.12 14:51
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|1641613
|2006.09.12 14:33
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.09.12 14:51
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1641702
|2006.09.12 14:34
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.09.12 14:50
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1641970
|2006.09.12 14:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2713
|0.0000
|1.2733
|2006.09.13 05:14
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-27.00
|1642610
|2006.09.12 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2718
|2006.09.13 05:14
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-20.00
|1642842
|2006.09.12 16:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2702
|2006.09.13 05:14
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|16.00
|1645295
|2006.09.13 03:18
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.09.13 05:14
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1645573
|2006.09.13 05:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.09.13 17:21
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1647571
|2006.09.13 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2694
|2006.09.13 17:21
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1648375
|2006.09.13 17:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2717
|2006.09.13 18:01
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1648726
|2006.09.13 18:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2738
|2006.09.14 03:19
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-17.00
|1648795
|2006.09.13 18:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2703
|0.0000
|1.2723
|2006.09.14 03:19
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-4.00
|1649363
|2006.09.13 20:12
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2708
|2006.09.14 03:19
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|52.00
|1650004
|2006.09.14 03:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.8235
|1.2721
|2006.09.14 04:57
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1672474
|2006.09.21 01:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.09.21 02:31
|1.2703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1672638
|2006.09.21 02:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2726
|2006.09.21 04:01
|1.2726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1672646
|2006.09.21 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2724
|2006.09.21 03:52
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1672998
|2006.09.21 03:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2746
|2006.09.21 09:43
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1673652
|2006.09.21 08:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2731
|2006.09.21 09:43
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1674070
|2006.09.21 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2754
|2006.09.21 18:00
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1675830
|2006.09.21 16:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2739
|2006.09.21 18:00
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1676341
|2006.09.21 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2739
|0.0000
|1.2759
|2006.09.21 18:03
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1676453
|2006.09.21 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.09.21 18:15
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1676688
|2006.09.21 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2802
|2006.09.21 20:13
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1677175
|2006.09.21 19:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2787
|2006.09.21 20:13
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1677394
|2006.09.21 20:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2810
|2006.09.22 09:05
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|20.00
|1679378
|2006.09.22 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.09.22 23:12
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|1681536
|2006.09.22 17:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2816
|2006.09.22 23:12
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1681968
|2006.09.22 20:58
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2781
|0.0000
|1.2801
|2006.09.22 23:12
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1682256
|2006.09.25 00:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.09.25 09:55
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1682920
|2006.09.25 05:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2805
|0.0000
|1.2785
|2006.09.25 09:55
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1683966
|2006.09.25 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2780
|0.0000
|1.2760
|2006.09.25 15:17
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1685173
|2006.09.25 15:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2737
|2006.09.25 16:32
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1685668
|2006.09.25 16:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.09.26 10:15
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|5.00
|1686712
|2006.09.25 18:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2751
|0.0000
|1.2731
|2006.09.26 10:14
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|40.00
|1688677
|2006.09.26 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2706
|2006.09.26 11:54
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1689220
|2006.09.26 11:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2006.09.26 16:04
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1690201
|2006.09.26 16:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2679
|0.0000
|1.2659
|2006.09.27 08:23
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|5.00
|1691283
|2006.09.26 20:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2694
|0.0000
|1.2674
|2006.09.27 08:23
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|40.00
|1692558
|2006.09.27 08:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2652
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-32.00
|1692746
|2006.09.27 15:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2693
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-24.00
|1693458
|2006.09.27 16:51
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2689
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|20.00
|1694541
|2006.09.28 02:25
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2724
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1698357
|2006.09.28 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2680
|2006.09.29 09:18
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|20.00
|1700292
|2006.09.29 02:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8761
|0.0000
|1.8781
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|1700311
|2006.09.29 02:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2446
|2006.09.29 15:37
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.80
|1700315
|2006.09.29 02:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.75
|0.00
|149.95
|2006.09.29 04:04
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.18
|1700318
|2006.09.29 02:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.83
|0.00
|117.63
|2006.09.29 03:00
|117.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|1700320
|2006.09.29 02:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6773
|0.0000
|0.6753
|2006.09.29 23:17
|0.6772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.87
|1700330
|2006.09.29 02:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.60
|0.00
|149.80
|2006.09.29 04:04
|149.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.79
|1700370
|2006.09.29 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.59
|0.00
|117.39
|2006.09.29 12:31
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.75
|1700375
|2006.09.29 03:02
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|149.45
|0.00
|149.65
|2006.09.29 04:04
|149.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.89
|1700481
|2006.09.29 03:40
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.75
|0.00
|117.55
|2006.09.29 12:31
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.67
|1700536
|2006.09.29 04:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.62
|0.00
|149.42
|2006.09.29 12:28
|149.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.96
|1700782
|2006.09.29 07:55
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8746
|0.0000
|1.8766
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|1700858
|2006.09.29 08:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|1.2461
|2006.09.29 15:37
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.69
|1700874
|2006.09.29 08:23
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.90
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.09.29 12:31
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.97
|1700927
|2006.09.29 08:34
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8730
|0.0000
|1.8750
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|1700968
|2006.09.29 08:35
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2476
|2006.09.29 15:37
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.71
|1701059
|2006.09.29 08:53
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8735
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.00
|1701157
|2006.09.29 09:16
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8699
|0.0000
|1.8719
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1701176
|2006.09.29 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2677
|0.0000
|1.2657
|2006.09.29 14:20
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1701216
|2006.09.29 09:22
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2511
|0.0000
|1.2491
|2006.09.29 15:37
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.37
|1701296
|2006.09.29 09:25
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.06
|0.00
|117.86
|2006.09.29 12:31
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.75
|1701352
|2006.09.29 09:31
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8681
|0.0000
|1.8701
|2006.09.29 10:37
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|1701608
|2006.09.29 10:04
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2527
|0.0000
|1.2507
|2006.09.29 15:37
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.36
|1701835
|2006.09.29 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8697
|0.0000
|1.8677
|2006.09.29 11:54
|1.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1701934
|2006.09.29 11:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8712
|0.0000
|1.8692
|2006.09.29 11:54
|1.8692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1702033
|2006.09.29 11:39
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2542
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.09.29 15:36
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.51
|1702068
|2006.09.29 11:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8687
|0.0000
|1.8667
|2006.09.29 14:19
|1.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1702120
|2006.09.29 12:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8702
|0.0000
|1.8682
|2006.09.29 14:19
|1.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1702132
|2006.09.29 12:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.39
|0.00
|149.19
|2006.09.29 12:32
|149.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.98
|1702157
|2006.09.29 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.82
|0.00
|117.62
|2006.09.29 17:30
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.63
|1702171
|2006.09.29 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.17
|0.00
|148.97
|2006.09.29 13:32
|149.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.34
|1702211
|2006.09.29 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.32
|0.00
|149.12
|2006.09.29 13:32
|149.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.49
|1702213
|2006.09.29 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.97
|0.00
|117.77
|2006.09.29 17:30
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.87
|1702226
|2006.09.29 12:50
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|149.47
|0.00
|149.27
|2006.09.29 13:32
|149.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.87
|1702314
|2006.09.29 13:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.25
|0.00
|149.05
|2006.09.29 23:17
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.08
|1702463
|2006.09.29 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8678
|0.0000
|1.8658
|2006.09.29 14:38
|1.8658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1702470
|2006.09.29 14:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2655
|0.0000
|1.2635
|2006.09.29 19:32
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|1702562
|2006.09.29 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.40
|0.00
|149.20
|2006.09.29 23:17
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.76
|1702658
|2006.09.29 14:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8653
|0.0000
|1.8633
|2006.09.29 16:01
|1.8648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1702687
|2006.09.29 14:38
|sell
|6.40
|usdchf
|1.2557
|0.0000
|1.2537
|2006.09.29 15:36
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|765.43
|1703056
|2006.09.29 15:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8668
|0.0000
|1.8648
|2006.09.29 16:01
|1.8648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1703114
|2006.09.29 15:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2542
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.09.29 23:18
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.79
|1703156
|2006.09.29 15:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|149.55
|0.00
|149.35
|2006.09.29 23:18
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.76
|1703216
|2006.09.29 16:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.12
|0.00
|117.92
|2006.09.29 17:30
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.84
|1703242
|2006.09.29 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8644
|0.0000
|1.8624
|2006.09.29 16:20
|1.8641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1703289
|2006.09.29 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8660
|0.0000
|1.8640
|2006.09.29 16:20
|1.8640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1703371
|2006.09.29 16:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6789
|0.0000
|0.6769
|2006.09.29 23:17
|0.6772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.65
|1703418
|2006.09.29 16:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8635
|0.0000
|1.8615
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|1703458
|2006.09.29 16:27
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8650
|0.0000
|1.8630
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.00
|1703559
|2006.09.29 16:58
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8665
|0.0000
|1.8645
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.00
|1703585
|2006.09.29 16:59
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8680
|0.0000
|1.8660
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|1703631
|2006.09.29 17:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2651
|2006.09.29 19:31
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1703677
|2006.09.29 17:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2527
|0.0000
|1.2547
|2006.09.29 23:18
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.58
|1703840
|2006.09.29 17:21
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.09.29 19:31
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1703864
|2006.09.29 17:21
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8696
|0.0000
|1.8676
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|1703872
|2006.09.29 17:21
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2511
|0.0000
|1.2531
|2006.09.29 23:18
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.99
|1703899
|2006.09.29 17:22
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|149.71
|0.00
|149.51
|2006.09.29 23:18
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.22
|1703944
|2006.09.29 17:26
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8711
|0.0000
|1.8691
|2006.09.29 20:22
|1.8710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1703990
|2006.09.29 17:29
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2516
|2006.09.29 23:19
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.97
|1703994
|2006.09.29 17:30
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2681
|2006.09.29 19:31
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1704030
|2006.09.29 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.88
|0.00
|117.68
|2006.09.29 23:19
|118.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.23
|1704136
|2006.09.29 17:56
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|117.83
|2006.09.29 23:19
|118.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.08
|1704203
|2006.09.29 18:21
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|149.86
|0.00
|149.66
|2006.09.29 23:18
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.61
|1704229
|2006.09.29 18:38
|sell
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.8726
|0.0000
|1.8706
|2006.09.29 20:21
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|960.00
|1704374
|2006.09.29 19:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2681
|0.0000
|1.2701
|2006.09.29 23:18
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|1704409
|2006.09.29 20:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8710
|0.0000
|1.8730
|2006.09.29 23:17
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|2 341.44
|Closed P/L:
|2 335.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 335.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 335.64
|Equity:
|7 335.64
|Free Margin:
|7 335.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 286.84
|Gross Loss:
|2 951.20
|Total Net Profit:
|2 335.64
|Profit Factor:
|1.79
|Expected Payoff:
|17.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 150.05 (13.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|13.57% (1 150.05)
|Total Trades:
|133
|Short Positions (won %):
|87 (63.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|46 (60.87%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|83 (62.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|50 (37.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|960.00
|loss trade:
|-256.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.70
|loss trade:
|-59.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (430.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-710.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|992.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-880.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2