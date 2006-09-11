|Account: 438923
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 11, 20:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2787837
|2006.09.11 19:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8630
|1.8681
|1.8617
|2006.09.11 19:26
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2787192
|2006.09.11 18:30
|sell
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.8625
|1.8676
|1.8612
|2006.09.11 19:26
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|2787915
|2006.09.11 19:09
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8634
|1.8685
|1.8621
|2006.09.11 19:26
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|[tp]
|2778240
|2006.09.11 13:53
|buy
|0.19
|eurusd
|1.2723
|1.2672
|1.2736
|2006.09.11 17:15
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.70
|2777702
|2006.09.11 13:25
|buy
|0.17
|eurusd
|1.2727
|1.2676
|1.2740
|2006.09.11 17:15
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.90
|2778388
|2006.09.11 13:57
|buy
|0.19
|eurusd
|1.2719
|1.2668
|1.2732
|2006.09.11 17:15
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.10
|2778677
|2006.09.11 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2715
|1.2664
|1.2728
|2006.09.11 17:15
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|2777548
|2006.09.11 13:15
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2731
|1.2680
|1.2744
|2006.09.11 17:14
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.50
|[sl]
|2777774
|2006.09.11 13:27
|sell
|0.56
|usdchf
|1.2414
|1.2465
|1.2401
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-197.78
|2777663
|2006.09.11 13:23
|sell
|0.28
|usdchf
|1.2410
|1.2461
|1.2397
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.88
|2778292
|2006.09.11 13:56
|sell
|0.96
|usdchf
|1.2418
|1.2469
|1.2405
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-308.24
|2778513
|2006.09.11 13:58
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2473
|1.2409
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-449.55
|2777540
|2006.09.11 13:15
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2457
|1.2393
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.41
|[sl]
|2778623
|2006.09.11 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.37
|116.86
|117.50
|2006.09.11 17:04
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.26
|2780076
|2006.09.11 15:03
|buy
|0.14
|usdjpy
|117.31
|116.80
|117.44
|2006.09.11 17:04
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|2778664
|2006.09.11 14:02
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|117.34
|116.83
|117.47
|2006.09.11 17:04
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|2780159
|2006.09.11 15:05
|buy
|0.17
|usdjpy
|117.28
|116.77
|117.41
|2006.09.11 17:03
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.82
|[tp]
|2773704
|2006.09.11 11:45
|buy
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.2711
|1.2660
|1.2724
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|2774045
|2006.09.11 12:01
|buy
|0.17
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2656
|1.2720
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.70
|2774260
|2006.09.11 12:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2652
|1.2716
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|[tp]
|2773696
|2006.09.11 11:45
|sell
|0.13
|usdchf
|1.2435
|1.2486
|1.2422
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.18
|2774330
|2006.09.11 12:03
|sell
|0.26
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.2491
|1.2427
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.82
|2774798
|2006.09.11 12:21
|sell
|0.52
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2495
|1.2431
|2006.09.11 12:40
|1.2431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.38
|[tp]
|2769742
|2006.09.11 10:45
|buy
|0.14
|usdjpy
|117.22
|116.71
|117.35
|2006.09.11 11:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.39
|2769884
|2006.09.11 10:50
|buy
|0.17
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.68
|117.32
|2006.09.11 11:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|2769903
|2006.09.11 10:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.16
|116.65
|117.29
|2006.09.11 11:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.65
|2770885
|2006.09.11 11:07
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|117.13
|116.62
|117.26
|2006.09.11 11:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.52
|2770979
|2006.09.11 11:08
|buy
|0.28
|usdjpy
|117.10
|116.59
|117.23
|2006.09.11 11:50
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.05
|[tp]
|2752276
|2006.09.08 19:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.98
|119.18
|116.76
|2006.09.11 00:11
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|4.28
|30121
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2743216
|2006.09.08 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2695
|1.2475
|1.2717
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-24.00
|26881
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2745165
|2006.09.08 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.2450
|1.2692
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|1.00
|26881
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2745182
|2006.09.08 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7545
|0.7325
|0.7567
|2006.09.11 00:11
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-7.00
|25531
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2745153
|2006.09.08 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.75
|118.95
|116.53
|2006.09.11 00:11
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-15.39
|30121
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2743357
|2006.09.08 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7569
|0.7349
|0.7591
|2006.09.11 00:11
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-31.00
|25531
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2744077
|2006.09.08 15:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2476
|1.2696
|1.2454
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|0.00
|30034
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2736555
|2006.09.08 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.35
|118.55
|116.13
|2006.09.11 00:11
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-49.60
|30121
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2743129
|2006.09.08 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2674
|1.2432
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|-17.63
|30034
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2720468
|2006.09.08 04:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2497
|1.2739
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-46.00
|26881
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2708294
|2006.09.07 22:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2431
|1.2651
|1.2409
|2006.09.11 00:11
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|-36.07
|30034
|Firebird v1.0c3
|2732066
|2006.09.08 08:53
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7565
|0.7575
|0.7587
|2006.09.08 13:06
|0.7575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|25531
|Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
|2736052
|2006.09.08 10:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.37
|116.27
|116.15
|2006.09.08 10:25
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|30121
|Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
|2723340
|2006.09.08 05:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.28
|116.38
|116.50
|2006.09.08 10:24
|116.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.59
|30121
|Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
|2705650
|2006.09.07 21:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.46
|-1 374.46
|Closed P/L:
|-1 386.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2787199
|2006.09.11 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.15
|117.79
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.95
|2787220
|2006.09.11 18:31
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.12
|117.76
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|2787621
|2006.09.11 18:48
|buy
|0.14
|usdjpy
|117.60
|117.09
|117.73
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|2787928
|2006.09.11 19:09
|buy
|0.17
|usdjpy
|117.57
|117.06
|117.70
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|2788322
|2006.09.11 19:42
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.53
|117.02
|117.66
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.87
|Floating P/L:
|1.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 386.92
|Floating P/L:
|1.87
|Margin:
|365.00
|Balance:
|3 613.08
|Equity:
|3 614.95
|Free Margin:
|3 249.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|356.82
|Gross Loss:
|1 743.74
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 386.92
|Profit Factor:
|0.20
|Expected Payoff:
|-33.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 461.32
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 507.06 (29.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|29.87% (1 507.06)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (44.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (58.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (52.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (47.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|54.38
|loss trade:
|-449.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.22
|loss trade:
|-87.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (255.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-1 507.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|255.23 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 507.06 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|10