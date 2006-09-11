FXDD

Account: 438923 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2006 September 11, 20:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27878372006.09.11 19:06sell0.20gbpusd1.86301.86811.86172006.09.11 19:261.86210.000.000.0018.00
27871922006.09.11 18:30sell0.11gbpusd1.86251.86761.86122006.09.11 19:261.86210.000.000.004.40
27879152006.09.11 19:09sell0.40gbpusd1.86341.86851.86212006.09.11 19:261.86210.000.000.0052.00
  [tp]
27782402006.09.11 13:53buy0.19eurusd1.27231.26721.27362006.09.11 17:151.26800.000.000.00-81.70
27777022006.09.11 13:25buy0.17eurusd1.27271.26761.27402006.09.11 17:151.26800.000.000.00-79.90
27783882006.09.11 13:57buy0.19eurusd1.27191.26681.27322006.09.11 17:151.26800.000.000.00-74.10
27786772006.09.11 14:03buy0.20eurusd1.27151.26641.27282006.09.11 17:151.26800.000.000.00-70.00
27775482006.09.11 13:15buy0.15eurusd1.27311.26801.27442006.09.11 17:141.26800.000.000.00-76.50
  [sl]
27777742006.09.11 13:27sell0.56usdchf1.24141.24651.24012006.09.11 17:091.24580.000.000.00-197.78
27776632006.09.11 13:23sell0.28usdchf1.24101.24611.23972006.09.11 17:091.24580.000.000.00-107.88
27782922006.09.11 13:56sell0.96usdchf1.24181.24691.24052006.09.11 17:091.24580.000.000.00-308.24
27785132006.09.11 13:58sell1.60usdchf1.24221.24731.24092006.09.11 17:091.24570.000.000.00-449.55
27775402006.09.11 13:15sell0.15usdchf1.24061.24571.23932006.09.11 17:091.24570.000.000.00-61.41
  [sl]
27786232006.09.11 14:00buy0.10usdjpy117.37116.86117.502006.09.11 17:04117.420.000.000.004.26
27800762006.09.11 15:03buy0.14usdjpy117.31116.80117.442006.09.11 17:04117.420.000.000.0013.12
27786642006.09.11 14:02buy0.12usdjpy117.34116.83117.472006.09.11 17:04117.420.000.000.008.18
27801592006.09.11 15:05buy0.17usdjpy117.28116.77117.412006.09.11 17:03117.410.000.000.0018.82
  [tp]
27737042006.09.11 11:45buy0.13eurusd1.27111.26601.27242006.09.11 12:401.27180.000.000.009.10
27740452006.09.11 12:01buy0.17eurusd1.27071.26561.27202006.09.11 12:401.27180.000.000.0018.70
27742602006.09.11 12:02buy0.20eurusd1.27031.26521.27162006.09.11 12:401.27160.000.000.0026.00
  [tp]
27736962006.09.11 11:45sell0.13usdchf1.24351.24861.24222006.09.11 12:401.24310.000.000.004.18
27743302006.09.11 12:03sell0.26usdchf1.24401.24911.24272006.09.11 12:401.24310.000.000.0018.82
27747982006.09.11 12:21sell0.52usdchf1.24441.24951.24312006.09.11 12:401.24310.000.000.0054.38
  [tp]
27697422006.09.11 10:45buy0.14usdjpy117.22116.71117.352006.09.11 11:50117.240.000.000.002.39
27698842006.09.11 10:50buy0.17usdjpy117.19116.68117.322006.09.11 11:50117.240.000.000.007.25
27699032006.09.11 10:50buy0.20usdjpy117.16116.65117.292006.09.11 11:50117.240.000.000.0013.65
27708852006.09.11 11:07buy0.24usdjpy117.13116.62117.262006.09.11 11:50117.240.000.000.0022.52
27709792006.09.11 11:08buy0.28usdjpy117.10116.59117.232006.09.11 11:50117.230.000.000.0031.05
  [tp]
27522762006.09.08 19:13sell0.10usdjpy116.98119.18116.762006.09.11 00:11116.930.000.00-1.474.28
 30121Firebird v1.0c3
27432162006.09.08 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.26951.24751.27172006.09.11 00:111.26710.000.00-1.15-24.00
 26881Firebird v1.0c3
27451652006.09.08 15:46buy0.10eurusd1.26701.24501.26922006.09.11 00:111.26710.000.00-1.151.00
 26881Firebird v1.0c3
27451822006.09.08 15:46buy0.10audusd0.75450.73250.75672006.09.11 00:110.75380.000.000.02-7.00
 25531Firebird v1.0c3
27451532006.09.08 15:46sell0.10usdjpy116.75118.95116.532006.09.11 00:11116.930.000.00-1.47-15.39
 30121Firebird v1.0c3
27433572006.09.08 15:36buy0.10audusd0.75690.73490.75912006.09.11 00:110.75380.000.000.02-31.00
 25531Firebird v1.0c3
27440772006.09.08 15:39sell0.10usdchf1.24761.26961.24542006.09.11 00:111.24760.000.00-1.160.00
 30034Firebird v1.0c3
27365552006.09.08 10:31sell0.10usdjpy116.35118.55116.132006.09.11 00:11116.930.000.00-1.47-49.60
 30121Firebird v1.0c3
27431292006.09.08 15:36sell0.10usdchf1.24541.26741.24322006.09.11 00:111.24760.000.00-1.16-17.63
 30034Firebird v1.0c3
27204682006.09.08 04:07buy0.10eurusd1.27171.24971.27392006.09.11 00:111.26710.000.00-1.15-46.00
 26881Firebird v1.0c3
27082942006.09.07 22:48sell0.10usdchf1.24311.26511.24092006.09.11 00:111.24760.000.00-2.32-36.07
 30034Firebird v1.0c3
27320662006.09.08 08:53buy0.10audusd0.75650.75750.75872006.09.08 13:060.75750.000.000.0010.00
 25531Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
27360522006.09.08 10:24sell0.10usdjpy116.37116.27116.152006.09.08 10:25116.270.000.000.008.60
 30121Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
27233402006.09.08 05:52buy0.10usdjpy116.28116.38116.502006.09.08 10:24116.380.000.000.008.59
 30121Firebird v1.0c3[sl]
27056502006.09.07 21:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.46 -1 374.46
Closed P/L: -1 386.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27871992006.09.11 18:30buy0.10usdjpy117.66117.15117.79 117.590.000.000.00-5.95
27872202006.09.11 18:31buy0.12usdjpy117.63117.12117.76 117.590.000.000.00-4.08
27876212006.09.11 18:48buy0.14usdjpy117.60117.09117.73 117.590.000.000.00-1.19
27879282006.09.11 19:09buy0.17usdjpy117.57117.06117.70 117.590.000.000.002.89
27883222006.09.11 19:42buy0.20usdjpy117.53117.02117.66 117.590.000.000.0010.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.87
 Floating P/L: 1.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 386.92 Floating P/L: 1.87 Margin: 365.00
Balance: 3 613.08 Equity: 3 614.95 Free Margin: 3 249.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 356.82 Gross Loss: 1 743.74 Total Net Profit: -1 386.92
Profit Factor: 0.20 Expected Payoff: -33.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 461.32 Maximal Drawdown: 1 507.06 (29.87%) Relative Drawdown: 29.87% (1 507.06)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 18 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (58.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (52.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (47.62%)
Largest profit trade: 54.38 loss trade: -449.55
Average profit trade: 16.22 loss trade: -87.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (255.23) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-1 507.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 255.23 (16) consecutive loss (count): -1 507.06 (10)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 10