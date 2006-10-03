Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 9000868 Name: Doug Gates Currency: USD 2006 October 4, 11:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6357312006.10.03 14:42sell1.00eurusd1.27391.27910.00002006.10.03 15:231.27310.000.000.0080.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
6359922006.10.03 15:29buy1.00usdjpy117.82117.650.002006.10.03 16:51117.880.000.000.0050.90
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
6378132006.10.03 23:41buy1.00usdjpy118.00117.870.002006.10.03 23:47118.080.000.000.0067.75
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
6395112006.10.04 03:31sell1.00gbpusd1.88551.89080.00002006.10.04 04:361.88400.000.000.00150.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
6408362006.10.04 06:47sell1.00gbpusd1.88511.89040.00002006.10.04 07:561.88640.000.000.00-130.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
6415302006.10.04 07:44buy1.00eurusd1.27261.27130.00002006.10.04 07:561.27130.000.000.00-130.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
6436532006.10.04 09:34buy1.00usdjpy118.08117.960.002006.10.04 11:03118.140.000.000.0050.79
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
6438982006.10.04 09:47sell1.00gbpusd1.88281.88810.00002006.10.04 09:591.88180.000.000.00100.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 239.44
Closed P/L: 239.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 239.44 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 196.48 Equity: 5 196.48 Free Margin: 5 196.48