|Account: 9000868
|Name: Doug Gates
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 4, 11:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|635731
|2006.10.03 14:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2739
|1.2791
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 15:23
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|635992
|2006.10.03 15:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.65
|0.00
|2006.10.03 16:51
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.90
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|637813
|2006.10.03 23:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.00
|117.87
|0.00
|2006.10.03 23:47
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.75
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|639511
|2006.10.04 03:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8855
|1.8908
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 04:36
|1.8840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|640836
|2006.10.04 06:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|1.8904
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 07:56
|1.8864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|641530
|2006.10.04 07:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2713
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 07:56
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|643653
|2006.10.04 09:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.08
|117.96
|0.00
|2006.10.04 11:03
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.79
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|643898
|2006.10.04 09:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.8881
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 09:59
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|239.44
|Closed P/L:
|239.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|239.44
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 196.48
|Equity:
|5 196.48
|Free Margin:
|5 196.48