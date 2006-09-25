Velocity4x

Account: 9000463 Name: Maurice Smith Currency: USD 2006 September 28, 16:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5806662006.09.25 15:53buy1.50usdjpy116.42116.300.002006.09.25 19:21116.510.000.000.00115.87
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
5808842006.09.25 16:50sell1.18eurusd1.27551.27670.00002006.09.25 20:281.27480.000.000.0082.60
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5815072006.09.25 20:33sell1.57usdjpy116.55116.670.002006.09.25 22:54116.470.000.00-22.95107.84
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5817672006.09.25 23:28sell1.25eurusd1.27551.27660.00002006.09.26 01:541.27470.000.000.00100.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5820872006.09.26 01:19buy0.84gbpusd1.90271.90130.00002006.09.26 01:511.90130.000.000.00-117.60
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
5824852006.09.26 05:13sell1.25eurusd1.27541.27670.00002006.09.26 06:111.27480.000.000.0075.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5846242006.09.26 10:26sell1.28eurusd1.27021.27150.00002006.09.26 10:591.26930.000.000.00115.20
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5881532006.09.26 17:26buy1.66usdjpy117.14117.010.002006.09.26 18:09117.190.000.000.0070.83
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
5925012006.09.27 07:55sell1.33eurusd1.26911.27020.00002006.09.27 08:151.26860.000.000.0066.50
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
5962092006.09.27 14:40sell1.35eurusd1.26951.27070.00002006.09.27 14:441.27070.000.000.00-162.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
5965052006.09.27 15:18buy1.30eurusd1.27011.26880.00002006.09.27 16:091.27070.000.000.0078.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
5971602006.09.27 19:25buy1.32eurusd1.27031.26910.00002006.09.27 23:431.27100.000.00-34.2592.40
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
6006632006.09.28 07:13buy0.50eurusd1.27171.27070.00002006.09.28 08:151.27200.000.000.0015.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
6088352006.09.28 15:05buy1.70usdjpy117.78117.650.002006.09.28 15:37117.860.000.000.00115.39
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
  0.00 0.00 -57.20 755.03
Closed P/L: 697.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 697.83 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 984.69 Equity: 4 984.69 Free Margin: 4 984.69