|Account: 9000463
|Name: Maurice Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 28, 16:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|580666
|2006.09.25 15:53
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|116.42
|116.30
|0.00
|2006.09.25 19:21
|116.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.87
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|580884
|2006.09.25 16:50
|sell
|1.18
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2767
|0.0000
|2006.09.25 20:28
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.60
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|581507
|2006.09.25 20:33
|sell
|1.57
|usdjpy
|116.55
|116.67
|0.00
|2006.09.25 22:54
|116.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.95
|107.84
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|581767
|2006.09.25 23:28
|sell
|1.25
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2766
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 01:54
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|582087
|2006.09.26 01:19
|buy
|0.84
|gbpusd
|1.9027
|1.9013
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 01:51
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|582485
|2006.09.26 05:13
|sell
|1.25
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2767
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 06:11
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|584624
|2006.09.26 10:26
|sell
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.2702
|1.2715
|0.0000
|2006.09.26 10:59
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.20
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|588153
|2006.09.26 17:26
|buy
|1.66
|usdjpy
|117.14
|117.01
|0.00
|2006.09.26 18:09
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.83
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|592501
|2006.09.27 07:55
|sell
|1.33
|eurusd
|1.2691
|1.2702
|0.0000
|2006.09.27 08:15
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.50
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|596209
|2006.09.27 14:40
|sell
|1.35
|eurusd
|1.2695
|1.2707
|0.0000
|2006.09.27 14:44
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
|596505
|2006.09.27 15:18
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2688
|0.0000
|2006.09.27 16:09
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|597160
|2006.09.27 19:25
|buy
|1.32
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2691
|0.0000
|2006.09.27 23:43
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.25
|92.40
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|600663
|2006.09.28 07:13
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2707
|0.0000
|2006.09.28 08:15
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|608835
|2006.09.28 15:05
|buy
|1.70
|usdjpy
|117.78
|117.65
|0.00
|2006.09.28 15:37
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.39
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.20
|755.03
|Closed P/L:
|697.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|697.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 984.69
|Equity:
|4 984.69
|Free Margin:
|4 984.69