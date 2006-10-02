|A/C No:
|Name:
|2006.10.05 15:40 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|10846548
|12345
|2006.10.04 08:46
|sell
|0.05
|usdchfm
|1.2494
|1.2574
|1.2389
|2006.10.04 19:50
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2
|10849758
|12345
|2006.10.04 10:22
|sell
|0.05
|usdchfm
|1.2523
|1.2522
|1.2389
|2006.10.04 14:04
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|Summary P/L:
|3.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 3.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|3.00
|Largest winning trade:
|2.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (3.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|3.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|10794760
|185001
|2006.10.02 15:43
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8861
|1.8859
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 16:24
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2
|10799512
|185001
|2006.10.02 18:54
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8867
|1.8906
|0.0000
|2006.10.02 20:47
|1.8873
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|3
|10808357
|185001
|2006.10.03 06:02
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8877
|1.8878
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 06:36
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|4
|10823407
|16384
|2006.10.03 13:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8905
|1.8875
|1.9055
|2006.10.03 16:23
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|10823385
|16386
|2006.10.03 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8863
|1.8893
|1.8713
|2006.10.03 20:45
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|6
|10831006
|185001
|2006.10.03 17:39
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8872
|1.8871
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 18:40
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|7
|10832811
|185001
|2006.10.03 21:21
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8882
|1.8872
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 21:25
|1.8872
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|8
|10833797
|185001
|2006.10.03 22:31
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8862
|1.8823
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 22:46
|1.8865
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|9
|10834187
|185001
|2006.10.03 22:53
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8860
|1.8822
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 22:53
|1.8856
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|10
|10835537
|185001
|2006.10.04 00:24
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8868
|1.8866
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 01:14
|1.8866
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11
|10837196
|185001
|2006.10.04 01:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8857
|1.8847
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 01:46
|1.8847
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|12
|10837235
|185001
|2006.10.04 01:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8850
|1.8811
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 02:07
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|13
|10841286
|185001
|2006.10.04 06:47
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8858
|1.8896
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 08:45
|1.8841
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|14
|10854985
|16386
|2006.10.04 13:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.8789
|1.8819
|1.8639
|2006.10.04 13:02
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15
|10855010
|16384
|2006.10.04 13:02
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.8824
|1.8794
|1.8974
|2006.10.04 14:32
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|16
|10858780
|185001
|2006.10.04 14:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8849
|1.8889
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 14:48
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|17
|10859945
|185001
|2006.10.04 14:48
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.8846
|1.8884
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 15:19
|1.8835
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|Summary P/L:
|32.00
|Winning trades:
|(10) 83.00
|Losing trades:
|(5) -51.00
|Max summary P/L:
|32.00
|Largest winning trade:
|24.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-21.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|5 (56.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-21.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|56.00 (5)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-21.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|35.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|1.63
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.81
|Risk factor:
|0.91
|1
|10797050
|185001
|2006.10.02 16:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.61
|117.98
|0.00
|2006.10.03 07:19
|117.56
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2
|10814964
|185001
|2006.10.03 09:11
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.69
|118.06
|0.00
|2006.10.03 09:12
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3
|10815736
|185001
|2006.10.03 09:34
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.74
|118.11
|0.00
|2006.10.03 11:27
|117.68
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4
|10826772
|185001
|2006.10.03 14:59
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.86
|118.23
|0.00
|2006.10.03 15:31
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|5
|10833764
|185001
|2006.10.03 22:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.18
|118.56
|0.00
|2006.10.03 22:46
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6
|10833878
|0
|2006.10.03 22:32
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpym
|118.14
|117.83
|118.23
|2006.10.04 11:27
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|7
|10834337
|185001
|2006.10.03 23:07
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.09
|118.48
|0.00
|2006.10.03 23:36
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8
|10834845
|185001
|2006.10.03 23:39
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.04
|117.88
|0.00
|2006.10.03 23:48
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9
|10848586
|185001
|2006.10.04 09:39
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.04
|117.95
|0.00
|2006.10.04 09:56
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|10
|10852363
|185001
|2006.10.04 11:44
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.21
|118.58
|0.00
|2006.10.04 12:07
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|11
|10856962
|185001
|2006.10.04 14:03
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.97
|117.95
|0.00
|2006.10.04 14:04
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|12
|10859161
|185001
|2006.10.04 14:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.92
|117.95
|0.00
|2006.10.04 14:46
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|13
|10865999
|185001
|2006.10.04 17:53
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|118.00
|117.95
|0.00
|2006.10.04 18:38
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|14
|10871460
|185001
|2006.10.04 21:17
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpym
|117.83
|117.44
|0.00
|2006.10.04 23:29
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|Summary P/L:
|75.00
|Winning trades:
|(13) 80.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -5.00
|Max summary P/L:
|77.00
|Largest winning trade:
|9.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-5.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|12 (77.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-5.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|77.00 (12)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-5.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|5.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|16.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.23
|Risk factor:
|15.00
|1
|10805095
|185001
|2006.10.03 01:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2748
|1.2785
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 08:01
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2
|10827615
|185001
|2006.10.03 15:23
|buy
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2731
|1.2729
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 15:31
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3
|10833188
|185001
|2006.10.03 21:44
|sell
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2731
|1.2768
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 01:50
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4
|10833803
|0
|2006.10.03 22:31
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 22:32
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|5
|10837688
|0
|2006.10.04 01:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2715
|1.2747
|1.2706
|2006.10.04 08:29
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|6
|10840057
|185001
|2006.10.04 05:21
|sell
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2724
|1.2721
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 08:29
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|7
|10850960
|185001
|2006.10.04 10:50
|buy
|0.30
|eurusdm
|1.2674
|1.2662
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 12:14
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|Summary P/L:
|56.00
|Winning trades:
|(7) 56.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|56.00
|Largest winning trade:
|18.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|7 (56.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|56.00 (7)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|10836751
|185001
|2006.10.04 01:23
|sell
|0.30
|usdcadm
|1.1224
|1.1265
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 08:32
|1.1265
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|2
|10860964
|185001
|2006.10.04 15:19
|sell
|0.30
|usdcadm
|1.1295
|1.1335
|0.0000
|2006.10.04 16:10
|1.1281
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|Summary P/L:
|-27.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 14.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -41.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|14.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-41.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (14.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-41.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|14.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-41.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|41.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.34
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.34
|Risk factor:
|-0.66
|1
|10793797
|185001
|2006.10.02 15:18
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpym
|149.95
|149.88
|0.00
|2006.10.02 15:26
|149.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|2
|10804683
|185001
|2006.10.03 00:34
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpym
|149.89
|149.87
|0.00
|2006.10.03 00:48
|149.95
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3
|10805718
|185001
|2006.10.03 01:56
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpym
|150.02
|149.75
|0.00
|2006.10.03 07:51
|149.75
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|4
|10815291
|185001
|2006.10.03 09:24
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpym
|149.90
|150.28
|0.00
|2006.10.03 22:21
|150.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|5
|10833563
|185001
|2006.10.03 22:23
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpym
|150.34
|150.73
|0.00
|2006.10.03 23:39
|150.31
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|6
|10834273
|0
|2006.10.03 23:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpym
|150.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.04 00:05
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7
|10840031
|185001
|2006.10.04 05:19
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpym
|150.22
|150.16
|0.00
|2006.10.04 05:37
|150.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|8
|10857718
|185001
|2006.10.04 14:11
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpym
|149.65
|149.27
|0.00
|2006.10.04 14:48
|149.68
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|Summary P/L:
|-11.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 40.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -51.00
|Max summary P/L:
|26.00
|Largest winning trade:
|27.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-38.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (33.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-38.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|33.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-38.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|40.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.78
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.47
|Risk factor:
|-0.27