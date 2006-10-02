Interbank FX, LLC
A/C No: Name: 2006.10.05 15:40 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
110846548123452006.10.04 08:46sell0.05usdchfm1.24941.25741.23892006.10.04 19:501.24920.000.002.00
210849758123452006.10.04 10:22sell0.05usdchfm1.25231.25221.23892006.10.04 14:041.25220.000.001.00
0.000.003.00
 
Summary P/L:3.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 3.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:3.00
Largest winning trade:2.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (3.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:3.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1107947601850012006.10.02 15:43buy0.30gbpusdm1.88611.88590.00002006.10.02 16:241.88700.000.009.00
2107995121850012006.10.02 18:54sell0.30gbpusdm1.88671.89060.00002006.10.02 20:471.88730.000.00-6.00
3108083571850012006.10.03 06:02buy0.30gbpusdm1.88771.88780.00002006.10.03 06:361.88850.000.008.00
410823407163842006.10.03 13:00buy stop0.10gbpusdm1.89051.88751.90552006.10.03 16:231.88670.000.000.00
510823385163862006.10.03 16:23sell0.10gbpusdm1.88631.88931.87132006.10.03 20:451.88840.000.00-21.00
6108310061850012006.10.03 17:39buy0.30gbpusdm1.88721.88710.00002006.10.03 18:401.88770.000.005.00
7108328111850012006.10.03 21:21buy0.30gbpusdm1.88821.88720.00002006.10.03 21:251.88720.000.00-10.00
8108337971850012006.10.03 22:31buy0.30gbpusdm1.88621.88230.00002006.10.03 22:461.88650.000.003.00
9108341871850012006.10.03 22:53buy0.30gbpusdm1.88601.88220.00002006.10.03 22:531.88560.000.00-4.00
10108355371850012006.10.04 00:24sell0.30gbpusdm1.88681.88660.00002006.10.04 01:141.88660.000.002.00
11108371961850012006.10.04 01:46buy0.30gbpusdm1.88571.88470.00002006.10.04 01:461.88470.000.00-10.00
12108372351850012006.10.04 01:46buy0.30gbpusdm1.88501.88110.00002006.10.04 02:071.88530.000.003.00
13108412861850012006.10.04 06:47sell0.30gbpusdm1.88581.88960.00002006.10.04 08:451.88410.000.0017.00
1410854985163862006.10.04 13:00sell stop0.50gbpusdm1.87891.88191.86392006.10.04 13:021.88210.000.000.00
1510855010163842006.10.04 13:02buy0.50gbpusdm1.88241.87941.89742006.10.04 14:321.88480.000.0024.00
16108587801850012006.10.04 14:26sell0.30gbpusdm1.88491.88890.00002006.10.04 14:481.88480.000.001.00
17108599451850012006.10.04 14:48sell0.30gbpusdm1.88461.88840.00002006.10.04 15:191.88350.000.0011.00
0.000.0032.00
 
Summary P/L:32.00
 
Winning trades:(10) 83.00
Losing trades:(5) -51.00
Max summary P/L:32.00
Largest winning trade:24.00
Largest losing trade:-21.00
Max consecutive winners:5 (56.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-21.00)
Max consecutive profit:56.00 (5)
Max consecutive loss:-21.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:35.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:1.63
Avg. profit factor:0.81
Risk factor:0.91
 
1107970501850012006.10.02 16:47sell0.30usdjpym117.61117.980.002006.10.03 07:19117.560.000.005.00
2108149641850012006.10.03 09:11sell0.30usdjpym117.69118.060.002006.10.03 09:12117.640.000.005.00
3108157361850012006.10.03 09:34sell0.30usdjpym117.74118.110.002006.10.03 11:27117.680.000.006.00
4108267721850012006.10.03 14:59sell0.30usdjpym117.86118.230.002006.10.03 15:31117.790.000.007.00
5108337641850012006.10.03 22:30sell0.30usdjpym118.18118.560.002006.10.03 22:46118.120.000.006.00
61083387802006.10.03 22:32buy2.00usdjpym118.14117.83118.232006.10.04 11:27118.230.000.009.00
7108343371850012006.10.03 23:07sell0.30usdjpym118.09118.480.002006.10.03 23:36118.050.000.004.00
8108348451850012006.10.03 23:39buy0.30usdjpym118.04117.880.002006.10.03 23:48118.080.000.004.00
9108485861850012006.10.04 09:39buy0.30usdjpym118.04117.950.002006.10.04 09:56118.120.000.008.00
10108523631850012006.10.04 11:44sell0.30usdjpym118.21118.580.002006.10.04 12:07118.140.000.007.00
11108569621850012006.10.04 14:03buy0.30usdjpym117.97117.950.002006.10.04 14:04118.040.000.007.00
12108591611850012006.10.04 14:30buy0.30usdjpym117.92117.950.002006.10.04 14:46118.010.000.009.00
13108659991850012006.10.04 17:53buy0.30usdjpym118.00117.950.002006.10.04 18:38117.950.000.00-5.00
14108714601850012006.10.04 21:17buy0.30usdjpym117.83117.440.002006.10.04 23:29117.860.000.003.00
0.000.0075.00
 
Summary P/L:75.00
 
Winning trades:(13) 80.00
Losing trades:(1) -5.00
Max summary P/L:77.00
Largest winning trade:9.00
Largest losing trade:-5.00
Max consecutive winners:12 (77.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-5.00)
Max consecutive profit:77.00 (12)
Max consecutive loss:-5.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:5.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:16.00
Avg. profit factor:1.23
Risk factor:15.00
 
1108050951850012006.10.03 01:02sell0.30eurusdm1.27481.27850.00002006.10.03 08:011.27440.000.004.00
2108276151850012006.10.03 15:23buy0.30eurusdm1.27311.27290.00002006.10.03 15:311.27350.000.004.00
3108331881850012006.10.03 21:44sell0.30eurusdm1.27311.27680.00002006.10.04 01:501.27190.000.0012.00
41083380302006.10.03 22:31buy2.00eurusdm1.27320.00000.00002006.10.03 22:321.27330.000.001.00
51083768802006.10.04 01:55sell1.00eurusdm1.27151.27471.27062006.10.04 08:291.27060.000.009.00
6108400571850012006.10.04 05:21sell0.30eurusdm1.27241.27210.00002006.10.04 08:291.27060.000.0018.00
7108509601850012006.10.04 10:50buy0.30eurusdm1.26741.26620.00002006.10.04 12:141.26820.000.008.00
0.000.0056.00
 
Summary P/L:56.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 56.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:56.00
Largest winning trade:18.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:7 (56.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:56.00 (7)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1108367511850012006.10.04 01:23sell0.30usdcadm1.12241.12650.00002006.10.04 08:321.12650.000.00-41.00
2108609641850012006.10.04 15:19sell0.30usdcadm1.12951.13350.00002006.10.04 16:101.12810.000.0014.00
0.000.00-27.00
 
Summary P/L:-27.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 14.00
Losing trades:(1) -41.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:14.00
Largest losing trade:-41.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (14.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-41.00)
Max consecutive profit:14.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-41.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:41.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.34
Avg. profit factor:0.34
Risk factor:-0.66
 
1107937971850012006.10.02 15:18buy0.30eurjpym149.95149.880.002006.10.02 15:26149.880.000.00-7.00
2108046831850012006.10.03 00:34buy0.30eurjpym149.89149.870.002006.10.03 00:48149.950.000.006.00
3108057181850012006.10.03 01:56sell0.30eurjpym150.02149.750.002006.10.03 07:51149.750.000.0027.00
4108152911850012006.10.03 09:24sell0.30eurjpym149.90150.280.002006.10.03 22:21150.280.000.00-38.00
5108335631850012006.10.03 22:23sell0.30eurjpym150.34150.730.002006.10.03 23:39150.310.000.003.00
61083427302006.10.03 23:01sell1.00eurjpym150.330.000.002006.10.04 00:05150.320.000.001.00
7108400311850012006.10.04 05:19buy0.30eurjpym150.22150.160.002006.10.04 05:37150.160.000.00-6.00
8108577181850012006.10.04 14:11buy0.30eurjpym149.65149.270.002006.10.04 14:48149.680.000.003.00
0.000.00-11.00
 
Summary P/L:-11.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 40.00
Losing trades:(3) -51.00
Max summary P/L:26.00
Largest winning trade:27.00
Largest losing trade:-38.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (33.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-38.00)
Max consecutive profit:33.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-38.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:40.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.78
Avg. profit factor:0.47
Risk factor:-0.27
 
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