|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 6, 12:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3256001
|2006.10.02 02:22
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.91
|118.06
|117.61
|2006.10.02 03:46
|118.18
|cancelled
|3256002
|2006.10.02 02:22
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.53
|118.38
|118.83
|2006.10.02 03:46
|118.20
|cancelled
|3264380
|2006.10.02 10:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2667
|1.2620
|1.2681
|2006.10.02 10:19
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3269666
|2006.10.02 12:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.2736
|1.2675
|2006.10.02 15:09
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3274075
|2006.10.02 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2683
|1.2636
|1.2697
|2006.10.02 15:54
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3276229
|2006.10.02 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2704
|1.2751
|1.2690
|2006.10.02 16:49
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3277804
|2006.10.02 16:30
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|1.8837
|1.8747
|2006.10.02 17:10
|1.8825
|cancelled
|3277806
|2006.10.02 16:30
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8870
|1.8840
|1.8930
|2006.10.02 17:10
|1.8828
|cancelled
|3280439
|2006.10.02 16:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2740
|1.2787
|1.2726
|2006.10.02 17:00
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3283412
|2006.10.02 17:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2802
|1.2741
|2006.10.02 17:27
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3288397
|2006.10.02 21:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|1.8818
|1.8879
|2006.10.02 21:54
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3288446
|2006.10.02 21:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2742
|1.2695
|1.2756
|2006.10.03 06:08
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.90
|50.00
|3291292
|2006.10.03 03:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8814
|1.8875
|2006.10.03 03:35
|1.8866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3292802
|2006.10.03 06:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8870
|1.8917
|1.8856
|2006.10.03 07:17
|1.8865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3293575
|2006.10.03 08:17
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2430
|1.2340
|2006.10.03 08:53
|1.2431
|cancelled
|3293577
|2006.10.03 08:17
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2463
|1.2433
|1.2523
|2006.10.03 08:53
|1.2434
|cancelled
|3293978
|2006.10.03 08:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2801
|1.2740
|2006.10.03 10:00
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3295273
|2006.10.03 09:36
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8931
|1.8870
|2006.10.03 09:50
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3295595
|2006.10.03 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8931
|1.8870
|2006.10.03 09:58
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3295635
|2006.10.03 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8931
|1.8870
|2006.10.03 10:00
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3296079
|2006.10.03 10:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2702
|1.2763
|2006.10.03 10:24
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3297298
|2006.10.03 10:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2701
|1.2762
|2006.10.03 12:58
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3298518
|2006.10.03 11:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8872
|1.8825
|1.8886
|2006.10.03 12:04
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3301605
|2006.10.03 13:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|1.8936
|1.8875
|2006.10.03 14:41
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3302231
|2006.10.03 14:22
|sell stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7438
|0.7468
|0.7378
|2006.10.03 14:24
|0.7469
|cancelled
|3302235
|2006.10.03 14:22
|buy stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7502
|0.7472
|0.7562
|2006.10.03 14:24
|0.7473
|cancelled
|3302326
|2006.10.03 14:23
|sell stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7439
|0.7469
|0.7379
|2006.10.03 14:41
|0.7472
|cancelled
|3302328
|2006.10.03 14:23
|buy stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7503
|0.7473
|0.7563
|2006.10.03 14:41
|0.7476
|cancelled
|3302564
|2006.10.03 14:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2738
|1.2691
|1.2752
|2006.10.03 17:44
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3303765
|2006.10.03 15:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|1.8834
|1.8895
|2006.10.03 15:59
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3305900
|2006.10.03 16:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8895
|1.8942
|1.8881
|2006.10.03 16:34
|1.8890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3307290
|2006.10.03 17:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2790
|1.2729
|2006.10.03 18:02
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3308351
|2006.10.03 18:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|1.8834
|1.8895
|2006.10.03 18:39
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3308544
|2006.10.03 18:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|1.8834
|1.8895
|2006.10.04 04:46
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.13
|-380.00
|3308655
|2006.10.03 18:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2727
|1.2680
|1.2741
|2006.10.03 22:08
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3315014
|2006.10.04 03:27
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2736
|1.2783
|1.2722
|2006.10.04 03:55
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3315642
|2006.10.04 04:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2722
|1.2675
|1.2736
|2006.10.04 04:31
|1.2727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3316179
|2006.10.04 04:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2671
|1.2732
|2006.10.04 06:30
|1.2723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3316355
|2006.10.04 04:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8845
|1.8798
|1.8859
|2006.10.04 05:03
|1.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3319344
|2006.10.04 06:07
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|1.8789
|1.8850
|2006.10.04 06:17
|1.8841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3319859
|2006.10.04 06:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8856
|1.8903
|1.8842
|2006.10.04 07:22
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3321499
|2006.10.04 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.8895
|1.8834
|2006.10.04 09:43
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3322016
|2006.10.04 09:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|1.8901
|1.8840
|2006.10.04 11:31
|1.8849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3322358
|2006.10.04 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2779
|1.2718
|2006.10.04 10:30
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3324144
|2006.10.04 10:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2719
|1.2672
|1.2733
|2006.10.04 12:19
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3325909
|2006.10.04 11:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.8801
|1.8862
|2006.10.04 11:35
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3326102
|2006.10.04 11:39
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.8801
|1.8862
|2006.10.04 11:59
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3327700
|2006.10.04 11:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8814
|1.8767
|1.8828
|2006.10.04 12:00
|1.8819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3330036
|2006.10.04 13:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8806
|1.8759
|1.8820
|2006.10.04 15:15
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3330389
|2006.10.04 13:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2632
|1.2693
|2006.10.04 15:15
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3333163
|2006.10.04 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2732
|1.2671
|2006.10.04 15:16
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3333228
|2006.10.04 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8809
|1.8856
|1.8795
|2006.10.04 15:16
|1.8803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3333364
|2006.10.04 15:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|1.8855
|1.8794
|2006.10.04 15:20
|1.8803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3333822
|2006.10.04 15:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|1.8850
|1.8789
|2006.10.04 17:00
|1.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-470.00
|3333860
|2006.10.04 15:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2682
|1.2729
|1.2668
|2006.10.04 17:11
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3336612
|2006.10.04 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2630
|1.2691
|2006.10.04 17:22
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3337567
|2006.10.04 17:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2694
|1.2741
|1.2680
|2006.10.04 17:39
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3340111
|2006.10.04 19:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2682
|1.2635
|1.2696
|2006.10.04 19:38
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|3340478
|2006.10.04 19:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2697
|1.2744
|1.2683
|2006.10.04 19:40
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3341123
|2006.10.04 20:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2696
|1.2743
|1.2682
|2006.10.05 15:58
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|21.74
|50.00
|3344040
|2006.10.05 00:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8867
|1.8914
|1.8853
|2006.10.05 01:27
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3346340
|2006.10.05 04:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8856
|1.8809
|1.8870
|2006.10.05 04:53
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3348125
|2006.10.05 07:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8853
|1.8806
|1.8867
|2006.10.05 07:27
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3350193
|2006.10.05 09:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8850
|1.8803
|1.8864
|2006.10.05 09:59
|1.8855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3352041
|2006.10.05 11:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|1.8804
|1.8865
|2006.10.05 11:28
|1.8856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3352215
|2006.10.05 11:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8856
|1.8809
|1.8870
|2006.10.05 13:53
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3353796
|2006.10.05 13:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8862
|1.8909
|1.8848
|2006.10.05 13:59
|1.8858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3359147
|2006.10.05 15:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.2642
|1.2703
|2006.10.05 16:04
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3363019
|2006.10.05 18:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8777
|1.8824
|1.8763
|2006.10.05 18:13
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3363858
|2006.10.05 19:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8776
|1.8823
|1.8762
|2006.10.06 04:06
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|50.00
|3364185
|2006.10.05 19:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2696
|1.2743
|1.2682
|2006.10.05 19:32
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3370352
|2006.10.06 04:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2681
|1.2634
|1.2695
|2006.10.06 04:34
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3370374
|2006.10.06 04:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8770
|1.8723
|1.8784
|2006.10.06 06:04
|1.8776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3371989
|2006.10.06 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|1.8825
|1.8764
|2006.10.06 06:45
|1.8773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3373650
|2006.10.06 09:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2681
|1.2634
|1.2695
|2006.10.06 10:58
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3373935
|2006.10.06 09:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|1.8720
|1.8781
|2006.10.06 12:11
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3375998
|2006.10.06 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2687
|1.2734
|1.2673
|2006.10.06 11:05
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3377553
|2006.10.06 12:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8818
|1.8757
|2006.10.06 12:27
|1.8771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.31
|1 080.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 090.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 090.31
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|26 798.20
|Equity:
|26 798.20
|Free Margin:
|26 798.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 054.44
|Gross Loss:
|1 964.13
|Total Net Profit:
|1 090.31
|Profit Factor:
|1.56
|Expected Payoff:
|16.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|220.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|900.00 (3.40%)
|Total Trades:
|68
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (93.94%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|35 (91.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|63 (92.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (7.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.74
|loss trade:
|-470.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.48
|loss trade:
|-392.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (1 193.34)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-470.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 193.34 (24)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-470.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1