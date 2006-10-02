FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 6, 12:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32560012006.10.02 02:22sell stop0.30usdjpy117.91118.06117.612006.10.02 03:46118.18cancelled
32560022006.10.02 02:22buy stop0.30usdjpy118.53118.38118.832006.10.02 03:46118.20cancelled
32643802006.10.02 10:05buy1.00eurusd1.26671.26201.26812006.10.02 10:191.26720.000.000.0050.00
32696662006.10.02 12:33sell1.00eurusd1.26891.27361.26752006.10.02 15:091.26840.000.000.0050.00
32740752006.10.02 15:09buy1.00eurusd1.26831.26361.26972006.10.02 15:541.26880.000.000.0050.00
32762292006.10.02 16:15sell1.00eurusd1.27041.27511.26902006.10.02 16:491.27410.000.000.00-370.00
32778042006.10.02 16:30sell stop0.30gbpusd1.88071.88371.87472006.10.02 17:101.8825cancelled
32778062006.10.02 16:30buy stop0.30gbpusd1.88701.88401.89302006.10.02 17:101.8828cancelled
32804392006.10.02 16:49sell1.00eurusd1.27401.27871.27262006.10.02 17:001.27350.000.000.0050.00
32834122006.10.02 17:23sell1.00eurusd1.27551.28021.27412006.10.02 17:271.27510.000.000.0040.00
32883972006.10.02 21:42buy1.00gbpusd1.88651.88181.88792006.10.02 21:541.88700.000.000.0050.00
32884462006.10.02 21:46buy1.00eurusd1.27421.26951.27562006.10.03 06:081.27470.000.00-8.9050.00
32912922006.10.03 03:28buy1.00gbpusd1.88611.88141.88752006.10.03 03:351.88660.000.000.0050.00
32928022006.10.03 06:14sell1.00gbpusd1.88701.89171.88562006.10.03 07:171.88650.000.000.0050.00
32935752006.10.03 08:17sell stop0.30usdchf1.24001.24301.23402006.10.03 08:531.2431cancelled
32935772006.10.03 08:17buy stop0.30usdchf1.24631.24331.25232006.10.03 08:531.2434cancelled
32939782006.10.03 08:53sell1.00eurusd1.27541.28011.27402006.10.03 10:001.27500.000.000.0040.00
32952732006.10.03 09:36sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 09:501.88800.000.000.0040.00
32955952006.10.03 09:56sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 09:581.88800.000.000.0040.00
32956352006.10.03 09:59sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 10:001.88800.000.000.0040.00
32960792006.10.03 10:18buy1.00eurusd1.27491.27021.27632006.10.03 10:241.27530.000.000.0040.00
32972982006.10.03 10:45buy1.00eurusd1.27481.27011.27622006.10.03 12:581.27530.000.000.0050.00
32985182006.10.03 11:33buy1.00gbpusd1.88721.88251.88862006.10.03 12:041.88770.000.000.0050.00
33016052006.10.03 13:45sell1.00gbpusd1.88891.89361.88752006.10.03 14:411.88840.000.000.0050.00
33022312006.10.03 14:22sell stop0.30audusd0.74380.74680.73782006.10.03 14:240.7469cancelled
33022352006.10.03 14:22buy stop0.30audusd0.75020.74720.75622006.10.03 14:240.7473cancelled
33023262006.10.03 14:23sell stop0.30audusd0.74390.74690.73792006.10.03 14:410.7472cancelled
33023282006.10.03 14:23buy stop0.30audusd0.75030.74730.75632006.10.03 14:410.7476cancelled
33025642006.10.03 14:41buy1.00eurusd1.27381.26911.27522006.10.03 17:441.27430.000.000.0050.00
33037652006.10.03 15:22buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.03 15:591.88850.000.000.0040.00
33059002006.10.03 16:24sell1.00gbpusd1.88951.89421.88812006.10.03 16:341.88900.000.000.0050.00
33072902006.10.03 17:44sell1.00eurusd1.27431.27901.27292006.10.03 18:021.27380.000.000.0050.00
33083512006.10.03 18:38buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.03 18:391.88850.000.000.0040.00
33085442006.10.03 18:51buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.04 04:461.88430.000.00-4.13-380.00
33086552006.10.03 18:57buy1.00eurusd1.27271.26801.27412006.10.03 22:081.27320.000.000.0050.00
33150142006.10.04 03:27sell1.00eurusd1.27361.27831.27222006.10.04 03:551.27310.000.000.0050.00
33156422006.10.04 04:11buy1.00eurusd1.27221.26751.27362006.10.04 04:311.27270.000.000.0050.00
33161792006.10.04 04:45buy1.00eurusd1.27181.26711.27322006.10.04 06:301.27230.000.000.0050.00
33163552006.10.04 04:46buy1.00gbpusd1.88451.87981.88592006.10.04 05:031.88500.000.000.0050.00
33193442006.10.04 06:07buy1.00gbpusd1.88361.87891.88502006.10.04 06:171.88410.000.000.0050.00
33198592006.10.04 06:59sell1.00gbpusd1.88561.89031.88422006.10.04 07:221.88510.000.000.0050.00
33214992006.10.04 09:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88481.88951.88342006.10.04 09:431.88430.000.000.0050.00
33220162006.10.04 09:47sell1.00gbpusd1.88541.89011.88402006.10.04 11:311.88490.000.000.0050.00
33223582006.10.04 09:56sell1.00eurusd1.27321.27791.27182006.10.04 10:301.27280.000.000.0040.00
33241442006.10.04 10:55buy1.00eurusd1.27191.26721.27332006.10.04 12:191.26820.000.000.00-370.00
33259092006.10.04 11:32buy1.00gbpusd1.88481.88011.88622006.10.04 11:351.88530.000.000.0050.00
33261022006.10.04 11:39buy1.00gbpusd1.88481.88011.88622006.10.04 11:591.88110.000.000.00-370.00
33277002006.10.04 11:59buy1.00gbpusd1.88141.87671.88282006.10.04 12:001.88190.000.000.0050.00
33300362006.10.04 13:31buy1.00gbpusd1.88061.87591.88202006.10.04 15:151.88110.000.000.0050.00
33303892006.10.04 13:38buy1.00eurusd1.26791.26321.26932006.10.04 15:151.26840.000.000.0050.00
33331632006.10.04 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.26851.27321.26712006.10.04 15:161.26800.000.000.0050.00
33332282006.10.04 15:15sell1.00gbpusd1.88091.88561.87952006.10.04 15:161.88030.000.000.0060.00
33333642006.10.04 15:17sell1.00gbpusd1.88081.88551.87942006.10.04 15:201.88030.000.000.0050.00
33338222006.10.04 15:42sell1.00gbpusd1.88031.88501.87892006.10.04 17:001.88500.000.000.00-470.00
33338602006.10.04 15:43sell1.00eurusd1.26821.27291.26682006.10.04 17:111.26770.000.000.0050.00
33366122006.10.04 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.26771.26301.26912006.10.04 17:221.26820.000.000.0050.00
33375672006.10.04 17:28sell1.00eurusd1.26941.27411.26802006.10.04 17:391.26900.000.000.0040.00
33401112006.10.04 19:15buy1.00eurusd1.26821.26351.26962006.10.04 19:381.26890.000.000.0070.00
33404782006.10.04 19:38sell1.00eurusd1.26971.27441.26832006.10.04 19:401.26920.000.000.0050.00
33411232006.10.04 20:19sell1.00eurusd1.26961.27431.26822006.10.05 15:581.26910.000.0021.7450.00
33440402006.10.05 00:25sell1.00gbpusd1.88671.89141.88532006.10.05 01:271.88620.000.000.0050.00
33463402006.10.05 04:17buy1.00gbpusd1.88561.88091.88702006.10.05 04:531.88610.000.000.0050.00
33481252006.10.05 07:18buy1.00gbpusd1.88531.88061.88672006.10.05 07:271.88580.000.000.0050.00
33501932006.10.05 09:43buy1.00gbpusd1.88501.88031.88642006.10.05 09:591.88550.000.000.0050.00
33520412006.10.05 11:21buy1.00gbpusd1.88511.88041.88652006.10.05 11:281.88560.000.000.0050.00
33522152006.10.05 11:30buy1.00gbpusd1.88561.88091.88702006.10.05 13:531.88610.000.000.0050.00
33537962006.10.05 13:53sell1.00gbpusd1.88621.89091.88482006.10.05 13:591.88580.000.000.0040.00
33591472006.10.05 15:58buy1.00eurusd1.26891.26421.27032006.10.05 16:041.26940.000.000.0050.00
33630192006.10.05 18:06sell1.00gbpusd1.87771.88241.87632006.10.05 18:131.87710.000.000.0060.00
33638582006.10.05 19:05sell1.00gbpusd1.87761.88231.87622006.10.06 04:061.87710.000.001.6050.00
33641852006.10.05 19:16sell1.00eurusd1.26961.27431.26822006.10.05 19:321.26910.000.000.0050.00
33703522006.10.06 04:06buy1.00eurusd1.26811.26341.26952006.10.06 04:341.26860.000.000.0050.00
33703742006.10.06 04:06buy1.00gbpusd1.87701.87231.87842006.10.06 06:041.87760.000.000.0060.00
33719892006.10.06 06:04sell1.00gbpusd1.87781.88251.87642006.10.06 06:451.87730.000.000.0050.00
33736502006.10.06 09:05buy1.00eurusd1.26811.26341.26952006.10.06 10:581.26860.000.000.0050.00
33739352006.10.06 09:23buy1.00gbpusd1.87671.87201.87812006.10.06 12:111.87720.000.000.0050.00
33759982006.10.06 10:59sell1.00eurusd1.26871.27341.26732006.10.06 11:051.26820.000.000.0050.00
33775532006.10.06 12:11sell1.00gbpusd1.87711.88181.87572006.10.06 12:271.87710.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 10.31 1 080.00
Closed P/L: 1 090.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 090.31 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 26 798.20 Equity: 26 798.20 Free Margin: 26 798.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 054.44 Gross Loss: 1 964.13 Total Net Profit: 1 090.31
Profit Factor: 1.56 Expected Payoff: 16.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 220.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 900.00 (3.40%)  
 
Total Trades: 68 Short Positions (won %): 33 (93.94%) Long Positions (won %): 35 (91.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 63 (92.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (7.35%)
Largest profit trade: 71.74 loss trade: -470.00
Average profit trade: 48.48 loss trade: -392.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (1 193.34) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-470.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 193.34 (24) consecutive loss (count): -470.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1