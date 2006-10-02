FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 4, 08:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32560012006.10.02 02:22sell stop0.30usdjpy117.91118.06117.612006.10.02 03:46118.18cancelled
32560022006.10.02 02:22buy stop0.30usdjpy118.53118.38118.832006.10.02 03:46118.20cancelled
32643802006.10.02 10:05buy1.00eurusd1.26671.26201.26812006.10.02 10:191.26720.000.000.0050.00
32696662006.10.02 12:33sell1.00eurusd1.26891.27361.26752006.10.02 15:091.26840.000.000.0050.00
32740752006.10.02 15:09buy1.00eurusd1.26831.26361.26972006.10.02 15:541.26880.000.000.0050.00
32762292006.10.02 16:15sell1.00eurusd1.27041.27511.26902006.10.02 16:491.27410.000.000.00-370.00
32778042006.10.02 16:30sell stop0.30gbpusd1.88071.88371.87472006.10.02 17:101.8825cancelled
32778062006.10.02 16:30buy stop0.30gbpusd1.88701.88401.89302006.10.02 17:101.8828cancelled
32804392006.10.02 16:49sell1.00eurusd1.27401.27871.27262006.10.02 17:001.27350.000.000.0050.00
32834122006.10.02 17:23sell1.00eurusd1.27551.28021.27412006.10.02 17:271.27510.000.000.0040.00
32883972006.10.02 21:42buy1.00gbpusd1.88651.88181.88792006.10.02 21:541.88700.000.000.0050.00
32884462006.10.02 21:46buy1.00eurusd1.27421.26951.27562006.10.03 06:081.27470.000.00-8.9050.00
32912922006.10.03 03:28buy1.00gbpusd1.88611.88141.88752006.10.03 03:351.88660.000.000.0050.00
32928022006.10.03 06:14sell1.00gbpusd1.88701.89171.88562006.10.03 07:171.88650.000.000.0050.00
32935752006.10.03 08:17sell stop0.30usdchf1.24001.24301.23402006.10.03 08:531.2431cancelled
32935772006.10.03 08:17buy stop0.30usdchf1.24631.24331.25232006.10.03 08:531.2434cancelled
32939782006.10.03 08:53sell1.00eurusd1.27541.28011.27402006.10.03 10:001.27500.000.000.0040.00
32952732006.10.03 09:36sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 09:501.88800.000.000.0040.00
32955952006.10.03 09:56sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 09:581.88800.000.000.0040.00
32956352006.10.03 09:59sell1.00gbpusd1.88841.89311.88702006.10.03 10:001.88800.000.000.0040.00
32960792006.10.03 10:18buy1.00eurusd1.27491.27021.27632006.10.03 10:241.27530.000.000.0040.00
32972982006.10.03 10:45buy1.00eurusd1.27481.27011.27622006.10.03 12:581.27530.000.000.0050.00
32985182006.10.03 11:33buy1.00gbpusd1.88721.88251.88862006.10.03 12:041.88770.000.000.0050.00
33016052006.10.03 13:45sell1.00gbpusd1.88891.89361.88752006.10.03 14:411.88840.000.000.0050.00
33022312006.10.03 14:22sell stop0.30audusd0.74380.74680.73782006.10.03 14:240.7469cancelled
33022352006.10.03 14:22buy stop0.30audusd0.75020.74720.75622006.10.03 14:240.7473cancelled
33023262006.10.03 14:23sell stop0.30audusd0.74390.74690.73792006.10.03 14:410.7472cancelled
33023282006.10.03 14:23buy stop0.30audusd0.75030.74730.75632006.10.03 14:410.7476cancelled
33025642006.10.03 14:41buy1.00eurusd1.27381.26911.27522006.10.03 17:441.27430.000.000.0050.00
33037652006.10.03 15:22buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.03 15:591.88850.000.000.0040.00
33059002006.10.03 16:24sell1.00gbpusd1.88951.89421.88812006.10.03 16:341.88900.000.000.0050.00
33072902006.10.03 17:44sell1.00eurusd1.27431.27901.27292006.10.03 18:021.27380.000.000.0050.00
33083512006.10.03 18:38buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.03 18:391.88850.000.000.0040.00
33085442006.10.03 18:51buy1.00gbpusd1.88811.88341.88952006.10.04 04:461.88430.000.00-4.13-380.00
33086552006.10.03 18:57buy1.00eurusd1.27271.26801.27412006.10.03 22:081.27320.000.000.0050.00
33150142006.10.04 03:27sell1.00eurusd1.27361.27831.27222006.10.04 03:551.27310.000.000.0050.00
33156422006.10.04 04:11buy1.00eurusd1.27221.26751.27362006.10.04 04:311.27270.000.000.0050.00
33161792006.10.04 04:45buy1.00eurusd1.27181.26711.27322006.10.04 06:301.27230.000.000.0050.00
33163552006.10.04 04:46buy1.00gbpusd1.88451.87981.88592006.10.04 05:031.88500.000.000.0050.00
33193442006.10.04 06:07buy1.00gbpusd1.88361.87891.88502006.10.04 06:171.88410.000.000.0050.00
33198592006.10.04 06:59sell1.00gbpusd1.88561.89031.88422006.10.04 07:221.88510.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.03 620.00
Closed P/L: 606.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 606.97 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 26 314.86 Equity: 26 314.86 Free Margin: 26 314.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 361.10 Gross Loss: 754.13 Total Net Profit: 606.97
Profit Factor: 1.80 Expected Payoff: 19.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 220.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 384.13 (1.45%)  
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (94.12%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (93.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (6.45%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -384.13
Average profit trade: 46.93 loss trade: -377.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (1 011.10) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-384.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 011.10 (22) consecutive loss (count): -384.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1